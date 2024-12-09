Global site navigation

Sea You Soon: 2 Videos Show Checkers Sixty60 Jet Skis, SA Applauds Marketing Skills
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Two TikTok users uploaded a video on the app showing people a Checkers Sixty60-inspired jet ski
  • The giant retail supermarket reshared the videos on Instagram, a possible confirmation of its new marketing tactic
  • Social media users flooded the posts' comment sections with laughter after seeing the clips

People saw a Checkers Sixty60 jet ski in Cape Town.
Mzansi was impressed with a Checkers Sixty60-branded jet ski in Cape Town. Image: @lrs_81
Source: TikTok

Checkers appears to be making waves - literally - with a potential expansion of its services. Yesterday, Checkers Sicty60-branded jet skis were spotted cruising Cape Town's waters, sparking curiosity and laughter about what the retail giant might deliver next.

Checkers Sixty60 takes to the beach

TikTok user @elizma_voigt, who was at a beach in Clifton, Cape Town, surprised many with a video of a man on a turquoise jet ski equipped with a box at the back, something usually seen on motorbikes.

The comical clip had many speculating that the retail supermarket was now catering to those roaming the waters.

Checkers had already taken to the skies with branded aeroplanes to bring people together for the holidays. So, nothing was impossible.

Watch the video below:

TikTok user @lrs_81 shared another video of a man on a Checkers-branded jet ski.

Take a look below:

Checkers reposted both videos on its Instagram account.

Checkers Sixty60 jet skis amuse SA

With the two videos garnering two million views, hundreds of social media users flooded the comment sections with laughter and jokes about what they had seen on their For You Pages.

An impressed @exclusive_138 said:

"100/100 to the Checkers marketing department."

@lukeindiaramos provided a comical reason for the jet skis:

"Just in case you're drowning and need some snacks while waiting to be rescued."

@ginoriques48 jokingly added in the comments:

"I wonder if Joburg and Pretoria provide this unique service."

@gabblez_wp laughed and asked:

"At this point, is there anything Checkers can't do?"

@random_user_4041 applauded the retail giant, saying:

"I take my hat off to Checkers. They're the only supermarket taking marketing to the next level."

@fabianzoutman told app users:

"The marketing team should win an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar!"

@pterpointer added a bit of humour and wrote:

"Please deliver me a fresh snoek."

