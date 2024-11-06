Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices in South Africa

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu offers a diverse and enticing selection that caters to various tastes. From hearty breakfasts to flavorful lunch options, each dish is crafted carefully, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.

Nouveau Coffee & Grill is a fine dining restaurant that combines high-quality cuisine with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dessert, each dish is thoughtfully prepared to delight your palate.

Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices

Nouveau Coffee & Grill offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. The halal upmarket restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

Food was good and tasty, didn't wait long at all. Was well presented too. Service was amazing, including our waiter. Will definitely be back!

Breakfast menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's breakfast menu has a variety of options. These include;

Item Description Price Nouveau Riser 2 fried eggs, grilled tomato, sauté mushroom, avocado, baked beans, fillet skewer, 3 cocktail sausages. R147 Pastries Croissant with jam Selection of muffins 2 scones with jam and butter. R35 R28 R35 Kwa Son A toasted butter croissant is filled with a coriander-inspired scrambled and fried egg, served with avocado, cream cheese, and salmon rose. R129 On The Go Brekki Coffee, 2 cocktail sausages, 2 fried eggs, sauté mushroom, rustic cut chips, 1 slice of toast. R90 Mo Taco A guacamole-smothered toasted tortilla filled with feta, a fried egg, corn, two cocktail sausages, one hashbrown, and a side salad. R119 Delhi Rush Scrambled eggs infused with green chilli, onion & fresh coriander fried in butter served with a choice of toast bread. R78 Omelette Onion, tomato, pepper, cheese, chilli & bread. R79 Crunchy Muesli Served with yoghurt, chia seeds, and honey. R58 Sun Riser 2 fried eggs, 3 cocktail sausages, avocado, sauteed mushroom & grilled tomato, & bread of your choice. R125 Eggs Benedict Smoked salmon, tomato, basil pesto, and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin. R115 Open Sandwich Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, grated boiled egg & mayo, house dressing and crushed chilli. R65 Fruit Salad Served with vanilla ice cream. R55

Entrée

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's entree menu has a variety of options. Their entrée options include;

Item Description Price Smoked Salmon Salad Crispy lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, avocado, and smoked salmon topped with a house dressing. R85 Buffalo Wings 4 wings tossed in a sticky BBQ or peri-peri sauce served with onion rings. R62 Panko Mushroom 6 deep-fried mushrooms served with coriander mayo. R55 Prawn Tempura 3 tempura prawns served on a bed of lettuce served with a garlic aioli. R68 Creamy Mushroom Soup Enjoy slow-cooked mushrooms enhanced with fresh cream & black pepper served with bruschetta. R68 Chicken Corn Soup Chili flaked chicken strips cooked in Portuguese flavours with grilled corn, green chilli, star anise & bay leaves. R68 Greek Salad Frilly lettuce, sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, mixed peppers, red onion, feta, and olives, dressed with our house dressing. R95 Cheesy Garlic Roll fresh garlic and butter topped with mozzarella R36 Trio Sliders A trio of beef sliders topped with a variation of jalepeño, mushroom & feta & apricot jalapeno. R125 Peri-Peri Chicken Livers pan-fried, tossed in a peri-peri harissa, and finished with fresh cream (bread). R61

Pasta

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu and prices for their pasta menu are as follows;

Item Description Price Chicken Alfredo Pasta Chicken strips & mushrooms cooked in a rich pasta sauce with butter and parmesan cheese, and topped with heavy cream. R128 Prawn Pasta Prawns cooked in a creamy lemon garlic reduction topped with cream. R167 Fungi Mushroom Pasta Portobello mushrooms sautéed in butter tossed in a rich pasta sauce and truffle oil. R137 Beef Stir Fry Beef strips with julienne veggies infused with soya sauce, sweet chilli & ginger served with egg noodles. R145

Kids menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu also caters for the youngsters. Items on this menu include;

Item Description Price Cheese Burger Served with a side of rustic chips. R75 Chicken Strips & Chips 6 crumbed chicken strips served with a side of rustic chips. R75 Mac & Cheese Macaroni and cheese R70

Grill combos

Enjoy this one-of-a-kind grill delicacy, each served with one rustic cut chip, mashed potatoes, garden-fresh veggies, or side salad. Their grill combos menu has the following options;

Item Description Price Prawn & Fillet Steak 3 tiger prawns accompanied with a 250g beef fillet. R295 Lamb Shank 400g lamb shank cooked in a rich broth with mirepoix finished in a pan with butter & rosemary. Served with mashed potato, carrots, peas & a reduced brown velouté. R315 Beef Skewer Tender cuts of beef cubes, grilled mixed peppers, and onion, smokey basting sauce – served with a tortilla wrap or garlic naan, red onion, tzatziki & fries. R175 Mix Grill 2 lamb chops, 3 cocktail sausages, 3 chicken wings, fried egg on sourdough served with mash/chips, veggies & onion rings. R255 Lamb Cutlets 4 lamb cutlets flame-grilled. R232 Beef Ribs & Wings 450g grilled beef ribs with 4 Buffalo wings. R278 Sides Mushroom sauce Blue cheese sauce Pepper sauce Onion rings Creamy spinach R35 R35 R35 R35 R45

Other options for their grilled menu include;

Item Price Fillet Steak 200g R205 Sirloin 200g R181 Rump 200g R185 Rib Eye Steak 250g R210 T-Bone Steak 300g R225 Tomahawk 430g – 450g R334 Beef Ribs 500g R245

Lights menu

Nouveau Coffee & Grill's iconic lights menu will satisfy your needs if you want to dine light. All their light meals below are served with a side of rustic chips.

Item Price Tandoori Chicken & Mayo R71 Chicken Tikka Burger R95 Apricot & Jalapeńo Beef Cheese Burger R125 Cheese & Tomato with Chips R62 Beef Cheese Burger R109 Tender Chicken Tortilla Wrap R68

Woodfire pizza

The Century City also offers expertly wood-fired pizza options to their customers. Their prices are as follows;

Items Description Price Peri Prawn Marinated prawns topped with peppers, cherry tomato, chilli and a cheese trio. R195 Beef Rib & Jalapeño Chargrilled-based sauce topped with beef ribs, jalapeño, pepper dew & cheese. R199 Kundan Mahal Tender butter chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices topped with a cheese trio. R165 Nivee Fillet steak marinated in traditional Indian spices topped with a cheese trio. R185 Harissa Chicken Chargrilled pepper-based sauce topped with cheese. R175 Margarita Tomato base topped with mozzarella. R88 Strega Mushroom, rosemary and garlic. R105 Verona Roast vegetables, seasonal veggies topped with a cheese trio. R115

Curries

Elevate your dining experience at Nouveau Coffee & Grill with their tantalizing curry dishes served with sambals and one side of basmati rice/roti/naan. They include;

Item Description Price Chicken & Prawn Curry Boneless chicken cubes, 3 tiger prawns marinated in Indian spices infused with coconut milk. R210 Traditional Lamb Selected cuts of a grade lamb slow-cooked in Indian spices. R215 Durban Inspired Lamb Bunny Chow Leg/shoulder lamb cubes cooked in a rich Indian broth served on fresh bread. R148 Lamb Rogan Josh Boneless lamb cubes cooked in Indian spices finished with fresh cream. R225 Thai Green Curry Steamed seasonal veggies cooked in rich green curry sauce topped with coconut cream and fresh coriander. R135 Butter Chicken Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yoghurt & a selection of spices. R172 Tandoori Chicken Platter 250g boneless chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices served with garlic tzatziki and garlic naan/tortilla wrap. R157 Prawn Curry 4 tiger prawns cooked in a curry sauce topped with coriander. R225

Seafood

Elevate your seafood experience with Nouveau Coffee & Grill's seafood menu. Their expertly prepared seafood dishes options include the following;

Item Description Price Kingklip Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter. R232 Tiger Prawns Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter. R235 Hake Grilled or panko deep fried, served with sauce. R135 Seafood Platter 4 tiger prawns, grilled hake, 3 creamy mussels, and grilled calamari served with savoury rice, chips, and veggies. R285 Hake & Prawn Combo Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter. R245

Desserts

Desserts at Nouveau Coffee & Grill are equally impressive, rounding out the dining experience with sweet indulgences. Options include;

Item Price Millionair's Shortbread R75 Crème Brulee R68 Chocolate Fondant R82 Granadilla Panna Cotta R71 Cake Of The Day R70 Boston Chocolate Brownie R73 Classic Waffle R75

Nouveau Coffee & Grill drinks menu

The Nouveau Coffee & Grill also offers its diners a variety of drink options ranging from hot drinks to mocktails;

Hot drinks

What better way to spend a slow, chilly morning than with this iconic hot drinks menu;

Item Price Salted caramel hot drink R52 Cappuccino R31 (S) R39 (T) Hot chocolate R38 (T) Tea R28 Mocha R35 (S) R40 (T) Ice mocha R45 Chai latte R41 Espresso R25 (S) R30 (D) Latte R34 (S) R39 (T) Ice coffee R45 Flat white R31 (S) R36 (T) Americano R28 (S) R31 (T)

Milkshakes

Indulge your sweet tooth with the following delectable milkshake menu;

Item Price Caramel R65 Oreo R65 Burfee R65 Chocolate R55 Strawberry R55 Bar One R65 Turkish delight R65

Mocktails

Complete your fine dining experience on a high note at the iconic Nouveau Coffee & Grill Century City with the following mocktail options;

Item Price Peach & cranberry crush R51 Blue ocean mojito R55 Pina colada R62 Strawberry daiquiri R65 Electric lemonade R51 Watermelon & cranberry cooler R51 Pink grapefruit frutti soda R61 Sunset R63

The Nouveau Coffee and Grill restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining facilities and is ideal for special events. It is at Shop 3, Century Village Centre, Century City, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa.

They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 86% recommendations out of 60 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;

Phone: 062 031 6774 / 021 207 0789

062 031 6774 / 021 207 0789 Email address :info@nouveau.com

:info@nouveau.com Website

The restaurant's operating hours are as follows;

Monday - Friday: 08.00 - 22.00

Saturday: 10.00 - 22.00

Sunday: 08.00 - 22.00

Above are the updated Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious cuisine and overall dining experience. With its unique offerings and inviting atmosphere, it has become a favourite among locals and visitors.

