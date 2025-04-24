Simply Asia menu: Discover the latest prices for 2025 (South Africa)

Simply Asia is the largest Thai and Asian food restaurant chain in South Africa. It offers South Africans a taste of Thailand's flavours at reasonable prices. Whether you are craving a delicious bowl of noodles, a hearty ramen, curry, or sushi, Simply Asia's menu and Thai chefs can satisfy your cravings.

Simply Asia menu. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Simply Asia's menu is tailored to meet the needs of vegetarians and non-vegetarians .

. February 2025 marked 21 years since Simply Asia has been in South Africa.

since Simply Asia has been in South Africa. Their menu offers customers three spice levels (standard, medium and hot).

(standard, medium and hot). You can order their food online from the Simply Asia website, Uber Eats or Mr D.

Simply Asia's menu and prices

The Thai and Noodles Bar's menu gives options for protein. It also contains an allergen and nutritional table for you to look at to know what you intend to eat. As published on Tripadvisor, a reviewer said:

Good Thai food at reasonable prices. Very well cooked and presented. Staff polite and the food came reasonable quickly.

Their menu has dishes for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. If you want to order online or visit their physical restaurant, check out the Simply Asia menu for 2025 with their prices below.

Starters

These are tasty starters to pick from before you dig into their delicious main course meals. Check out these Simply Asia menu options:

Menu Price Vegetable spring rolls R46 Sweet corn cakes R43 Chicken satay R65 Chicken spring rolls R59 Prawn spring rolls R75 6-piece combo platter R65 Chicken and prawn steamed dumplings R79 Duck spring rolls R41 Chicken-filled bun R24 Duck-filled bun R28 Spinach dumplings R43 Crispy wontons R40

Soups and fried rice

Here is Simply Asia's delicious soups and fried rice menu. They come in varieties to meet individuals' demands and taste.

A good customer service relationship is core at Simply Asia. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Menu Price Tom Yum Soup with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R59 Tom Yum Soup with Seafood R70 Tom Yum Soup with Prawn R75 Thai Consommé with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R57 Thai Consommé with Prawn R72 Thai Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R79 Thai Fried Rice with Beef R89 Thai Fried Rice with Duck R119 Thai Fried Rice with Seafood R109 Thai Fried Rice with Prawn R114 Basil Fried Rice with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R79 Basil Fried Rice with Beef R89 Basil Fried Rice with Duck R119 Basil Fried Rice with Seafood R109 Basil Fried Rice with Prawn R114 Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R89 Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Beef R99 Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Duck R129 Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Seafood R119 Fried Rice Roasted Chilli with Ground Cashews and Prawn R124 Fried Rice Tom Yum with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R94 Fried Rice Tom Yum with Beef R104 Fried Rice Tom Yum with Duck R134 Fried Rice Tom Yum with Seafood R124 Fried Rice Tom Yum with Prawn R129

Thai specialities

Below is Simply Asia's top dish selection for the ultimate yumminess. These dishes are served with Jasmine rice, egg fried or garlic fried rice, except stated otherwise.

Simply Asia specialises in serving Thai meals in unique ways. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Menu Price Roasted Duck in Flavoured Soya Sauce R139 Roasted Chicken in Flavoured Soya Sauce R105 Green Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R129 Green Curry with Beef R139 Green Curry with Duck R169 Green Curry with Seafood R159 Green Curry with Prawn R164 Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R82 Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Beef R92 Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Duck R122 Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Seafood R112 Basil and Chilli Stir-Fry with Prawn R117 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R104 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Beef R114 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Duck R144 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Seafood R134 Sweet and Sour Stir-Fry with Prawn R139 Red Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R129 Red Curry with Beef R139 Red Curry with Duck R169 Red Curry with Seafood R159 Red Curry with Prawn R164 Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R99 Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Beef R109 Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Duck R139 Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Seafood R129 Roasted Chilli Paste Stir-Fry with Prawn R134 Massaman Curry with Chicken R129 Massaman Curry with Beef R139

Massaman Curry with Duck R169 Thai Briyani with Salsa and Chicken R109 Thai Briyani with Salsa and Duck R149 Thai Briyani with Salsa and Prawn R144 Stir-Fry Cashew with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R89 Stir-Fry Cashew with Beef R99 Stir-Fry Cashew with Duck R129 Stir-Fry Cashew with Seafood R119 Stir-Fry Cashew with Prawn R124 Creamy Peanut Curry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R144 Creamy Peanut Curry with Beef R154 Creamy Peanut Curry with Duck R184 Creamy Peanut Curry with Seafood R174 Creamy Peanut Curry with Prawn R179 Red Curry Lime Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R89 Red Curry Lime Basil with Prawn R114 Sweet Sour Chilli with Chicken R139 Sweet Sour Chilli with Duck R169 Brinjals Stir-Fry with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R94 Brinjals Stir-Fry with Beef R104 Brinjals Stir-Fry with Duck R134 Brinjals Stir-Fry with Seafood R124 Brinjals Stir-Fry with Prawn R129

Noodles

Simply Asia's unique way of preparing noodles is why customers revisit the restaurant. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

All their noodles are egg-free. You can swap your noodle dishes with gluten-free mung bean noodles for an extra R35. Here are Simply Asia noodles and their prices:

Menu Prices Tender Duck in Peanut Sauce R139 Tender Chicken in Peanut Sauce R105 Hongkong Noodle with Chicken R119 Hongkong Noodle with Beef R129 Hongkong Noodle with Duck R159 Hongkong Noodle with Seafood R149 Hongkong Noodle with Prawn R154 Traditional Phad Thai with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R124 Traditional Phad Thai with Beef R134 Traditional Phad Thai with Prawn R159 Sweet Soya Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R94 Sweet Soya Noodles with Duck R134 Sweet Soya Noodles with Beef R104 Sweet Soya Noodles with Seafood R124 Sweet Soya Noodles with Prawn R129 Linguine Basil with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R89 Linguine Basil with Beef R99 Linguine Basil with Duck R129 Linguine Basil with Seafood R119 Linguine Basil with Prawn R124 Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R99 Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Beef R109 Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Duck R139 Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Seafood R129 Roasted Chilli Paste and Cashew Nut Noodles with Prawn R134 Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R119 Yellow Noodles in Peanut Sauce with Beef R129 Large Rice Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R99 Large Rice Noodles with Beef R109

Large Rice Noodles with Prawn R134 Red Sauce Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R99 Red Sauce Noodles with Beef R109 Red Sauce Noodles with Duck R139 Red Sauce Noodles with Seafood R129 Red Sauce Noodles with Prawn R134 Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R104 Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Beef R114 Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Duck R144 Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Seafood R134 Bangkok Sweet Noodles with Prawn R139 Cashew Nut Noodles with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R89 Cashew Nut Noodles with Beef R99 Cashew Nut Noodles with Duck R129 Cashew Nut Noodles with Seafood R119 Cashew Nut Noodles with Prawn R124 Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R119 Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Beef R129 Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Duck R159 Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Seafood R144 Creamy Roasted Chilli Paste with Prawn R154 Tonkatsu Noodle with Chicken R99 Tonkatsu Noodle with Beef R109 Tonkatsu Noodle with Duck R139 Tonkatsu Noodle with Seafood R129 Tonkatsu Noodle with Prawn R134 Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Chicken R119 Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Beef R129 Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Duck R159 Noodle Tamarind Chilli Sauce with Seafood R149

Ramen

Simply Asia menu. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This menu contains Thailand's special herbs, spices and vegetables like lemongrass and galangal. Check the menu and prices below:

Menu Price Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R124 (full portion) or R69 (full portion) Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Beef R134 (full portion) or R79 (full portion) Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Duck R164 (full portion) or R89 (Half portion) Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Seafood R154 (full portion) or R84 (full portion) Thai Spice Ramen Noodle with Prawn R159 (full portion) or R87 (full portion) Tom Yum Ramen with Vegetable or Tofu or Chicken R129 (full portion) or R72 (full portion) Tom Yum Ramen with Beef R139 (full portion) or R82 (full portion) Tom Yum Ramen with Duck R169 (full portion) or R92 (full portion) Tom Yum Ramen with Seafood R159 (full portion) or R86 (full portion) Tom Yum Ramen with Prawn R164 (full portion) or R89 (full portion) Galangal Tom Kha with Chicken R109 Galangal Tom Kha with Prawn R134 Paloh Five Spice with Chicken R139 Paloh Five Spice with Duck R169 Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Chicken R114 Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Beef R124 Tom Yum Chilli Sauce with Prawn R139 Malay Curry Sauce with Chicken R159 Malay Curry Sauce with Beef R169 Pad Thai Lemongrass with Chicken R99 Pad Thai Lemongrass with Beef R109 Pad Thai Lemongrass with Prawn R124

Meals for kids

Kids are not left out of the Thai food experience. They can also enjoy special deals from the restaurant's menu:

Menu Price Yellow Noodles Crumbed Chicken R69 Yellow Noodle with Chicken R49 Yellow Noodle with Beef R59

Desserts

Simply Asia has a variety of menus to meet customers' demands. Photo: @SimplyAsiaSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

This section contains yummy chocolates, ice creams, and spring rolls. With a friendly cost, you can enjoy these desserts after your meal.

Menu Price Chocolate Spring Rolls R49 Roti with Banana and Condensed Milk R42 Roti with Condensed Milk and Brown Sugar Sprinkle R37

Sides

Simply Asia has healthy and nutritious sides for your meal. Below are options you might want to consider:

Menu Price Steamed Rice R20 Egg Fried Rice R27 Fried Noodles R30 Egg Fried Yellow Noodles R35 Roti R25 Mixed Veg R30 Fried Garlic Rice R27 Wonton R8

Simply Asia's Wednesday specials

Simply Asia Sushi sells at half price on Wednesdays in some locations like Gateway and Saxony Westwood. Other locations have lunch deals on weekdays.

The Durbanville branch offers half-price sushi daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for sit-down customers. The deals vary by location, so check your local Simply Asia for specific offers and discounts.

Who is the owner of Simply Asia?

As published on their official website, Simply Asia is owned by Chai Lekcharoensuk, a Thai national. He started the company 20 years ago in South Africa to share the Thai taste in the country. Now they have over 50 stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Zambia, and the Western Cape.

What kind of food is at Simply Asia?

Simply Asia specialises in original Thai food, featuring stir-fries, curries, noodle dishes, and soups. Their menu balances five fundamental Thai flavours: sweet, salty, spicy, sour, and bitter. All are prepared with fresh ingredients by expert Thai chefs.

Simply Asia's menu is upgraded periodically with new dishes to cater to customers' needs. With friendly rates, you can enjoy the Thai experience!

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Fugazzi SA menu and latest prices: A detailed guide

As published on Briefly.co.za, Fugazzi SA, known for its superb food with a contemporary touch, has prepared an amazing menu.

Whether you want a hearty breakfast, a light lunch, or a sumptuous dinner, Fugazzi's menu has something for everyone's taste.

Source: Briefly News