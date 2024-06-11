Global site navigation

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Rodah Mogeni

La Parada is a well-known restaurant chain in South Africa that offers a unique culinary experience that blends traditional Spanish flavours with modern twists. The restaurants are popular for their lively ambience, delicious food, and trendy locations. They are part of the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in the country. Here are La Parada’s menu prices in South Africa.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

La Parada is a restaurant chain bringing the vibrancy of the Mediterranean to South Africa. La Parada's menu is the sort that makes everyone happy. It features a variety of signature tapas, mains, desserts, pizzas, sushi and even a kid-friendly selection. Each dish reflects the rich and bold flavours synonymous with Spanish cuisine.

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa

La Parada’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of iconic dishes, bringing the flavours of Spain to life. Some of the restaurant’s items include the delectable Patatas Bravas and savoury Chorizo Croquettes. It is also known for its extensive selection of Spanish wines and cocktails. Below is the La Parada menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.

La Parada starters

ItemDescriptionPrice
Pata negra ham croquetasCrispy croquetas made with Spanish ham and béchamel sauceR49
Grilled chorizo and peppersGrilled chorizo sausage and peppers served with aioliR59
Mozzarella sticksMozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauceR49
Patatas bravasPotatoes with a spicy tomato sauceR49
QuesadillasFlour tortillas filled with cheese, chicken, and vegetablesR59
CevicheRaw fish marinated in citrus juices, onions, and cilantroR69
Hummus and pita breadHummus served with pita breadR49
Tapas platterA selection of tapas dishes, including chorizo and peppers, patatas bravas, and cevicheR129

Bar snack menu prices

ItemDescriptionPrice
Truffle Potato Skins Seasoned with truffle zestR30
Marinated Olives Paprika, garlic & parsleyR30

La Parada Tapas prices

La Parada's tapas prices are generally moderate, reflecting the quality and variety of the dishes offered. You can expect to pay a reasonable amount for each small plate, with most tapas ranging from affordable to mid-range prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Wagyu Beef PotstickersSeared & steamed. Served with kimchi and Indonesian soya dipping sauceR120
Miso AubergineDeep fried misoyaki aubergine, miso corn emulsion, tomato, onion and honey cream cheeseR80
PoppersWhole PEPPADEW ® Piquanté Peppers filled with cream cheese and basil aioliR80
Prawn CroquetasSpicy tomato aioliR95
Grilled CalamariChimichurri, tomato & cucumber with roasted garlic aioliR125
Fried CalamariWith aioli & lemonR125
PrawnsFlash fried in chilli, garlic, butter, lemon & parsleyR110
Tuna TacosTuna, pineapple rainbow salsa, guacamole, miso emulsion & jalapeñosR130
Ham CroquetasSmoked ham, sweet mustard aioli & Huguenot cheeseR90
Beef Short RibSticky paprika & orange glazed ribs with orange segmentsR235
Pork BellyPalm sugar caramel, pineapple rainbow slaw & toasted sesame seedsR130
ToastieLa Parada grilled cheese, gypsy ham & truffle aioliR80
Beef FilletGrilled beef fillet, tahini & honey yogurt, walnut pesto, chilli butter & crispy leeksR185
Spicy Kingklip Bites3 crispy kingklip goujons coated with a classic Cape Malay chilli bite batter. Served with a minted coriander yoghurtR90
Cauliflower BitesCrispy fried cauliflower coated with a chilli bite batter. Served with a mild spicy tomato aioli R60
Bao Buns2 fluffy boa buns, filled with a choice of pork belly or beef fillet (+R25). Each bun is also garnished withcrunchy spring onion & pak choi saladR140
Tuna Poke BowlFresh Yellowfin tuna, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avocado, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressingR150
Vegan Poke Bowl (ve)Miso rubbed deep fried aubergine, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avo, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressingR130

La Parada Main Courses menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
Mushroom PappardelleFlat, thick ribbons of fresh pasta, mixedmushroom & sage ragout, truffle zest &ParmesanR180
Crispy Chicken BurgerToasted artisan brioche bun, crunchychicken breast, butter lettuce, avo, tomato,La Parada burger sauce & patatas bravasR140
Wagyu Beef BurgerToasted artisan brioche bun, 180gWagyu patty, mature cheddar, butterlettuce, La Parada burger sauce, roastedred pepper chutney & patatas bravasR180
Rib EyeA 300g Flame grilled coffee-rubbed ribeye,portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola &sage cream, hand cut beef fat friesR295
Lamb Rump A 300g lamb rump steak, flame grilled, served with creme fraiche, confit garlic tzatziki, minted red wine jusR295
Pulled Beef Pasta 8 hour cooked beef short rib, tomato &paprika ragout, fresh pappardelle &cumin Boerenkaas.R180
PaellaA traditional Spanish rice dish, made with chicken, chorizo, seafood, and vegetables.R250
Spanish Style Beef FilletA 300g flame grilled fillet with truffle butter,hand cut beef fat fries, baby beetroot &red wine jusR285
T-BoneA 1Kg grilled & oven finished, harissa compoundbutter, maldon salt, side of choiceR556
Kingklip & Palak ChaatPan-cooked kingklip, crispy masalaspinach, tamarind & coriander yogurt R280
Prawn Pasta Fresh tagliatelle, pan-cooked prawns,Parmesan, parsley, chilli & garlic butterR170
ChurrosFried dough sticks, served with chocolate sauce.R95
Chorizo al VinoChorizo sausage, cooked in a red wine sauce.R150

La Parada pizzas menu

La Parada's pizza menu features a selection of artisanal pizzas with a variety of fresh toppings, blending traditional and innovative flavours. The pizzas are crafted with high-quality ingredients, offering a delicious and satisfying option for diners.

ItemIngredientsPrice
Crispy ChickenCrumbed buttermilk chicken,PEPPADEW® Piquanté Peppers,onion, avo & corianderR135
ChorizoChorizo, jalapeño cream cheese, ovendried cherry tomatoes & corianderR125
Calamari & PrawnCalamari, prawn, chilli & basil leaves R165
VegeterianMushrooms, roasted red peppers, cherrytomatoes, zucchini, avo & chimichurriR135
MargheritaBasil & tomatoR100
Feta, Avo & BaconFeta, avo & streaky baconR149

La Parada breakfast menu

ItemPrice
Honey YoghurtR65
Bacon BenedictR95
Breakfast Fry UPR145
Cheese OmeletteR65
Avo on ToastR70
Breakfast RollR90
Thick-cut French ToastR125
Croissant – PlainR45
Croissant – Jam and CheeseR65

Platters

ItemPrice
Chicken Wings (300g)R120
Sticky BBQ Pork Ribs (600g)R375
Whole Spatchcock ChickenR225
Half Spatchcock ChickenR140
Grilled Boerewors (500g) R145
Herb Crusted Lamb Cutlets (480g)R385

La Parada signature salads menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
MediterraneanMarinated zucchini noodles, sundried tomatopesto, candied red peppers, roasted aubergine,feta, toasted chickpeas & baby spinachR115
Harissa ChickenHarissa-glazed chicken thigh, dukkah.saffron cous cous, feta, lime dressingcherry tomato & mixed greensR110
Fillet TagliataSliced medium rare beef fillet served cold,wild rocket, toasted pine nuts, exotic tomatoes,balsamic reduction, Parmesan shavings,sundried tomato pesto & truffle oilR165
Tuna Sashimi Nicoise SaladSeared tuna salad, served with apple,tomato, yuzu dressing, pickled ginger,soft poached egg & crispy baby gem lettuceR155
Asian Calamari SaladGrilled or fried calamari, pickled ginger,tomato, avocado, cucumber, greens andspring onion with a soy miso dressing R165

La Parada sushi menu

La Parada's sushi menu offers a range of fresh and flavourful sushi options, including classic rolls, sashimi, and nigiri. Each dish is prepared with high-quality ingredients, providing a delightful fusion of traditional sushi and contemporary twists.

ItemPrice
California Roll (8pc)-VegR45
California Roll (8pc) – TunaR85
California Roll (8pc) – SalmonR130
California Roll (8pc)– PrawnR110
Nigiri – TunaR50
Nigiri – SalmonR60
Nigiri – PrawnR50
Sashimi – TunaR105
Sashimi – SalmonR130
Deep Fried Rolls – TunaR135
Deep Fried Rolls – SalmonR155
Deep Fried Rolls – PrawnR125
Sushi MosaicR165
Full Moon MakiR160
Ultimate RainbowR180
Salmon BombsR250
Prawn BombsR90
Tempura Top RosesR150
Rockpool PlatterR240

La Parada kids' menu

La Parada's kids' menu features a selection of child-friendly dishes at affordable prices, typically ranging from R50 to R115 per dish. This menu is available for kids under 12 years only.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken & PotatoesCrispy chicken strips with plain bravas& mayoR50
PastaPappardelle with mushroom sauceR115
Ham & Cheese ToastieGypsy ham, cheese & mayo on ciabattaR45
Chicken BurgerCrispy chicken fillet with mayoon a toasted rollR50
CalamariFried calamari with mayoR90
Ham BitesCreamy mashed potato nuggets filledwith ham served with homemade aioliR70
Margherita PizzaCheese pizzaR50
Ham PizzaCheese pizza with hamR60

La Parada Sides menu

ItemDescriptionPrice
RiceWhite rice, cooked to perfectionR15
Sweet Potato FriesCrispy sweet potato fries, perfect for dipping in ketchup or mayonnaiseR15
ColeslawClassic coleslaw, made with cabbage, carrots, and mayonnaiseR15
Black BeansKidney beans, cooked in a tomato sauceR20
Rice and BeansA traditional South African dish, made with rice and beans cooked togetherR15
Green BeansSteamed green beans, a healthy and refreshing side dishR15
SaladA mixed salad, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrotsR15
Soup of the DayA delicious soup, made with fresh ingredientsR15
PlantainsFried plantains, a delicious and healthy side dishR15
Mashed PotatoesCreamy mashed potatoes, made with real butter and milkR15

La Parada Desserts menu

Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this La Parada dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.

ItemDescriptionPrice
ChurrosDusted in sugar, cinnamon and a darkchocolate ganache dipR65
Spiced Malva PuddingDecadent malva pudding, vanilla podice-cream, toasted coconut dukkhaR85
Chocolate Popcorn SmoresA decadent chocolate brownie sandwichfilled with creamy coffee gelato &garnished with caramel popcorn & burntmarshmallowR95
Caramel & VanillaBaked CheesecakeA creamy salted caramel cheesecake servedwith a homemade vanilla bean ice creamR135
Ice CreamA scoop of your choice of ice cream, served in a cone or cupR45
Fruit SaladA refreshing and healthy fruit salad made with seasonal fruitsR55

La Parada cocktail menu

La Parada's cocktails menu features a diverse selection of expertly crafted drinks, including classic cocktails like mojitos and margaritas. Each cocktail is made with high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients, offering a refreshing and enjoyable experience for guests.

ItemPrices
Gobbler O’clockR62
Classic DaiquiriR62
Mint MojitoR68
La Parada MargaritaR80
Whiskey SourR86
Watermelon Gin BullR75
Aperol SpritzR90
NegroniR78
Shiny CitrusR92
Grey Goose ChaseR105
Corona RitaR125
Malfy CoastR101
Beefreater JugR156
MangoritaR98
Endless SummerR88
1st EditionR70
Taste of a RainbowR80
Strawberry B&TR68
Johnnie Walker ManhattanR88

La Parada drinks menu

ItemPrice
Beer R25 – R35
House BeerR25
La Parada LagerR30
La Parada Red AleR35
La Parada IPAR35
White Wine R45 – R65
Red Wine R45 – R65
Sparkling WineR65
Fizzy DrinksR15
Fruit JuicesR20
CoffeeR20
TeaR15
Coke | Coke No SugarR29
Stoney Ginger BeerR33
Red Bull Energy DrinkR53
Schweppes Mixers 200mlR29
Rock ShandyR43
Fresh JuicesR33
Grapefruit JuiceR70

Who owns La Parada?

La Parada is owned by the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in South Africa. The Harbour House Group is known for its portfolio of high-end restaurants and venues, which also includes brands like Harbour House, Tiger’s Milk, and Grand Africa.

What type of restaurant is La Parada?

La Parada is a Spanish-inspired restaurant that specialises in tapas and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of small plates designed for sharing, as well as larger dishes that highlight traditional Spanish flavours and ingredients.

What does "La Parada" mean?

''La Parada" is a Spanish phrase that translates to "the stop" or "the halt" in English.

With the comprehensive La Parada menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit a La Parada shop near you for innovative and mouth-watering Spanish-inspired food. With a diverse menu spanning tapas, chorizo, desserts, olives, and kids’ meals, La Parada continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.

