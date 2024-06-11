La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
La Parada is a well-known restaurant chain in South Africa that offers a unique culinary experience that blends traditional Spanish flavours with modern twists. The restaurants are popular for their lively ambience, delicious food, and trendy locations. They are part of the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in the country. Here are La Parada’s menu prices in South Africa.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- La Parada menu and prices in South Africa
- La Parada starters
- Bar snack menu prices
- La Parada Tapas prices
- La Parada Main Courses menu
- La Parada pizzas menu
- La Parada breakfast menu
- Platters
- La Parada signature salads menu
- La Parada sushi menu
- La Parada kids' menu
- La Parada Sides menu
- La Parada Desserts menu
- La Parada cocktail menu
- La Parada drinks menu
- Who owns La Parada?
- What type of restaurant is La Parada?
- What does "La Parada" mean?
La Parada is a restaurant chain bringing the vibrancy of the Mediterranean to South Africa. La Parada's menu is the sort that makes everyone happy. It features a variety of signature tapas, mains, desserts, pizzas, sushi and even a kid-friendly selection. Each dish reflects the rich and bold flavours synonymous with Spanish cuisine.
La Parada menu and prices in South Africa
La Parada’s menu in South Africa offers a delightful array of iconic dishes, bringing the flavours of Spain to life. Some of the restaurant’s items include the delectable Patatas Bravas and savoury Chorizo Croquettes. It is also known for its extensive selection of Spanish wines and cocktails. Below is the La Parada menu, brief descriptions, and the prices in South Africa.
La Parada starters
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Pata negra ham croquetas
|Crispy croquetas made with Spanish ham and béchamel sauce
|R49
|Grilled chorizo and peppers
|Grilled chorizo sausage and peppers served with aioli
|R59
|Mozzarella sticks
|Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
|R49
|Patatas bravas
|Potatoes with a spicy tomato sauce
|R49
|Quesadillas
|Flour tortillas filled with cheese, chicken, and vegetables
|R59
|Ceviche
|Raw fish marinated in citrus juices, onions, and cilantro
|R69
|Hummus and pita bread
|Hummus served with pita bread
|R49
|Tapas platter
|A selection of tapas dishes, including chorizo and peppers, patatas bravas, and ceviche
|R129
Bar snack menu prices
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Truffle Potato Skins
|Seasoned with truffle zest
|R30
|Marinated Olives
|Paprika, garlic & parsley
|R30
La Parada Tapas prices
La Parada's tapas prices are generally moderate, reflecting the quality and variety of the dishes offered. You can expect to pay a reasonable amount for each small plate, with most tapas ranging from affordable to mid-range prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Wagyu Beef Potstickers
|Seared & steamed. Served with kimchi and Indonesian soya dipping sauce
|R120
|Miso Aubergine
|Deep fried misoyaki aubergine, miso corn emulsion, tomato, onion and honey cream cheese
|R80
|Poppers
|Whole PEPPADEW ® Piquanté Peppers filled with cream cheese and basil aioli
|R80
|Prawn Croquetas
|Spicy tomato aioli
|R95
|Grilled Calamari
|Chimichurri, tomato & cucumber with roasted garlic aioli
|R125
|Fried Calamari
|With aioli & lemon
|R125
|Prawns
|Flash fried in chilli, garlic, butter, lemon & parsley
|R110
|Tuna Tacos
|Tuna, pineapple rainbow salsa, guacamole, miso emulsion & jalapeños
|R130
|Ham Croquetas
|Smoked ham, sweet mustard aioli & Huguenot cheese
|R90
|Beef Short Rib
|Sticky paprika & orange glazed ribs with orange segments
|R235
|Pork Belly
|Palm sugar caramel, pineapple rainbow slaw & toasted sesame seeds
|R130
|Toastie
|La Parada grilled cheese, gypsy ham & truffle aioli
|R80
|Beef Fillet
|Grilled beef fillet, tahini & honey yogurt, walnut pesto, chilli butter & crispy leeks
|R185
|Spicy Kingklip Bites
|3 crispy kingklip goujons coated with a classic Cape Malay chilli bite batter. Served with a minted coriander yoghurt
|R90
|Cauliflower Bites
|Crispy fried cauliflower coated with a chilli bite batter. Served with a mild spicy tomato aioli
|R60
|Bao Buns
|2 fluffy boa buns, filled with a choice of pork belly or beef fillet (+R25). Each bun is also garnished withcrunchy spring onion & pak choi salad
|R140
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|Fresh Yellowfin tuna, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avocado, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressing
|R150
|Vegan Poke Bowl (ve)
|Miso rubbed deep fried aubergine, black rice, pickled ginger, carrots, cucumber, avo, nori, sesame seeds, soy & ginger dressing
|R130
La Parada Main Courses menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Mushroom Pappardelle
|Flat, thick ribbons of fresh pasta, mixedmushroom & sage ragout, truffle zest &Parmesan
|R180
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|Toasted artisan brioche bun, crunchychicken breast, butter lettuce, avo, tomato,La Parada burger sauce & patatas bravas
|R140
|Wagyu Beef Burger
|Toasted artisan brioche bun, 180gWagyu patty, mature cheddar, butterlettuce, La Parada burger sauce, roastedred pepper chutney & patatas bravas
|R180
|Rib Eye
|A 300g Flame grilled coffee-rubbed ribeye,portobello mushrooms, gorgonzola &sage cream, hand cut beef fat fries
|R295
|Lamb Rump
|A 300g lamb rump steak, flame grilled, served with creme fraiche, confit garlic tzatziki, minted red wine jus
|R295
|Pulled Beef Pasta
|8 hour cooked beef short rib, tomato &paprika ragout, fresh pappardelle &cumin Boerenkaas.
|R180
|Paella
|A traditional Spanish rice dish, made with chicken, chorizo, seafood, and vegetables.
|R250
|Spanish Style Beef Fillet
|A 300g flame grilled fillet with truffle butter,hand cut beef fat fries, baby beetroot &red wine jus
|R285
|T-Bone
|A 1Kg grilled & oven finished, harissa compoundbutter, maldon salt, side of choice
|R556
|Kingklip & Palak Chaat
|Pan-cooked kingklip, crispy masalaspinach, tamarind & coriander yogurt
|R280
|Prawn Pasta
|Fresh tagliatelle, pan-cooked prawns,Parmesan, parsley, chilli & garlic butter
|R170
|Churros
|Fried dough sticks, served with chocolate sauce.
|R95
|Chorizo al Vino
|Chorizo sausage, cooked in a red wine sauce.
|R150
La Parada pizzas menu
La Parada's pizza menu features a selection of artisanal pizzas with a variety of fresh toppings, blending traditional and innovative flavours. The pizzas are crafted with high-quality ingredients, offering a delicious and satisfying option for diners.
|Item
|Ingredients
|Price
|Crispy Chicken
|Crumbed buttermilk chicken,PEPPADEW® Piquanté Peppers,onion, avo & coriander
|R135
|Chorizo
|Chorizo, jalapeño cream cheese, ovendried cherry tomatoes & coriander
|R125
|Calamari & Prawn
|Calamari, prawn, chilli & basil leaves
|R165
|Vegeterian
|Mushrooms, roasted red peppers, cherrytomatoes, zucchini, avo & chimichurri
|R135
|Margherita
|Basil & tomato
|R100
|Feta, Avo & Bacon
|Feta, avo & streaky bacon
|R149
La Parada breakfast menu
|Item
|Price
|Honey Yoghurt
|R65
|Bacon Benedict
|R95
|Breakfast Fry UP
|R145
|Cheese Omelette
|R65
|Avo on Toast
|R70
|Breakfast Roll
|R90
|Thick-cut French Toast
|R125
|Croissant – Plain
|R45
|Croissant – Jam and Cheese
|R65
Platters
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Wings (300g)
|R120
|Sticky BBQ Pork Ribs (600g)
|R375
|Whole Spatchcock Chicken
|R225
|Half Spatchcock Chicken
|R140
|Grilled Boerewors (500g)
|R145
|Herb Crusted Lamb Cutlets (480g)
|R385
La Parada signature salads menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Mediterranean
|Marinated zucchini noodles, sundried tomatopesto, candied red peppers, roasted aubergine,feta, toasted chickpeas & baby spinach
|R115
|Harissa Chicken
|Harissa-glazed chicken thigh, dukkah.saffron cous cous, feta, lime dressingcherry tomato & mixed greens
|R110
|Fillet Tagliata
|Sliced medium rare beef fillet served cold,wild rocket, toasted pine nuts, exotic tomatoes,balsamic reduction, Parmesan shavings,sundried tomato pesto & truffle oil
|R165
|Tuna Sashimi Nicoise Salad
|Seared tuna salad, served with apple,tomato, yuzu dressing, pickled ginger,soft poached egg & crispy baby gem lettuce
|R155
|Asian Calamari Salad
|Grilled or fried calamari, pickled ginger,tomato, avocado, cucumber, greens andspring onion with a soy miso dressing
|R165
La Parada sushi menu
La Parada's sushi menu offers a range of fresh and flavourful sushi options, including classic rolls, sashimi, and nigiri. Each dish is prepared with high-quality ingredients, providing a delightful fusion of traditional sushi and contemporary twists.
|Item
|Price
|California Roll (8pc)-Veg
|R45
|California Roll (8pc) – Tuna
|R85
|California Roll (8pc) – Salmon
|R130
|California Roll (8pc)– Prawn
|R110
|Nigiri – Tuna
|R50
|Nigiri – Salmon
|R60
|Nigiri – Prawn
|R50
|Sashimi – Tuna
|R105
|Sashimi – Salmon
|R130
|Deep Fried Rolls – Tuna
|R135
|Deep Fried Rolls – Salmon
|R155
|Deep Fried Rolls – Prawn
|R125
|Sushi Mosaic
|R165
|Full Moon Maki
|R160
|Ultimate Rainbow
|R180
|Salmon Bombs
|R250
|Prawn Bombs
|R90
|Tempura Top Roses
|R150
|Rockpool Platter
|R240
La Parada kids' menu
La Parada's kids' menu features a selection of child-friendly dishes at affordable prices, typically ranging from R50 to R115 per dish. This menu is available for kids under 12 years only.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken & Potatoes
|Crispy chicken strips with plain bravas& mayo
|R50
|Pasta
|Pappardelle with mushroom sauce
|R115
|Ham & Cheese Toastie
|Gypsy ham, cheese & mayo on ciabatta
|R45
|Chicken Burger
|Crispy chicken fillet with mayoon a toasted roll
|R50
|Calamari
|Fried calamari with mayo
|R90
|Ham Bites
|Creamy mashed potato nuggets filledwith ham served with homemade aioli
|R70
|Margherita Pizza
|Cheese pizza
|R50
|Ham Pizza
|Cheese pizza with ham
|R60
La Parada Sides menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Rice
|White rice, cooked to perfection
|R15
|Sweet Potato Fries
|Crispy sweet potato fries, perfect for dipping in ketchup or mayonnaise
|R15
|Coleslaw
|Classic coleslaw, made with cabbage, carrots, and mayonnaise
|R15
|Black Beans
|Kidney beans, cooked in a tomato sauce
|R20
|Rice and Beans
|A traditional South African dish, made with rice and beans cooked together
|R15
|Green Beans
|Steamed green beans, a healthy and refreshing side dish
|R15
|Salad
|A mixed salad, with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots
|R15
|Soup of the Day
|A delicious soup, made with fresh ingredients
|R15
|Plantains
|Fried plantains, a delicious and healthy side dish
|R15
|Mashed Potatoes
|Creamy mashed potatoes, made with real butter and milk
|R15
La Parada Desserts menu
Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this La Parada dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Churros
|Dusted in sugar, cinnamon and a darkchocolate ganache dip
|R65
|Spiced Malva Pudding
|Decadent malva pudding, vanilla podice-cream, toasted coconut dukkha
|R85
|Chocolate Popcorn Smores
|A decadent chocolate brownie sandwichfilled with creamy coffee gelato &garnished with caramel popcorn & burntmarshmallow
|R95
|Caramel & VanillaBaked Cheesecake
|A creamy salted caramel cheesecake servedwith a homemade vanilla bean ice cream
|R135
|Ice Cream
|A scoop of your choice of ice cream, served in a cone or cup
|R45
|Fruit Salad
|A refreshing and healthy fruit salad made with seasonal fruits
|R55
La Parada cocktail menu
La Parada's cocktails menu features a diverse selection of expertly crafted drinks, including classic cocktails like mojitos and margaritas. Each cocktail is made with high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients, offering a refreshing and enjoyable experience for guests.
|Item
|Prices
|Gobbler O’clock
|R62
|Classic Daiquiri
|R62
|Mint Mojito
|R68
|La Parada Margarita
|R80
|Whiskey Sour
|R86
|Watermelon Gin Bull
|R75
|Aperol Spritz
|R90
|Negroni
|R78
|Shiny Citrus
|R92
|Grey Goose Chase
|R105
|Corona Rita
|R125
|Malfy Coast
|R101
|Beefreater Jug
|R156
|Mangorita
|R98
|Endless Summer
|R88
|1st Edition
|R70
|Taste of a Rainbow
|R80
|Strawberry B&T
|R68
|Johnnie Walker Manhattan
|R88
La Parada drinks menu
|Item
|Price
|Beer
|R25 – R35
|House Beer
|R25
|La Parada Lager
|R30
|La Parada Red Ale
|R35
|La Parada IPA
|R35
|White Wine
|R45 – R65
|Red Wine
|R45 – R65
|Sparkling Wine
|R65
|Fizzy Drinks
|R15
|Fruit Juices
|R20
|Coffee
|R20
|Tea
|R15
|Coke | Coke No Sugar
|R29
|Stoney Ginger Beer
|R33
|Red Bull Energy Drink
|R53
|Schweppes Mixers 200ml
|R29
|Rock Shandy
|R43
|Fresh Juices
|R33
|Grapefruit Juice
|R70
Who owns La Parada?
La Parada is owned by the Harbour House Group, a prominent hospitality group in South Africa. The Harbour House Group is known for its portfolio of high-end restaurants and venues, which also includes brands like Harbour House, Tiger’s Milk, and Grand Africa.
What type of restaurant is La Parada?
La Parada is a Spanish-inspired restaurant that specialises in tapas and Mediterranean cuisine. The restaurant offers a variety of small plates designed for sharing, as well as larger dishes that highlight traditional Spanish flavours and ingredients.
What does "La Parada" mean?
''La Parada" is a Spanish phrase that translates to "the stop" or "the halt" in English.
With the comprehensive La Parada menu and prices in South Africa, you can easily visit a La Parada shop near you for innovative and mouth-watering Spanish-inspired food. With a diverse menu spanning tapas, chorizo, desserts, olives, and kids’ meals, La Parada continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
Source: Briefly News
