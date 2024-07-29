A woman living in a Cape Town suburb showed people how a Checkers Sixty60 driver was escorting an empty trolley back to the store

The video saw the driver with one hand steering the motorbike and the other firmly placed on the abandoned trolley

Social media users laughed at the footage while also giving the driver his flowers for his efforts

An abandoned Checkers trolley found its way back to the store with help from a Sixty60 driver. Image: @checkers_sixty60

Source: Instagram

A local woman shared a comically unusual clip of a Checkers Sixty60 employee casually driving on the road with a trolley by his side.

Using the handle @tamtamcpt on TikTok, the lady took to her account to show the driver slowly cruising around a bend in a Cape Town suburb – one hand on the bike and the other on the empty trolley.

The TikTokker jokingly wrote in the video she uploaded on the app:

"POV: You order on Sixty60 before payday."

Watch the video below:

Netizens find humour in Checkers trolley's escort

Local members of the online community took to their keyboards to share their laughter in @tamtamcpt's comment section, while others admired and applauded the man's effort to get the basket on wheels back to where it belonged.

@tamtamcpt also replied to @wallywonka021 about why the driver was escorting the trolley in such a peculiar way. She shared under the viral video:

"Someone dumped the trolley in the field. So, the driver was returning it to the Checkers store."

@everythinggood444 praised Checkers Sixty60 drivers and said:

"These guys are legit superheroes!"

@liisa_133 shared their laughing emojis in the comments and wrote:

"Only in South Africa."

Checkers Sixty60 deliver guy braves Cape Town weather

For the past month, people in parts of Cape Town and the Western Cape have been experiencing the wrath of Mother Nature. Briefly News reported about one Checkers Sixty60 driver who braved the city's inclement weather to make a delivery.

The footage shared by @laurenjean__ on TikTok shows the courageous driver on his delivery scooter whizzing through a flooded suburban road. The video garnered many views and comments online. While the video amused some netizens, others expressed concern for the poor driver who had to work in Cape Town’s harsh weather.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News