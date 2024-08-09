Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Fireroom is a popular restaurant in South Africa, offering intense and unforgettable dining experiences for culinary adventurers. It boasts an exquisite array of Japanese, Sushi, and Asian fusion-inspired cuisine, meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Discover the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Fireroom menu prices in South Africa (2024)
- Fireroom starters menu
- Fireroom salads menu
- Fireroom oysters menu
- Fireroom dim sum menu
- Fireroom stir fry menu
- Fireroom poke bowls
- Fireroom curry menu
- Fireroom meat menu
- Fireroom fish menu
- Fireroom poultry menu
- Fireroom sushi on the fire menu
- Fireroom Hibachi grills
- Fireroom traditional sushi menu
- Fireroom signature sushi menu
- Fireroom desserts menu
- Fireroom drinks menu
- Fireroom branches & contacts
- Fireroom operating hours
- Reviews
- Who owns Fireroom restaurant?
Fireroom is a secret treasure in South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion.
Fireroom menu prices in South Africa (2024)
The Fireroom restaurant menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, beverages, desserts, and breakfast. Prices also vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. From premium sushi rolls to succulent robata-grilled meats and seafood, each dish at Fireroom is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation.
Fireroom starters menu
Fireroom redefines the dining experience; each bite is an extraordinary journey, and each dish is a symphony of flavours.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Livers
|Served with or without peri-peri
|R 78.00
|Krispy Krunch
|Peppered calamari and spicy mayo
|R 98.00
|Dynamite Shrimp
|Tempura prawns, Fantasy sauce, micro herbs, flamed at the table
|R 108.00
|Edamame Beans
|7 Spice and lime
|R 78.00
|Jalapeño
|Baked with cheddar and mozzarella, bacon bits, and olives, and served with sour cream
|R 65.00
|Fillet Tataki
|Sliced beef fillet, seared soy sauce, seven spices, and spring onion served on crispy lettuce
|R 115.00
|Croquettes (3 Pieces)
|Mozzarella croquettes, peppadew, chives, served on bourbon Pomodoro with peppered wild rocket
|R 72.00
|Springbok Carpaccio
|White chocolate shavings, Parmesan shavings, balsamic reduction, wild rocket
|R 139.00
|Smoked Nachos (v)
|Nacho libre crisps, melted mozzarella, salsa, lime cream, spring onion, and chopped lettuce, served smoking
|R 120.00
|Sticky Wings
|Sticky teriyaki, spring onion, toasted sesame
|R 105.00
|Feta Phyllo Pillow (v)
|Feta, phyllo, honey, walnuts, toasted sesame
|R 76.00
|Halloumi (v)
|Served on a bed of mango-ginger salsa, garnished with spring onion
|R 102.00
|Tempura Prawns (3 Pieces)
|Sweet chilli mayo
|R 115.00
Fireroom salads menu
Fireroom's salads menu and prices are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Greek Salad (v)
|Tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, oregano
|R 86.00
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan shavings, lemon mayo, olive oil
|R 110.00
|Strawberry Salad
|Rocket, fresh strawberries, avo, pine nuts, honey, lemon dressing
|R 96.00
|Crumbed Breast Salad
|Crumbed chicken breast, Parmesan, cherry tomato, Spanish onion, mixed lettuce, croutons, honey mayo
|R 115.00
Fireroom oysters menu
Are you a fan of oysters? If yes, the Fireroom is the place to be.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Fireroom Oysters
|Oyster topped with raspberry & fig beads, poached pear, pear leaf
|R 39.00
|The "OG" Shot
|Oyster, fresh lemon, Tabasco, and black pepper
|R 34.00
|Oysters
|Live oysters, 6, 9 or 12
|R 32.00 Each
Fireroom dim sum menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Hong Kong Pear (3 Pieces)
|Potato dumplings filled with prawn & chicken
|R 38.00 Each
|Crispy Chicken Bao Bun (3 Pieces)
|Crispy popped chicken, cabbage, creamy honey
|R 72.00
|Gao (4 Pieces)
|Spinach & cream cheese (v)Fillet, chives & cream cheese
|R 72.00R 82.00
Fireroom stir fry menu
|Item
|Price
|Beef
|R 120.00
|Chicken
|R 110.00
|Veg (v)
|R 105.00
|Prawn & Bok Choy
|R 168.00
|Bang Bang Chicken – Green beans, carrots, chilli, spring onion, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, jasmine rice
|R 138.00
Fireroom poke bowls
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tekkadon Salmon Poké
|Cubed salmon sashimi, sushi rice, avo, seaweed,sesame seeds, honey soya dressing
|R 220.00
|Vegetarian Poké (v)
|Edamame beans, feta, avo, sunflower seeds, honeyedwalnuts, sushi rice, strawberry vinaigrette
|R 105.00
Fireroom curry menu
|Item
|Price
|Thai Veg Curry (v)
|R 120.00
|Thai Chicken Curry – Chicken strips, Thai curry, coconut milk, veg
|R 148.00
Fireroom meat menu
Fireroom celebrates the art of fusion cuisine, blending traditions, techniques, and tastes into dishes that are as astonishingly remarkable as they are delicious.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Sirloin
|Flamed at the table
|R 186.00
|Our Famous Filleton The Bone
|Pepper crusted and flambéed with Cognac at the table
|R 330.00
|Fillet
|Pepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the table
|R 265.00
|Rump
|Flamed at the table
|R 186.00
|Waygu Burger
|Waygu patty, seeded bun, mozzarella cheese,tomato, rocket, avo, red onion,Fireroom mayo, home-cut fries
|R 189.00
|400g SomethingNyama
|Tastiest of cuts, thinly sliced beef on the bone,flame-grilled, home-cut fries
|R 185.00
|850g Beef Tomahawk
|Executive prime rib on the bone, pepper-crusted,flambéed at the table
|R 495.00
|350g Wagyu
|Rib-eye 350g Wagyu Rib-eye
|SQ
|Oxtail
|Served with mash
|R 345.00
|Flamed Beef Ribs
|Crushed black pepper, rosemary, fries, flambéedwith Cognac at the table
|R 340.00
|680g PorkTomahawk
|Pork sirloin point on the bone, lightly crusted withblack pepper, coarse salt, rosemary, flambéedwith Cognac at the table
|R 305.00
|Pork Rib Stacks &Fries
|Pork Rib Stacks & Fries
|R 260.00
|Lamb Cutlets
|Crushed black pepper, rosemary, Parmesan mash,flambéed with Cognac at the table
|R 265.00
Fireroom fish menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Calamari
|Grilled or fried tubes & heads, lemon butter, micro herbs
|R 182.00
|Kingklip
|Grilled kingklip, lemon butter
|R 238.00
|8 Queen Prawns
|Served with chips or rice
|R 280.00
|Flamed Tuna
|Black pepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the table
|R 265.00
|Tiger Giants (Each)
|Served with chips or rice
|R 230.00
|Char-grilled Salmon
|Char-grilled Salmon
|R 275.00
|Calamari Chateau
|Grilled Falkland calamari tubes & heads, flambéedwith Cognac at the table, cranberry pepper sauce,Parmesan-infused wasabi mash
|R 210.00
Fireroom poultry menu
|Item
|Description
|Menu
|Breasts and Salad
|Grilled chicken breasts, olive oil vinaigrette,black pepper, Greek salad
|R 148.00
|Chicken Schnitzel
|Crumbed chicken breasts, cheese sauce, fries
|R 152.00
|Honey Chicken
|Cubed crispy chicken, toasted sesame seeds,egg fried rice
|R 135.00
|Char-grilled BabyChicken
|Lemon & Herb or peri-peri, fries, flambéed at the table
|R 189.00
|Popcorn ChickenBurger
|2 Popcorn fried chicken breasts, cheddar cheese,crispy bacon, coleslaw, tomato, Honey mayo dressing,seeded bun, fries
|R 152.00
Fireroom sushi on the fire menu
Enjoy delicious sushi at Fireroom.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tuna Crunch(8 Pieces)
|Tempura tuna California roll, cream cheese, crispy rice,and Fantasy sauce
|R 162.00
|Fire Roll(8 Pieces)
|Crispy California roll, salmon, jalapeño, kewpie mayo,cream cheese and Yakitori sauce
|R 142.00
|Rock ShrimpTempura (4 Pieces)
|Salmon California roll topped with tempura prawn,Fantasy sauce
|R 156.00
|Golden FlamingRoses (4 Pieces)
|Gold salmon roses, avo, chopped Tempura prawn,naked edamame beans, Fantasy sauce, flamed cotton candy
|R 145.00
|Sushi Braai(8 Pieces)
|Rainbow roll, prawn, salmon, tuna, peppadew, avowith a port & sesame seed reduction
|R 165.00
|Halloumi Crunch(8 Pieces)
|Crunchy California roll, fried halloumi, peppadew,sticky Fantasy sauce, cubed, signature seasoning
|R 145.00
Fireroom Hibachi grills
The restaurant offers some of the tastiest hibachi grills, as seen below;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|250g Fillet
|Beef fillet medallions, bok choy, smoked Maldon saltand a selection of separate sauces:Yakitori cream, chimichurri & peri-peri
|R 515.00
|180g WagyuRib Eye
|Wagyu, bok choy, smoked Maldon salt, truffle oil,Yakitori with toasted sesame seeds
|R 790.00
|Salmon Skewers
|Salmon, bok choy, black salt, fresh lemon, Yakitoriwith toasted sesame seeds
|R 480.00
|Add Hibachi Veg
|Bok choy, mushrooms, spring onions, green & redpeppers, Maldon salt, Yakitori with toasted sesame seeds
|R 68.00
Fireroom traditional sushi menu
From sushi that dances with fires to a fusion of flavours that defy the ordinary, the Fireroom menu is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be explored.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Rainbow Rolls Reloaded(8 Pieces)
|Salmon rainbow roll dressed with Yakitorisauce, Kewpie mayo & caviar
|R 148.00
|Battleships Bean Curd(3 Pieces)
|SalmonPrawnAvo & Cucumber (v)
|R 128.00R 102.00R 65.00
|Nigiri (2 Pieces)
|SalmonTunaPrawn
|R 52.00R 58.00R 68.00
|Roses (4 Pieces)
|SalmonTuna
|R 92.00R 92.00
|Sashimi (4 Pieces)
|SalmonSpicy Seared salmonTunaSpicy Seared tuna
|R 135.00R 136.00R 128.00R 129.00
|Fashion Sandwich(8 Pieces)
|SalmonTunaPrawn
|R 122.00R 116.00R 115.00
|California Rolls(8 Pieces)
|Avo, rocket & cucumberSalmonTunaPrawnTempura Prawn & Fantasy Sauce
|R 65.00R 110.00R 105.00R 92.00R 127.00
|Maki Rolls (8 Pieces)
|Cucumber & avoSalmonTunaPrawn, Pine Nuts, Kewpie Mayo
|R 58.00R 89.00R 85.00R 78.00
|Trio Roll Reloaded(8 Pieces)
|Salmon, tuna, prawn roll, avo, Yakitori sauce,Kewpie mayo & caviar
|R 148.00
|Hand Roll (1 Piece)
|SalmonTunaPrawnTempura prawnAvo, cucumber, and rocket
|R 78.00R 88.00R 75.00R 79.00R 56.00
Fireroom signature sushi menu
Some of the restaurant's signature sushi include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Fireroom Platter(18 Pieces)
|6 Springbok Roses, 4 Dragon Rolls, 4 Tiger Rolls, 4 Fire Rolls
|R 372.00
|Vegetarian Roses(4 Pieces)
|Cucumber-wrapped butternut roses topped withroasted pine nuts, honey, and apple tartar dressed withcinnamon and balsamic reduction
|R 115.00
|Nacho Libre(8 Pieces)
|Tear-dropped shaped sushi roll, salmon and cream cheese,Yakitori cream, mixed peppers, red onion, crushed nachos, nacho sauce
|R 142.00
|Candy Roses(4 Pieces)
|Salmon roses topped with cream cheese, cherry glaze, andpopping candy
|R 146.00
|Springbok Roses(6 Pieces)
|Springbok carpaccio roses, strawberries, grapes,Camembert, avo, Kewpie mayo, balsamic reduction
|R 167.00
|24 Carat GoldRoll (8 Pieces)
|Tempura prawn rainbow roll, cream cheese, salmon,avo, peppadew, wrapped in 24k Gold, dressed with herbpesto & salmon roe
|R 420.00
|Dragon Roll(8 Pieces)
|Salmon rainbow roll, tempura prawn, feta, avo, andYakitori sauce
|R 148.00
|Tiger Roll(8 Pieces)
|Tempura prawn rainbow roll, avo, cream cheese
|R 148.00
|Tiger vs Dragon(8 Pieces)
|4 Tiger and 4 Dragon rolls
|R 148.00
Fireroom desserts menu
The Fireroom dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Strawberry NutellaPancake
|Homemade pancakes, Nutella, mascarponecheese, fresh strawberries, flambéed at the table
|R 120.00
|Tableside Tiramisu
|Savoiardi biscuits, espresso, coffee liqueur,mascarpone, prepared tableside
|R 89.00
|Chocolate Brownie
|Served with crushed walnuts, white chocolateshavings & ice cream
|R 85.00
|Bar One Sliders
|Tempura-crusted Bar-One nuggets, caramel,strawberry sorbet
|R 72.00
|Vanilla Ice Cream& Bar One Sauce
|Vanilla Ice Cream & Bar One Sauce
|R 65.00
|Sorbet
|Lemon and strawberry homemade sorbet
|R 58.00
|Inside Out
|Cheesecake Deconstructed gin-infused cheesecake, Oreobiscuit base, cherry glaze, and popping candy
|R 89.00
|Malva Pudding
|Served with custard or ice-cream
|R 85.00
Fireroom drinks menu
The Fireroom drinks and beverage menu contains some of the rarest and most expensive wine brands. Some of the drinks available include coffee, soft drinks, beers, cocktails and milkshakes.
Fireroom branches & contacts
Fireroom operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are their branches and contacts:
1. Fireroom Montecasino
- Address: no. 64 Montecasino (on route to Theatro Line, 011 465 Montecasino Blvd, Magaliessig, Sandton, 0587, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587
2. Fireroom Bedfordview
- Located in: Village View Shopping Centre
- Address: Village View Shopping Centre, Cnr Van Buuren Road and Kloof Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0) 11 450 1440
3. Fireroom Castle Gate
- Located in: Castle Gate Shopping Centre
- Address: 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa
- Phone: 0871835275 or 0871835273
4. Fireroom Zimbali
- Address: 5 Corkwood Dr, Zimbali Estate, Ballito, 4420, South Africa
- Phone: +27 32 538 5020
5. Fireroom Mall of Africa
- Located in: Mall of Africa
- Address: Shop 2053, Mall of Africa, 15 Magwa Cres, Midrand, 2066, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0)11 517 2458
6. FR Reloaded Montecasino
- Located in: Montecasino
- Address: Shop 86, Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa
- Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587
7. Fireroom Hazelwood
- Address: Shop No. 31, Village Walk, 18 Oaktree Ave, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa
- Phone: +27 10 142 0195
Fireroom operating hours
- Sunday – Thursday: 11:30 am to 10 pm
- Friday and Saturday: 11:30 am to 11 pm
Reviews
Some customers who have visited the restaurant have expressed joy and satisfaction with Fireroom services. Some of these reviews include:
Midorie Chollett:
Always amazing! The food especially the meat is from great quality. They have talent to cook it perfectly as you like it. You can never be disappointed. Sushi is fresh. And cherry on the top: the service! All the waiter are nice, professional and quick. Thank you so much RF!
Rashia Sonpal:
A lovely dining experience at Fireroom. Different and unique! A wonderful experience all round.
Nikki Maseko:
Best service and best drinks! Good place to visit with a friend/family member or partner. It has a beautiful view. I love that it's a small restaurant and good for getting peace of mind. If you are looking for a restaurant where there aren't a lot of people around, this is the one!
Who owns Fireroom restaurant?
According to The Great Food Trip, Fireroom is owned by veteran restaurateurs Arthur and George Cavallineas. The success of their other restaurant brands, Wasabi and Villa Bianca, has enabled them to fine-tune a formula that places Fireroom on par with other top restaurants in South Africa.
Above is the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa. The restaurant serves as the ultimate playground for culinary adventures, beckoning those eager to dive into the fire of the unexplored dining experience. It also promises an experience that transcends the ordinary and satisfies the relentless pursuit of excellence.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand
Briefly.co.za published an article about Mabu Restaurant in Midrand, a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. Discover their updated menu and prices.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.