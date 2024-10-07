“Bro Took It Personally”: Mzansi Cracks Jokes After Baboon Jumps onto Man’s Car

A man on TikTok shared a video of a mischievous baboon jumping onto the hood of his car from the top of a gate

The man swore at the wild primate as it left his premises, upset at what the baboon had done

Members of the online community headed to the viral post's comment section to crack jokes about what they had seen in the video

A man was upset after witnessing a baboon jump onto his car. Images: @michaelkeet5

Source: TikTok

Baboons are fascinating creatures that many people rarely encounter, so it's natural that one's first response might be to take a video. One man did just that, capturing a naughty baboon jumping onto his car, much to the amusement of those who watched.

Baboon jumps onto man's car

Using the handle @michaelkeet5 on TikTok, a gentleman named Mike uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users the moment a baboon hopped onto the hood of his car from his home's gate.

Mike swore at the wild animal as it left the premises.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the comical video below:

Mzansi laughs at jumping baboon

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express laughter and crack jokes about the baboon and its mischievous ways.

@lovelotashwin laughed and said:

"He meant to jump on that Polo."

@false_axis wrote in the comments:

"That jump was revenge for real."

@subzero_krolla, who found the video funny, said to app users:

"Bro took it personally and did some damage."

@hleladastile said to Mike:

"That was the appropriate reaction. I don't know how many times I watched this video. Hilarious."

@swaggie632 added laughing emojis to the comment section and told people online:

"That hop alone tells you everything. The attitude was on another level."

Speaking about the animal, @ryzdinchi said:

"Wow, he is so undisturbed. Not a care in the world."

@theprezident808 laughed and shared:

"Don't let the Americans see this. We are tired of getting asked if we have pet lions and monkeys."

Baboon chases couple and enters their car

In another wild story, Briefly News reported about a video showing how a man and woman ended up in a situation when a large baboon got the upper hand and climbed on and into their vehicle.

Online users who watched the nail-biting video were relieved to see another man step in to save the day.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News