1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and latest prices in South Africa
1947 on Vilakazi Street is a South African restaurant that offers a wide variety of meals and drinks made to your satisfaction. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages. Here is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and the latest prices as of 2024.
The 1947 restaurant menu features fresh and succulent drinks ranging from ciders, cold beverages, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of drinks, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and Vilakazi traditional dishes like Mogodu, Mleqwa, and Beef Stew.
1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and prices
With a rating of 4.5 as per Dine Plan, the restaurant is known for its excellent services. 1947 on Vilakazi Street's menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, liquors, desserts, and breakfast. Below is a list of their menu and prices:
Bar Snacks
Complement your drinks with these delicious bar snacks, including lamb rolls, beef sliders, and more. They are perfect for sharing, a casual evening or a social gathering.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Loaded Fries
|Rustic Fries, Cheese Sauce, Tomato Salsa, Guacamole
|R35
|Marinated Olives
|_
|R50
|1947 Spicy Biltong
|Beef Biltong, Chili Biltong Sticks, Chili, Assorted Roasted Nuts
|R75
|Lamb Rolls
|Homemade Brioche Rolls, 2x Lamb Chipotle Sausages, Spicy Tomato Chutney, Whipped Fetta, Avocado Mousse, Kataifi
|R70
|1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs
|Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Thighs, Romesco Sauce, Chili Lime Yoghurt Dip
|R85
|Beef Sliders
|4x Beef or Chicken Sliders, Smoked BBQ Aioli, Remoulade, Cheddar Cheese
|R80
Starters
Begin your meal with these delectable starters, featuring dishes like Tomato, Garlic Butter Prawns and Cheese Platter.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Curried Thai Mussels
|12x Saldana Half Mussels, Creamy Saffron curried Sauce, Spring Onion, Sesame Seeds, Herb oil, Coconut Cream, Toasted Ciabatta
|R115
|1947 Tomato Garlic Butter Prawns
|8x Langoustine Prawns, Garlic Infused Napolitana, Asparagus tips, Broccolini, Shaved Parmigiano
|R165
|Springbok Carpaccio
|Red Wine Poached Beetroot, Poached Strawberries, Chive Cream, Pickled Red Onion, Bocconcini Cheese, Herb Oil, Shaved Parmigiano
|R115
|1947 Cheese Platter
|French Camembert Cheese, Brie Cheese, Burrata Cheese, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Fried Haloumi Cheese, Spiced Salami, Prosciutto Crudo, Hummus, Roasted Mixed Nuts, Figs Marmalade Crackers
|R180
Salads
1947 on Vilakazi Street salads are a fresh and healthy option as they are made with the finest ingredients. Below are the various salad selections that offer something delicious to everyone.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Caprese Salad
|Baby Gem salad Greens, Wild Arugula, Basil, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Cashew Nut Crumb, Croutons, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto Crudo
|R140
|1947 Chicken Salad
|1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs, Asian Mixed Greens, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Corn Salsa, Avocado Mousse, Cucumber, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Honey Mustard Dressing
|R120
|Greek Salad
|Asian Green Salad Mix, Herb Oil, Marinated Olives, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Courgettes
|R85
Liqueurs
1947 on Vilakazi Street liquors selection offers a diverse range of local and international brews, perfect for any beer enthusiast. From light lagers to rich ales, the menu has something to suit every palate and occasion.
|Drink
|Tot price
|Bottle price
|Jägermeister
|R35
|R900
|Amarula / Strawberry Lips
|R25
|R625
|Cape Velvet / Kahlua
|R25
|R625
|Frangelico
|R22
|_
|Sambuca Black
|R22
|_
|Old Brown Sherry
|R30
|_
|Natchmusik
|R35
|_
|Jose Cuervo Gold / Silver
|R30
|R900
|Stroh
|R35
|_
|Malibu/Spiced gold
|R22
|R576
|Barcardi
|R23
|R598
|Captain Morgan Spiced Gold
|R30
|R780
|Captain Morgan Dark Rum
|R30
|R780
Blended Whisky
Whether you are a connoisseur or a casual drinker, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street whisky menu promises a refined experience.
|Drink
|Tot price
|Bottle price
|Johnnie Walker Blue
|R215
|R5375
|Johnnie Walker Platinum
|R115
|R2875
|Johnnie Walker Gold
|R80
|R2000
|Johnnie Walker Green
|R85
|R2125
|Dimple
|R65
|R1625
|Chivas XV
|R45
|R1135
|Johnnie Walker Black
|R35
|R875
|Jameson
|R30
|R750
|Jameson Select Reserve
|R40
|R1000
|Jack Daniels
|R28
|R700
|Gentleman Jack
|R36
|R900
|Monkey Shoulder
|R36
|R900
Gin
The gin selection includes a variety of styles and botanicals, offering something for every gin lover. Have a look at the various options available.
|Drink
|Tot price
|Bottle price
|Hendricks
|R35
|R910
|Hendricks Orbium
|R40
|R1040
|Bombay Sapphire
|R30
|R750
|Bombay London Dry
|R30
|R750
|Hendricks Luna
|R35
|R910
|Soweto Gin
|R30
|R780
|Inveroche Verdant Classic
|R40
|R1040
|Inveroche Amber
|R40
|R1040
|Beefeater Pink
|R30
|R750
|Musgrave Original
|R40
|R1000
|Musgrave Pink
|R40
|R1000
|Whitley Neil Original
|R30
|R780
|Whitley Neil Aloe and Cucumber
|R30
|R780
|Whitley Neil Blood Orange
|R30
|R780
|Whitley Neil Lemongrass & Ginger
|R30
|R780
Cocktails
1947 on Vilakazi Street cocktail menu showcases a range of creative and classic concoctions. Here is what you should expect to be served in the South African restaurant.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|1947 Summer Splash
|Gin, Elderflower, Strawberry Liqueur & Tonic Water
|R60
|Long Island
|Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Triple Sec, Coke & Lime
|R90
|1947 Surprise
|Irish Whiskey, Elderflower Charged with Ginger Ale
|R75
|Cognac Berry
|Cognac, Chocolate Bitters, Plum Juice, Berry Blend Juice, Lemon Juice & Egg White
|R75
|Gin Collins
|Gin, Strawberry & Mint, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Tonic
|R75
|Mint Summer Ice Tea
|Midsummer Gin, Grape Juice & Berry Ice Tea
|R75
|Bourbon Pineapple
|Whisky, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters & Pineapple Juice
|R75
|Jack Mule
|Whisky, Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale
|R75
|Blue Hawaii
|Rum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice & Blue Curacao
|R75
|Paradice
|Rum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao & Grenadine
|R75
|Leopard Leap
|Whisky, Vanilla Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice & Soda
|R75
|Caipirinha
|Cachaca, Lemons & Sugar
|R75
|Delilah
|Gin, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice & Egg White
|R75
Let's Be Bubbly With MCC
Celebrate with 1947 on Vilakazi Street selection of MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) sparkling wines, including Graham Beck Blanc De Blanc and Graham Beck Brut Rose. These wines are ideal for special occasions or to add a touch of sparkle to your day.
|Drink
|Price
|Graham Beck Blanc De Blanc
|R680
|Graham Beck Brut Rose Vintage Pinot Noir
|R680
|Graham Beck Ultra Brut
|R700
|Spier 1692 Chardonnay/Pinot Noir Brut
|R420
|Moët & Chandon Brut
|R1400
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Rose
|R1780
|Veuve Clicquot Rose
|R1780
|Moët & Chandon Ice
|R1800
|Veuve Clicquot Rich
|R2000
|Billecart Salmon Rose
|R2500
|Billecart Salmon Brut
|R2000
|Gh Mumm Grand Cordon Brut
|R1400
|Gh Mumm Olympe Demi Sec
|R1700
|Gh Mumm Rose
|R1720
|Valdo Oro Blanc De Blanc
|R590
|Bottega Il Vino Dell’amore Moscato
|R630
|Springfield Whole Berry
|R360
|Warwick First Lady
|R360
|Rust En Vrede
|R570
|Vergelegen Reserve
|R620
|Rustenberg Peter Barlow
|R1200
|Cam Inspired Merlot
|R450
|Spier 21 Gables
|R700
1947 Sommelier wine list selection
1947 on Vilakazi Street wine list features an exceptional selection of wines, including prestigious labels like Graham Beck, Cuvée Clive and Thelema Rabelais. Check out the various options available.
|Drink
|Description
|Price
|Dom Perignon
|Classic toasted notes of powdered cocoa and white fruit that give a realised rounded maturity finish with a lingering utmost elegant taste
|R6000
|Rust En Vrede Estate
|Complex and layered nose with a palate bursting with robust flavours of blueberries and cassis
|R1000
|Detoren Fusion V
|Exclusive craftsmanship on this wine with the Bordeaux’s noble 5 varietals that release complex flavours of liquorice,and black cherry and offer a stylish departure
|R1200
|Thelema Rabelais
|Representing a benchmark of quality, this Bordeaux style blend shows majestic concentrated aromas of mocha and cedarwood and polished tannins
|R1250
|Saronsberg Full Circle
|A wine of depth, complexity and grace, showing prominent ripe plums combined with floral notes and undertones of spice
|R1270
|Glenelly Lady New 2015
|This Bordeaux blend exudes expressive fynbos and dark chocolate on the nose. The pallet is full but balanced with dense fruit, freshness and firm, ripe tannins. It shows both Focus and poise
|R1300
|Beyerskloof Faith
|Intense dark fruit flavours upon entry with delicate spice and cedar aromas from new oak
|R1400
|Beyerskloof Diesel
|A big and structured Pinotage of note with intense dark fruit and Plum flavours. A wine of great depth and long-lasting finish
|R1600
|Hartenberg Mackenzie
|Classically styled and richly structured wine showing a melange of vanilla oak on the palate
|R1600
|Hartenberg The Stork
|Exciting and stylish, with focus and purity permeating loads of black fruits, violets and cherries
|R1900
|Vilafonte Series C
|Bold wine with subtle tannins and well-structured, darker fruit and graphite prominent on the palate with a long and luxurious chocolaty finish
|R1900
|Graham Beck Cuvée Clive
|Unrivalled, elegant and sophisticated yet alive with a million of pinprick fine bubbles on the palate supported by nuances of apricots and green pears
|R1350
|Waterford The Jem
|A very dense garnet ruby with a brooding opaque beautifully layered nose, initially a bit herbal with juicy wood notes ending with a bold, heavy tannin structure
|R2900
Who is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street owner?
According to a Radio 702 X (Twitter) post dated 17 February 2023, the owner of the 1947 Vilakazi Street restaurant is Naomi Lele Ratsheko.
What is so special about Vilakazi Street?
Vilakazi Street is world-renowned for being home to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, two Nobel Prize laureates. Visitors can explore Mandela's previous residence, which has been transformed into a museum. Additionally, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street restaurant stands out because Naomi Lele Ratsheko named it after the birth year of her parents.
1947 on Vilakazi Street operating hours and contact details
The South African restaurant is open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM but is closed on Mondays. Contact 011 258 4463 for bookings.
1947 on Vilakazi Street menu offers a diverse array of food and beverages. From the extensive selection of beers, ciders, and wines to expertly crafted cocktails and premium spirits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
