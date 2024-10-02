A young student shared a video taken while splitting chicken with his roommate after a fight erupted between them, forcing them to eat separately

The two gents had their 5 kg chicken braai pack opened, taking one piece at a time and giving each other turns

Social media users were shocked to see how well-coordinated the split was, while some commented with jokes

Students split groceries bought together after a fight. Image:@thanyanimalivhusha

A university student named Thanyani shared a video of him and his roommate choosing chicken pieces based on size from a 46-piece pack after a fight erupted between them.

The clip was shared on Thanyani's TikTok account under the user handle @thanyanimalivhusha.

The chicken gets divided equally among the two roommate

The video shows the big poultry pack on the tiles still in its pack. The two gents kneel in front of it, taking turns to choose pieces according to their size.

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on the video

After watching the clip, the online community took time to caution the Venda young men rather than buy their food. Some were pleased to see how civil the roommates were towards each other when dividing the pieces.

User @original.khutso asked:

"Why are you guys fighting? never had problems when I was at varsity."

User @eugene.rasenyalo confessed:

"Problem is I'd cook your chicken and save mine💀."

User @charity_1530 shared:

"I would choose drumsticks, wings and thighs only 😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭."

User @lee_rato30 shared:

"I was gonna pay him his half and keep the food😩."

User @molatelomashamaite detailed:

"The main problem was buying groceries together 😭o ska hlwela."

User @ntate_gabbiey noted:

"The other one took big pieces while the other one was busy kissing thighs🤣🤣."

