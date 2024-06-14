One lady shared a clip of what she ordered versus what she got, and the results were hilarious

The footage gained a massive attraction on social media, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community were in stitches as they flocked to the comment sections section to crack jokes

Nothing hurts more than not getting exactly what you ordered, and this was the case for this young lady who was left heartbroken.

A lady showed off the dress she ordered vs. what she got. Image: @ivybella032

Source: TikTok

Woman shares dress she ordered vs what she got

One young stunner was excited about her purchase and took to TikTok to show it off. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @ivybella032, flexed the dress she requested the fashion designer make.

She then showcased what she received from the designer, who did not give what she ordered. Her dress left online users laughing, and the clip gathered over 651K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Taking to her TikTok caption, she said:

"Haven't done enough."

Watch the video.

Netizens poke fun at the woman dress

The lady's clothing amused online users, who rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Mutahi said:

"It didn't come with the shape."

Easylay loved it:

"It's not bad, yazi. for a family function in the village, it's perfect."

Boahemaa added:

"I kept swiping from left to right just to spot every difference."

Nelly expressed:

"She's tried."

Tabitha wrote:

"The pain, the torment, the torture."

Zimhlophe Zimhlophe commented:

"It's very beautiful when you're not comparing."

NguSandyLona shared:

"I keep saying, “Yooh Jeeza."

Woman shows off what she ordered vs. what she got in a video

Briefly News previously reported that one stunning lady gave her viewers a glimpse into what she ordered versus what she received. Netizens could not stop raving about the hun's purchase.

A proud Xhosa lady unveiled her order to her online users in a video she shared on TikTok. The stunner, who goes by the social media handle @zeecity21, revealed that she ordered an African-printed dress from Asanda Fashion Designer.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News