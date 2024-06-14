Young Woman’s Hilarious Video Showcases the Dress She Ordered vs. What She Got
- One lady shared a clip of what she ordered versus what she got, and the results were hilarious
- The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments
- The online community were in stitches as they flocked to the comment sections section to crack jokes
Nothing hurts more than not getting exactly what you ordered, and this was the case for this young lady who was left heartbroken.
Woman shares dress she ordered vs what she got
One young stunner was excited about her purchase and took to TikTok to show it off. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @ivybella032, flexed the dress she requested the fashion designer make.
She then showcased what she received from the designer, who did not give what she ordered. Her dress left online users laughing, and the clip gathered over 651K views and thousands of likes and comments.
Taking to her TikTok caption, she said:
"Haven't done enough."
Watch the video.
Netizens poke fun at the woman dress
The lady's clothing amused online users, who rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.
Mutahi said:
"It didn't come with the shape."
Easylay loved it:
"It's not bad, yazi. for a family function in the village, it's perfect."
Boahemaa added:
"I kept swiping from left to right just to spot every difference."
Nelly expressed:
"She's tried."
Tabitha wrote:
"The pain, the torment, the torture."
Zimhlophe Zimhlophe commented:
"It's very beautiful when you're not comparing."
NguSandyLona shared:
"I keep saying, “Yooh Jeeza."
Woman shows off what she ordered vs. what she got in a video
Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase.
A proud Xhosa lady unveiled her order to her online users in a video she shared on TikTok. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @zeecity21, revealed that she ordered an African-printed dress from Asanda Fashion Designer.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za