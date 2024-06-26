A TikTokker and cook could not believe her eyes when she walked into her kitchen to see a foreign furry friend

The woman whipped out her camera to record a mind-boggling incident of a baboon preparing himself lunch in her kitchen

The cook appeared to be very shaken by the incident and coughed up the courage to catch the baboon on tape as it enjoyed a juicy meal in a comfortable kitchen

A Mzansi woman had her unfair share of kitchen pests when a baboon broke into her kitchen.

A Mzansi cook found a hungry baboon in her kitchen. Image: @daveyskitchen

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker and cook experienced a mind-boggling kitchen encounter with a baboon.

Baboons eat lunch, too

The woman who walked comfortably around her house was shocked to find a foreign furry friend scratching in her cabinets for food. The starving baboon paid no attention to the woman as it was on a mission to fill up its tummy before returning to the wilderness.

The woman thought on her feet and quickly whipped out her phone to prove that South African pests are built differently. They can open the fridge to take out the ingredients needed for a juicy lunch.

The generous cook captioned her clip:

"Kitchen pests are built different in South Africa…"

Watch the video below:

South Africa pests

The lady hilariously shared that South African kitchen pets are built differently because of the actions of the baboon. We usually have to deal with cockroaches, mice, and sometimes flies in the kitchen, but no one has ever dreamed of having a baboon in the kitchen.

Netizens were as equally shocked by the incident and ran to the cook’s comments section to share their thoughts:

@Monzi ☑️ noticed something hilarious:

"The camera shaking at the end suggest this is not a pet this happened to us in kzn too, it was quite funny."

@zwonaka.<⭐️

"That isn’t your house anymore."

Taking good care of animals

Briefly News recently reported that the daughter of conservationist Damian Aspinall followed in her father’s footsteps when it comes to the pure love of animals. Freya Aspinall gave up school at the age of 16 to join her father’s foundation to help breed endangered animals.

In a recent heartwarming TikTok, Aspinall is seen bonding with a gorilla. The animal lover has dedicated her life to caring for wild animals, a gift stemming from her late grandfather.

