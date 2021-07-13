12 most expensive 1st edition pokemon cards: are they still worth anything?

What are the most expensive 1st edition Pokemon cards? 1st edition Pokemon cards mean a collection printed for the first time for a limited period, like a year or two. They get rare as years go by because they circulate among gamers worldwide. Are 1st edition Pokemon cards still made? Since another Wizards' version will come out in late 2021, expect more versions in the future.

Are 1st edition Pokemon cards worth anything? Collections made between 1999 to 2000 are the most valuable ones this year. For instance, a Pikachu Illustrator costs $100,00. eBay Pokemon 1st editions are very affordable. Therefore, buy enough packs and wait for prices to hike.

Top 12 most expensive 1st edition pokemon cards

How do you tell if you have a first edition Pokemon card? Your deck should have three types of gaming items, a Pokemon, a Trainer, and an Energy. Check the first edition symbol on each card. According to PSA ratings, these are 1st edition Pokemon cards’ values in 2021:

1. Charizard ($24,000)

This was the hottest gaming collection back in the 90s, and its price has soared even higher in 2021. Its value is almost similar to the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan basketball packs. You can roup sell it for as high as $55,000 on PWCC.

2.Blastoise ($5,500)

Blastoise is the best one for playing the Blue battles. Retaliate against a player who has a fire-breathing Charizard using a 1999 Blastoise Holo. The amount of money this creature can fetch is mindblowing. The Balitose Holo GEM - MT 10 can shoot to $45,000 on a thriving auctioning platform.

3. Chansey ($3,500)

Best gamers have walked away with $35,000 because of using the 1999 Chansey Shadowless Base Set. It does not hurt to spend $3,500 on Chansey packs and fill your pockets with ten times more. No one should convince you to buy another one if a Chansey is right in front of you.

4. Hitmonchan ($3,250)

Hitmonchans are extremely difficult to find, but your life can change overnight when you get them. Hitmonchan Base Hologram has set impressive records over the years. Its demand is rising since some auctioning platforms trade it at $23,400.

5. Ninetales ($3,000)

These are currently expensive for a good reason. They are among the rarest packs you will ever meet. Check the diamond starts on the item's number. That is one of the signs of valuable Ninetales.

6. Alakazam ($2,800)

Alakazam commands huge amounts of money in today’s gaming sites. Before someone traps you with better packs, show them how you call the shots in the game. Pulling out an Alakazam will save your day. Do not choose anything else if you ever come across this item.

7. Clefairy ($2,500)

The other best 1st edition Pokemon cards to buy are Clefairys. Grabbing one of these makes an opponent sweat. The item's value is at its peak right now. You can buy them for less than $10 and make $2,500 on PWCC or any other auction site.

8. Raichu ($2,500)

The best way to get revenge after losing in a game is to find yourself a rare Raich. Find multiple versions of Raichu 1st edition Pokemon cards for sale on Amazon. Amazon sells the item for less than $100, hence reselling it for $2,500 is a good profit.

9. Venusaur ($2,200)

Build your reputation in gaming by getting a Venusaur. Players who have used 1st edition Pokemon cards unopened Venusaur Holo will always prioritize this item. If you are smart at the game, a Venusaur can help you make decent and legal millions in the blink of an eye.

10. Mewtwo ($2,200)

Dominate the game with a Mewtwo. Although it is affordable to many players, only a few collections are circulating worldwide this year. The average price of Mewtwo packs is currently $3.50 to $5,407. You have to get yours when you still have a chance.

11. Gyarados ($1,800)

One of the most beautiful things in gaming is this creature. These vintage 1st edition Pokemon are great for playing the TCG because they lay smooth punches and jabs. You will always catch your opponent unawares.

12. Magneton ($1,750)

Every experienced player knows that anyone who draws out a Magneton is setting a challenging trap for you. Get your Magneton before it becomes too expensive for you to afford. You can auction a Grade 10 Magnenton at $25,267 or more.

Wise players already bought the most expensive 1st edition Pokemon cards and hid them in the safest places they know. Those who are patient enough will make a killing soon or before 2021 ends.

Are Pokemon cards from 1995 worth anything? Yes, they are. Concentrate on the 1995 shadowless and holographic collections. However, the market has many dubious traders looking for quick money. Most people think counterfeit products are cheaper than legit ones. Therefore, selfish sellers maintain a standard price for both items to blindfold buyers.

Briefly.co.za recently shared how to spot fake Pokémon. Do not fall into the scammers' traps, especially those in second-hand markets. One of the signs of a phoney card is having the same colour shade at the back. An authentic one has different shades of the same colour at the back.

