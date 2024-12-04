Global site navigation

Club Kloof's menu and latest prices: Cape Town 2024
by  Justine De Lange 5 min read

Club Kloof in Cape Town is one of the city's trendiest restaurants, providing patrons with mouthwatering food and an electric atmosphere. What kind of food can you look forward to? This article details Club Kloof's menu and the latest prices in Cape Town.

Club Kloof menu
Club Kloof is a trendy Cape Town eatery. Photo: Decorex Africa and Club Kloof’s Facebook page (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Established in March 2023, Club Kloof restaurant is a trendy hotspot in the heart of Cape Town with a Mediterranean-inspired menu with a twist. You can expect everything from delicious traditional pizzas with a contemporary take to fresh, Italian-style salads and refreshing drinks.

Club Kloof's owner, Michael Carter, told TimesLIVE that the eatery focuses on creating an immersive customer experience. Although the food is a significant part of the experience, Michael elaborated that they focus on colour, smell, music, and subtle added touches to elevate the dining experience.

Club Kloof menu and prices

The trendy Cape Town restaurant has an average of 4.7/5 out of 551 Google reviews. Club Kloof reviews have shown that the eatery is critically acclaimed, with user Ronell Robertson giving the eatery five stars, saying:

'Incredible service, the food was excellent. Aesthetically pleasing and tasteful. Highly recommend the cocktails. The menu had lots of vegetarian options.'

Fritti and first plates

Club Kloof food menu
Enjoy one of the eatery’s tantalising appetisers. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook page (modified by author)
Enjoy a delicious appetiser before your main meal, with the following options to choose from:

DishPrice
Gnocco fritto cigars, parmesan parsleyR60.00
Ricotta and spinach gnudiR68.00
Pizza bomba topped with parmesan deep-fried basil leaf marinated tomatoesR80.00
Mac and cheese arancino tomato sugoR50.00
Beef ragu arancino parmesan creamR70.00
Stuffed and fried olivesR50.00
Grilled zucchini wrapped fetaR90.00
Beef carpaccio with olive oil, grana padano, fried capers and toasted focacciaR145.00

Pizzette

Club Kloof pizza menu
The restaurant offers artisanal pizzas. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook page (modified by author)
The eatery provides patrons with an array of mouthwatering pizzas to enjoy:

PizzaPrice
Mozzarella, asparagus, lemon, ricotta and mintR115.00
Garlic confit base topped with marinated tomato and buffalo mozzarella R115.00
Anchovy, caper, smokey tomato base, grana padano R110.00
Mozzarella, pork sausage, mince fennel dill and red cabbageR125.00
Shelled baby prawns and chilli oilR125.00
Bianca with mortadella, mozzarella, pistachio and green olive butterR130.00
Bianco meatballs, napolitana sauce 'all the herbs dressing' grana padanoR130.00
Shredded lamb topped with chilli green herb and grana padanoR138.00
Bianco with pepperoni and hot honey and grana padanoR125.00
Rosso topped with roasted artichokes, green olives, and grana padanoR115.00

Salads

Club Kloof food menu
You can look forward to fresh sweet and savoury salads. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook page (modified by author)
If you want something light and refreshing, enjoy one of these delicious, freshly-made salads:

SaladPrice
Pickled zucchini, basil, wild rocket and parmesanR75.00
Baby gem, parmesan, mint, toasted almonds with date and citrus dressing R78.00
Heirloom tomato, stone fruit, goat cheese with mint and white balsamic dressingR75.00
Woodfired beet, baby carrot, whipped lemon feta with tomato dressing R75.00
Roasted butternut, plum, tomato, rocket, baby spinach, hazelnuts, barleyR85.00
Orzo, green beans, peas, feta, hazelnuts, croutons, shallot, dressing, grana padanoR110.00
Fior di latte, confit tomato, basil, crispy capersR130.00

Bowls and second plates

Club Kloof’s main menu
Savour the restaurant’s flavour-filled second plates. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook and Instagram page (modified by author)
Take advantage of the Cape Town-based restaurant's delicious second plates and bowls:

DishPrice
Baby potatoes roasted and smashed with hazelnut creme, fraiche toasted hazelnutsand deep-fried capersR65.00
Lasagna slice with grana padanoR95.00
Roasted broccoli with caper and green olive salsaR75.00
Roasted butter beans, grilled carrots, celery and herb dressing with toasted walnutsR85.00
Spinach ricotta stuffed cannelloni topped with napolitana sauce and parmesanR130.00
Traditional beef meatballs in Pomodoro sauceR105.00
Beef fillet with triple fried potatoes or roasted broccoli and herbed butterR160.00
King Prawns with lemon and paprikaR290.00

Sweets

Club Kloof food menu
Finish off your dining experience with a delicious dessert. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook and Instagram page (modified by author)
Finish off your meal with one of the following tantalising desserts:

DessertPrice
Blood orange and Campari almond cake with mascarpone (contains alcohol)R80.00
Tiramisu for two (contains alcohol)R95.00
Decadent chocolate mousseR65.00
Affogato R60.00
Poached pear and almond tart with vanilla gelatoR75.00
Italian kisses trio (chocolate, cherry, vanilla) (vegan)R65.00
Macchiato pie, hazelnut crust with salted caramel and chocolate filling R85.00
Hot fritti with nutellaR60.00

Drinks

Club Kloof's drinks menu
Sip on some delicious drinks with your meal. Photo: Club Kloof’s Facebook and Instagram page (modified by author)
Whether you want a comforting cup of tea or refreshing juice, the trendy eatery offers something for everyone:

DrinksPrice
AmericanoR32.00/R40.00
CappuccinoR35.00/R42.00
Iced latteR45.00
MacchiatoR30.00
EspressoR22.00/R32.00
Hot chocolateR45.00
Tea selectionR28.00
Still and sparkling (500ml)R30.00
Still and sparkling (1 litre)R50.00
S. Pellegrino (750ml)R70.00
Acqua Panna (750ml)R70.00
Jua Kombucha (contains alcohol)R55.00

There is a wide variety of different wines and spirits you may choose from. You can view a complete list of Club Kloof's drinks menu here.

Other information

Club Kloof's menu includes a wide variety of delicious, fresh cuisine, topped off with refreshing drinks and indulgent sweet treats. What other essential information should you know about the eatery besides its menu?

Club Kloof's address

If you feel inspired to visit the trendy eatery, here are the restaurant's address and contact details:

  • Address: 84 Kloof St, Tamboerskloof, Cape Town, 8001
  • Phone number: 072 415 3752
  • Email address: contact@clubkloof.com

Social media profiles

You can find the eatery on Instagram, with 13.3K followers as of December 3, 2024. Their Facebook page has 475 followers as of December 3, 2024.

Club Kloof's menu showcases various culinary delights to suit all tastebuds. From tantalising appetisers to delicious traditional pizzas and hearty Mediterranean dishes, Club Kloof has something on the menu for everyone.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

