Cultural activist Skhu launched his music career. Image: @tshisalive

Source: UGC

South African acclaimed author Sikhumbuzo "Skhu" Thabede recently decided to venture into a different industry.

Skhu launches his music career

Yet another personality launched their career in music, and it is none other than the acclaimed author and cultural activist Sikhumbuzo "Skhu" Thabede.

According to TshisaLIVE, the author shared that he launched a career commemorating 30 years of Democracy.

He also released his debut single, Aluta Continua, which pays homage to South African liberation heroes such as Mama Winnie Mandela, Solomon Mahlangu, Lilian Ngoyi, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and Nelson Mandela.

Thabede told the publication about his debut song:

"Aluta Continua symbolises the ongoing struggle. Even as 2024 marks 30 years of democracy, black people continue to face significant socioeconomic challenges.

"The song reflects on promises made decades ago. While we have gained freedom, the economy and land remain largely inaccessible to black people, and thus, the struggles persist."

Sikhumbuzo mentioned that the single previews his upcoming 12-track album, Imvungeyakwantu, loosely translates to "African rhythmic chants." The album includes collaborations with renowned artists like Dr. Tu Nokwe, Zitulele Luu, and rising star Sizwe Ngobese.

Source: Briefly News