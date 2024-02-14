CPUT students took to TikTok to share what they do to make ends meet without a res and a stove

In the video, the students are mixing very strange stuff so that they can have something in their stomach

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilarious and sharing similar experiences

CPUT students showed how they survived amid the student accommodation crisis. Images: @mahlatse_lee/ TikTok, @ Education Images/ Getty Images

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students left netizens in stitches after showing their struggles.

@mahlatse_lee took to TikTok and showed how the students without a stove survive in university. In the clip, one student is seen putting melted chocolate into bread before adding a cabbage and carrot salad on top.

The TikTok users said when their options are limited, one has to be very creative otherwise, hunger will visit.

"You eat what you have."

Students without stoves mix what they have to eat

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

CPUT is facing a housing crisis

As funny as the video may be, on the other hand, CPUT is facing a serious housing crisis, with many students being left without proper places to sleep. The university has trended on TikTok, with videos of the unimpressive student living conditions.

TikTokkers shared their struggles

The video had online users in stitches, with many applauding the creativity and sharing their own relatable stories.

@Reitu commented:

"Everybody is so creative."

@Endeavour N said:

"At least you can afford food."

@Siyabongamkhwane_rsa was in disbilief:

"Hhaibo"

@clientele shared what others do to make means meet ends:

"To us who sometimes eat pap and Colgate, lets gather here."

