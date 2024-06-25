A Mzansi lady shared her horrifying allergic reaction to eating pork

Andi claimed to have not known that she was allergic to pork until she devoured a juicy piece of meat

Netizens roasted her in the comments of her now-viral video that’s been watched over one million times

A South African woman had no idea that she was allergic to pork and devoured a juicy piece of meat.

Discovering hidden allergies

Andi had been devouring meat freely before one juicy piece of pork fought back and devoured her. She experienced a surprising allergic reaction that transformed her face.

The lady woke up with swollen lips that looked way too heavy for her face. The transformation would be a congratulatory side effect if it were back in the era of Kylie Jenner exposed for using lip fillers to enhance her beauty.

During that era, many young girls would be hunting pigs, hoping to get the same allergic reaction just to get an affordable lip filler to look like their favourite it girl. Since times have drastically changed, netizens are roasting Andi for her abnormal new look.

She captioned her clip:

Watch the video below:

Treating an allergic reaction

Allergies can be treated with home remedies or over-the-counter products, but the best way to avoid an allergic reaction is to stay away from foods and supplements that may harm your health. This is what netizens had to say:

@neo_m38 roasted the allergic lady:

"Mxwaaa , no bars"

@Lethabo_M wanted to hear something:

"Please say Brrrrrrrr."

@nosii thought that Andi was brave:

"You're so brave for posting this."

Pigs having a hard time

Briefly News also reported that the Western Cape agricultural sector is facing a new disease outbreak that mainly affects pig farmers. Livestock in the George area near Cape Town were infected with the disease that has been plaguing farmers for years.

Since 2022, several piggeries in the Western Cape area have been affected by various outbreaks of the same infection. According to eNCA, the Western Cape Agriculture warned that there is a new outbreak of African swine fever (ASF). Officials confirmed that livestock just outside Groeneweide Park, George, was infected.

