Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Fireroom is a popular restaurant in South Africa, offering intense and unforgettable dining experiences for culinary adventurers. It boasts an exquisite array of Japanese, Sushi, and Asian fusion-inspired cuisine, meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Discover the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices.

From sushi that dances with fires to a fusion of flavours that defy the ordinary, the Fireroom menu is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be explored. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fireroom is a secret treasure in South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion.

Fireroom menu prices in South Africa (2024)

The Fireroom restaurant menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, beverages, desserts, and breakfast. Prices also vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. From premium sushi rolls to succulent robata-grilled meats and seafood, each dish at Fireroom is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation.

Fireroom starters menu

Fireroom redefines the dining experience; each bite is an extraordinary journey, and each dish is a symphony of flavours.

Item Description Price Livers Served with or without peri-peri R 78.00 Krispy Krunch Peppered calamari and spicy mayo R 98.00 Dynamite Shrimp Tempura prawns, Fantasy sauce, micro herbs, flamed at the table R 108.00 Edamame Beans 7 Spice and lime R 78.00 Jalapeño Baked with cheddar and mozzarella, bacon bits, and olives, and served with sour cream R 65.00 Fillet Tataki Sliced beef fillet, seared soy sauce, seven spices, and spring onion served on crispy lettuce R 115.00 Croquettes (3 Pieces) Mozzarella croquettes, peppadew, chives, served on bourbon Pomodoro with peppered wild rocket R 72.00 Springbok Carpaccio White chocolate shavings, Parmesan shavings, balsamic reduction, wild rocket R 139.00 Smoked Nachos (v) Nacho libre crisps, melted mozzarella, salsa, lime cream, spring onion, and chopped lettuce, served smoking R 120.00 Sticky Wings Sticky teriyaki, spring onion, toasted sesame R 105.00 Feta Phyllo Pillow (v) Feta, phyllo, honey, walnuts, toasted sesame R 76.00 Halloumi (v) Served on a bed of mango-ginger salsa, garnished with spring onion R 102.00 Tempura Prawns (3 Pieces) Sweet chilli mayo R 115.00

Fireroom salads menu

Their salads make the perfect sides for a balanced meal. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fireroom's salads menu and prices are as follows;

Item Description Price Greek Salad (v) Tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, olives, oregano R 86.00 Chicken Caesar Salad Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, croutons, Parmesan shavings, lemon mayo, olive oil R 110.00 Strawberry Salad Rocket, fresh strawberries, avo, pine nuts, honey, lemon dressing R 96.00 Crumbed Breast Salad Crumbed chicken breast, Parmesan, cherry tomato, Spanish onion, mixed lettuce, croutons, honey mayo R 115.00

Fireroom oysters menu

Are you a fan of oysters? If yes, the Fireroom is the place to be.

Item Description Price Fireroom Oysters Oyster topped with raspberry & fig beads, poached pear, pear leaf R 39.00 The "OG" Shot Oyster, fresh lemon, Tabasco, and black pepper R 34.00 Oysters Live oysters, 6, 9 or 12 R 32.00 Each

Fireroom dim sum menu

Item Description Price Hong Kong Pear (3 Pieces) Potato dumplings filled with prawn & chicken R 38.00 Each Crispy Chicken Bao Bun (3 Pieces) Crispy popped chicken, cabbage, creamy honey R 72.00 Gao (4 Pieces) Spinach & cream cheese (v) Fillet, chives & cream cheese R 72.00 R 82.00

Fireroom stir fry menu

Item Price Beef R 120.00 Chicken R 110.00 Veg (v) R 105.00 Prawn & Bok Choy R 168.00 Bang Bang Chicken – Green beans, carrots, chilli, spring onion, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds, jasmine rice R 138.00

Fireroom poke bowls

Item Description Price Tekkadon Salmon Poké Cubed salmon sashimi, sushi rice, avo, seaweed, sesame seeds, honey soya dressing R 220.00 Vegetarian Poké (v) Edamame beans, feta, avo, sunflower seeds, honeyed walnuts, sushi rice, strawberry vinaigrette R 105.00

Fireroom curry menu

Item Price Thai Veg Curry (v) R 120.00 Thai Chicken Curry – Chicken strips, Thai curry, coconut milk, veg R 148.00

Fireroom meat menu

Their food is meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients and culinary expertise. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fireroom celebrates the art of fusion cuisine, blending traditions, techniques, and tastes into dishes that are as astonishingly remarkable as they are delicious.

Item Description Price Sirloin Flamed at the table R 186.00 Our Famous Fillet on The Bone Pepper crusted and flambéed with Cognac at the table R 330.00 Fillet Pepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the table R 265.00 Rump Flamed at the table R 186.00 Waygu Burger Waygu patty, seeded bun, mozzarella cheese, tomato, rocket, avo, red onion, Fireroom mayo, home-cut fries R 189.00 400g Something Nyama Tastiest of cuts, thinly sliced beef on the bone, flame-grilled, home-cut fries R 185.00 850g Beef Tomahawk Executive prime rib on the bone, pepper-crusted, flambéed at the table R 495.00 350g Wagyu Rib-eye 350g Wagyu Rib-eye SQ Oxtail Served with mash R 345.00 Flamed Beef Ribs Crushed black pepper, rosemary, fries, flambéed with Cognac at the table R 340.00 680g Pork Tomahawk Pork sirloin point on the bone, lightly crusted with black pepper, coarse salt, rosemary, flambéed with Cognac at the table R 305.00 Pork Rib Stacks & Fries Pork Rib Stacks & Fries R 260.00 Lamb Cutlets Crushed black pepper, rosemary, Parmesan mash, flambéed with Cognac at the table R 265.00

Fireroom fish menu

Item Description Price Calamari Grilled or fried tubes & heads, lemon butter, micro herbs R 182.00 Kingklip Grilled kingklip, lemon butter R 238.00 8 Queen Prawns Served with chips or rice R 280.00 Flamed Tuna Black pepper crusted & flambéed with Cognac at the table R 265.00 Tiger Giants (Each) Served with chips or rice R 230.00 Char-grilled Salmon Char-grilled Salmon R 275.00 Calamari Chateau Grilled Falkland calamari tubes & heads, flambéed with Cognac at the table, cranberry pepper sauce, Parmesan-infused wasabi mash R 210.00

Fireroom poultry menu

Item Description Menu Breasts and Salad Grilled chicken breasts, olive oil vinaigrette, black pepper, Greek salad R 148.00 Chicken Schnitzel Crumbed chicken breasts, cheese sauce, fries R 152.00 Honey Chicken Cubed crispy chicken, toasted sesame seeds, egg fried rice R 135.00 Char-grilled Baby Chicken Lemon & Herb or peri-peri, fries, flambéed at the table R 189.00 Popcorn Chicken Burger 2 Popcorn fried chicken breasts, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, coleslaw, tomato, Honey mayo dressing, seeded bun, fries R 152.00

Fireroom sushi on the fire menu

From premium sushi rolls to succulent robata-grilled meats and seafood, each dish at Fireroom is a masterpiece of flavour and presentation. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy delicious sushi at Fireroom.

Item Description Price Tuna Crunch (8 Pieces) Tempura tuna California roll, cream cheese, crispy rice, and Fantasy sauce R 162.00 Fire Roll (8 Pieces) Crispy California roll, salmon, jalapeño, kewpie mayo, cream cheese and Yakitori sauce R 142.00 Rock Shrimp Tempura (4 Pieces) Salmon California roll topped with tempura prawn, Fantasy sauce R 156.00 Golden Flaming Roses (4 Pieces) Gold salmon roses, avo, chopped Tempura prawn, naked edamame beans, Fantasy sauce, flamed cotton candy R 145.00 Sushi Braai (8 Pieces) Rainbow roll, prawn, salmon, tuna, peppadew, avo with a port & sesame seed reduction R 165.00 Halloumi Crunch (8 Pieces) Crunchy California roll, fried halloumi, peppadew, sticky Fantasy sauce, cubed, signature seasoning R 145.00

Fireroom Hibachi grills

The restaurant offers some of the tastiest hibachi grills, as seen below;

Item Description Price 250g Fillet Beef fillet medallions, bok choy, smoked Maldon salt and a selection of separate sauces: Yakitori cream, chimichurri & peri-peri R 515.00 180g Wagyu Rib Eye Wagyu, bok choy, smoked Maldon salt, truffle oil, Yakitori with toasted sesame seeds R 790.00 Salmon Skewers Salmon, bok choy, black salt, fresh lemon, Yakitori with toasted sesame seeds R 480.00 Add Hibachi Veg Bok choy, mushrooms, spring onions, green & red peppers, Maldon salt, Yakitori with toasted sesame seeds R 68.00

Fireroom traditional sushi menu

From sushi that dances with fires to a fusion of flavours that defy the ordinary, the Fireroom menu is a culinary masterpiece waiting to be explored.

Item Description Price Rainbow Rolls Reloaded (8 Pieces) Salmon rainbow roll dressed with Yakitori sauce, Kewpie mayo & caviar R 148.00 Battleships Bean Curd (3 Pieces) Salmon Prawn Avo & Cucumber (v) R 128.00 R 102.00 R 65.00 Nigiri (2 Pieces) Salmon Tuna Prawn R 52.00 R 58.00 R 68.00 Roses (4 Pieces) Salmon Tuna R 92.00 R 92.00 Sashimi (4 Pieces) Salmon Spicy Seared salmon Tuna Spicy Seared tuna R 135.00 R 136.00 R 128.00 R 129.00 Fashion Sandwich (8 Pieces) Salmon Tuna Prawn R 122.00 R 116.00 R 115.00 California Rolls (8 Pieces) Avo, rocket & cucumber Salmon Tuna Prawn Tempura Prawn & Fantasy Sauce R 65.00 R 110.00 R 105.00 R 92.00 R 127.00 Maki Rolls (8 Pieces) Cucumber & avo Salmon Tuna Prawn, Pine Nuts, Kewpie Mayo R 58.00 R 89.00 R 85.00 R 78.00 Trio Roll Reloaded (8 Pieces) Salmon, tuna, prawn roll, avo, Yakitori sauce, Kewpie mayo & caviar R 148.00 Hand Roll (1 Piece) Salmon Tuna Prawn Tempura prawn Avo, cucumber, and rocket R 78.00 R 88.00 R 75.00 R 79.00 R 56.00

Fireroom signature sushi menu

Some of the restaurant's signature sushi include;

Item Description Price Fireroom Platter (18 Pieces) 6 Springbok Roses, 4 Dragon Rolls, 4 Tiger Rolls, 4 Fire Rolls R 372.00 Vegetarian Roses (4 Pieces) Cucumber-wrapped butternut roses topped with roasted pine nuts, honey, and apple tartar dressed with cinnamon and balsamic reduction R 115.00 Nacho Libre (8 Pieces) Tear-dropped shaped sushi roll, salmon and cream cheese, Yakitori cream, mixed peppers, red onion, crushed nachos, nacho sauce R 142.00 Candy Roses (4 Pieces) Salmon roses topped with cream cheese, cherry glaze, and popping candy R 146.00 Springbok Roses (6 Pieces) Springbok carpaccio roses, strawberries, grapes, Camembert, avo, Kewpie mayo, balsamic reduction R 167.00 24 Carat Gold Roll (8 Pieces) Tempura prawn rainbow roll, cream cheese, salmon, avo, peppadew, wrapped in 24k Gold, dressed with herb pesto & salmon roe R 420.00 Dragon Roll (8 Pieces) Salmon rainbow roll, tempura prawn, feta, avo, and Yakitori sauce R 148.00 Tiger Roll (8 Pieces) Tempura prawn rainbow roll, avo, cream cheese R 148.00 Tiger vs Dragon (8 Pieces) 4 Tiger and 4 Dragon rolls R 148.00

Fireroom desserts menu

The Fireroom dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats;

Item Description Price Strawberry Nutella Pancake Homemade pancakes, Nutella, mascarpone cheese, fresh strawberries, flambéed at the table R 120.00 Tableside Tiramisu Savoiardi biscuits, espresso, coffee liqueur, mascarpone, prepared tableside R 89.00 Chocolate Brownie Served with crushed walnuts, white chocolate shavings & ice cream R 85.00 Bar One Sliders Tempura-crusted Bar-One nuggets, caramel, strawberry sorbet R 72.00 Vanilla Ice Cream & Bar One Sauce Vanilla Ice Cream & Bar One Sauce R 65.00 Sorbet Lemon and strawberry homemade sorbet R 58.00 Inside Out Cheesecake Deconstructed gin-infused cheesecake, Oreo biscuit base, cherry glaze, and popping candy R 89.00 Malva Pudding Served with custard or ice-cream R 85.00

Fireroom drinks menu

The Fireroom drinks and beverage menu contains some of the rarest and most expensive wine brands. Some of the drinks available include coffee, soft drinks, beers, cocktails and milkshakes.

The restaurant promises an experience that transcends the ordinary and satisfies the relentless pursuit of excellence. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fireroom operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are their branches and contacts:

The restaurant features a nautical theme and aims to create a relaxed dining environment. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

1. Fireroom Montecasino

Address : no. 64 Montecasino (on route to Theatro Line, 011 465 Montecasino Blvd, Magaliessig, Sandton, 0587, South Africa

: no. 64 Montecasino (on route to Theatro Line, 011 465 Montecasino Blvd, Magaliessig, Sandton, 0587, South Africa Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587

2. Fireroom Bedfordview

Located in : Village View Shopping Centre

: Village View Shopping Centre Address : Village View Shopping Centre, Cnr Van Buuren Road and Kloof Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa

: Village View Shopping Centre, Cnr Van Buuren Road and Kloof Rd, Bedfordview, Johannesburg, 2007, South Africa Phone: +27 (0) 11 450 1440

3. Fireroom Castle Gate

Located in : Castle Gate Shopping Centre

: Castle Gate Shopping Centre Address : 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa

: 478 Koedoesnek Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181, South Africa Phone: 0871835275 or 0871835273

4. Fireroom Zimbali

Address : 5 Corkwood Dr, Zimbali Estate, Ballito, 4420, South Africa

: 5 Corkwood Dr, Zimbali Estate, Ballito, 4420, South Africa Phone: +27 32 538 5020

5. Fireroom Mall of Africa

Located in : Mall of Africa

: Mall of Africa Address: Shop 2053, Mall of Africa, 15 Magwa Cres, Midrand, 2066, South Africa

Shop 2053, Mall of Africa, 15 Magwa Cres, Midrand, 2066, South Africa Phone: +27 (0)11 517 2458

6. FR Reloaded Montecasino

Located in : Montecasino

: Montecasino Address : Shop 86, Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa

: Shop 86, Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa Phone: +27 (0) 11 465 0587

7. Fireroom Hazelwood

Address : Shop No. 31, Village Walk, 18 Oaktree Ave, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa

: Shop No. 31, Village Walk, 18 Oaktree Ave, Hazelwood, Pretoria, 0081, South Africa Phone: +27 10 142 0195

Fireroom operating hours

Fireroom is a popular restaurant in South Africa, offering intense and unforgettable dining experiences for culinary adventurers. Photo: @Fireroom Reloaded (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday – Thursday: 11:30 am to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday: 11:30 am to 11 pm

Reviews

Some customers who have visited the restaurant have expressed joy and satisfaction with Fireroom services. Some of these reviews include:

Midorie Chollett:

Always amazing! The food especially the meat is from great quality. They have talent to cook it perfectly as you like it. You can never be disappointed. Sushi is fresh. And cherry on the top: the service! All the waiter are nice, professional and quick. Thank you so much RF!

Rashia Sonpal:

A lovely dining experience at Fireroom. Different and unique! A wonderful experience all round.

Nikki Maseko:

Best service and best drinks! Good place to visit with a friend/family member or partner. It has a beautiful view. I love that it's a small restaurant and good for getting peace of mind. If you are looking for a restaurant where there aren't a lot of people around, this is the one!

Who owns Fireroom restaurant?

According to The Great Food Trip, Fireroom is owned by veteran restaurateurs Arthur and George Cavallineas. The success of their other restaurant brands, Wasabi and Villa Bianca, has enabled them to fine-tune a formula that places Fireroom on par with other top restaurants in South Africa.

Above is the Fireroom menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa. The restaurant serves as the ultimate playground for culinary adventures, beckoning those eager to dive into the fire of the unexplored dining experience. It also promises an experience that transcends the ordinary and satisfies the relentless pursuit of excellence.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand

Briefly.co.za published an article about Mabu Restaurant in Midrand, a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. Discover their updated menu and prices.

Source: Briefly News