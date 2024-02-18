Western Cape agricultural sector is facing a new disease outbreak that mainly affects pig farmers

Livestock in the George area near Cape Town were infected with the disease that has been plaguing farmers for years

Since 2022, several piggeries in the Western Cape area have been affected by various outbreaks of the same infection

CAPE TOWN - Some livestock farmers in South Africa are facing a crisis. Farm animals in the George area were recently said to be infected.

Western Cape farmers are dealing with African Swine Fever in their pigs. Image: Gallo Images / Sonny Tumbelaka

Source: UGC

The disease outbreak has been a problem in the Western Cape area since 2022. Farmers lost their stock and will now face a more recent spread.

Western Cape farmers to face illness among livestock

According to eNCA, the Western Cape Agriculture warned that there is a new outbreak of African swine fever (ASF). Officials confirmed that livestock just outside Groeneweide Park, George, was infected.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

How bad is ASF in Western Cape?

The latest spread of the disease is the fourth in Garden Route sends 2022. The previous outbreaks were in KwaNonqaba and Mossel Bay in 2022 and 2023.

A different outbreak from 2022 in Thembalethu is still a cause of concern, as 45 pigs have died, and 250 are still alive in the area. The area is under quarantine to prevent the spread, and residents were advised not to remove any pigs or pig products.

The disease is quite devastating as there is no vaccine or any way to treat it. Despite having a terrible effect on livestock, it cannot be transmitted to humans through contact or other means.

SA speculates about recent ASF spread

Many people commented that pork products would be unavailable soon or be exorbitantly priced. Netizens worried that the outbreak would spread to other provinces.

Tshepo El'Darucii commented:

"And then pork price will go up as South Africa will start importing pork from Brazil."

Joseph Matlou wrote:

"Another scam loading surely the food cartels want to increase the price of pork."

Nduduzo Nduna agreed:

"A plan to raise prices of food."

Nqunde Keo speculated:

"This is man made. It can't be possible that the outbreak comes two weeks after Saudi Arabia lift the ban to import meat from SA."

Adv Itumeleng Maake said:

"With cooking oil, chicken and eggs. now they are coming for our lovely pork meat. Aii people are getting rich in this administration."

Emmanuel Nxumalo added:

"Here they come ...the evil capitalists. Wanting to have reasons for pork meat price hikes. This is not a coincidence."

Avian flu has the poultry industry in a chokehold

Briefly News previously reported that in the wake of the highly pathogenic H7N6 and H5N1 avian influenza viral infections, the poultry industry has been hit with economic carnage that will take years to recover from.

Speaking to EWN, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) said it's still assessing the disease's damage to the industry's economy.

More than seven million chickens have been culled since the first strain was reported in April in the country, with Gauteng hit the hardest.

Source: Briefly News