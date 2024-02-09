The Johannesburg Road Agency is working on fixing as many roads as they can to ensure the quality of roads is improved

The JRA will be overlaying, retarring and sealing cracks on the road, and they have already worked on a few roads

South Africans were unimpressed and believed that the African National Congress is campaigning for votes in this manner

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is working on fixing as many roads as possible. Images: Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

The Johannesburg Roads Agency is working on fixing roads in Johannesbu4g in different city districts. The Agency plans on embarking on retarring, sealing cracks and adding extensive asphalt overlays to improve the roads.

JRA to fix roads

TimesLIVE reported that the Agency is assessing the roads in all seven city regions to determine whether roads are in excellent or poor condition. The Agency added that the assessment is annual, and various work will be done on the roads after the evaluation. Through the programme, they intend to fix and revive roads known to be in poor condition. The Agency also reportedly resurfaced roads in Suttie Avenue, Richar Street and 15th and 16th roads.

South Africans scoff at the JRA

Netizens on Facebook gave the JRA the cold shoulder and accused the ANC of campaigning for votes.

Themba Manana exclaimed:

"My government. Things are going to change now until further notice."

Lund Lionel said:

"Suddenly, it's because there is voting this year. It shouldn't be a once-off thing. The roads must be maintained. No advertising like they're doing something special."

Malatolemotors Malatole added:

"Elections are around the corner."

Tracy Tee complained:

"I just wish they would fix potholes with durable materials. Potholes be reappearing after one or two storms."

Kagiso Ashley Leshaba remarked:

"The jokes continue to write themselves."

Andy Wixinger joked:

"The circus is back in town."

