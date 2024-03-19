Durban Res Roommates Carefully Divide R220 Woolworths Ice Cream in Half, Video Amuses Mzansi
- Varsity roommates showed their unique way of dividing a tub of Woolworths ice cream in a TikTok video
- The footage attracted attention from viewers who couldn't help but chuckle at their creative strategy
- The clip shed light on the struggles of university students and left some Mzansi people chuckling
Durban varsity students shared a relatable moment of res life. They faced the dilemma of sharing a tub of Woolworths ice cream by coming up with a clever solution.
Res roommates ensure ice cream equality
The girls are seen in a TikTok video carefully dividing the R220 tub of ice cream in half. They used a ruler to draw a precise line down the middle of the cold treat to ensure both of them got their fair share.
2 Roomies' video spreads on TikTok
The TikTok clip posted by @wandilenselewandzy gained traction and sparked laughter and admiration from viewers. Many viewers engaged with thousands of comments, likes, and shares.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi amused by student woes
While some believed the girls' method of sharing the treat was extreme, others saw it as a humourous reflection of the daily challenges faced by university students at res.
Read a few comments below:
@Tlotlo said:
"Y’all are siblings at this point."
@THEE_AMG LOVER posted:
"Mara guys eat responsibly, because do you know how much that Woolies ice cream is?"
@finesse commented:
"Boys just eat, we don't do that."
@Edwin_Molotov stated:
"Banyana ba sokola shem."
@Sbu_M wrote:
"This won't end well."
@AphiweBhengu typed:
"Hawu ngeke."
@f4airy.siwee mentioned:
"Wangikhumbuza mina nomngani wami esasithenga u pie eskoleni siwukale before."
@snenhlanhla asked:
"How much guys?"
@Sphokazi Mabaso shared:
"Mina ngingaklaya ngiwudle owakho upiece ngamabomu."
Woman shows Woolworths R2.7k groceries
In another article, Briefly News reported that a Johannesburg Woolworths lover showed people what she bought.
The stunning young woman made a TikTok video of everything she likes to buy to last her more than a month. The lady's grocery haul was a satisfying sight to many. There were hundreds of comments from people who reviewed her purchases.
