La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

La Parada is a well-known restaurant chain in South Africa that offers a unique culinary experience that blends traditional Spanish flavours with modern twists. The restaurants are popular for their lively ambience, delicious food, and trendy locations. They are part of the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in the country. Here are La Parada’s menu prices in South Africa.

La Parada is a restaurant chain bringing the vibrancy of the Mediterranean to South Africa. La Parada's menu is the sort that makes everyone happy. It features a variety of signature tapas, mains, desserts, pizzas, sushi and even a kid-friendly selection. Each dish reflects the rich and bold flavours synonymous with Spanish cuisine.

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa

La Parada’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of iconic dishes, bringing the flavours of Spain to life. Some of the restaurant’s items include the delectable Patatas Bravas and savoury Chorizo Croquettes. It is also known for its extensive selection of Spanish wines and cocktails. Below is the La Parada menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.

La Parada starters

Item Description Price Pata negra ham croquetas Crispy croquetas made with Spanish ham and béchamel sauce R49 Grilled chorizo and peppers Grilled chorizo sausage and peppers served with aioli R59 Mozzarella sticks Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce R49 Patatas bravas Potatoes with a spicy tomato sauce R49 Quesadillas Flour tortillas filled with cheese, chicken, and vegetables R59 Ceviche Raw fish marinated in citrus juices, onions, and cilantro R69 Hummus and pita bread Hummus served with pita bread R49 Tapas platter A selection of tapas dishes, including chorizo and peppers, patatas bravas, and ceviche R129

Bar snack menu prices

Item Description Price Truffle Potato Skins Seasoned with truffle zest R30 Marinated Olives Paprika, garlic & parsley R30

La Parada Tapas prices

La Parada's tapas prices are generally moderate, reflecting the quality and variety of the dishes offered. You can expect to pay a reasonable amount for each small plate, with most tapas ranging from affordable to mid-range prices.

Item Description Price Wagyu Beef Potstickers Seared & steamed. Served with kimchi and Indonesian soya dipping sauce R120 Miso Aubergine Deep fried misoyaki aubergine, miso corn emulsion, tomato, onion and honey cream cheese R80 Poppers Whole PEPPADEW ® Piquanté Peppers filled with cream cheese and basil aioli R80 Prawn Croquetas Spicy tomato aioli R95 Grilled Calamari Chimichurri, tomato & cucumber with roasted garlic aioli R125 Fried Calamari With aioli & lemon R125 Prawns Flash fried in chilli, garlic, butter, lemon & parsley R110 Tuna Tacos Tuna, pineapple rainbow salsa, guacamole, miso emulsion & jalapeños R130 Ham Croquetas Smoked ham, sweet mustard aioli & Huguenot cheese R90 Beef Short Rib Sticky paprika & orange glazed ribs with orange segments R235 Pork Belly Palm sugar caramel, pineapple rainbow slaw & toasted sesame seeds R130 Toastie La Parada grilled cheese, gypsy ham & truffle aioli R80 Beef Fillet Grilled beef fillet, tahini & honey yogurt, walnut pesto, chilli butter & crispy leeks R185 Spicy Kingklip Bites 3 crispy kingklip goujons coated with a classic Cape Malay chilli bite batter. Served with a minted coriander yoghurt R90 Cauliflower Bites Crispy fried cauliflower coated with a chilli bite batter. Served with a mild spicy tomato aioli R60 Bao Buns 2 fluffy boa buns, filled with a choice of pork belly or beef fillet (+R25). Each bun is also garnished with crunchy spring onion & pak choi salad R140 Tuna Poke Bowl Fresh Yellowfin tuna, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avocado, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressing R150 Vegan Poke Bowl (ve) Miso rubbed deep fried aubergine, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avo, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressing R130

La Parada Main Courses menu

Item Description Price Mushroom Pappardelle Flat, thick ribbons of fresh pasta, mixed mushroom & sage ragout, truffle zest & Parmesan R180 Crispy Chicken Burger Toasted artisan brioche bun, crunchy chicken breast, butter lettuce, avo, tomato, La Parada burger sauce & patatas bravas R140 Wagyu Beef Burger Toasted artisan brioche bun, 180g Wagyu patty, mature cheddar, butter lettuce, La Parada burger sauce, roasted red pepper chutney & patatas bravas R180 Rib Eye A 300g Flame grilled coffee-rubbed ribeye, portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola & sage cream, hand cut beef fat fries R295 Lamb Rump A 300g lamb rump steak, flame grilled, served with creme fraiche, confit garlic tzatziki, minted red wine jus R295 Pulled Beef Pasta 8 hour cooked beef short rib, tomato & paprika ragout, fresh pappardelle & cumin Boerenkaas. R180 Paella A traditional Spanish rice dish, made with chicken, chorizo, seafood, and vegetables. R250 Spanish Style Beef Fillet A 300g flame grilled fillet with truffle butter, hand cut beef fat fries, baby beetroot & red wine jus R285 T-Bone A 1Kg grilled & oven finished, harissa compound butter, maldon salt, side of choice R556 Kingklip & Palak Chaat Pan-cooked kingklip, crispy masala spinach, tamarind & coriander yogurt R280 Prawn Pasta Fresh tagliatelle, pan-cooked prawns, Parmesan, parsley, chilli & garlic butter R170 Churros Fried dough sticks, served with chocolate sauce. R95 Chorizo al Vino Chorizo sausage, cooked in a red wine sauce. R150

La Parada pizzas menu

La Parada's pizza menu features a selection of artisanal pizzas with a variety of fresh toppings, blending traditional and innovative flavours. The pizzas are crafted with high-quality ingredients, offering a delicious and satisfying option for diners.

Item Ingredients Price Crispy Chicken Crumbed buttermilk chicken, PEPPADEW® Piquanté Peppers, onion, avo & coriander R135 Chorizo Chorizo, jalapeño cream cheese, oven dried cherry tomatoes & coriander R125 Calamari & Prawn Calamari, prawn, chilli & basil leaves R165 Vegeterian Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, avo & chimichurri R135 Margherita Basil & tomato R100 Feta, Avo & Bacon Feta, avo & streaky bacon R149

La Parada breakfast menu

Item Price Honey Yoghurt R65 Bacon Benedict R95 Breakfast Fry UP R145 Cheese Omelette R65 Avo on Toast R70 Breakfast Roll R90 Thick-cut French Toast R125 Croissant – Plain R45 Croissant – Jam and Cheese R65

Platters

Item Price Chicken Wings (300g) R120 Sticky BBQ Pork Ribs (600g) R375 Whole Spatchcock Chicken R225 Half Spatchcock Chicken R140 Grilled Boerewors (500g) R145 Herb Crusted Lamb Cutlets (480g) R385

La Parada signature salads menu

Item Description Price Mediterranean Marinated zucchini noodles, sundried tomato pesto, candied red peppers, roasted aubergine, feta, toasted chickpeas & baby spinach R115 Harissa Chicken Harissa-glazed chicken thigh, dukkah. saffron cous cous, feta, lime dressing cherry tomato & mixed greens R110 Fillet Tagliata Sliced medium rare beef fillet served cold, wild rocket, toasted pine nuts, exotic tomatoes, balsamic reduction, Parmesan shavings, sundried tomato pesto & truffle oil R165 Tuna Sashimi Nicoise Salad Seared tuna salad, served with apple, tomato, yuzu dressing, pickled ginger, soft poached egg & crispy baby gem lettuce R155 Asian Calamari Salad Grilled or fried calamari, pickled ginger, tomato, avocado, cucumber, greens and spring onion with a soy miso dressing R165

La Parada sushi menu

La Parada's sushi menu offers a range of fresh and flavourful sushi options, including classic rolls, sashimi, and nigiri. Each dish is prepared with high-quality ingredients, providing a delightful fusion of traditional sushi and contemporary twists.

Item Price California Roll (8pc)-Veg R45 California Roll (8pc) – Tuna R85 California Roll (8pc) – Salmon R130 California Roll (8pc)– Prawn R110 Nigiri – Tuna R50 Nigiri – Salmon R60 Nigiri – Prawn R50 Sashimi – Tuna R105 Sashimi – Salmon R130 Deep Fried Rolls – Tuna R135 Deep Fried Rolls – Salmon R155 Deep Fried Rolls – Prawn R125 Sushi Mosaic R165 Full Moon Maki R160 Ultimate Rainbow R180 Salmon Bombs R250 Prawn Bombs R90 Tempura Top Roses R150 Rockpool Platter R240

La Parada kids' menu

La Parada's kids' menu features a selection of child-friendly dishes at affordable prices, typically ranging from R50 to R115 per dish. This menu is available for kids under 12 years only.

Item Description Price Chicken & Potatoes Crispy chicken strips with plain bravas & mayo R50 Pasta Pappardelle with mushroom sauce R115 Ham & Cheese Toastie Gypsy ham, cheese & mayo on ciabatta R45 Chicken Burger Crispy chicken fillet with mayo on a toasted roll R50 Calamari Fried calamari with mayo R90 Ham Bites Creamy mashed potato nuggets filled with ham served with homemade aioli R70 Margherita Pizza Cheese pizza R50 Ham Pizza Cheese pizza with ham R60

La Parada Sides menu

Item Description Price Rice White rice, cooked to perfection R15 Sweet Potato Fries Crispy sweet potato fries, perfect for dipping in ketchup or mayonnaise R15 Coleslaw Classic coleslaw, made with cabbage, carrots, and mayonnaise R15 Black Beans Kidney beans, cooked in a tomato sauce R20 Rice and Beans A traditional South African dish, made with rice and beans cooked together R15 Green Beans Steamed green beans, a healthy and refreshing side dish R15 Salad A mixed salad, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots R15 Soup of the Day A delicious soup, made with fresh ingredients R15 Plantains Fried plantains, a delicious and healthy side dish R15 Mashed Potatoes Creamy mashed potatoes, made with real butter and milk R15

La Parada Desserts menu

Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this La Parada dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.

Item Description Price Churros Dusted in sugar, cinnamon and a dark chocolate ganache dip R65 Spiced Malva Pudding Decadent malva pudding, vanilla pod ice-cream, toasted coconut dukkha R85 Chocolate Popcorn Smores A decadent chocolate brownie sandwich filled with creamy coffee gelato & garnished with caramel popcorn & burnt marshmallow R95 Caramel & Vanilla Baked Cheesecake A creamy salted caramel cheesecake served with a homemade vanilla bean ice cream R135 Ice Cream A scoop of your choice of ice cream, served in a cone or cup R45 Fruit Salad A refreshing and healthy fruit salad made with seasonal fruits R55

La Parada cocktail menu

La Parada's cocktails menu features a diverse selection of expertly crafted drinks, including classic cocktails like mojitos and margaritas. Each cocktail is made with high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients, offering a refreshing and enjoyable experience for guests.

Item Prices Gobbler O’clock R62 Classic Daiquiri R62 Mint Mojito R68 La Parada Margarita R80 Whiskey Sour R86 Watermelon Gin Bull R75 Aperol Spritz R90 Negroni R78 Shiny Citrus R92 Grey Goose Chase R105 Corona Rita R125 Malfy Coast R101 Beefreater Jug R156 Mangorita R98 Endless Summer R88 1st Edition R70 Taste of a Rainbow R80 Strawberry B&T R68 Johnnie Walker Manhattan R88

La Parada drinks menu

Item Price Beer R25 – R35 House Beer R25 La Parada Lager R30 La Parada Red Ale R35 La Parada IPA R35 White Wine R45 – R65 Red Wine R45 – R65 Sparkling Wine R65 Fizzy Drinks R15 Fruit Juices R20 Coffee R20 Tea R15 Coke | Coke No Sugar R29 Stoney Ginger Beer R33 Red Bull Energy Drink R53 Schweppes Mixers 200ml R29 Rock Shandy R43 Fresh Juices R33 Grapefruit Juice R70

Who owns La Parada?

La Parada is owned by the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in South Africa. The Harbour House Group is known for its portfolio of high-end restaurants and venues, which also includes brands like Harbour House, Tiger’s Milk, and Grand Africa.

What type of restaurant is La Parada?

La Parada is a Spanish-inspired restaurant that specialises in tapas and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of small plates designed for sharing, as well as larger dishes that highlight traditional Spanish flavours and ingredients.

What does "La Parada" mean?

''La Parada" is a Spanish phrase that translates to "the stop" or "the halt" in English.

With the comprehensive La Parada menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit a La Parada shop near you for innovative and mouth-watering Spanish-inspired food. With a diverse menu spanning tapas, chorizo, desserts, olives, and kids’ meals, La Parada continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.

