One shopper at Clicks stores left many people in disbelief over the amount she spent at the store

The TikTok video went viral online gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted as they headed to the comments section to express their thoughts

One buyer in South Africa left many people on the internet in shock over her Clicks purchase.

Mzansi was in shock over a shopper's R27k Clicks purchase in a video. Image: Westend61/Getty Images Simphiwe/TikTok

Source: UGC

Customer paying R27k at Clicks

The shopper's large transaction, which took place at a local Clicks store in South Africa, quickly gained attention after it was shared on social media under the handle @fezekamakhanya.

In the video, @fezekamakhanya showcased the amount the customer spent which was about R27 130. Details surrounding the purchase are unclear, but the eye-watering amount has sparked a flood of reactions, with many questioning what could justify such a high spend.

While some netizens speculated that the buyer may have bought a large quantity of health and beauty products, others were left puzzled by the extravagant total.

Take a look at the video below:

SA reacts to client's Clicks expenditure

People flocked to the comments section with jokes, opinions, and surprises. Some questioned if it was a mistake, while others joked about luxury shopping sprees amid everyday essentials.

N said:

"Dropping 27k at Clicks is diabolical."

Peachyv expressed:

"Ey people are rich in South Africa yoh."

AnDiLe AnDiLe wrote:

"That's my annual salary right there."

Travelling Mommy commented:

"Anything above R1k I start questioning the staff about their prices."

Elo. Atlanta shared:

"A whole care instalment."

Tlhoginolo8 replied:

"There is a family of 5 that survives with 27k for a month out there."

Diamond Lewis expressed:

"I am more vexed by the fact that the trolley is not even full."

