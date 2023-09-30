Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide
Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.
Nando's menu and prices in 2024
The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. You can download there online Nando's pdf menu with prices in South Africa today
Chicken Nando's menu with prices
The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection. Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of 2024:
|Item
|Price (R)
|1/4 Chicken (on its own)
|55
|1/4 Chicken and a single side
|59
|1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll
|75
|1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal
|99
|1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal
|99
|1/4 Chicken & Fiesta Fries Grande Meal
|105
|1/2 Chicken (on its own)
|97
|1/2 Chicken and a single side
|115
|Full chicken (on its own)
|192
|Full chicken and one sharing side
|225
|Full chicken and two sharing sides
|255
|Full chicken and three sharing sides
|285
|Full chicken and four sharing side
|305
Nando’s burger menu prices
Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below is the Nando's menu in South Africa for burgers.
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken Prego (on its own)
|55
|Chicken Prego and any single side
|59
|Chicken burger (on its own)
|69
|Chicken burger and any single side
|83
|Double chicken burger and any single side
|115
|Double chicken burger (on its own)
|105
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger
|83
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side
|97
|Cheese carnival burger (on its own)
|83
|Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids)
|45
|Veg burger (on its own)
|69
|Veg cheese carnival burger
|83
|Veg burger and any single side
|83
|Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side
|97
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger
|83
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side
|97
|Double veg burger (on its own)
|105
|Nandino veg burger & chips (kids)
|45
Pitas menu prices
Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken pita and any single side
|89
|Chicken pita (on its own)
|73
|PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita and any singl slide
|97
|PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita (ow its own)
|83
|Cheese carnival pita and any single side
|97
|Cheese carnival pita (on its own)
|83
|Pulled chicken and cheese pita and any single side
|89
|Pulled chicken and cheese pita (on its won)
|73
|Veg pita and any single side
|89
|Veg pita (on its own)
|73
|Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side
|97
|Veg cheese carnival pita (on its own)
|83
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side
|97
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita (on its own)
|83
|Halloumi and veg pita and any single side
|74
|Halloumi and veg pita (on its own)
|63
|The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita and any single side
|97
|The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita (on its own)
|83
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side
|97
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita (on its won)
|83
|The Great Pretender pita and any single side
|89
|The Great Pretender pita (on its won)
|73
|The Great Pretender cheese pita and aby single side
|89
|The Great Pretender cheese pita (on its own)
|73
Wraps menu prices
Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices.
|Item
|Price (R)
|Chicken wrap (on its own)
|73
|Chicken wrap and any single side
|89
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)
|83
|PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side
|97
|Cheese carnival wrap (on its own)
|83
|Cheese carnival wrap and any single side
|97
|Pulled chicken and cheese wrap (on its own)
|73
|Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side
|89
|Veg wrap (on its own)
|73
|Veg wrap and any single side
|89
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)
|83
|Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side
|97
|Veg cheese carnival wrap (on its own)
|83
|Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side
|97
|Halloumi & Veg wrap (on its own)
|63
|Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side
|74
|The Great Pretender wrap (on its own)
|73
|The Great Pretender wrap and any single side
|89
|The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)
|83
|The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side
|97
|The Great Pretender and cheese wrap (on its own)
|73
|The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap
|83
|The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side
|89
Nando’s dessert menu prices
The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Churros with salted caramel sauce
|39
|Casa Natas shake
|44
|Bar.One shake
|44
|Da Malva pudding
|45
|Churros & chocolate sauce
|39
Drinks menu prices
Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Manga Bubble
|44
|Tropical Sunset
|44
|Agua Caipirinha
|44
|Red Bull
|32
|1.5L Coke
|35
|1.5L Fanta Orange
|35
|1.5L Crème Soda
|35
|1.5L Sprite
|35
|1.5L Stoney
|35
|1.5L Coke NSNC
|35
|Appletiser (can)
|32
|Red Grapetiser (can)
|32
|Powerade Naartjie
|28
|Powerade Mountain Blast
|28
|Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend
|22
|Cappy Juice Orange
|22
|Cappy Juice Orange Mango
|22
|Valpre Still
|24
|Valpre Sparkling
|24
Sosaties menu prices
Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions. The current prices are:
|Item
|Price (R)
|Cabo Sosaties and single chips
|63
|Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal
|83
|Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter
|349
Salad menu prices
Whether you are in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items. Here are the available prices for the salads.
|Item
|Price (R)
|The Grande Salad (Chicken)
|99
|The Grande Salad (Veg)
|99
|The Great Pretender Grande Salad
|99
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|83
|The Great Pretender Grilled Salad
|83
|Nando’s Salad (Single)
|32
|Nando’s Salad (Sharing)
|44
|Coleslaw (Single)
|32
|Coleslaw (Sharing)
|44
|PERi-tato Salad (Single)
|32
|PERi-tato Salad (Sharing)
|44
|Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids)
|45
Platters menu prices
Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:
|Items
|Price (R)
|Cabo Sosatie snack platter
|349
|Big on veg platter
|630
|Hands-on delicious platter
|630
|More to share platter
|630
|The more the PERi-er platter
|630
|Veggie veggie nice platter
|630
Bowl menu prices
If you enjoy your food served in bowls, then you can opt for any of the recipes below. The bowl menu prices are all affordable.
|Item
|Price (R)
|Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with chicken strips
|83
|The Great Pretender roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl
|83
|Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with Halloumi
|83
|Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with pulled chicken
|83
|The Great Pretender avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl
|83
|Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with veh patty
|83
|Starter livers and casa pap
|59
|Starter liver and a Nando's roll
|59
|Livers and Nando's roll (full portion)
|73
|Hotpot with casa pap
|49
|The Great Pretender hotpot and casa pap
|49
|Hotpot with spicy rice
|49
|The Great Pretender hotpot with spicy rice
|49
|Chicken strips and spicy rice
|73
|The Great Pretender strips and spicy rice
|73
|Chicken strips, veg and spicy rice
|79
|The Great Pretender strips , veg and spicy rice
|79
|Festa fries
|73
|The Great Pretender festa fries
|73
Nandinos menu price
This is a menu made especially for the younger kids. There are various options and prices you can consider.
|Item
|Price (R)
|Nandinos strips and chips
|45
|Nandinos strips, corn and salad
|45
|Nandinos chicken burger and chips
|45
|Nandinos veg burger and chips
|45
|Nandinos winglets and chips
|45
What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?
Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.
How many people does a Nandos platter feed?
One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.
What makes Nando’s unique?
Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.
What are Nando's R49 special?
The R49 specials are dishes served on bowls. This include hotpot with casa pap, the great pretender hotpot and casa pap, hotpot with spicy rice and the great pretender hotpot with spicy rice.
What is the Nando's full chicken price in 2024?
The price for a full chicken on its own is R192. If you opt for a full chicken with one to four additional side dishes for sharing, the total price will range from R225 to R305.
Is Nando's South African or Portuguese?
Nando's is actually a South African restaurant chain, though their food has Portuguese and African influences.
How many pieces is Nando's full chicken?
A Nando's full chicken isn't typically counted in pieces like wings or thighs. It's a whole chicken cut into the usual leg and breast portions.
Does Nando's sell ribs?
Nando's South Africa's menu doesn't currently have ribs.
Does Nando's have wings?
They do sells chicken wing in their their peri-peri dishes. A good example is the great pretender strips and spicy rice.
Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest prices.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
