Simply Asia menu: Discover the latest prices for 2025 (South Africa)
by  Favour Adeaga 9 min read

Simply Asia is the largest Thai and Asian food restaurant chain in South Africa. It offers South Africans a taste of Thailand's flavours at reasonable prices. Whether you are craving a delicious bowl of noodles, a hearty ramen, curry, or sushi, Simply Asia's menu and Thai chefs can satisfy your cravings.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Simply Asia's menu is tailored to meet the needs of vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
  • February 2025 marked 21 years since Simply Asia has been in South Africa.
  • Their menu offers customers three spice levels (standard, medium and hot).
  • You can order their food online from the Simply Asia website, Uber Eats or Mr D.

Simply Asia's menu and prices

The Thai and Noodles Bar's menu gives options for protein. It also contains an allergen and nutritional table for you to look at to know what you intend to eat. As published on Tripadvisor, a reviewer said:

Good Thai food at reasonable prices. Very well cooked and presented. Staff polite and the food came reasonable quickly.

Their menu has dishes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. If you want to order online or visit their physical restaurant, check out the Simply Asia menu for 2025 with their prices below.

Starters

These are tasty starters to pick from before you dig into their delicious main course meals. Check out these Simply Asia menu options:

MenuPrice
Vegetable spring rolls R46
Sweet corn cakesR43
Chicken satayR65
Chicken spring rollsR59
Prawn spring rollsR75
6-piece combo platterR65
Chicken and prawn steamed dumplingsR79
Duck spring rollsR41
Chicken-filled bunR24
Duck-filled bunR28
Spinach dumplingsR43
Crispy wontonsR40

Soups and fried rice

Here is Simply Asia's delicious soups and fried rice menu. They come in varieties to meet individuals' demands and taste.

Simply Asia
A good customer service relationship is core at Simply Asia. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
MenuPrice
Tom Yum Soup with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR59
Tom Yum Soup with SeafoodR70
Tom Yum Soup with PrawnR75
Thai Consommé with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR57
Thai Consommé with PrawnR72
Thai Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR79
Thai Fried Rice with BeefR89
Thai Fried Rice with DuckR119
Thai Fried Rice with SeafoodR109
Thai Fried Rice with PrawnR114
Basil Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR79
Basil Fried Rice with BeefR89
Basil Fried Rice with DuckR119
Basil Fried Rice with SeafoodR109
Basil Fried Rice with PrawnR114
Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR89
Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and BeefR99
Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and DuckR129
Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and SeafoodR119
Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and PrawnR124
Fried Rice Tom Yum with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR94
Fried Rice Tom Yum with BeefR104
Fried Rice Tom Yum with DuckR134
Fried Rice Tom Yum with SeafoodR124
Fried Rice Tom Yum with PrawnR129

Thai specialities

Below is Simply Asia's top dish selection for the ultimate yumminess. These dishes are served with Jasmine rice, egg fried or garlic fried rice, except stated otherwise.

Simply Asia
Simply Asia specialises in serving Thai meals in unique ways. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook
MenuPrice
Roasted Duck in Flavoured Soya SauceR139
Roasted Chicken in Flavoured Soya SauceR105
Green Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR129
Green Curry with BeefR139
Green Curry with DuckR169
Green Curry with SeafoodR159
Green Curry with PrawnR164
Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR82
Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with BeefR92
Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with DuckR122
Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with SeafoodR112
Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with PrawnR117
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR104
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with BeefR114
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with DuckR144
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with SeafoodR134
Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with PrawnR139
Red Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR129
Red Curry with BeefR139
Red Curry with DuckR169
Red Curry with SeafoodR159
Red Curry with PrawnR164
Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR99
Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with BeefR109
Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with DuckR139
Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with SeafoodR129
Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with PrawnR134
Massaman Curry with ChickenR129
Massaman Curry with BeefR139

Massaman Curry with DuckR169
Thai Briyani with Salsa and ChickenR109
Thai Briyani with Salsa and DuckR149
Thai Briyani with Salsa and PrawnR144
Stir-Fry Cashew with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR89
Stir-Fry Cashew with BeefR99
Stir-Fry Cashew with DuckR129
Stir-Fry Cashew with SeafoodR119
Stir-Fry Cashew with PrawnR124
Creamy Peanut Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR144
Creamy Peanut Curry with BeefR154
Creamy Peanut Curry with DuckR184
Creamy Peanut Curry with SeafoodR174
Creamy Peanut Curry with PrawnR179
Red Curry Lime Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR89
Red Curry Lime Basil with PrawnR114
Sweet Sour Chilli with ChickenR139
Sweet Sour Chilli with DuckR169
Brinjals Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR94
Brinjals Stir-Fry with BeefR104
Brinjals Stir-Fry with DuckR134
Brinjals Stir-Fry with SeafoodR124
Brinjals Stir-Fry with PrawnR129

Noodles

Simply Asia's noodles
Simply Asia's unique way of preparing noodles is why customers revisit the restaurant. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

All their noodles are egg-free. You can swap your noodle dishes with gluten-free mung bean noodles for an extra R35. Here are Simply Asia noodles and their prices:

MenuPrices
Tender Duck in Peanut SauceR139
Tender Chicken in Peanut SauceR105
Hongkong Noodle with ChickenR119
Hongkong Noodle with BeefR129
Hongkong Noodle with DuckR159
Hongkong Noodle with SeafoodR149
Hongkong Noodle with PrawnR154
Traditional Phad Thai with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR124
Traditional Phad Thai with BeefR134
Traditional Phad Thai with PrawnR159
Sweet Soya Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR94
Sweet Soya Noodles with DuckR134
Sweet Soya Noodles with BeefR104
Sweet Soya Noodles with SeafoodR124
Sweet Soya Noodles with PrawnR129
Linguine Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR89
Linguine Basil with BeefR99
Linguine Basil with DuckR129
Linguine Basil with SeafoodR119
Linguine Basil with PrawnR124
Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR99
Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with BeefR109
Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with DuckR139
Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with SeafoodR129
Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with PrawnR134
Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR119
Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with BeefR129
Large Rice Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR99
Large Rice Noodles with BeefR109

Large Rice Noodles with PrawnR134
Red Sauce Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR99
Red Sauce Noodles with BeefR109
Red Sauce Noodles with DuckR139
Red Sauce Noodles with SeafoodR129
Red Sauce Noodles with PrawnR134
Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR104
Bangkok Sweet Noodles with BeefR114
Bangkok Sweet Noodles with DuckR144
Bangkok Sweet Noodles with SeafoodR134
Bangkok Sweet Noodles with PrawnR139
Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR89
Cashew Nut Noodles with BeefR99
Cashew Nut Noodles with DuckR129
Cashew Nut Noodles with SeafoodR119
Cashew Nut Noodles with PrawnR124
Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR119
Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with BeefR129
Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with DuckR159
Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with SeafoodR144
Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with PrawnR154
Tonkatsu Noodle with ChickenR99
Tonkatsu Noodle with BeefR109
Tonkatsu Noodle with DuckR139
Tonkatsu Noodle with SeafoodR129
Tonkatsu Noodle with PrawnR134
Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with ChickenR119
Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with BeefR129
Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with DuckR159
Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with SeafoodR149

Ramen

Simply Asia menu
Simply Asia menu. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

This menu contains Thailand's special herbs, spices and vegetables like lemongrass and galangal. Check the menu and prices below:

MenuPrice
Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR124 (full portion) or R69 (full portion)
Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with BeefR134 (full portion) or R79 (full portion)
Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with DuckR164 (full portion) or R89 (Half portion)
Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with SeafoodR154 (full portion) or R84 (full portion)
Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with PrawnR159 (full portion) or R87 (full portion)
Tom Yum Ramen with Vegetable or Tofu or ChickenR129 (full portion) or R72 (full portion)
Tom Yum Ramen with BeefR139 (full portion) or R82 (full portion)
Tom Yum Ramen with Duck R169 (full portion) or R92 (full portion)
Tom Yum Ramen with SeafoodR159 (full portion) or R86 (full portion)
Tom Yum Ramen with PrawnR164 (full portion) or R89 (full portion)
Galangal Tom Kha with ChickenR109
Galangal Tom Kha with PrawnR134
Paloh Five Spice with ChickenR139
Paloh Five Spice with DuckR169
Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with ChickenR114
Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with BeefR124
Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with PrawnR139
Malay Curry Sauce with ChickenR159
Malay Curry Sauce with BeefR169
Pad Thai Lemongrass with ChickenR99
Pad Thai Lemongrass with BeefR109
Pad Thai Lemongrass with PrawnR124

Meals for kids

Kids are not left out of the Thai food experience. They can also enjoy special deals from the restaurant's menu:

MenuPrice
Yellow Noodles Crumbed ChickenR69
Yellow Noodle with ChickenR49
Yellow Noodle with BeefR59

Desserts

Simply Asia menu
Simply Asia has a variety of menus to meet customers' demands. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

This section contains yummy chocolates, ice creams, and spring rolls. With a friendly cost, you can enjoy these desserts after your meal.

MenuPrice
Chocolate Spring Rolls R49
Roti with Banana and Condensed MilkR42
Roti with Condensed Milk and Brown Sugar SprinkleR37

Sides

Simply Asia has healthy and nutritious sides for your meal. Below are options you might want to consider:

MenuPrice
Steamed RiceR20
Egg Fried RiceR27
Fried NoodlesR30
Egg Fried Yellow NoodlesR35
RotiR25
Mixed VegR30
Fried Garlic RiceR27
WontonR8

Simply Asia's Wednesday specials

Simply Asia Sushi sells at half price on Wednesdays in some locations like Gateway and Saxony Westwood. Other locations have lunch deals on weekdays.

The Durbanville branch offers half-price sushi daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for sit-down customers. The deals vary by location, so check your local Simply Asia for specific offers and discounts.

Who is the owner of Simply Asia?

As published on their official website, Simply Asia is owned by Chai Lekcharoensuk, a Thai national. He started the company 20 years ago in South Africa to share the Thai taste in the country. Now they have over 50 stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Zambia, and the Western Cape.

What kind of food is at Simply Asia?

Simply Asia specialises in original Thai food, featuring stir-fries, curries, noodle dishes, and soups. Their menu balances five fundamental Thai flavours: sweet, salty, spicy, sour, and bitter. All are prepared with fresh ingredients by expert Thai chefs.

Simply Asia's menu is upgraded periodically with new dishes to cater to customers' needs. With friendly rates, you can enjoy the Thai experience!

