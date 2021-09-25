These are the top 20 expensive wines in the world (2021)

If you love wine, then you know that age, quality, and brand matters a lot. Also, in most instances, price is an indicator of quality. In that regard, which are the most expensive wines in the world in 2021?

How much are you willing to spend on a bottle of wine? Interestingly, some wealthy people can spend up to a half-million dollars on just one bottle of wine. Maybe you need to go through this list of the world’s most expensive wines while you have a sip of yours.

List of expensive wines in the world in 2021

Is it extravagance or class? Perhaps, you will have a better answer by the time you complete reading this article. Here is a list of the most expensive wines ever.

This article was compiled based on the information available on top wine review websites and past auctions of the wines in different parts of the world.

1. Screaming Eagle Cabernet 1992 – $500,000

Screaming Eagle Cabernet 1992 is currently the most expensive bottle of wine in the world. It is unique because of its appealing oak aroma and subtle flavours nuances. The wine is available in a 750 ml bottle.

2. Jeroboam of Chateau Mouton-Rothschild 1945 – $310,000

Jeroboam of Chateau Mouton-Rothschild 1945 is one the best vintages of the last century. It was first bottled at the end of World War II. Similar to most wines, it comes in a 750 ml bottle.

It is remarkably made using exotic, sweet, over-ripe black fruits, coffee, mocha, tobacco, and Asian spices.

3. Cheval Blanc 1947 – $305,000

Cheval Blanc 1947 is another mindboggling expensive wine brand. It has a thick texture and sweet fruity taste. The ingredients used in its making include chocolate, leather, Asian spice, a nose of fruitcake, and coffee. Cheval set a high record in 2010 when a bottle sold for $304,375.

4. Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck – $275,000

Shipwrecked 1907 Heidsieck is also among the most expensive wines in the USA and the world. Its price has been increasing over the years. For instance, the Caviar House once bought 2,000 bottles for $3 million – $1,500 for a bottle.

Also, at some point, the Ritz-Carlton from Moscow once sold each bottle at 35,000 a bottle. In a more recent auction, the bottle was sold for as high as $275,000.

5. Chateau Lafite 1869 – $232,692

If you are looking for an expensive wine for sale, then Chateau Lafite 1869 is an excellent option. It boasts a rich Roquefort aroma and cherry flavour.

Overall, it is among the most iconic wines one can ever imagine of. In 2010, three bottles of the drink were sold for $232,692 each at an auction.

6. Chateau Margaux 1787 – $225,000

What is the most expensive wine you can buy? Besides the Screaming Eagle Cabernet 1992 wine, Chateau Margaux 1787 is another bottle of wine sold at an insanely high price.

It is one of the premium wines offered by Jefferson’s collection. Initially, the bottle was supposed to retail at $0.5million; however, the price was lowered to $225,000.

7. Ampoule from Penfolds – $168,000

Indeed, with age comes character. Ampoule from Penfolds is another remarkably made wine that has existed for generations. It comes in a fancy 750 millilitres bottle. The wine is produced in Australia before it is distributed to different parts of the world.

8. Chateau Lafite 1787 – $156,450

Chateau Lafite 1787 is also another wine that Thomas Jefferson allegedly owns. It was auctioned for around $156,450 in 1985. It has since been classified under the best Premier Cru wines group because of its ageing capability and perfection of elegance.

9. Henri Jayer, Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 1999 — $136,955

Henri Jayer, Vosne-Romanée Cros Parantoux 1999 is another premium wine for the rich. Its price has been increasing over the years. Unlike some, the wine is made in France. Some years back, it sold for $136,955 in Hong Kong.

10. 1947 Cheval Blanc St-Emilion – $135,125

What are the top 10 best wines? In addition to the above brands, Cheval Blanc St-Emilion 1947 is another wine that makes it to the list of ten best wines globally. It falls in the category of the world’s highly-priced red wines.

11. Romanée-Conti 1945– $123,900

Romanée-Conti 1945 goes at a relatively lower price as compared to the top 10 ten best wines. Usually, one can acquire the bottle for around $8,000. However, the original bottle by the French Burgundy was auctioned for $123,900 in 2007.

12. Chateau D’YQUEM – $117,000

Chateau D’YQUEM is produced in the Sauternes, Gironde. The wine is silky and sumptuous. It has a balanced sugary, and acidic taste makes it a perfect choice for many wine lovers.

During the Ritz auction in London in 2011, a bottle from the 1811 collection was sold for $117,000.

13. 1951 Penfolds Grange Hermitage – $38,000

What is the fanciest wine? Probably, Penfolds Grange Hermitage 1951 is one of the fanciest wines around. The Australian-made wine has attracted many people, especially celebrities and the rich. Interestingly, there are allegedly 20 bottles in existence.

14. 1990 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Romanee-Conti Grand Cru – $21,200

This is another top-rated wine that has set a record because of its price. It is a red-savoury and classic wine that is carefully produced to match its customers' expectations. It is originally from Romanee-Conti, France.

15. 2012 Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru – $14,450

Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru 2012 is another expensive and sought-after wine in the world. It is made in Musigny, France. The wine belongs to the group of Pinot Noir wine family. It has an irresistible aroma of red berries and cherry.

16. Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese – $13,615

Scharzhofberger Riesling Trockenbeerenauslese is also another most expensive bottle of wine with an insanely high price tag. The wine is produced in exceptional vintages using Riesling grapes.

It was first made in Willingen, Germany, by Egon Muller. The 750ml bottle is sold at around $13,615.

17. 1990 Domaine Georges & Christophe Roumier Musigny Grand Cru – $11,720

Domaine Georges Roumier produces the wine. He reportedly produces 380 bottles only per year. Its alcohol percentage is above 13.5%. If you are a classy person, you might consider ordering this bottle for an average price of $11,720. According to Wine Searcher, the bottle pairs perfectly with goose, duck, or game birds.

18. 1990 Domaine Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru – $7,447

The 1990 Domaine Leroy Chambertin Grand Cru is one of the best Burgundy wines with a rich plum aroma. It was produced in Le Chambertin, France, by Domaine Leroy. Like several other wines, it comes packed in a 750 ml bottle. It is made from the Pinot Noir grapes grown in the Chambertin vineyard.

19. 1949 Domaine Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru – $5,921

This is a limited brand of wine made for the wealthy. Usually, Domaine Leroy makes 700 bottles a year. For many wine lovers, 1949 Domaine Leroy Richebourg Grand Cru is a match made in heaven. You may consider having one of the following dishes when drinking the wine; beef, deer, veal, or poultry meat.

20. Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc – $5,850

Coming last on the list is Screaming Eagle Sauvignon Blanc. The wine is made in Oakville, USA. The premium drink has an alcohol percentage of 14%. Most importantly, it is produced in limited quantities.

What are your thoughts about this list of most expensive wines in the world in 2021? Most of them are carefully produced by top wine experts from France, Germany, Australia, Moscow, and the USA. Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments!

