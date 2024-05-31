Anointing Lukola, a 27-year-old who is making waves in the beaded bag industry, shared her skincare routine

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, the owner and founder of Mayaka Accessories unveiled the products that she uses to keep her skin looking flawless

The entrepreneur also shared what her typical day is like from morning to night and how she unwinds after a busy day

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Anointing Lukola is a young entrepreneur who recently found success in the beaded bag industry. The owner of Mayaka Accessories is not only sharp in the entrepreneurial realm but also has a profound understanding of self-care.

A young entrepreneur revealed her skincare routine for flawless skin. Image: Anointing Lukola

Source: Instagram

Young entrepreneur shares skincare routine

The 27-year-old businesswoman unpacked her secret to beautiful and flawless skin. It's not hidden in some magical potion but in a meticulous routine she follows religiously day and night. Anointing said she starts her day with a splash of cool water, followed by a gentle wash using Isabella Garcia’s face wash. The scent of the cleanser is crisp and refreshing, instantly awakening her senses.

Lukola is well aware of the importance of sun protection, even on cloudy days or when she stays indoors.

"I follow this by spraying rose water as a toner. Next, I apply Isabella Garcia's Super Defense Moisturiser."

Lukola is well aware of the importance of sun protection, even on cloudy days or when she stays indoors. She alternated between two sunscreens: the Island Tribe face cream, rich with collagen and vitamin E, and the Dermopal moisturising sunscreen. Each offers a unique shield, preparing her skin for makeup or to greet the world naturally.

After the hustle and bustle of the day, she cleanses her face again, especially if she's worn makeup. She believes in letting her skin breathe overnight, free from any residue.

After cleansing, she treats her skin to Clinique’s Moisture Surge Overnight Mask. The mask is like a soothing lullaby, hydrating and rejuvenating her skin as she sleeps. She never forgets to moisturise her lips, ensuring they remain soft and supple.

"Every two weeks, I use a homemade turmeric mask (with turmeric powder, virgin olive oil and raw honey) and once a month, I apply the Skin Strategy rejuvenating face mask. I prefer natural products due to my sensitive skin and avoid experimenting with new trends like face serums until I fully understand them."

Anointing's typical day from morning to night and how she unwinds

The CEO and founder of Mayaka Accessories says her day typically starts with a cup of coffee. She goes on to say that she then reviews her schedule and prioritises tasks for the day.

"My workday involves designing, managing orders, and coordinating with suppliers. In the afternoon, I often engage with customers on social media and respond to inquiries. Evenings are reserved for family time and unwinding. Before bed, I like to read or journal to reflect on the day. This structured yet flexible routine helps me stay productive and balanced."

To unwind, the entrepreneur revealed that she listens to music while chilling on her balcony, enjoying the breeze and the sounds of nature, which is her favourite way to relax.

"Sometimes, I enjoy a quiet evening with a good book or a movie. These activities help me decompress and prepare for the next day," she says.

Woman shares top products for clearing skin in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady dished out an ultimate plug in a video that is making rounds on social media and netizens loved it.

TikTok user @iammotshwanetsi_m shared how she cleared her skin with specific products. The lady first showed off how her face looked before using the products, and her face had many dark spots.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News