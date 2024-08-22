A woman on TikTok tried out KFC’s new Doughnut Zinger Burger and shared a fair review that the fried chicken franchise showed appreciation to

The lady, Mo, could not get enough of the limited edition meal and enticed the rest of Mzansi to get it

Social media users shared their mixed reactions in the comments

A TikTokker shared a fair review of the new KFC Doughnut Zinger Burger. Mo added that she preferred the new meal to last year’s Uncle Waffles burger.

A Mzansi woman rated the Doughnut Zinger Burger on TikTok. Image: @yo.girl._mo

Source: TikTok

SA needed to be more sure about the new meal as they feared being disappointed by it.

Woman rates new KFC doughnut zinger burger

A foodie on TikTok tried out one of KFC’s limited edition meals in front of the camera. The lady was excited to get her hands on the Doughnut Zinger Burger.

The meal consists of two glazed doughnuts topped with a spicy chicken breast, which is then turned into a sandwich. Mo shared that she ran to KFC after hearing about the menu extension.

She took a couple of bites out of the burger and was immediately sold. Her score for the review was a generous 9/10, as she mentioned that:

“It is way better than the Uncle Waffles burger.”

To say the least, Uncle Waffles’ collaboration with KFC last year was not the best. Something about the waffle and the saucy chicken did not please certain tastebuds.

The lady shared her review on TikTok with the caption:

“@KFC South Africa Doughnut Zinger Burger Review. Price: R78 on the KFC App. Final rating: 9/10. Low-key wish it was bigger!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to KFC menu extension

To celebrate their annual pop-up store, Kentucky Town, KFC has added some of the unique meals that will be sold around Mzansi to their app menu. South Africans have already been ordering the Doughnut Zinger Burger, and the reviews are not as controversial as the Uncle Waffles Burger:

@KFC South Africa showed appreciation:

"Thanks for the review we love it."

@tina☆ was reminded of last year's controversial meal:

"Waffles burger 2.0"

@Kutlwano~was confused by the meal:

"Mara how does sugar and spice mix?"

@sam🎧☆ is not willing to risk it:

"After the uncle waffles burger, I'm scared."

