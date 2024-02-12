The Gauteng Department of Health has noted that sexually transmitted infections are on the rise in the province

This is after 67,400 men were treated for urethritis syndrome between April and December and 1255 women for syphilis in the same period

South Africans gave different views on what may have caused the infections and made jokes about the matter

The country is concerned with the rise in Sexually-Transmitted Infections in Gauteng. Images: Phynart Studio and Mango Productions

The Department of Health in Gauteng noted that the men and women in the province contracted syphilis and urethritis syndrome between April and December last year. They also noted that there was a concerning increase in sexually transmitted infections.

STIs in Gauteng on the rise

According to eNCA, Nichola Lutchman from the department said 40% of men who visited health facilities in that period were treated for MUS or male urethritis syndrome. The department is monitoring the infections as this indicates a new sexual infection. She revealed that the Department has various programmes but pins the issue down to behavioural issues like not using condoms consistently and people becoming reluctant to use condoms.

Lutchman revealed that the symptoms include discharge for men, discolouration in discharge for women, low abdominal pains and swelling for males. She also called for those with these symptoms to report and get treatment as soon as possible.

Netizens make jokes

South Africans on Facebook, in true local fashion, added humour to the news of the spread of sexually transmitted infections. Others attributed the infections to a dependence on PREP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis treatment, which protects someone at risk of contracting HIV from the virus.

Thato Kotsane said:

"Since Prep, people think they are invincible."

Tshepang Mashiane exclaimed:

"We indeed are expecting this."

Darren Bouwer added:

"Morals and values aren't for everyone."

Malesoela Malesoela added:

"I blame prep."

Jasmine Graaf said:

"SA is a filthy country."

Anti- HIV jab to be made available in 2024

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an anti-HIV jab is expected to be available in the country this year.

Michel Warren, who works with the AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, said that the drug could remove a person's chances of contracting HIV.

South Africans were unhappy and wanted a cure for HIV and not a drug that prevents the virus.

