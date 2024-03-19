Global site navigation

Durban Res Roommates Carefully Divide R220 Woolworths Ice Cream in Half, Video Amuses Mzansi
Family and Relationships

Durban Res Roommates Carefully Divide R220 Woolworths Ice Cream in Half, Video Amuses Mzansi

by  Hilary Sekgota
  • Varsity roommates showed their unique way of dividing a tub of Woolworths ice cream in a TikTok video
  • The footage attracted attention from viewers who couldn't help but chuckle at their creative strategy
  • The clip shed light on the struggles of university students and left some Mzansi people chuckling

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Varsity students shared a tub of Woolies ice cream
A video of varsity students measuring their portions of Woolies ice cream went viral. Image: @wandilenselewandzy
Source: TikTok

Durban varsity students shared a relatable moment of res life. They faced the dilemma of sharing a tub of Woolworths ice cream by coming up with a clever solution.

Res roommates ensure ice cream equality

The girls are seen in a TikTok video carefully dividing the R220 tub of ice cream in half. They used a ruler to draw a precise line down the middle of the cold treat to ensure both of them got their fair share.

Read also

French prankster brings 'Tshwala Bami' dance craze to London streets

2 Roomies' video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok clip posted by @wandilenselewandzy gained traction and sparked laughter and admiration from viewers. Many viewers engaged with thousands of comments, likes, and shares.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by student woes

While some believed the girls' method of sharing the treat was extreme, others saw it as a humourous reflection of the daily challenges faced by university students at res.

Read a few comments below:

@Tlotlo said:

"Y’all are siblings at this point."

@THEE_AMG LOVER posted:

"Mara guys eat responsibly, because do you know how much that Woolies ice cream is?"

@finesse commented:

"Boys just eat, we don't do that."

@Edwin_Molotov stated:

"Banyana ba sokola shem."

@Sbu_M wrote:

"This won't end well."

@AphiweBhengu typed:

"Hawu ngeke."

@f4airy.siwee mentioned:

"Wangikhumbuza mina nomngani wami esasithenga u pie eskoleni siwukale before."

Read also

1st graders' playtime turns into dramatic church service in hilarious TikTok video, Mzansi amused

@snenhlanhla asked:

"How much guys?"

@Sphokazi Mabaso shared:

"Mina ngingaklaya ngiwudle owakho upiece ngamabomu."

Woman shows Woolworths R2.7k groceries

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg Woolworths lover showed people what she bought.

The stunning young woman made a TikTok video of everything she likes to buy to last her more than a month. The lady's grocery haul was a satisfying sight to many. There were hundreds of comments from people who reviewed her purchases.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel