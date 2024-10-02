“Supposed to Be R60”: Woman Shares Roommate Accidentally Bought R600 Airtime

A young woman on TikTok shared that her roommate accidentally bought herself R600 airtime

In the comment section, the woman informed app users that her friend was supposed to buy R60

Members of the online community shared similar stories of buying large amounts of airtime by mistake

A young woman shared that her friend accidentally bought R600 airtime. Images: @lynet294

It's unfortunate when people make mistakes, especially when it involves money, as the impact can be frustrating. This could have been one of the emotions a woman felt after she accidentally bought R600 airtime, turning a simple purchase into a costly error.

Amounting to a mistake

TikTok user Lynet, who uses the handle @lynet294, uploaded a video on the social media platform sharing that her roommate mistakenly spent the wrong amount on airtime from Vodacom.

In the video, the young woman showed her friend sitting on the floor with her phone in her hand, looking quite sad. She also shared a screenshot of the accidental purchase.

Mzansi relates to woman's airtime mistake

A few social media users took to the comment section to share similar stories of accidental purchases, while others laughed and tried to provide solutions.

@loveydee4 told people on the app:

"My little sister once bought R1 000 airtime, but she managed to sell it."

@bridgettchewe laughed and shared their family member's misfortune:

"My grandmother once brought R5 000 of electricity instead of R500."

@kingweezymehlape wrote in the comments:

"I thought I was the only one. I am aware that R500 is more important to me than airtime, but last year's purchase of airtime actually caused me more stress."

Lynet replied to the TikTok user:

"It was supposed to be R60. It was a mistake."

@siweeeee5 told the online community:

"That’s why when I open my app, I don’t want any interference or people speaking around me."

@dominiquezulu laughed at the roommate, writing:

"If defeated was a person."

Woman accidentally spends rent money on airtime

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who shared that she mistakenly used her rent money to buy airtime from Telkom.

In the video, she showed a screenshot of the message stating that she spent R1 000 while also receiving free airtime.

