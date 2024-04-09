A young woman took to social media to showcase her pork, which had breasts, and the clip went viral

This young lady's caving quickly came to an end after she found breasts on her pork. She shared the video on TikTok.

This woman left mzansi in stitches after she unveiled the breast she found on her pork meat in a TikTok video. Image: @anathi_mthimkhulu

Source: TikTok

Woman finds breasts on her pork meat

One young lady was ready to prepare herself a good meal until she saw breasts on her meat. The footage shared by @anathi_mthimkhulu on the video platform shows the woman unveiling her pork for her viewers. She went on to showcase the breasts that she found on the meat, which caused her to lose her appetite.

The clip of stunner captured the attention of many people on social media, generating over 261K views along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Taking to her caption, the woman revealed that she had purchased the meat from Food Lover's Market.

Watch the video below:

Peeps crack jokes in the comments

Many people were surprised by the clip and were highly amused by the breasts on the pork.

Coburn Ferruz said:

"RIP Peppa's mom."

D3.Li.C8 poked fun at the woman, saying:

"It came to you woman to woman."

Retha.bi.le wrote:

"Screaming."

Mmaborife commented:

"Haibo! Ngaze ngatraumatised."

Peng added:

"The way I just laughed bathong?"

Source: Briefly News