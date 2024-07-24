Nelson Mandela University (NMU) students in George campus had one of the most scariest experiences

The ladies were busy with their studies in a classroom when a baboon walked in with its baby

The online community reacted to the video, with many hilariously expressing how they would have reacted

NMU George campus baboons wandered into a class with students. Images: @Rickson Liebano, @Lighthouse

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a baboon in the Western Cape roaming in a classroom with its baby has circulated on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @kc_ntsebe, the baboon came into a class presumably thinking there was no one. Unfortunately, there were few girls inside. The animal was with its child at the moment.

The girls stood at the back of the class and watched the animal roam with its baby. The baboons came towards the girls as they moved back with fear. Luckily, nothing dangerous happened. The animals turned back and went on with their business, leaving the classroom.

Babooms enter class with students

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users laughing and sharing how they would have hilariously reacted.

@koketsochoenyane predicted:

"It can only be NMU George campus 😭😭😭😂😂."

@Sbuda wrote:

"I'm glad Yall didn't overreact cause baboons will rip your face into pieces😭😭😂as a gent I wouldn't have stayed calm At least I wasn't there 😂😂."

@MaBikitsha expressed:

"I would cry actual tears😭."

@Kele Tiba shared:

"I’d pass away😭."

@kudzie_zw said:

"My spirit was gonna leave my body soon after the big one walked in🤣."

@Snes20s wrote:

"Y’all were way too calm for my liking 😭😭😭the way earth would have to swallow me whole ?? 😭😭😭I just couldn’t be in that room sana."

Woman hilariously finds baboon in her kitchen

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Mzansi cook who found a baboon in her kitchen.

The woman who walked comfortably around her house was shocked to find a foreign furry friend scratching in her cabinets for food. The starving baboon paid no attention to the woman as it was on a mission to fill up its tummy before returning to the wilderness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News