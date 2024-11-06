Global site navigation

Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices in South Africa
Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices in South Africa

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu offers a diverse and enticing selection that caters to various tastes. From hearty breakfasts to flavorful lunch options, each dish is crafted carefully, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.

Nouveau Coffee & Grill
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Nouveau Coffee & Grill is a fine dining restaurant that combines high-quality cuisine with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dessert, each dish is thoughtfully prepared to delight your palate.

Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices

Nouveau Coffee & Grill offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. The halal upmarket restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Food was good and tasty, didn't wait long at all. Was well presented too. Service was amazing, including our waiter. Will definitely be back!

Breakfast menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill breakfast menu
The establishment offers a wide range of delicious breakfasts for vegans and non-vegans. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's breakfast menu has a variety of options. These include;

ItemDescription Price
Nouveau Riser2 fried eggs, grilled tomato, sauté mushroom, avocado, baked beans, fillet skewer, 3 cocktail sausages.R147
PastriesCroissant with jamSelection of muffins2 scones with jam and butter.R35R28R35
Kwa SonA toasted butter croissant is filled with a coriander-inspired scrambled and fried egg, served with avocado, cream cheese, and salmon rose.R129
On The Go BrekkiCoffee, 2 cocktail sausages, 2 fried eggs, sauté mushroom, rustic cut chips, 1 slice of toast.R90
Mo TacoA guacamole-smothered toasted tortilla filled with feta, a fried egg, corn, two cocktail sausages, one hashbrown, and a side salad.R119
Delhi RushScrambled eggs infused with green chilli, onion & fresh coriander fried in butter served with a choice of toast bread.R78
OmeletteOnion, tomato, pepper, cheese, chilli & bread.R79
Crunchy MuesliServed with yoghurt, chia seeds, and honey.R58
Sun Riser2 fried eggs, 3 cocktail sausages, avocado, sauteed mushroom & grilled tomato, & bread of your choice.R125
Eggs BenedictSmoked salmon, tomato, basil pesto, and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.R115
Open SandwichLettuce, cucumber, avocado, grated boiled egg & mayo, house dressing and crushed chilli.R65
Fruit SaladServed with vanilla ice cream.R55

Entrée

Nouveau Coffee & Grill entree
Enjoy an excellent entrée menu with a lovely selection of options. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's entree menu has a variety of options. Their entrée options include;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Smoked Salmon SaladCrispy lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, avocado, and smoked salmon topped with a house dressing.R85
Buffalo Wings4 wings tossed in a sticky BBQ or peri-peri sauce served with onion rings.R62
Panko Mushroom6 deep-fried mushrooms served with coriander mayo.R55
Prawn Tempura3 tempura prawns served on a bed of lettuce served with a garlic aioli.R68
Creamy Mushroom SoupEnjoy slow-cooked mushrooms enhanced with fresh cream & black pepper served with bruschetta.R68
Chicken Corn SoupChili flaked chicken strips cooked in Portuguese flavours with grilled corn, green chilli, star anise & bay leaves.R68
Greek SaladFrilly lettuce, sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, mixed peppers, red onion, feta, and olives, dressed with our house dressing.R95
Cheesy Garlic Rollfresh garlic and butter topped with mozzarellaR36
Trio SlidersA trio of beef sliders topped with a variation of jalepeño, mushroom & feta & apricot jalapeno.R125
Peri-Peri Chicken Liverspan-fried, tossed in a peri-peri harissa, and finished with fresh cream (bread).R61

Pasta

Nouveau Coffee & Grill pasta
Delicious spaghetti served with different accompaniments. Photo: @Antoniotruzzi (modified by author)
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu and prices for their pasta menu are as follows;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken Alfredo PastaChicken strips & mushrooms cooked in a rich pasta sauce with butter and parmesan cheese, and topped with heavy cream.R128
Prawn PastaPrawns cooked in a creamy lemon garlic reduction topped with cream.R167
Fungi Mushroom PastaPortobello mushrooms sautéed in butter tossed in a rich pasta sauce and truffle oil.R137
Beef Stir FryBeef strips with julienne veggies infused with soya sauce, sweet chilli & ginger served with egg noodles.R145

Kids menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu also caters for the youngsters. Items on this menu include;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Cheese BurgerServed with a side of rustic chips.R75
Chicken Strips & Chips6 crumbed chicken strips served with a side of rustic chips.R75
Mac & CheeseMacaroni and cheeseR70

Grill combos

Nouveau Coffee & Grill combos
Each dish at Nouveau Coffee & Grill is crafted carefully, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Enjoy this one-of-a-kind grill delicacy, each served with one rustic cut chip, mashed potatoes, garden-fresh veggies, or side salad. Their grill combos menu has the following options;

Item DescriptionPrice
Prawn & Fillet Steak3 tiger prawns accompanied with a 250g beef fillet.R295
Lamb Shank400g lamb shank cooked in a rich broth with mirepoix finished in a pan with butter & rosemary. Served with mashed potato, carrots, peas & a reduced brown velouté.R315
Beef SkewerTender cuts of beef cubes, grilled mixed peppers, and onion, smokey basting sauce – served with a tortilla wrap or garlic naan, red onion, tzatziki & fries.R175
Mix Grill2 lamb chops, 3 cocktail sausages, 3 chicken wings, fried egg on sourdough served with mash/chips, veggies & onion rings.R255
Lamb Cutlets4 lamb cutlets flame-grilled.R232
Beef Ribs & Wings450g grilled beef ribs with 4 Buffalo wings.R278
SidesMushroom sauce Blue cheese sauce Pepper sauce Onion rings Creamy spinachR35R35R35R35R45

Other options for their grilled menu include;

Item Price
Fillet Steak 200gR205
Sirloin 200gR181
Rump 200gR185
Rib Eye Steak 250gR210
T-Bone Steak 300gR225
Tomahawk 430g – 450gR334
Beef Ribs 500gR245

Lights menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's iconic lights menu will satisfy your needs if you want to dine light. All their light meals below are served with a side of rustic chips.

Item Price
Tandoori Chicken & MayoR71
Chicken Tikka BurgerR95
Apricot & Jalapeńo Beef Cheese BurgerR125
Cheese & Tomato with ChipsR62
Beef Cheese BurgerR109
Tender Chicken Tortilla WrapR68

Woodfire pizza

Nouveau Coffee & Grill pizza
Woodfire pizzas are cooked in brick ovens heated directly using a wood fire. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
The Century City also offers expertly wood-fired pizza options to their customers. Their prices are as follows;

Items DescriptionPrice
Peri PrawnMarinated prawns topped with peppers, cherry tomato, chilli and a cheese trio.R195
Beef Rib & JalapeñoChargrilled-based sauce topped with beef ribs, jalapeño, pepper dew & cheese.R199
Kundan MahalTender butter chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices topped with a cheese trio.R165
NiveeFillet steak marinated in traditional Indian spices topped with a cheese trio.R185
Harissa ChickenChargrilled pepper-based sauce topped with cheese.R175
MargaritaTomato base topped with mozzarella.R88
StregaMushroom, rosemary and garlic.R105
VeronaRoast vegetables, seasonal veggies topped with a cheese trio.R115

Curries

Elevate your dining experience at Nouveau Coffee & Grill with their tantalizing curry dishes served with sambals and one side of basmati rice/roti/naan. They include;

Item DescriptionPrice
Chicken & Prawn CurryBoneless chicken cubes, 3 tiger prawns marinated in Indian spices infused with coconut milk.R210
Traditional LambSelected cuts of a grade lamb slow-cooked in Indian spices.R215
Durban Inspired Lamb Bunny ChowLeg/shoulder lamb cubes cooked in a rich Indian broth served on fresh bread.R148
Lamb Rogan JoshBoneless lamb cubes cooked in Indian spices finished with fresh cream.R225
Thai Green CurrySteamed seasonal veggies cooked in rich green curry sauce topped with coconut cream and fresh coriander.R135
Butter ChickenBoneless chicken cubes marinated in yoghurt & a selection of spices.R172
Tandoori Chicken Platter250g boneless chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices served with garlic tzatziki and garlic naan/tortilla wrap.R157
Prawn Curry4 tiger prawns cooked in a curry sauce topped with coriander.R225

Seafood

Nouveau Coffee & Grill seafood
Nouveau Coffee & Grill offers freshly sourced and delicious seafood. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Elevate your seafood experience with Nouveau Coffee & Grill's seafood menu. Their expertly prepared seafood dishes options include the following;

Item Description Price
KingklipPeri-peri or garlic lemon butter.R232
Tiger PrawnsPeri-peri or garlic lemon butter.R235
HakeGrilled or panko deep fried, served with sauce.R135
Seafood Platter4 tiger prawns, grilled hake, 3 creamy mussels, and grilled calamari served with savoury rice, chips, and veggies.R285
Hake & Prawn ComboPeri-peri or garlic lemon butter.R245

Desserts

Nouveau Coffee & Grill desserts
The restaurant offers easy chocolate self-saucing pudding to kid-friendly jelly slices. Photo: @Nouveau Coffee & Grill on Facebook (modified by author)
Desserts at Nouveau Coffee & Grill are equally impressive, rounding out the dining experience with sweet indulgences. Options include;

ItemPrice
Millionair's ShortbreadR75
Crème BruleeR68
Chocolate FondantR82
Granadilla Panna CottaR71
Cake Of The DayR70
Boston Chocolate BrownieR73
Classic WaffleR75

Nouveau Coffee & Grill drinks menu

The Nouveau Coffee & Grill also offers its diners a variety of drink options ranging from hot drinks to mocktails;

Hot drinks

What better way to spend a slow, chilly morning than with this iconic hot drinks menu;

Item Price
Salted caramel hot drink R52
CappuccinoR31 (S) R39 (T)
Hot chocolate R38 (T)
Tea R28
MochaR35 (S) R40 (T)
Ice mocha R45
Chai latte R41
Espresso R25 (S) R30 (D)
LatteR34 (S) R39 (T)
Ice coffee R45
Flat whiteR31 (S) R36 (T)
Americano R28 (S) R31 (T)

Milkshakes

Nouveau Coffee & Grill milkshake
Enjoy a wide range of milkshake delicacies at the Century City restaurant. Photo: @Candice Bell (modified by author)
Indulge your sweet tooth with the following delectable milkshake menu;

ItemPrice
Caramel R65
Oreo R65
Burfee R65
ChocolateR55
Strawberry R55
Bar One R65
Turkish delight R65

Mocktails

Complete your fine dining experience on a high note at the iconic Nouveau Coffee & Grill Century City with the following mocktail options;

Item Price
Peach & cranberry crush R51
Blue ocean mojito R55
Pina colada R62
Strawberry daiquiri R65
Electric lemonade R51
Watermelon & cranberry coolerR51
Pink grapefruit frutti sodaR61
Sunset R63

Nouveau Coffee & Grill contact number and location

The Nouveau Coffee and Grill restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining facilities and is ideal for special events. It is at Shop 3, Century Village Centre, Century City, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 86% recommendations out of 60 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;

  • Phone: 062 031 6774 / 021 207 0789
  • Email address:info@nouveau.com
  • Website

The restaurant's operating hours are as follows;

  • Monday - Friday: 08.00 - 22.00
  • Saturday: 10.00 - 22.00
  • Sunday: 08.00 - 22.00

Above are the updated Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious cuisine and overall dining experience. With its unique offerings and inviting atmosphere, it has become a favourite among locals and visitors.

