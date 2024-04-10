A woman showed South Africans how they can stop struggling with dead skin on their feet

The lady bought an exfoliating foot mask at Clicks that leaves your feet smooth and soft

The online community reacted to the video, with many appreciating the plug and promising to buy it

A woman plugged Mzansi with a foot peel from Clicks. Images: @ms_lowlar

Source: TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account and plugged South Africa with Clicks foot peel.

In a video uploaded by @ms_lowlar, she can be seen smoothly peeling off the dead skin on her feet. Wondering how she did it? Well, she bought an exfoliating foot mask at Clicks.

According to the package shown in the video, the foot mask results in smooth, soft, and moisturised feet. It is like a plastic sock and fits up to UK size 14.

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 76k likes, with many online users loving the product and promising to get it for themselves.

@Vee commented:

"My problem is that my skin does this even without the foot mask I can pull off chunks of dead skin under my feet on a random day unassisted."

@babalwagcina asked:

"Guys don’t you use the stone for your feet? "

@Ntane was grateful:

"Y’all plug us on this app and I love that ."

@Lerato. recommends the product:

"It also removed the hyperpigmentation on my feet sana. Love it!"

@wigfluencer suggested:

"Just use a metal foot file/grater once a week then use a stone EVERYDAY for maintenance..that's how I dealt with my stubborn calluses/dead skin."

@Nozi was disappointed:

"Saw this on TikTok last year, but I never find it in store because it’s always sold out "

