Simply Asia menu: Discover the latest prices for 2025 (South Africa)
Simply Asia is the largest Thai and Asian food restaurant chain in South Africa. It offers South Africans a taste of Thailand's flavours at reasonable prices. Whether you are craving a delicious bowl of noodles, a hearty ramen, curry, or sushi, Simply Asia's menu and Thai chefs can satisfy your cravings.
Key takeaways
- Simply Asia's menu is tailored to meet the needs of vegetarians and non-vegetarians.
- February 2025 marked 21 years since Simply Asia has been in South Africa.
- Their menu offers customers three spice levels (standard, medium and hot).
- You can order their food online from the Simply Asia website, Uber Eats or Mr D.
Simply Asia's menu and prices
The Thai and Noodles Bar's menu gives options for protein. It also contains an allergen and nutritional table for you to look at to know what you intend to eat. As published on Tripadvisor, a reviewer said:
Good Thai food at reasonable prices. Very well cooked and presented. Staff polite and the food came reasonable quickly.
Their menu has dishes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. If you want to order online or visit their physical restaurant, check out the Simply Asia menu for 2025 with their prices below.
Starters
These are tasty starters to pick from before you dig into their delicious main course meals. Check out these Simply Asia menu options:
|Menu
|Price
|Vegetable spring rolls
|R46
|Sweet corn cakes
|R43
|Chicken satay
|R65
|Chicken spring rolls
|R59
|Prawn spring rolls
|R75
|6-piece combo platter
|R65
|Chicken and prawn steamed dumplings
|R79
|Duck spring rolls
|R41
|Chicken-filled bun
|R24
|Duck-filled bun
|R28
|Spinach dumplings
|R43
|Crispy wontons
|R40
Soups and fried rice
Here is Simply Asia's delicious soups and fried rice menu. They come in varieties to meet individuals' demands and taste.
|Menu
|Price
|Tom Yum Soup with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R59
|Tom Yum Soup with Seafood
|R70
|Tom Yum Soup with Prawn
|R75
|Thai Consommé with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R57
|Thai Consommé with Prawn
|R72
|Thai Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R79
|Thai Fried Rice with Beef
|R89
|Thai Fried Rice with Duck
|R119
|Thai Fried Rice with Seafood
|R109
|Thai Fried Rice with Prawn
|R114
|Basil Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R79
|Basil Fried Rice with Beef
|R89
|Basil Fried Rice with Duck
|R119
|Basil Fried Rice with Seafood
|R109
|Basil Fried Rice with Prawn
|R114
|Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R89
|Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Beef
|R99
|Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Duck
|R129
|Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Seafood
|R119
|Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Prawn
|R124
|Fried Rice Tom Yum with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R94
|Fried Rice Tom Yum with Beef
|R104
|Fried Rice Tom Yum with Duck
|R134
|Fried Rice Tom Yum with Seafood
|R124
|Fried Rice Tom Yum with Prawn
|R129
Thai specialities
Below is Simply Asia's top dish selection for the ultimate yumminess. These dishes are served with Jasmine rice, egg fried or garlic fried rice, except stated otherwise.
|Menu
|Price
|Roasted Duck in Flavoured Soya Sauce
|R139
|Roasted Chicken in Flavoured Soya Sauce
|R105
|Green Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R129
|Green Curry with Beef
|R139
|Green Curry with Duck
|R169
|Green Curry with Seafood
|R159
|Green Curry with Prawn
|R164
|Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R82
|Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Beef
|R92
|Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Duck
|R122
|Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Seafood
|R112
|Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Prawn
|R117
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R104
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Beef
|R114
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Duck
|R144
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Seafood
|R134
|Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Prawn
|R139
|Red Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R129
|Red Curry with Beef
|R139
|Red Curry with Duck
|R169
|Red Curry with Seafood
|R159
|Red Curry with Prawn
|R164
|Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R99
|Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Beef
|R109
|Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Duck
|R139
|Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Seafood
|R129
|Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Prawn
|R134
|Massaman Curry with Chicken
|R129
|Massaman Curry with Beef
|R139
|Massaman Curry with Duck
|R169
|Thai Briyani with Salsa and Chicken
|R109
|Thai Briyani with Salsa and Duck
|R149
|Thai Briyani with Salsa and Prawn
|R144
|Stir-Fry Cashew with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R89
|Stir-Fry Cashew with Beef
|R99
|Stir-Fry Cashew with Duck
|R129
|Stir-Fry Cashew with Seafood
|R119
|Stir-Fry Cashew with Prawn
|R124
|Creamy Peanut Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R144
|Creamy Peanut Curry with Beef
|R154
|Creamy Peanut Curry with Duck
|R184
|Creamy Peanut Curry with Seafood
|R174
|Creamy Peanut Curry with Prawn
|R179
|Red Curry Lime Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R89
|Red Curry Lime Basil with Prawn
|R114
|Sweet Sour Chilli with Chicken
|R139
|Sweet Sour Chilli with Duck
|R169
|Brinjals Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R94
|Brinjals Stir-Fry with Beef
|R104
|Brinjals Stir-Fry with Duck
|R134
|Brinjals Stir-Fry with Seafood
|R124
|Brinjals Stir-Fry with Prawn
|R129
Noodles
All their noodles are egg-free. You can swap your noodle dishes with gluten-free mung bean noodles for an extra R35. Here are Simply Asia noodles and their prices:
|Menu
|Prices
|Tender Duck in Peanut Sauce
|R139
|Tender Chicken in Peanut Sauce
|R105
|Hongkong Noodle with Chicken
|R119
|Hongkong Noodle with Beef
|R129
|Hongkong Noodle with Duck
|R159
|Hongkong Noodle with Seafood
|R149
|Hongkong Noodle with Prawn
|R154
|Traditional Phad Thai with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R124
|Traditional Phad Thai with Beef
|R134
|Traditional Phad Thai with Prawn
|R159
|Sweet Soya Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R94
|Sweet Soya Noodles with Duck
|R134
|Sweet Soya Noodles with Beef
|R104
|Sweet Soya Noodles with Seafood
|R124
|Sweet Soya Noodles with Prawn
|R129
|Linguine Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R89
|Linguine Basil with Beef
|R99
|Linguine Basil with Duck
|R129
|Linguine Basil with Seafood
|R119
|Linguine Basil with Prawn
|R124
|Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R99
|Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Beef
|R109
|Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Duck
|R139
|Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Seafood
|R129
|Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Prawn
|R134
|Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R119
|Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with Beef
|R129
|Large Rice Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R99
|Large Rice Noodles with Beef
|R109
|Large Rice Noodles with Prawn
|R134
|Red Sauce Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R99
|Red Sauce Noodles with Beef
|R109
|Red Sauce Noodles with Duck
|R139
|Red Sauce Noodles with Seafood
|R129
|Red Sauce Noodles with Prawn
|R134
|Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R104
|Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Beef
|R114
|Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Duck
|R144
|Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Seafood
|R134
|Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Prawn
|R139
|Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R89
|Cashew Nut Noodles with Beef
|R99
|Cashew Nut Noodles with Duck
|R129
|Cashew Nut Noodles with Seafood
|R119
|Cashew Nut Noodles with Prawn
|R124
|Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R119
|Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Beef
|R129
|Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Duck
|R159
|Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Seafood
|R144
|Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Prawn
|R154
|Tonkatsu Noodle with Chicken
|R99
|Tonkatsu Noodle with Beef
|R109
|Tonkatsu Noodle with Duck
|R139
|Tonkatsu Noodle with Seafood
|R129
|Tonkatsu Noodle with Prawn
|R134
|Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Chicken
|R119
|Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Beef
|R129
|Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Duck
|R159
|Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Seafood
|R149
Ramen
This menu contains Thailand's special herbs, spices and vegetables like lemongrass and galangal. Check the menu and prices below:
|Menu
|Price
|Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R124 (full portion) or R69 (full portion)
|Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Beef
|R134 (full portion) or R79 (full portion)
|Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Duck
|R164 (full portion) or R89 (Half portion)
|Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Seafood
|R154 (full portion) or R84 (full portion)
|Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Prawn
|R159 (full portion) or R87 (full portion)
|Tom Yum Ramen with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken
|R129 (full portion) or R72 (full portion)
|Tom Yum Ramen with Beef
|R139 (full portion) or R82 (full portion)
|Tom Yum Ramen with Duck
|R169 (full portion) or R92 (full portion)
|Tom Yum Ramen with Seafood
|R159 (full portion) or R86 (full portion)
|Tom Yum Ramen with Prawn
|R164 (full portion) or R89 (full portion)
|Galangal Tom Kha with Chicken
|R109
|Galangal Tom Kha with Prawn
|R134
|Paloh Five Spice with Chicken
|R139
|Paloh Five Spice with Duck
|R169
|Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Chicken
|R114
|Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Beef
|R124
|Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Prawn
|R139
|Malay Curry Sauce with Chicken
|R159
|Malay Curry Sauce with Beef
|R169
|Pad Thai Lemongrass with Chicken
|R99
|Pad Thai Lemongrass with Beef
|R109
|Pad Thai Lemongrass with Prawn
|R124
Meals for kids
Kids are not left out of the Thai food experience. They can also enjoy special deals from the restaurant's menu:
|Menu
|Price
|Yellow Noodles Crumbed Chicken
|R69
|Yellow Noodle with Chicken
|R49
|Yellow Noodle with Beef
|R59
Desserts
This section contains yummy chocolates, ice creams, and spring rolls. With a friendly cost, you can enjoy these desserts after your meal.
|Menu
|Price
|Chocolate Spring Rolls
|R49
|Roti with Banana and Condensed Milk
|R42
|Roti with Condensed Milk and Brown Sugar Sprinkle
|R37
Sides
Simply Asia has healthy and nutritious sides for your meal. Below are options you might want to consider:
|Menu
|Price
|Steamed Rice
|R20
|Egg Fried Rice
|R27
|Fried Noodles
|R30
|Egg Fried Yellow Noodles
|R35
|Roti
|R25
|Mixed Veg
|R30
|Fried Garlic Rice
|R27
|Wonton
|R8
Simply Asia's Wednesday specials
Simply Asia Sushi sells at half price on Wednesdays in some locations like Gateway and Saxony Westwood. Other locations have lunch deals on weekdays.
The Durbanville branch offers half-price sushi daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for sit-down customers. The deals vary by location, so check your local Simply Asia for specific offers and discounts.
Who is the owner of Simply Asia?
As published on their official website, Simply Asia is owned by Chai Lekcharoensuk, a Thai national. He started the company 20 years ago in South Africa to share the Thai taste in the country. Now they have over 50 stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Zambia, and the Western Cape.
What kind of food is at Simply Asia?
Simply Asia specialises in original Thai food, featuring stir-fries, curries, noodle dishes, and soups. Their menu balances five fundamental Thai flavours: sweet, salty, spicy, sour, and bitter. All are prepared with fresh ingredients by expert Thai chefs.
Simply Asia's menu is upgraded periodically with new dishes to cater to customers' needs. With friendly rates, you can enjoy the Thai experience!
