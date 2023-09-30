Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide

Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices in 2024.

In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.

Nando's menu and prices in 2024

The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. You can download there online Nando's pdf menu with prices in South Africa today

Chicken Nando's menu with prices

The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection. Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of 2024:

Item Price (R) 1/4 Chicken (on its own) 55 1/4 Chicken and a single side 59 1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll 75 1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal 99 1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal 99 1/4 Chicken & Fiesta Fries Grande Meal 105 1/2 Chicken (on its own) 97 1/2 Chicken and a single side 115 Full chicken (on its own) 192 Full chicken and one sharing side 225 Full chicken and two sharing sides 255 Full chicken and three sharing sides 285 Full chicken and four sharing side 305

Nando’s burger menu prices

Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below is the Nando's menu in South Africa for burgers.

Item Price (R) Chicken Prego (on its own) 55 Chicken Prego and any single side 59 Chicken burger (on its own) 69 Chicken burger and any single side 83 Double chicken burger and any single side 115 Double chicken burger (on its own) 105 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger 83 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side 97 Cheese carnival burger (on its own) 83 Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids) 45 Veg burger (on its own) 69 Veg cheese carnival burger 83 Veg burger and any single side 83 Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side 97 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger 83 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side 97 Double veg burger (on its own) 105 Nandino veg burger & chips (kids) 45

Pitas menu prices

Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:

Item Price (R) Chicken pita and any single side 89 Chicken pita (on its own) 73 PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita and any singl slide 97 PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita (ow its own) 83 Cheese carnival pita and any single side 97 Cheese carnival pita (on its own) 83 Pulled chicken and cheese pita and any single side 89 Pulled chicken and cheese pita (on its won) 73 Veg pita and any single side 89 Veg pita (on its own) 73 Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side 97 Veg cheese carnival pita (on its own) 83 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side 97 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita (on its own) 83 Halloumi and veg pita and any single side 74 Halloumi and veg pita (on its own) 63 The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita and any single side 97 The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita (on its own) 83 The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side 97 The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita (on its won) 83 The Great Pretender pita and any single side 89 The Great Pretender pita (on its won) 73 The Great Pretender cheese pita and aby single side 89 The Great Pretender cheese pita (on its own) 73

Wraps menu prices

Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices.

Item Price (R) Chicken wrap (on its own) 73 Chicken wrap and any single side 89 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own) 83 PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side 97 Cheese carnival wrap (on its own) 83 Cheese carnival wrap and any single side 97 Pulled chicken and cheese wrap (on its own) 73 Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side 89 Veg wrap (on its own) 73 Veg wrap and any single side 89 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own) 83 Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side 97 Veg cheese carnival wrap (on its own) 83 Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side 97 Halloumi & Veg wrap (on its own) 63 Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side 74 The Great Pretender wrap (on its own) 73 The Great Pretender wrap and any single side 89 The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own) 83 The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side 97 The Great Pretender and cheese wrap (on its own) 73 The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap 83 The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side 89

Nando’s dessert menu prices

The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

Item Price (R) Churros with salted caramel sauce 39 Casa Natas shake 44 Bar.One shake 44 Da Malva pudding 45 Churros & chocolate sauce 39

Drinks menu prices

Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

Item Price (R) Manga Bubble 44 Tropical Sunset 44 Agua Caipirinha 44 Red Bull 32 1.5L Coke 35 1.5L Fanta Orange 35 1.5L Crème Soda 35 1.5L Sprite 35 1.5L Stoney 35 1.5L Coke NSNC 35 Appletiser (can) 32 Red Grapetiser (can) 32 Powerade Naartjie 28 Powerade Mountain Blast 28 Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend 22 Cappy Juice Orange 22 Cappy Juice Orange Mango 22 Valpre Still 24 Valpre Sparkling 24

Sosaties menu prices

Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions. The current prices are:

Item Price (R) Cabo Sosaties and single chips 63 Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal 83 Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter 349

Salad menu prices

Whether you are in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items. Here are the available prices for the salads.

Item Price (R) The Grande Salad (Chicken) 99 The Grande Salad (Veg) 99 The Great Pretender Grande Salad 99 Grilled Chicken Salad 83 The Great Pretender Grilled Salad 83 Nando’s Salad (Single) 32 Nando’s Salad (Sharing) 44 Coleslaw (Single) 32 Coleslaw (Sharing) 44 PERi-tato Salad (Single) 32 PERi-tato Salad (Sharing) 44 Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids) 45

Platters menu prices

Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:

Items Price (R) Cabo Sosatie snack platter 349 Big on veg platter 630 Hands-on delicious platter 630 More to share platter 630 The more the PERi-er platter 630 Veggie veggie nice platter 630

Bowl menu prices

If you enjoy your food served in bowls, then you can opt for any of the recipes below. The bowl menu prices are all affordable.

Item Price (R) Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with chicken strips 83 The Great Pretender roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl 83 Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with Halloumi 83 Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with pulled chicken 83 The Great Pretender avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl 83 Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with veh patty 83 Starter livers and casa pap 59 Starter liver and a Nando's roll 59 Livers and Nando's roll (full portion) 73 Hotpot with casa pap 49 The Great Pretender hotpot and casa pap 49 Hotpot with spicy rice 49 The Great Pretender hotpot with spicy rice 49 Chicken strips and spicy rice 73 The Great Pretender strips and spicy rice 73 Chicken strips, veg and spicy rice 79 The Great Pretender strips , veg and spicy rice 79 Festa fries 73 The Great Pretender festa fries 73

Nandinos menu price

This is a menu made especially for the younger kids. There are various options and prices you can consider.

Item Price (R) Nandinos strips and chips 45 Nandinos strips, corn and salad 45 Nandinos chicken burger and chips 45 Nandinos veg burger and chips 45 Nandinos winglets and chips 45

What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?

Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.

How many people does a Nandos platter feed?

One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.

What makes Nando’s unique?

Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.

What are Nando's R49 special?

The R49 specials are dishes served on bowls. This include hotpot with casa pap, the great pretender hotpot and casa pap, hotpot with spicy rice and the great pretender hotpot with spicy rice.

What is the Nando's full chicken price in 2024?

The price for a full chicken on its own is R192. If you opt for a full chicken with one to four additional side dishes for sharing, the total price will range from R225 to R305.

Is Nando's South African or Portuguese?

Nando's is actually a South African restaurant chain, though their food has Portuguese and African influences.

How many pieces is Nando's full chicken?

A Nando's full chicken isn't typically counted in pieces like wings or thighs. It's a whole chicken cut into the usual leg and breast portions.

Does Nando's sell ribs?

Nando's South Africa's menu doesn't currently have ribs.

Does Nando's have wings?

They do sells chicken wing in their their peri-peri dishes. A good example is the great pretender strips and spicy rice.

Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest prices.

