A woman in Cape Town shared a TikTok video of a mischievous baboon climbing over her wall

The furry animal went straight to her child's Checkers Sixty60 toy bike to nibble on treats

Many social media users under the post responded with laughter after seeing the baboon making itself comfortable

A curious baboon scaled a woman's wall to get to her son's Checkers Sixty60 toy bike. Images: @sorrymrsjackson003 / TikTok, Leo Viktorov / Getty Images

These days, baboons are increasingly venturing into Cape Town suburbs, making themselves cosy in the urban environment. In a recent incident, a woman captured a baboon boldly entering her property and inspecting her child's mini Checkers Sixty60 bike.

Baboon checks out the ride

A Cape Town woman, Sumi Jackson, shared a video of the animal scaling her wall and heading straight for the toy bike. The baboon then helps itself to the Smarties in the box attached to the toy.

Sumi wrote in her post's caption:

"It scared me half to death."

Take a look at the comical TikTok video below:

Curious baboon entertains Mzansi

Several internet users headed to the comment section with laughter and joked that the baboon was a Checkers Sixty60 employee ready to deliver groceries.

@atiyyahcassim asked the public:

"Am I the only one waiting for him to get on the bike and ride around?"

@leeanne.benecke laughed and told the online community:

"Even the animals know which shop is the best and fastest."

@shavonnekyra added in the comment section:

"New fear unlocked for the Sixty60 drivers. How do the baboons even know there’s supposed to be food back there?"

@user855605481555 shared with a laugh:

"I was waiting for him to jump on the scooter and do some deliveries."

@tasleem_00 jokingly told app users:

"Dude came for a job application. He just proved he's the perfect Sixty60 candidate."

@refaith_ got the heebie-jeebies and commented:

"My worst nightmare. What if the kids were outside?"

