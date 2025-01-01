Azania Mosaka and Shamiso Mosaka stunned with their latest social media posts online

The popular mother-and-daughter duo attended a traditional wedding and donned matching traditional outfits

Mzansi peeps showed love to the pair, but others side-eyed Shamiso's heavy tattoos

Shamiso and her mother Azania Mosaka looked stunning in their latest snap. Image: @azania_, @shamiso

Source: Instagram

Shamiso and her mom look stunning in latest snap

One of Mzansi's most popular celebrity mother-and-daughter duos, Azania Mosaka and TV presenter Shamiso Mosaka, stole hearts recently.

The two attended a wedding, and they stunned in matching traditional attire. One thing about the ladies is that they have insane face cards.

Controversial media personality Musa Khawula posted the snap online.

Mzansi peeps react to Shamiso and mother's photos

This is how people on social media reacted to the photo of the two stunning ladies, with some pointing out Shamiso's tattoos. The last time Shamiso trended was when Arthur Mafokate Jr. shot his shot at her on their reality show, Born Into Fame.

Not to forget the time people compared her to Shebeshxt because of all her face and neck tattoos, which many find to be too much.

@_officialMoss wanted to know:

"They look so beautiful. ❤️… what culture is this they wearing?"

@Ntombenhle124 asked:

"I wonder as to how her mom honestly feels about those tattoos because most parents hate tattoos. Such a young girl like this is looking like a thug, and all is so crazy."

@shaz_bantuza stated:

"Kodwa Azania will always embody her femmé gorjour. I also don't know what that is. Please don't ask."

@nompumeloloo shared:

"Shamiso is her mom's twin. Both are gorgeous."

@K_Marvel_ said:

"Shamiso looks more like Aza than Azania looks like herself."

@fwd_angelojr gushed:

"Oh my daaaaays. I was today years old when I found out bout this🥺🥺 daaaaang."

Shamiso gets compared to Shebeshxt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shamiso Mosaka's latest picture didn't get the usual reactions from social media users, who likened her to Shebeshxt after showing off her face and neck tattoos.

Trolls mocked Shamiso's body art, while others threw shade at the TV presenter's new snap.

