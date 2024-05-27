A beauty and lifestyle vlogger took to TikTok to show netizens how she got her feet silky smooth

The woman shared the array of products she used as well as the results of her formally peeling skin

The skincare products used included petroleum jelly, creams, moisturisers and a pair of exfoliating scrub gloves to help with the process

A young woman plugged South Africans with tips for soft feet. Images: @classyntombazana

Source: TikTok

A local woman took netizens on a journey when she showed off the results of her feet after using products to give them a smoother feel.

Woman shares process of achieving smooth feet

Taking to her TikTok account, beauty and lifestyle vlogger @classyntombazana shared that she used a foot peel mask. The young lady showed her viewers a look at her peeling skin, which, according to the woman, started on Day 3 of her feet-cleansing experience.

She said in her video:

"Most of the peeling started from the bottom. I'm naturally a person that doesn't have rusty feet. So, I didn't expect to experience so much peeling. On Days 4, 5 and 6, the top started peeling. It was hectic because my skin was dry."

As she spoke, the beauty applied petroleum jelly to her feet and wore ankle socks to lock in the moisture. She also added a detox muscle soak to her foot spa and washed her feet using body wash and exfoliating scrub gloves before moisturising them.

Despite all the peeling, @classyntombazana said the results pleased her, with the new layer of skin appearing a few shades lighter. The woman explained:

"I think it's because my feet got sun damage from walking."

Watch @classyntombazana's foot peel video below:

Woman plugs SA with Clicks foot peel

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman who bought an exfoliating foot mask at Clicks and showed South Africans how they could stop struggling with dead skin on their feet.

According to the package in the video, the foot mask (a plastic sock that fits up to UK size 14) results in smooth, soft, and moisturised feet. The online community reacted to the video, with many appreciating the plug and promising to buy it.

