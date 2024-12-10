Khanyi Mbau received some backslash after seemingly making a face reveal following her facelift

The media personality was roasted for using filters despite having gone through surgery

Mzansi is not impressed with Khanyi's transformation, with many diagnosing her with body dysmorphia

Khanyi Mbau was dragged for using filters after getting a facelift. Images: mbaureloaded

Uh-oh! The think-pieces flew after Khanyi Mbau seemingly made another face reveal following her controversial facelift.

Khanyi Mbau shows off new face

Months after undergoing plastic surgery to enhance her features, it appears that Khanyi Mbau is nearly at the end of her recovery journey.

Photos of the Young, Famous and African star are making the rounds online, and netizens are convinced that Khanyi has finally ditched the bandages to reveal her new face.

Twitter (X) user HermaineM shared two snaps of the media personality flaunting her fresh and lifted face and looking years younger:

What did Mzansi say about Khanyi Mbau's new look?

Netizens roasted Khanyi for apparently using filters and beautifiers despite her costly plastic surgery, while others claimed that she looked Asian:

odedanilo called Khanyi out:

"Still using filters and face app after getting all that surgery is crazy."

Iam_VickyWOG said:

"She looks like Jet Li now."

cy3wolf trolled:

"She looks like she’s about to debut in a K-POP girl group."

Meanwhile, others seemingly pitied Khanyi and suspected that she may be unhappy with her appearance:

ross_rori cautioned:

"Guys, please be kind to her. Whether she is using filters or not, say she's pretty. If it's a matter of body dysmorphia, she might even harm herself."

dolls_babyy said:

"She'll never be satisfied. That's the sad thing about surgery."

kwets11 wrote:

"This greeza thinks if she no longer looks like herself, her brain will forget the things she had to do to get where she is."

Khanyi Mbau debuts her new face

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau showing off her face post-surgery.

Sadly, many netizens claimed they did not see a difference and said Khanyi spent all that money to still look the same as before.

