Nando's menu and prices in South Africa for 2024: Updated guide
by  Ruth Gitonga Jackline Wangare

Nando's is a multinational fast-casual chain specialising in Portuguese flame-grilled Peri-Peri style chicken. Founded by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in 1987, the restaurant operates over 1,200 outlets in 30 countries. This article highlights the South African Nando's menu and prices in 2024.

Nando's menu
Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. Photo: @nandosuk on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

In 2010, Advertising Age magazine named Nando's one of the world’s top 30 hottest marketing brands alongside MTN, Tata, Nano and Natura. South African businessman Dick Enthoven ultimately acquired the restaurant group in July 2014.

Nando's menu and prices in 2024

The chain restaurant has become a go-to destination for food enthusiasts across South Africa with its vibrant and inviting atmosphere. In addition, the Nando’s menu is very reasonable, making it a great option for budget-minded diners. You can download there online Nando's pdf menu with prices in South Africa today

Chicken Nando's menu with prices

The restaurant’s legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection. Here are the Nando’s chicken prices as of 2024:

ItemPrice (R)
1/4 Chicken (on its own)55
1/4 Chicken and a single side59
1/4 Chicken, single chips & a roll75
1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Rice Grande Meal99
1/4 Chicken & Hotpot Pap Grande Meal99
1/4 Chicken & Fiesta Fries Grande Meal105
1/2 Chicken (on its own)97
1/2 Chicken and a single side115
Full chicken (on its own)192
Full chicken and one sharing side225
Full chicken and two sharing sides255
Full chicken and three sharing sides285
Full chicken and four sharing side305

Nando’s burger menu prices

Burgers at Nando’s are made with fresh, quality ingredients, and the wraps are flavoured. Below is the Nando's menu in South Africa for burgers.

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken Prego (on its own)55
Chicken Prego and any single side59
Chicken burger (on its own)69
Chicken burger and any single side83
Double chicken burger and any single side115
Double chicken burger (on its own)105
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger83
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side97
Cheese carnival burger (on its own)83
Nandinos chicken burger and chips (kids)45
Veg burger (on its own)69
Veg cheese carnival burger83
Veg burger and any single side83
Veg cheese carnival burger and any single side97
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger83
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion burger and any single side97
Double veg burger (on its own)105
Nandino veg burger & chips (kids)45

Pitas menu prices

Nando’s offers an extensive range of tantalising options to cater to different tastes and preferences. These are the current prices for the restaurant’s pitas:

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken pita and any single side89
Chicken pita (on its own)73
PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita and any singl slide97
PERinaise, avo and caramelised onion pita (ow its own)83
Cheese carnival pita and any single side97
Cheese carnival pita (on its own)83
Pulled chicken and cheese pita and any single side89
Pulled chicken and cheese pita (on its won)73
Veg pita and any single side89
Veg pita (on its own)73
Veg cheese carnival pita and any single side97
Veg cheese carnival pita (on its own)83
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita and single side97
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion pita (on its own)83
Halloumi and veg pita and any single side74
Halloumi and veg pita (on its own)63
The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita and any single side97
The Great Pretender PERinaise avo and caramelised oninon pita (on its own)83
The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita and any single side97
The Great Pretender cheese carnival pita (on its won)83
The Great Pretender pita and any single side89
The Great Pretender pita (on its won)73
The Great Pretender cheese pita and aby single side89
The Great Pretender cheese pita (on its own)73

Wraps menu prices

Nando’s has built a reputation for delivering delicious, flavourful meals with a unique twist. Here are their wrap prices.

ItemPrice (R)
Chicken wrap (on its own)73
Chicken wrap and any single side89
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)83
PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side97
Cheese carnival wrap (on its own)83
Cheese carnival wrap and any single side97
Pulled chicken and cheese wrap (on its own)73
Pulled chicken and cheese wrap and any single side89
Veg wrap (on its own)73
Veg wrap and any single side89
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)83
Veg PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap and any single side97
Veg cheese carnival wrap (on its own)83
Veg cheese carnival wrap and any single side97
Halloumi & Veg wrap (on its own)63
Halloumi & Veg wrap and any single side74
The Great Pretender wrap (on its own)73
The Great Pretender wrap and any single side89
The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion wrap (on its own)83
The Great Pretender PERinaise, avo & caramelised onion and any single side97
The Great Pretender and cheese wrap (on its own)73
The Great Pretender cheese carnival wrap83
The Great Pretender and cheese wrap and any single side89

Nando’s dessert menu prices

The Nando’s dessert menu consists of the following sweet treats:

ItemPrice (R)
Churros with salted caramel sauce39
Casa Natas shake44
Bar.One shake44
Da Malva pudding45
Churros & chocolate sauce39

Drinks menu prices

Order drinks to serve as refreshments on your next Nando’s order. Here is a list of the drinks offered at the dining establishments:

ItemPrice (R)
Manga Bubble44
Tropical Sunset44
Agua Caipirinha44
Red Bull32
1.5L Coke35
1.5L Fanta Orange35
1.5L Crème Soda35
1.5L Sprite35
1.5L Stoney35
1.5L Coke NSNC35
Appletiser (can)32
Red Grapetiser (can)32
Powerade Naartjie28
Powerade Mountain Blast28
Cappy Juice Breakfast Blend22
Cappy Juice Orange22
Cappy Juice Orange Mango22
Valpre Still24
Valpre Sparkling24

Sosaties menu prices

Sosaties is a traditional South African dish of meat cooked on skewers. Its recipes vary, but common ingredients for this meal include cubes of lamb, beef, dried apricots, mixed peppers and red onions. The current prices are:

ItemPrice (R)
Cabo Sosaties and single chips63
Grande Cabo Sosaties Meal83
Cabo Sosaties Snack Platter349

Salad menu prices

Whether you are in the mood for a quick bite or a sit-down meal, Nando’s South Africa menu has covered you with its diverse and flavorful menu items. Here are the available prices for the salads.

ItemPrice (R)
The Grande Salad (Chicken)99
The Grande Salad (Veg)99
The Great Pretender Grande Salad99
Grilled Chicken Salad83
The Great Pretender Grilled Salad83
Nando’s Salad (Single)32
Nando’s Salad (Sharing)44
Coleslaw (Single)32
Coleslaw (Sharing)44
PERi-tato Salad (Single)32
PERi-tato Salad (Sharing)44
Nandios Strips, corn & salad (Kids)45

Platters menu prices

Nando’s platters are favourable for groups of people looking to save an extra coin. The list highlights some of these platter options:

ItemsPrice (R)
Cabo Sosatie snack platter349
Big on veg platter630
Hands-on delicious platter630
More to share platter630
The more the PERi-er platter630
Veggie veggie nice platter630

Bowl menu prices

If you enjoy your food served in bowls, then you can opt for any of the recipes below. The bowl menu prices are all affordable.

ItemPrice (R)
Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with chicken strips83
The Great Pretender roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl83
Roasted corn and red pepper Boujee bowl with Halloumi83
Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with pulled chicken83
The Great Pretender avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl83
Avo and Halloumi Boujee bowl with veh patty83
Starter livers and casa pap59
Starter liver and a Nando's roll59
Livers and Nando's roll (full portion)73
Hotpot with casa pap49
The Great Pretender hotpot and casa pap49
Hotpot with spicy rice49
The Great Pretender hotpot with spicy rice49
Chicken strips and spicy rice73
The Great Pretender strips and spicy rice73
Chicken strips, veg and spicy rice79
The Great Pretender strips , veg and spicy rice79
Festa fries73
The Great Pretender festa fries73

Nandinos menu price

This is a menu made especially for the younger kids. There are various options and prices you can consider.

ItemPrice (R)
Nandinos strips and chips45
Nandinos strips, corn and salad45
Nandinos chicken burger and chips45
Nandinos veg burger and chips45
Nandinos winglets and chips45

What is the most popular meal at Nando’s?

Hands down, the top dish at Nando’s is the Flame-Grilled chicken. Smothered in the Peri-Peri sauce to your liking, the tender chicken fills your mouth with various sensations.

How many people does a Nandos platter feed?

One platter feeds 6-8 people as a meal or 10-12 people as a snack. This is a go-to option when hosting various social occasions.

Nando's menu and prices
Nando's legendary Peri-Peri chicken is marinated in a secret blend of spices and flame-grilled to perfection. Photo: @NandosUK on Twitter (modified by author)
What makes Nando’s unique?

Its signature marinated and grilled chicken makes the restaurant special. However, it also offers a wide variety of salads, drinks and other vegetarian options.

What are Nando's R49 special?

The R49 specials are dishes served on bowls. This include hotpot with casa pap, the great pretender hotpot and casa pap, hotpot with spicy rice and the great pretender hotpot with spicy rice.

What is the Nando's full chicken price in 2024?

The price for a full chicken on its own is R192. If you opt for a full chicken with one to four additional side dishes for sharing, the total price will range from R225 to R305.

Is Nando's South African or Portuguese?

Nando's is actually a South African restaurant chain, though their food has Portuguese and African influences.

How many pieces is Nando's full chicken?

A Nando's full chicken isn't typically counted in pieces like wings or thighs. It's a whole chicken cut into the usual leg and breast portions.

Does Nando's sell ribs?

Nando's South Africa's menu doesn't currently have ribs.

Does Nando's have wings?

They do sells chicken wing in their their peri-peri dishes. A good example is the great pretender strips and spicy rice.

Nando's menu and prices listed above may vary across different outlets in South Africa. You can visit their official website or a store near you for the latest prices.

