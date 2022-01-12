Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has been put in the hot seat and the people of Mzansi want answers

Calling himself Mr Fix, Mbalula has left many questioning why everything is then still broken in SA’s transport systems

People took to social media to bring attention to Mbalula, stressing over the state of roads and railways

South African politician Fikile Mbalula, who is currently serving as Minister of Transport, has been put in the spotlight after clips and snaps of poorly kept railways and roads has gone viral.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has people demanding answers regarding roads and railways in SA.

The state of Mzansi roads and railways is sad. People are screaming for help and the self-proclaimed Mr Fix is sitting with a mouth full of teeth.

Social media has been buzzing with pictures and clips of the destitute railways and destroyed roads in SA, calling on Mbalula to put his money where his mouth is.

Whole trains have become giant pot plants for weeds. Roads have potholes big enough to fill and use as a local swimming pool. Old train stations are covered in litter and have become local drug and alcohol hides… it is heart-breaking.

The people of Mzansi are tired and demanding immediate action. Take a look at just some of the cries for help:

