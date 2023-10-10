A woman posted a TikTok video showing her incredible 7-day journey using Clicks foot peel for only R150

In the video, she displayed how her feet changed from rough and calloused to soft and smooth after using the product

Many people in Mzansi were amazed at the transformation, and they found the affordable price of the foot peel appealing

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman shared a video of how a peel from Clicks helped her foot. Images: @kellzmthethwa

Source: TikTok

A South African woman recently shared her delightful experience with Clicks foot peel,an affordable solution that leaves your feet feeling spa-like after just 7-days.

Clicks foot peel success

TikTok user @kellzmthethwa shared a video on how she tried the foot peel and how amazing the results were for her. She shared her entire journey, highlighting the before and after transformation.

For just R150, this lady showed how her spa-like journey transformed her feet. The process was simple yet effective. In the video, she shows how she started with a gentle application of the peel, she documented the gradual shedding of dead skin over the week. By the end of the process, her feet were rejuvenated, leaving her with a newfound confidence to flaunt her smooth feet.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi's foot peel frenzy

People throughout Mzansi were invested in the product and was amazed by the results. Countless individuals who wanted to say goodbye to their calluses thanked the woman for the affordable and effective solution.

Peeps flocked the comment section with their views:

@Tshepiso said:

"Mine did not peel."

@Jesica Madonsela commented:

"Mara ladies wasn’t this thing R49,99 in Jan."

@gone share:

"Then they say dont peel the skin but do u understand the satisfaction in pulling the skin." off

@Hazel commented:

"I used it once and my feet didn’t peel."

@Mpilo Lloyd Mpisana said:

"It did wonders for me."

Influencer’s massive R1 400 Clicks haul trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about an influencer's Clicks haul which has taken the internet by storm as she set out to buy toilet paper but purchased many other items.

The young woman's shopping led her to fill her cart with a wide range of products of items.

The unexpected shopping spree has sparked a flurry of reactions across Mzansi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News