A food enthusiast on TikTok shared her innovative method of baking magwinya. Mzansi was on the fence about the woman’s results.

Some were underwhelmed by the overall product that barely resembled the traditional vetkoek.

Amagwinya are some of the goods popular in South Africa’s black community. Some groups call the oily buns; fat cakes or vetkoeks, but they all somewhat look and taste the same.

Amagwinya are simply buns drenched in hot oil. They are crispy, fluffy, oily, and warm. Depending on the occasion and size of the vetkoeks, one can turn the fat cakes into a main meal or a starter, or simply snack on them.

A woman on TikTok, Dima, shared her innovative method of baking amagwinya. She mixed all her dry and wet ingredients to form a dough that she placed into the air fryer instead of an oily pan.

While her dough was baking, Dima made a tasty tomatoey mince to fill her vetkoeks. She also added a slice of cheese to each fat cake and transformed them into sliders.

"Amagwinya perfection! Crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside. Made possible with my Eiger 11L Tri Zone Air Fryer. Want to win one? Head to the Eiger Instagram page and share your fave SA dish!"

Mzansi reacts to cook’s innovative take on amagwinya

Briefly News had a chat with Vera Ngqwebo, who had been in the hospitality industry for over two decades, about the right way to make fat cakes:

“We all make our dishes differently, but the whole purpose of amagwinya is for them to be drenched in oil; it’s what makes them different from buns, bread and any other baked good. They are very similar to doughnuts, but they are not as sweet.”

Airfryer Amangwinya recipe:

1. 3 cups flour

2. 1/2 cup sugar

3. 10g instant yeast

4. 1 tablespoon cooking oil

5. 1 and 1/2 cup lukewarm water

Method:

1. In a large bowl simply add all the dry ingredients together then whisk to combine then add the water then start mixing.

2. Knead dough until smooth and elastic then form in ball then cover to allow to rise and double in size.

3. Once the dough rises, knead to release air, then place on an oiled surface.

4. Cut into balls then generously brush with oil before baking in the air fryer.

5. Bake in airfryer for 12 minutes at baking setting once done,brush again with oil then bake for the second time.

6. Serve while hot with your favourite side dish or as they are.

Although the meal looked appetising, social media users realised that her take on vetkoeks was a bit foreign to the norm:

@Precious Lesah Ramaj kindly requested:

"With due respect, please don’t call that magwinya."

@MsFunkedelik Funk was not impressed:

"It just becomes bread not vetkoek."

@Kgomotso shared her feelings:

"I feel scammed hle, mos it's bread."

@Tamia//UGC Creator wanted to keep the air fryer a secret:

"My man better not see this, he just bought an air fryer."

