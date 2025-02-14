"Bathong Wena, Superman": Handsome Gent Leaves Mzansi Huns Swooning, SA Gushes
- One young man has gone viral on the internet leaving huns drooling over his looks
- The TikTok video sparked a massive buzz on social media gathering loads of views, along with likes and comments
- People reacted as they flooded the comments section gushing over the gent while some shared their thoughts
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A charming gent has set social media ablaze with his striking looks, leaving many ladies swooning.
Ladies drool over a handsome guy in SA
The guy took to his social media account under the handle @devonbroughton where he shared a clip of himself.
In the video the the man can be been holding a brown teddy bear with red roses while rocking a white top and black pants. The post of the gentleman in the stylish outfit, quickly gained traction as admirers flooded the comments section with heart emojis and flirtatious remarks.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Many couldn't help but gush over his good looks, with some playfully shooting their shot. Others joked about needing his number, while some simply appreciated the eye candy.
Take a look at the video below:
SA ladies rave over hot gent
As the post continued to trend, social media users enjoyed the lighthearted moment, proving once again that a little charm goes a long way online. The huns took to the comments section saying:
Esihle said:
"This just made my hole weak, I mean my whole week."
Pain_hub added:
"Hebana sending love from SA."
Sphokuhle expressed:
"You can send."
Phenyyon replied:
"Bathong lala, wena o type yaka."
XO_Ellie commented
"And then Trump wants to them away from us!? Never."
Gmseoposengwe simply said:
"Pretty Terrible things are indeed happening in SA."
Boitumelo Modiba-Rasefate was in awe of the guy adding:
"Bathong wena Superman."
3 Gents who left South African ladies drooling
- Briefly News previously reported that South African women could not believe just how hot the taxi driver was as they gushed over him.
- One young medical student left many people on the internet in awe of his looks, and ladies went wild online.
- A police officer had women ready to break all kinds of laws to get nabbed by him after the gent posted a TikTok video before heading off to serve and protect, and it went viral.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za