Instead of superheroes or popular cartoon characters, a little Afrikaans boy had Checkers Sixty60 as the theme for his birthday

The six-year-old and his tiny guests dressed the part, with the little man of the moment even posing with a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver

Many social media users loved the cute theme, while other app users found themselves laughing in the comments

A little boy had a Checkers Sixty60 theme for his sixth birthday party. Images: @lucianbotha833

While many children want their favourite comic book heroes or cartoon characters to take centre stage at their birthday bashes, one local child had a different vision.

A young boy celebrated his special day with a Checkers Sixty60-themed party, even meeting one of the delivery drivers.

Sixty60 for the 6-year-old

South African TikTokker Luciano Botha shared a clip of an Afrikaans boy named Kaba celebrating his sixth birthday in style. The little man and some of his guests wore Checkers Sixty60 onesies while sitting at a table decorated with the local supermarket's signature colour.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Luciano also added pictures from the event, which gave app users a look at how Kaba celebrated turning six.

A birthday boy and his guests enjoyed treats from Checkers. Images: @lucianbotha833

The decor showed the little boy may have been a big Checkers SIxty60 fan. Images: @lucianbotha833

Boy's birthday theme intrigues SA

Hundreds of social media users were surprised to see the birthday theme, while others cracked jokes about it in the comment section.

A comical @pookies_031 joked:

"The birthday was done in 60 minutes."

Looking at the cakes in front of Kaba, @hi__nobody__ asked with a laugh:

"Isn't that a cake from Woolies?"

A curious @mandiiey_m wondered:

"Where did they get the fits, though? Asking for a friend."

@wazo575 wrote with humour:

"They bought him groceries as gifts."

@botsem laughed and added in the comments:

"Kids are so random."

@thandolily20 told the online community:

"Kids are so, so innocent, man. It’s so adorable. Not materialistic or flashy. They just want to be happy."

3 Other stories about Checkers Sixty60

In another article, Briefly News reported how Checkers Sixty60's marketing team amused South Africans with the subheadings featured on their website.

reported how Checkers Sixty60's marketing team amused South Africans with the subheadings featured on their website. Last year, videos showed Checkers Sixty60-branded jet skis cruising Cape Town waters. People speculated the supermarket was catering to those enjoying the sea.

South Africans couldn't help but laugh when they saw a mischievous baboon scale a wall to get to a Checkers Sixty60 toy bike to nibble on a child's snacks.

