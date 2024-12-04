Club Kloof's menu and latest prices: Cape Town 2024
Club Kloof in Cape Town is one of the city's trendiest restaurants, providing patrons with mouthwatering food and an electric atmosphere. What kind of food can you look forward to? This article details Club Kloof's menu and the latest prices in Cape Town.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Established in March 2023, Club Kloof restaurant is a trendy hotspot in the heart of Cape Town with a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a twist. You can expect everything from delicious traditional pizzas with a contemporary take to fresh, Italian-style salads and refreshing drinks.
Club Kloof's owner, Michael Carter, told TimesLIVE that the eatery focuses on creating an immersive customer experience. Although the food is a significant part of the experience, Michael elaborated that they focus on colour, smell, music, and subtle added touches to elevate the dining experience.
Club Kloof menu and prices
The trendy Cape Town restaurant has an average of 4.7/5 out of 551 Google reviews. Club Kloof reviews have shown that the eatery is critically acclaimed, with user Ronell Robertson giving the eatery five stars, saying:
'Incredible service, the food was excellent. Aesthetically pleasing and tasteful. Highly recommend the cocktails. The menu had lots of vegetarian options.'
Fritti and first plates
Enjoy a delicious appetiser before your main meal, with the following options to choose from:
|Dish
|Price
|Gnocco fritto cigars, parmesan parsley
|R60.00
|Ricotta and spinach gnudi
|R68.00
|Pizza bomba topped with parmesan deep-fried basil leaf marinated tomatoes
|R80.00
|Mac and cheese arancino tomato sugo
|R50.00
|Beef ragu arancino parmesan cream
|R70.00
|Stuffed and fried olives
|R50.00
|Grilled zucchini wrapped feta
|R90.00
|Beef carpaccio with olive oil, grana padano, fried capers and toasted focaccia
|R145.00
Pizzette
The eatery provides patrons with an array of mouthwatering pizzas to enjoy:
|Pizza
|Price
|Mozzarella, asparagus, lemon, ricotta and mint
|R115.00
|Garlic confit base topped with marinated tomato and buffalo mozzarella
|R115.00
|Anchovy, caper, smokey tomato base, grana padano
|R110.00
|Mozzarella, pork sausage, mince fennel dill and red cabbage
|R125.00
|Shelled baby prawns and chilli oil
|R125.00
|Bianca with mortadella, mozzarella, pistachio and green olive butter
|R130.00
|Bianco meatballs, napolitana sauce 'all the herbs dressing' grana padano
|R130.00
|Shredded lamb topped with chilli green herb and grana padano
|R138.00
|Bianco with pepperoni and hot honey and grana padano
|R125.00
|Rosso topped with roasted artichokes, green olives, and grana padano
|R115.00
Salads
If you want something light and refreshing, enjoy one of these delicious, freshly-made salads:
|Salad
|Price
|Pickled zucchini, basil, wild rocket and parmesan
|R75.00
|Baby gem, parmesan, mint, toasted almonds with date and citrus dressing
|R78.00
|Heirloom tomato, stone fruit, goat cheese with mint and white balsamic dressing
|R75.00
|Woodfired beet, baby carrot, whipped lemon feta with tomato dressing
|R75.00
|Roasted butternut, plum, tomato, rocket, baby spinach, hazelnuts, barley
|R85.00
|Orzo, green beans, peas, feta, hazelnuts, croutons, shallot, dressing, grana padano
|R110.00
|Fior di latte, confit tomato, basil, crispy capers
|R130.00
Bowls and second plates
Take advantage of the Cape Town-based restaurant's delicious second plates and bowls:
|Dish
|Price
|Baby potatoes roasted and smashed with hazelnut creme, fraiche toasted hazelnutsand deep-fried capers
|R65.00
|Lasagna slice with grana padano
|R95.00
|Roasted broccoli with caper and green olive salsa
|R75.00
|Roasted butter beans, grilled carrots, celery and herb dressing with toasted walnuts
|R85.00
|Spinach ricotta stuffed cannelloni topped with napolitana sauce and parmesan
|R130.00
|Traditional beef meatballs in Pomodoro sauce
|R105.00
|Beef fillet with triple fried potatoes or roasted broccoli and herbed butter
|R160.00
|King Prawns with lemon and paprika
|R290.00
Sweets
Finish off your meal with one of the following tantalising desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|Blood orange and Campari almond cake with mascarpone (contains alcohol)
|R80.00
|Tiramisu for two (contains alcohol)
|R95.00
|Decadent chocolate mousse
|R65.00
|Affogato
|R60.00
|Poached pear and almond tart with vanilla gelato
|R75.00
|Italian kisses trio (chocolate, cherry, vanilla) (vegan)
|R65.00
|Macchiato pie, hazelnut crust with salted caramel and chocolate filling
|R85.00
|Hot fritti with nutella
|R60.00
Drinks
Whether you want a comforting cup of tea or refreshing juice, the trendy eatery offers something for everyone:
|Drinks
|Price
|Americano
|R32.00/R40.00
|Cappuccino
|R35.00/R42.00
|Iced latte
|R45.00
|Macchiato
|R30.00
|Espresso
|R22.00/R32.00
|Hot chocolate
|R45.00
|Tea selection
|R28.00
|Still and sparkling (500ml)
|R30.00
|Still and sparkling (1 litre)
|R50.00
|S. Pellegrino (750ml)
|R70.00
|Acqua Panna (750ml)
|R70.00
|Jua Kombucha (contains alcohol)
|R55.00
There is a wide variety of different wines and spirits you may choose from. You can view a complete list of Club Kloof's drinks menu here.
Other information
Club Kloof's menu includes a wide variety of delicious, fresh cuisine, topped off with refreshing drinks and indulgent sweet treats. What other essential information should you know about the eatery besides its menu?
Club Kloof's address
If you feel inspired to visit the trendy eatery, here are the restaurant's address and contact details:
- Address: 84 Kloof St, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, 8001
- Phone number: 072 415 3752
- Email address: contact@clubkloof.com
Social media profiles
You can find the eatery on Instagram, with 13.3K followers as of December 3, 2024. Their Facebook page has 475 followers as of December 3, 2024.
Club Kloof's menu showcases various culinary delights to suit all tastebuds. From tantalising appetisers to delicious traditional pizzas and hearty Mediterranean dishes, Club Kloof has something on the menu for everyone.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices: South Africa
AKTI Mediterranean is another Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that Briefly.co.za wrote about. The eatery offers delicious traditional cuisine with a modern twist.
What can you expect on the AKTI Mediterranean menu? Read on for the latest menu and prices.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.