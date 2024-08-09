Global site navigation

Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Services

Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

by  Bennett Yates 11 min read

Fireroom is a popular restaurant in South Africa, offering intense and unforgettable dining experiences for culinary adventurers. It boasts an exquisite array of Japanese, Sushi, and Asian fusion-inspired cuisine, meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Discover the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices.

Fireroom restaurant
From sushi that dances with fires to a fusion of flavours that defy the ordinary, the Fireroom menu is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be explored. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Fireroom is a secret treasure in South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion.

Fireroom menu prices in South Africa (2024)

The Fireroom restaurant menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, beverages, desserts, and breakfast. Prices also vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. From premium sushi rolls to succulent robata-grilled meats and seafood, each dish at Fireroom is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation.

Fireroom starters menu

Fireroom redefines the dining experience; each bite is an extraordinary journey, and each dish is a symphony of flavours.

Read also

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and latest prices in South Africa

ItemDescriptionPrice
LiversServed with or without peri-periR 78.00
Krispy Krunch Peppered calamari and spicy mayoR 98.00
Dynamite Shrimp Tempura prawns, Fantasy sauce, micro herbs, flamed at the tableR 108.00
Edamame Beans7 Spice and limeR 78.00
JalapeñoBaked with cheddar and mozzarella, bacon bits, and olives, and served with sour creamR 65.00
Fillet Tataki Sliced beef fillet, seared soy sauce, seven spices, and spring onion served on crispy lettuceR 115.00
Croquettes (3 Pieces)Mozzarella croquettes, peppadew, chives, served on bourbon Pomodoro with peppered wild rocket R 72.00
Springbok CarpaccioWhite chocolate shavings, Parmesan shavings, balsamic reduction, wild rocketR 139.00
Smoked Nachos (v) Nacho libre crisps, melted mozzarella, salsa, lime cream, spring onion, and chopped lettuce, served smokingR 120.00
Sticky WingsSticky teriyaki, spring onion, toasted sesameR 105.00
Feta Phyllo Pillow (v)Feta, phyllo, honey, walnuts, toasted sesameR 76.00
Halloumi (v)Served on a bed of mango-ginger salsa, garnished with spring onionR 102.00
Tempura Prawns (3 Pieces) Sweet chilli mayoR 115.00

Read also

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)

Fireroom salads menu

Fireroom salads
Their salads make the perfect sides for a balanced meal. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Fireroom's salads menu and prices are as follows;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Greek Salad (v)Tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, oregano R 86.00
Chicken Caesar SaladRomaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan shavings, lemon mayo, olive oilR 110.00
Strawberry SaladRocket, fresh strawberries, avo, pine nuts, honey, lemon dressingR 96.00
Crumbed Breast SaladCrumbed chicken breast, Parmesan, cherry tomato, Spanish onion, mixed lettuce, croutons, honey mayo R 115.00

Fireroom oysters menu

Are you a fan of oysters? If yes, the Fireroom is the place to be.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Fireroom OystersOyster topped with raspberry & fig beads, poached pear, pear leafR 39.00
The "OG" ShotOyster, fresh lemon, Tabasco, and black pepperR 34.00
OystersLive oysters, 6, 9 or 12R 32.00 Each

Fireroom dim sum menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
Hong Kong Pear (3 Pieces)Potato dumplings filled with prawn & chickenR 38.00 Each
Crispy Chicken Bao Bun (3 Pieces)Crispy popped chicken, cabbage, creamy honeyR 72.00
Gao (4 Pieces)Spinach & cream cheese (v)Fillet, chives & cream cheeseR 72.00R 82.00

Read also

Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

Fireroom stir fry menu

ItemPrice
BeefR 120.00
ChickenR 110.00
Veg (v)R 105.00
Prawn & Bok ChoyR 168.00
Bang Bang Chicken – Green beans, carrots, chilli, spring onion, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, jasmine riceR 138.00

Fireroom poke bowls

ItemDescriptionPrice
Tekkadon Salmon PokéCubed salmon sashimi, sushi rice, avo, seaweed,sesame seeds, honey soya dressingR 220.00
Vegetarian Poké (v)Edamame beans, feta, avo, sunflower seeds, honeyedwalnuts, sushi rice, strawberry vinaigretteR 105.00

Fireroom curry menu

ItemPrice
Thai Veg Curry (v)R 120.00
Thai Chicken Curry – Chicken strips, Thai curry, coconut milk, vegR 148.00

Fireroom meat menu

Fireroom food
Their food is meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Fireroom celebrates the art of fusion cuisine, blending traditions, techniques, and tastes into dishes that are as astonishingly remarkable as they are delicious.

ItemDescriptionPrice
SirloinFlamed at the tableR 186.00
Our Famous Filleton The Bone Pepper crusted and flambéed with Cognac at the table R 330.00
FilletPepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the tableR 265.00
Rump Flamed at the tableR 186.00
Waygu BurgerWaygu patty, seeded bun, mozzarella cheese,tomato, rocket, avo, red onion,Fireroom mayo, home-cut friesR 189.00
400g SomethingNyamaTastiest of cuts, thinly sliced beef on the bone,flame-grilled, home-cut fries R 185.00
850g Beef TomahawkExecutive prime rib on the bone, pepper-crusted,flambéed at the tableR 495.00
350g Wagyu Rib-eye 350g Wagyu Rib-eye SQ
OxtailServed with mashR 345.00
Flamed Beef RibsCrushed black pepper, rosemary, fries, flambéedwith Cognac at the tableR 340.00
680g PorkTomahawk Pork sirloin point on the bone, lightly crusted withblack pepper, coarse salt, rosemary, flambéedwith Cognac at the table R 305.00
Pork Rib Stacks &FriesPork Rib Stacks & FriesR 260.00
Lamb Cutlets Crushed black pepper, rosemary, Parmesan mash,flambéed with Cognac at the tableR 265.00

Read also

Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Fireroom fish menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
CalamariGrilled or fried tubes & heads, lemon butter, micro herbsR 182.00
KingklipGrilled kingklip, lemon butterR 238.00
8 Queen Prawns Served with chips or rice R 280.00
Flamed TunaBlack pepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the table R 265.00
Tiger Giants (Each) Served with chips or rice R 230.00
Char-grilled SalmonChar-grilled Salmon R 275.00
Calamari Chateau Grilled Falkland calamari tubes & heads, flambéedwith Cognac at the table, cranberry pepper sauce,Parmesan-infused wasabi mash R 210.00

Fireroom poultry menu

ItemDescriptionMenu
Breasts and SaladGrilled chicken breasts, olive oil vinaigrette,black pepper, Greek saladR 148.00
Chicken SchnitzelCrumbed chicken breasts, cheese sauce, friesR 152.00
Honey ChickenCubed crispy chicken, toasted sesame seeds,egg fried riceR 135.00
Char-grilled BabyChickenLemon & Herb or peri-peri, fries, flambéed at the tableR 189.00
Popcorn ChickenBurger2 Popcorn fried chicken breasts, cheddar cheese,crispy bacon, coleslaw, tomato, Honey mayo dressing,seeded bun, friesR 152.00

Read also

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Fireroom sushi on the fire menu

Fireroom sushi
From premium sushi rolls to succulent robata-grilled meats and seafood, each dish at Fireroom is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy delicious sushi at Fireroom.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Tuna Crunch(8 Pieces)Tempura tuna California roll, cream cheese, crispy rice,and Fantasy sauceR 162.00
Fire Roll(8 Pieces)Crispy California roll, salmon, jalapeño, kewpie mayo,cream cheese and Yakitori sauceR 142.00
Rock ShrimpTempura (4 Pieces) Salmon California roll topped with tempura prawn,Fantasy sauce R 156.00
Golden FlamingRoses (4 Pieces) Gold salmon roses, avo, chopped Tempura prawn,naked edamame beans, Fantasy sauce, flamed cotton candyR 145.00
Sushi Braai(8 Pieces)Rainbow roll, prawn, salmon, tuna, peppadew, avowith a port & sesame seed reductionR 165.00
Halloumi Crunch(8 Pieces)Crunchy California roll, fried halloumi, peppadew,sticky Fantasy sauce, cubed, signature seasoningR 145.00

Fireroom Hibachi grills

The restaurant offers some of the tastiest hibachi grills, as seen below;

ItemDescriptionPrice
250g FilletBeef fillet medallions, bok choy, smoked Maldon saltand a selection of separate sauces:Yakitori cream, chimichurri & peri-periR 515.00
180g WagyuRib EyeWagyu, bok choy, smoked Maldon salt, truffle oil,Yakitori with toasted sesame seedsR 790.00
Salmon SkewersSalmon, bok choy, black salt, fresh lemon, Yakitoriwith toasted sesame seedsR 480.00
Add Hibachi VegBok choy, mushrooms, spring onions, green & redpeppers, Maldon salt, Yakitori with toasted sesame seedsR 68.00

Read also

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

Fireroom traditional sushi menu

From sushi that dances with fires to a fusion of flavours that defy the ordinary, the Fireroom menu is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be explored.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Rainbow Rolls Reloaded(8 Pieces)Salmon rainbow roll dressed with Yakitorisauce, Kewpie mayo & caviarR 148.00
Battleships Bean Curd(3 Pieces)SalmonPrawnAvo & Cucumber (v)R 128.00R 102.00R 65.00
Nigiri (2 Pieces)SalmonTunaPrawnR 52.00R 58.00R 68.00
Roses (4 Pieces)SalmonTunaR 92.00R 92.00
Sashimi (4 Pieces)SalmonSpicy Seared salmonTunaSpicy Seared tunaR 135.00R 136.00R 128.00R 129.00
Fashion Sandwich(8 Pieces)SalmonTunaPrawnR 122.00R 116.00R 115.00
California Rolls(8 Pieces)Avo, rocket & cucumberSalmonTunaPrawnTempura Prawn & Fantasy SauceR 65.00R 110.00R 105.00R 92.00R 127.00
Maki Rolls (8 Pieces)Cucumber & avoSalmonTunaPrawn, Pine Nuts, Kewpie MayoR 58.00R 89.00R 85.00R 78.00
Trio Roll Reloaded(8 Pieces)Salmon, tuna, prawn roll, avo, Yakitori sauce,Kewpie mayo & caviarR 148.00
Hand Roll (1 Piece)SalmonTunaPrawnTempura prawnAvo, cucumber, and rocketR 78.00R 88.00R 75.00R 79.00R 56.00

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Fireroom signature sushi menu

Some of the restaurant's signature sushi include;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Fireroom Platter(18 Pieces)6 Springbok Roses, 4 Dragon Rolls, 4 Tiger Rolls, 4 Fire RollsR 372.00
Vegetarian Roses(4 Pieces)Cucumber-wrapped butternut roses topped withroasted pine nuts, honey, and apple tartar dressed withcinnamon and balsamic reductionR 115.00
Nacho Libre(8 Pieces)Tear-dropped shaped sushi roll, salmon and cream cheese,Yakitori cream, mixed peppers, red onion, crushed nachos, nacho sauceR 142.00
Candy Roses(4 Pieces)Salmon roses topped with cream cheese, cherry glaze, andpopping candyR 146.00
Springbok Roses(6 Pieces)Springbok carpaccio roses, strawberries, grapes,Camembert, avo, Kewpie mayo, balsamic reductionR 167.00
24 Carat GoldRoll (8 Pieces)Tempura prawn rainbow roll, cream cheese, salmon,avo, peppadew, wrapped in 24k Gold, dressed with herbpesto & salmon roeR 420.00
Dragon Roll(8 Pieces)Salmon rainbow roll, tempura prawn, feta, avo, andYakitori sauceR 148.00
Tiger Roll(8 Pieces)Tempura prawn rainbow roll, avo, cream cheeseR 148.00
Tiger vs Dragon(8 Pieces)4 Tiger and 4 Dragon rollsR 148.00

Read also

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Fireroom desserts menu

The Fireroom dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Strawberry NutellaPancakeHomemade pancakes, Nutella, mascarponecheese, fresh strawberries, flambéed at the tableR 120.00
Tableside TiramisuSavoiardi biscuits, espresso, coffee liqueur,mascarpone, prepared tablesideR 89.00
Chocolate BrownieServed with crushed walnuts, white chocolateshavings & ice creamR 85.00
Bar One SlidersTempura-crusted Bar-One nuggets, caramel,strawberry sorbetR 72.00
Vanilla Ice Cream& Bar One SauceVanilla Ice Cream & Bar One SauceR 65.00
SorbetLemon and strawberry homemade sorbetR 58.00
Inside OutCheesecake Deconstructed gin-infused cheesecake, Oreobiscuit base, cherry glaze, and popping candyR 89.00
Malva PuddingServed with custard or ice-creamR 85.00

Fireroom drinks menu

The Fireroom drinks and beverage menu contains some of the rarest and most expensive wine brands. Some of the drinks available include coffee, soft drinks, beers, cocktails and milkshakes.

Fireroom drinks
The restaurant promises an experience that transcends the ordinary and satisfies the relentless pursuit of excellence. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Fireroom branches & contacts

Fireroom operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are their branches and contacts:

Read also

MAMASAMBA menu and prices for 2024 in South Africa

Fireroom restaurant
The restaurant features a nautical theme and aims to create a relaxed dining environment. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC

1. Fireroom Montecasino

  • Address: no. 64 Montecasino (on route to Theatro Line, 011 465 Montecasino Blvd, Magaliessig, Sandton, 0587, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587

2. Fireroom Bedfordview

  • Located in: Village View Shopping Centre
  • Address: Village View Shopping Centre, Cnr Van Buuren Road and Kloof Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 (0) 11 450 1440

3. Fireroom Castle Gate

  • Located in: Castle Gate Shopping Centre
  • Address: 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
  • Phone: 0871835275 or 0871835273

4. Fireroom Zimbali

  • Address: 5 Corkwood Dr, Zimbali Estate, Ballito, 4420, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 32 538 5020

5. Fireroom Mall of Africa

  • Located in: Mall of Africa
  • Address: Shop 2053, Mall of Africa, 15 Magwa Cres, Midrand, 2066, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 (0)11 517 2458

6. FR Reloaded Montecasino

  • Located in: Montecasino
  • Address: Shop 86, Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

7. Fireroom Hazelwood

  • Address: Shop No. 31, Village Walk, 18 Oaktree Ave, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa
  • Phone: +27 10 142 0195

Fireroom operating hours

Fireroom food
Fireroom is a popular restaurant in South Africa, offering intense and unforgettable dining experiences for culinary adventurers. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Sunday – Thursday: 11:30 am to 10 pm
  • Friday and Saturday: 11:30 am to 11 pm

Reviews

Some customers who have visited the restaurant have expressed joy and satisfaction with Fireroom services. Some of these reviews include:

Midorie Chollett:

Always amazing! The food especially the meat is from great quality. They have talent to cook it perfectly as you like it. You can never be disappointed. Sushi is fresh. And cherry on the top: the service! All the waiter are nice, professional and quick. Thank you so much RF!

Rashia Sonpal:

A lovely dining experience at Fireroom. Different and unique! A wonderful experience all round.

Nikki Maseko:

Best service and best drinks! Good place to visit with a friend/family member or partner. It has a beautiful view. I love that it's a small restaurant and good for getting peace of mind. If you are looking for a restaurant where there aren't a lot of people around, this is the one!

Read also

The Nines menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

Who owns Fireroom restaurant?

According to The Great Food Trip, Fireroom is owned by veteran restaurateurs Arthur and George Cavallineas. The success of their other restaurant brands, Wasabi and Villa Bianca, has enabled them to fine-tune a formula that places Fireroom on par with other top restaurants in South Africa.

Above is the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa. The restaurant serves as the ultimate playground for culinary adventures, beckoning those eager to dive into the fire of the unexplored dining experience. It also promises an experience that transcends the ordinary and satisfies the relentless pursuit of excellence.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Read also

Parrots menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

READ ALSO: Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand

Briefly.co.za published an article about Mabu Restaurant in Midrand, a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. Discover their updated menu and prices.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: