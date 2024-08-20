A woman on TikTok tried recreating the viral blunt bob but ended up ruining her hair instead

A Mzansi hair enthusiast was humbled by the failure of her idea to transform her wig to fit a viral trend. She shared the steps taken on her TikTok.

A Mzansi hair enthusiast tried revamping her wig but was disappointed by the results. Image: @thimna_que

Source: TikTok

Mzansi could not help but laugh at the foolery and Thimna's misfortune.

Woman tries cutting her own wig

Women have been trying to find ways to revamp, glamourise, and shop for good-quality wigs only installed by exceptional installation skilled hairdressers. A hair enthusiast thought that she could transform her wig to fit a viral hair trend called the blunt bob.

The lady shared her journey to have a popular look, but the haircutting ruined the woman’s wig. After trying to get the full-volume wig look, she gave up on her mission

Thimna tried her best as she’d never tried this style before but unfortunately messed up significantly, and shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Diary of a hair enthusiast trying the viral blunt bob. Send help."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman ruining your

Social media users were mortified into clowning the disastrous hair moment and roasted the lady for her misfortune:

@Khomotso shared a tip:

"Chomi if you move fast , we won’t see."

@🅰️opened up about her experience:

"This happened to me and I have trauma I’d rather pay to get it done now."

@OmontleKayleePetunia shared:

"Chomi we are not laughing. We see the idea."

@bella__a consoled the hair lover:

"You are not alone my sista and I swear during the process everything makes sense."

@Nelisiwe Penny Ngcobo shared that the lady's misfortunes are her ex's manifestations:

"Your ex a witch."

Mzansi woman proves R257 Shein wigs to be grand

Briefly News also reported that a woman showed off her gorgeous bangs from Shein and she looked super smart! The lady approved of the wig’s quality and could not believe how the girls were sleeping on Shein’s affordable hair.

She went on to explain the benefits of owning the brand’s beautiful locks in a TikTok clip.

Source: Briefly News