A young boy on a school excursion had to run for his dear life after an Ostrich had rolled out an attack on him

The boy fell a few times trying to dodge the furious animal as it aggressively cased him, getting other Ostriches to flee from it

Social media users were happy that the boy escaped unharmed and shared a joke about the bystanders' reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady shared a video of a boy who was nearly attacked by an Ostrich. Image: @lisa_baseballmom_09

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user shared a video of an Ostrich field day gone wrong when one of the giant birds wasn't keen on human company.

The video was shared on the video app under the user handle @lisa_baseballmom_09, receiving 10.8K views, 532K likes, and almost 15K comments from social media users who shared concerns about the boy.

The Ostrich chases the young man

It is unclear how the boy got off the trailer where everyone else who was travelling with him was. The video shows him running at the one. Ostrich chases him until it gets him on the ground and stomps on him before he runs to get on the trailer.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps share their views on the video

After watching the video, social media users quickly cautioned others about the detriments of injuries caused by the giant bird. They were also happy that the boy escaped unharmed and took time to share jokes on the feed.

User @dizneydreamer commented on the teacher's reaction:

"It’s the teacher straight up ninja-ing the air nowhere close to the ostrich that’s killing me 😂

User @FirstNameJustine added:

"I know this was not supposed to be funny, but man. The tears in my eyes! I want to ask this man some questions."

User @Happy🌷said:

"I’m not sure if people realize how dangerous an ostrich can be they can disembowel you in seconds, this is scary."

User @Kate Jaxon advised:

"Ya gotta zig, and then ya gotta zag. No straight lines."

User@Stacy Sexton joked:

"The other ostrich are all running around in panic. “Greg has gone manic, get out of here” 🤣🤣🤣."

User @Ronald Ray859 added

"Lucky boy Ostriches are very dangerous. Could have been killed."

SA man falls while being attacked by a baboon

In another Briefly News article, a man fell flat on his back after a baboon attacked him while trying to pick up an item it was eyeing.

The incident happened while the man enjoyed himself at the beach with loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News