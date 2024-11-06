Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices in South Africa
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu offers a diverse and enticing selection that caters to various tastes. From hearty breakfasts to flavorful lunch options, each dish is crafted carefully, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Nouveau Coffee & Grill is a fine dining restaurant that combines high-quality cuisine with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dessert, each dish is thoughtfully prepared to delight your palate.
Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu and latest prices
Nouveau Coffee & Grill offers a great dining experience, hinting at its delicious meals, superb service, and atmosphere. The halal upmarket restaurant has a rating of 4.2/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:
Food was good and tasty, didn't wait long at all. Was well presented too. Service was amazing, including our waiter. Will definitely be back!
Breakfast menu
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's breakfast menu has a variety of options. These include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Nouveau Riser
|2 fried eggs, grilled tomato, sauté mushroom, avocado, baked beans, fillet skewer, 3 cocktail sausages.
|R147
|Pastries
|Croissant with jamSelection of muffins2 scones with jam and butter.
|R35R28R35
|Kwa Son
|A toasted butter croissant is filled with a coriander-inspired scrambled and fried egg, served with avocado, cream cheese, and salmon rose.
|R129
|On The Go Brekki
|Coffee, 2 cocktail sausages, 2 fried eggs, sauté mushroom, rustic cut chips, 1 slice of toast.
|R90
|Mo Taco
|A guacamole-smothered toasted tortilla filled with feta, a fried egg, corn, two cocktail sausages, one hashbrown, and a side salad.
|R119
|Delhi Rush
|Scrambled eggs infused with green chilli, onion & fresh coriander fried in butter served with a choice of toast bread.
|R78
|Omelette
|Onion, tomato, pepper, cheese, chilli & bread.
|R79
|Crunchy Muesli
|Served with yoghurt, chia seeds, and honey.
|R58
|Sun Riser
|2 fried eggs, 3 cocktail sausages, avocado, sauteed mushroom & grilled tomato, & bread of your choice.
|R125
|Eggs Benedict
|Smoked salmon, tomato, basil pesto, and hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.
|R115
|Open Sandwich
|Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, grated boiled egg & mayo, house dressing and crushed chilli.
|R65
|Fruit Salad
|Served with vanilla ice cream.
|R55
Entrée
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's entree menu has a variety of options. Their entrée options include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|Crispy lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, feta, avocado, and smoked salmon topped with a house dressing.
|R85
|Buffalo Wings
|4 wings tossed in a sticky BBQ or peri-peri sauce served with onion rings.
|R62
|Panko Mushroom
|6 deep-fried mushrooms served with coriander mayo.
|R55
|Prawn Tempura
|3 tempura prawns served on a bed of lettuce served with a garlic aioli.
|R68
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|Enjoy slow-cooked mushrooms enhanced with fresh cream & black pepper served with bruschetta.
|R68
|Chicken Corn Soup
|Chili flaked chicken strips cooked in Portuguese flavours with grilled corn, green chilli, star anise & bay leaves.
|R68
|Greek Salad
|Frilly lettuce, sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, mixed peppers, red onion, feta, and olives, dressed with our house dressing.
|R95
|Cheesy Garlic Roll
|fresh garlic and butter topped with mozzarella
|R36
|Trio Sliders
|A trio of beef sliders topped with a variation of jalepeño, mushroom & feta & apricot jalapeno.
|R125
|Peri-Peri Chicken Livers
|pan-fried, tossed in a peri-peri harissa, and finished with fresh cream (bread).
|R61
Pasta
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu and prices for their pasta menu are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|Chicken strips & mushrooms cooked in a rich pasta sauce with butter and parmesan cheese, and topped with heavy cream.
|R128
|Prawn Pasta
|Prawns cooked in a creamy lemon garlic reduction topped with cream.
|R167
|Fungi Mushroom Pasta
|Portobello mushrooms sautéed in butter tossed in a rich pasta sauce and truffle oil.
|R137
|Beef Stir Fry
|Beef strips with julienne veggies infused with soya sauce, sweet chilli & ginger served with egg noodles.
|R145
Kids menu
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's menu also caters for the youngsters. Items on this menu include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cheese Burger
|Served with a side of rustic chips.
|R75
|Chicken Strips & Chips
|6 crumbed chicken strips served with a side of rustic chips.
|R75
|Mac & Cheese
|Macaroni and cheese
|R70
Grill combos
Enjoy this one-of-a-kind grill delicacy, each served with one rustic cut chip, mashed potatoes, garden-fresh veggies, or side salad. Their grill combos menu has the following options;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Prawn & Fillet Steak
|3 tiger prawns accompanied with a 250g beef fillet.
|R295
|Lamb Shank
|400g lamb shank cooked in a rich broth with mirepoix finished in a pan with butter & rosemary. Served with mashed potato, carrots, peas & a reduced brown velouté.
|R315
|Beef Skewer
|Tender cuts of beef cubes, grilled mixed peppers, and onion, smokey basting sauce – served with a tortilla wrap or garlic naan, red onion, tzatziki & fries.
|R175
|Mix Grill
|2 lamb chops, 3 cocktail sausages, 3 chicken wings, fried egg on sourdough served with mash/chips, veggies & onion rings.
|R255
|Lamb Cutlets
|4 lamb cutlets flame-grilled.
|R232
|Beef Ribs & Wings
|450g grilled beef ribs with 4 Buffalo wings.
|R278
|Sides
|Mushroom sauce Blue cheese sauce Pepper sauce Onion rings Creamy spinach
|R35R35R35R35R45
Other options for their grilled menu include;
|Item
|Price
|Fillet Steak 200g
|R205
|Sirloin 200g
|R181
|Rump 200g
|R185
|Rib Eye Steak 250g
|R210
|T-Bone Steak 300g
|R225
|Tomahawk 430g – 450g
|R334
|Beef Ribs 500g
|R245
Lights menu
Nouveau Coffee & Grill's iconic lights menu will satisfy your needs if you want to dine light. All their light meals below are served with a side of rustic chips.
|Item
|Price
|Tandoori Chicken & Mayo
|R71
|Chicken Tikka Burger
|R95
|Apricot & Jalapeńo Beef Cheese Burger
|R125
|Cheese & Tomato with Chips
|R62
|Beef Cheese Burger
|R109
|Tender Chicken Tortilla Wrap
|R68
Woodfire pizza
The Century City also offers expertly wood-fired pizza options to their customers. Their prices are as follows;
|Items
|Description
|Price
|Peri Prawn
|Marinated prawns topped with peppers, cherry tomato, chilli and a cheese trio.
|R195
|Beef Rib & Jalapeño
|Chargrilled-based sauce topped with beef ribs, jalapeño, pepper dew & cheese.
|R199
|Kundan Mahal
|Tender butter chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices topped with a cheese trio.
|R165
|Nivee
|Fillet steak marinated in traditional Indian spices topped with a cheese trio.
|R185
|Harissa Chicken
|Chargrilled pepper-based sauce topped with cheese.
|R175
|Margarita
|Tomato base topped with mozzarella.
|R88
|Strega
|Mushroom, rosemary and garlic.
|R105
|Verona
|Roast vegetables, seasonal veggies topped with a cheese trio.
|R115
Curries
Elevate your dining experience at Nouveau Coffee & Grill with their tantalizing curry dishes served with sambals and one side of basmati rice/roti/naan. They include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken & Prawn Curry
|Boneless chicken cubes, 3 tiger prawns marinated in Indian spices infused with coconut milk.
|R210
|Traditional Lamb
|Selected cuts of a grade lamb slow-cooked in Indian spices.
|R215
|Durban Inspired Lamb Bunny Chow
|Leg/shoulder lamb cubes cooked in a rich Indian broth served on fresh bread.
|R148
|Lamb Rogan Josh
|Boneless lamb cubes cooked in Indian spices finished with fresh cream.
|R225
|Thai Green Curry
|Steamed seasonal veggies cooked in rich green curry sauce topped with coconut cream and fresh coriander.
|R135
|Butter Chicken
|Boneless chicken cubes marinated in yoghurt & a selection of spices.
|R172
|Tandoori Chicken Platter
|250g boneless chicken cubes marinated in Indian spices served with garlic tzatziki and garlic naan/tortilla wrap.
|R157
|Prawn Curry
|4 tiger prawns cooked in a curry sauce topped with coriander.
|R225
Seafood
Elevate your seafood experience with Nouveau Coffee & Grill's seafood menu. Their expertly prepared seafood dishes options include the following;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Kingklip
|Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter.
|R232
|Tiger Prawns
|Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter.
|R235
|Hake
|Grilled or panko deep fried, served with sauce.
|R135
|Seafood Platter
|4 tiger prawns, grilled hake, 3 creamy mussels, and grilled calamari served with savoury rice, chips, and veggies.
|R285
|Hake & Prawn Combo
|Peri-peri or garlic lemon butter.
|R245
Desserts
Desserts at Nouveau Coffee & Grill are equally impressive, rounding out the dining experience with sweet indulgences. Options include;
|Item
|Price
|Millionair's Shortbread
|R75
|Crème Brulee
|R68
|Chocolate Fondant
|R82
|Granadilla Panna Cotta
|R71
|Cake Of The Day
|R70
|Boston Chocolate Brownie
|R73
|Classic Waffle
|R75
Nouveau Coffee & Grill drinks menu
The Nouveau Coffee & Grill also offers its diners a variety of drink options ranging from hot drinks to mocktails;
Hot drinks
What better way to spend a slow, chilly morning than with this iconic hot drinks menu;
|Item
|Price
|Salted caramel hot drink
|R52
|Cappuccino
|R31 (S) R39 (T)
|Hot chocolate
|R38 (T)
|Tea
|R28
|Mocha
|R35 (S) R40 (T)
|Ice mocha
|R45
|Chai latte
|R41
|Espresso
|R25 (S) R30 (D)
|Latte
|R34 (S) R39 (T)
|Ice coffee
|R45
|Flat white
|R31 (S) R36 (T)
|Americano
|R28 (S) R31 (T)
Milkshakes
Indulge your sweet tooth with the following delectable milkshake menu;
|Item
|Price
|Caramel
|R65
|Oreo
|R65
|Burfee
|R65
|Chocolate
|R55
|Strawberry
|R55
|Bar One
|R65
|Turkish delight
|R65
Mocktails
Complete your fine dining experience on a high note at the iconic Nouveau Coffee & Grill Century City with the following mocktail options;
|Item
|Price
|Peach & cranberry crush
|R51
|Blue ocean mojito
|R55
|Pina colada
|R62
|Strawberry daiquiri
|R65
|Electric lemonade
|R51
|Watermelon & cranberry cooler
|R51
|Pink grapefruit frutti soda
|R61
|Sunset
|R63
Nouveau Coffee & Grill contact number and location
The Nouveau Coffee and Grill restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining facilities and is ideal for special events. It is at Shop 3, Century Village Centre, Century City, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa.
They can be contacted via their official Facebook page, which boasts 86% recommendations out of 60 reviews (as of November 2024). Their other contact details include;
- Phone: 062 031 6774 / 021 207 0789
- Email address:info@nouveau.com
- Website
The restaurant's operating hours are as follows;
- Monday - Friday: 08.00 - 22.00
- Saturday: 10.00 - 22.00
- Sunday: 08.00 - 22.00
Above are the updated Nouveau Coffee & Grill menu prices. The restaurant stands out for its delicious cuisine and overall dining experience. With its unique offerings and inviting atmosphere, it has become a favourite among locals and visitors.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa
Briefly.co.za shared an article about Kloof Street House, a South African dining spot that has become a beloved destination in Cape Town due to its iconic dishes and dining ambience.
The iconic menu at Kloof Street House combines contemporary classics with innovative creations, showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Discover their menu and updated prices.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.