Taylor Fritz's girlfriend: how Morgan Riddle stole his heart

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has become a prominent figure in the world of tennis, not just because of her relationship with the tennis star but also her dynamic presence as a social media influencer. She has transformed from a newcomer to the sport into a passionate advocate for making tennis appealing to younger audiences in the US.

Morgan Riddle is a renowned social media influencer with a considerable fan base on Instagram and TikTok. She shares engaging content with her fans and has partnered with popular brands such as Heineken, Dyson, Apple, and Athleta.

Morgan Riddle's profile summary

Full name Morgan Riddle Kimm Gender Female Date of birth July 31, 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Weight 54 kg (approx) Height 5 feet 8 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Heather Riddle and Rob Kimm Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Taylor Fritz Education Wagner College Profession Social media influencer Social media Instagram, TikTok Net worth $1 million (approx)

Who is Taylor Fritz's girlfriend?

Fritz is currently dating popular American social media influencer Morgan Riddle. Taylor and Morgan started dating in June 2020, when they first met on Raya, a leading dating app in Los Angeles.

The celebrity couple celebrated their fourth anniversary on June 8, 2024. Fritz marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post that read,

4 years baby!!! @moorrgs love you and can't imagine doing it all without you.

In an interview with People, Riddle gave an inside look at their first date with Taylor. She said,

Because it was during Covid, no restaurants were open, no bars were open, so we ordered sushi. We went to his place, and I made him watch Midsommar with me, the really messed up horror movie. Why I chose that as my first introduction to a guy, I don't really know. I think I traumatized him a little bit.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle's relationship timeline

A few weeks after they started dating, Riddle and Fritz moved in together in Los Angeles, where they currently reside. Throughout their four years of dating, Morgan has always been on Taylor's side, often attending most of his tennis matches, as evidenced in her social media posts.

In January 2019, the celebrity couple were featured in BreakPoint, a NetFlix docuseries that focuses on the behind-the-scenes lives of rising tennis stars. During an interview with ATPTour.com, Morgan expressed her high hopes that the show would popularize tennis across the States just like Taylor wanted. She said,

Since Taylor and I first started dating one of the things he’s always said to me is that pretty much his main goal besides being a top player obviously is to make tennis more popular in the U.S. Honestly anything that we can do to work towards that.

Morgan Riddle's age and early life

Morgan Riddle (27 years old as of 2024) was born on July 31, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, United States of America, to Heather Riddle and Rob Kimm. Her dad is an author, having written several books on fishing, while her mom worked as an executive at Minnesota Public Radio.

She grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota, alongside her three younger siblings. In 2015, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Wagner College in Staten Island, New York City.

What does Morgan Riddle do for a living?

Fritz's girlfriend is a well-known American social media personality with a considerable fan base on Instagram and TikTok. She uses her platform to interact with her fans by sharing glamorous photos and videos.

During college, Morgan Riddle began sharing lifestyle content on social media and worked as a model with Wehmann Models and Talent. Shortly after graduating, she interned as a real estate agent for the brokerage Compass for nine months in 2018.

Marketing

Morgan later transitioned into media and influencer marketing, holding positions at companies like Food Network, Hollywire, and MuteSix. In 2022, she transitioned to a full-time social media influencer. She has since collaborated with popular brands such as Wimbledon, where she is committed to making tennis an incredible game.

What is Morgan Riddle's net worth?

According to SportsKeeda and Showbiz CheatSheet, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her successful social media influencer career and proceeds from her lucrative brand endorsement deals.

How much does Morgan Riddle make a year?

According to Forbes, Morgan earns an annual salary of between $1 million and $3 million from brand endorsement deals. She collaborates with popular brands such as Lottie NYC, Heineken, Dyson, Apple, Hermes, Ralph Lauren, and Celsius.

Trivia

Morgan Riddle is a famous social media influencer best known as Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, an American tennis player. Below are some of the lesser-known facts about the social media sensation;

Morgan Riddle's boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, is a tennis star with an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2024.

Taylor Fritz was previously married to fellow tennis player Raquel Pedraza, with whom she shares a son.

Taylor Fritz was born on October 28, 1997 (age 27 years), in San Diego, California, United States.

Since dating Fritz, Riddle has embraced a globetrotting lifestyle, attending tournaments worldwide while documenting their experiences online.

In August 2023, Morgan was featured in a New York Times article titled The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis .

. Riddle is considered an influencer on a mission to "make tennis cool again".

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle is popular on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, where she posts fashion and lifestyle content. Morgan is also a successful professional model, signed by Wehmann Models and Talent.

