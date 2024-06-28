A lady took to social media to showcase her air fryer for R699, and people were amazed

The footage captured the attention of people online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

Netizens reacted to the stunner's clip as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One woman in Mzansi raved about her air fryer in a TikTok video, which amazed many people online.

A lady unveiled her Air Fryer from Shoprite in a TikTok video. Image: @foreverlee

Source: TikTok

Woman flexes air fryer for R699

TikTok user @foreverlee showed off the air fryer which she purchased for R699. In the footage shared by the lady on the video platform, she unveiled how she unboxed her air fryer.

In the clip, she also flexed the various functions of the item, which impressed many. @foreverlee revealed that her air fryer cost her R699, which was on sale at Shoprite. While taking to her TikTok caption, she simply said:

"I got This on special at Shoprite. You do need to have the extra savings card to buy this specific airfryer."

The clip caught many online users' attention and became a hit on TikTok, garnering over 139K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi reacts to the lady's clip

South African netizens were in awe of the lady's purchase. Many expressed their thoughts in the comments section, while some were ready to shop for their own air fryers.

Khathutshelo said:

"I trust Ottimo. I got ME have everything I want lols. Nice one."

Zaa shared:

"I bought this too yesterday. Let me do the video, please."

Katlego expressed:

"Enjoy it. Air fryer is the girl she thinks she is."

Nondumisomhlongo3 simply said:

"Thanks for the plug, mama."

Mamsi1334 commented:

"Beautiful, good food loading."

Source: Briefly News