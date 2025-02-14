One young man has gone viral on the internet leaving huns drooling over his looks

A charming gent has set social media ablaze with his striking looks, leaving many ladies swooning.

A gentleman left South African women gushing over his looks. Image: @devonbroughton

Ladies drool over a handsome guy in SA

The guy took to his social media account under the handle @devonbroughton where he shared a clip of himself.

In the video the the man can be been holding a brown teddy bear with red roses while rocking a white top and black pants. The post of the gentleman in the stylish outfit, quickly gained traction as admirers flooded the comments section with heart emojis and flirtatious remarks.

Many couldn't help but gush over his good looks, with some playfully shooting their shot. Others joked about needing his number, while some simply appreciated the eye candy.

Take a look at the video below:

SA ladies rave over hot gent

As the post continued to trend, social media users enjoyed the lighthearted moment, proving once again that a little charm goes a long way online. The huns took to the comments section saying:

Esihle said:

"This just made my hole weak, I mean my whole week."

Pain_hub added:

"Hebana sending love from SA."

Sphokuhle expressed:

"You can send."

Phenyyon replied:

"Bathong lala, wena o type yaka."

XO_Ellie commented

"And then Trump wants to them away from us!? Never."

Gmseoposengwe simply said:

"Pretty Terrible things are indeed happening in SA."

Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate was in awe of the guy adding:

"Bathong wena Superman."

