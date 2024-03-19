Varsity roommates showed their unique way of dividing a tub of Woolworths ice cream in a TikTok video

The footage attracted attention from viewers who couldn't help but chuckle at their creative strategy

The clip shed light on the struggles of university students and left some Mzansi people chuckling

A video of varsity students measuring their portions of Woolies ice cream went viral. Image: @wandilenselewandzy

Durban varsity students shared a relatable moment of res life. They faced the dilemma of sharing a tub of Woolworths ice cream by coming up with a clever solution.

Res roommates ensure ice cream equality

The girls are seen in a TikTok video carefully dividing the R220 tub of ice cream in half. They used a ruler to draw a precise line down the middle of the cold treat to ensure both of them got their fair share.

2 Roomies' video spreads on TikTok

The TikTok clip posted by @wandilenselewandzy gained traction and sparked laughter and admiration from viewers. Many viewers engaged with thousands of comments, likes, and shares.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by student woes

While some believed the girls' method of sharing the treat was extreme, others saw it as a humourous reflection of the daily challenges faced by university students at res.

Read a few comments below:

@Tlotlo said:

"Y’all are siblings at this point."

@THEE_AMG LOVER posted:

"Mara guys eat responsibly, because do you know how much that Woolies ice cream is?"

@finesse commented:

"Boys just eat, we don't do that."

@Edwin_Molotov stated:

"Banyana ba sokola shem."

@Sbu_M wrote:

"This won't end well."

@AphiweBhengu typed:

"Hawu ngeke."

@f4airy.siwee mentioned:

"Wangikhumbuza mina nomngani wami esasithenga u pie eskoleni siwukale before."

@snenhlanhla asked:

"How much guys?"

@Sphokazi Mabaso shared:

"Mina ngingaklaya ngiwudle owakho upiece ngamabomu."

