One lady shared her secret to having glowing skin in a TikTok video, and people were amazed by her hack.

Woman shows SA Tumeric product she uses for glowing skin

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @bethusilee gave her viewers a glimpse into how she gets her skin to look fabulous. The woman unveiled a Tumeric product named Beaute, which brightens, clears, and radiates the skin.

Many people were impressed by the lady's hack, and the clip captured the attention of people online, generating over 1 million along with thousands of likes and comments.

Mzansi loves the woman's hook-up

People loved the lady's plug as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, and others asked for more skincare tips.

Ouma expressed:

"Everything that has to do with skincare in TikTok is working."

Dorine added:

"Indeed, it is working. Shame we are glowing."

MissT wrote:

"I know turmeric is good, but where do we buy it."

Flodiva Tsebo asked:

"Hi where can I get this perhaps and price please?"

Young entrepreneur unveils skincare routine for flawless skin

Briefly News previously reported that Anointing Lukola is a young entrepreneur who recently succeeded in the beaded bag industry. The owner of Mayaka Accessories is not only sharp in the entrepreneurial realm but also has a profound understanding of self-care.

The 27-year-old businesswoman unpacked her secret to beautiful and flawless skin. It's not hidden in some magical potion but in a meticulous routine, she follows religiously day and night.

