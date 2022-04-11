A collection of pictures showing ordinary people trying to fix large potholes was posted on Twitter

Peeps were livid at the sight and wanted to know what the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula 1s doing about it

Tweeps were disappointed by his silence after tagging him in the post while some pointed out that he only responds to celebrities like Anele Mdoda

A collage of pics showing huge potholes on various roads was posted on Twitter where the Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula was tagged. In the pics that were posted by Kulani, ordinary people were seen trying to fix or at least drain the potholes so that they could be visible to motorists.

All of the potholes shown by Kulani had grown considerably, which posed a grievous danger to drivers. Added to that, their size told of a prolonged period of neglect, which riled up many peeps online.

South Africans were not impressed by the state that the roads were in. Many peeps flooded the Twitter posts with questions about Fikile Mbalula's whereabouts and what he was doing about it. They were disappointed with him for his silence when compared to the media personality, Anele Mdoda's tweet that he responded to timeously.

@Tshepze20268636 said:

"Old government of NP makes this roads to our location but when the current Government have to do better, they failed us."

@molaudzi_NA said:

@Neo52403448 said:

"And yet people still mention the word government..."

@mzwaie_ asked:

"@MbalulaFikile ai ndoda kanti yini umsebenzi wakho (what is your job?)"

@Mavuthel71 asked:

@ntwana_sash said:

"This is Mainreef Road to Roodepoprt or Dobsonville. The road is bad."

@magician_40 asked:

"Where is the money... tickets are being paid daily."

Mzansi calls on Fikile Mbalula to answer for the heartbreaking state of roads and railways

In another case where the minister of transport was called out for the same issue, Briefly News reported that South African politician Fikile Mbalula, was put in the spotlight after clips and snaps of poorly kept railways and roads went viral.

The state of Mzansi's roads and railways is sad and people are screaming for help. Social media has been buzzing with pictures and clips of the destitute railways and destroyed roads in SA, calling on Mbalula to put his money where his mouth is.

Trains have become giant pot plants for weeds. Roads have potholes big enough to fill and use as a local swimming pool. Old train stations are covered in litter and have become hideouts for locals dealing drugs and alcohol.

