A popular TikTok French prankster took to the streets of London, surprising unsuspecting pedestrians with the Tshwala Bami dance challenge.

Content creator shows off Tshwala Bami moves

The guy suddenly launched into his dance routine and got different reactions from Londoners. The passersby were stunned. Some laughed, and one even attempted to run away from what he perceived as an impending attack.

Dance video goes viral

The video of the prankster's antics was posted on the TikTok account @mr_boris_becker. Within two days, it got an impressive 1.3 million views and amused viewers across the globe, giving the clip a thumbs up.

Watch the video below:

Tshwala Bami's global influence

Mzansi people appreciate how the viral challenge is influencing global creators' content. Some suggested other cities where the prankster can spread the joy.

See the comments below:

@_ju_ju said:

"The last guy wanted peace and no problems."

@Babmashire wrote:

"The last guy was carrying some cash in the backpack."

@ekay2023 stated:

"Don't try this in New York."

@Lovesetter7 shared:

"I would have been one of the ones that got mad."

@Vanessa commented:

"The last man ran away, poor guy."

@TurnUpKing posted:

"Lmao ain't no way that last dude ran lol."

@user8166769340808 mentioned:

"Brother, they already think we’re crazy. Don’t help them! ‍♂️"

@Gift.Makoti joked:

"The challenge is becoming a problem."

@MissKetz asked:

"Haibo is that Harry Potter?"

High Schoolers slay Tshwala Bami moves

Recently, Briefly News reported that two high school friends joined the Tshwala Bami dance challenge craze. Their infectious energy and synchronicity make for a performance you won't want to miss.

Their effortless execution of the viral moves captivated people across Mzansi. The duo lit screens up with their infectious energy and facial expressions while slaying the dance.

