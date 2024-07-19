Global site navigation

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and latest prices in South Africa
Services

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and latest prices in South Africa

by  Rodah Mogeni 8 min read

1947 on Vilakazi Street is a South African restaurant that offers a wide variety of meals and drinks made to your satisfaction. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages. Here is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and the latest prices as of 2024.

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu
1947 on Vilakazi Street menu options and prices. Photo: @1947-on-Vilakazi-Street on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The 1947 restaurant menu features fresh and succulent drinks ranging from ciders, cold beverages, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of drinks, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and Vilakazi traditional dishes like Mogodu, Mleqwa, and Beef Stew.

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and prices

With a rating of 4.5 as per Dine Plan, the restaurant is known for its excellent services. 1947 on Vilakazi Street's menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, liquors, desserts, and breakfast. Below is a list of their menu and prices:

Read also

Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

Bar Snacks

Complement your drinks with these delicious bar snacks, including lamb rolls, beef sliders, and more. They are perfect for sharing, a casual evening or a social gathering.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Loaded FriesRustic Fries, Cheese Sauce, Tomato Salsa, GuacamoleR35
Marinated Olives_R50
1947 Spicy BiltongBeef Biltong, Chili Biltong Sticks, Chili, Assorted Roasted NutsR75
Lamb RollsHomemade Brioche Rolls, 2x Lamb Chipotle Sausages, Spicy Tomato Chutney, Whipped Fetta, Avocado Mousse, KataifiR70
1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Thighs, Romesco Sauce, Chili Lime Yoghurt DipR85
Beef Sliders4x Beef or Chicken Sliders, Smoked BBQ Aioli, Remoulade, Cheddar CheeseR80

Starters

Begin your meal with these delectable starters, featuring dishes like Tomato, Garlic Butter Prawns and Cheese Platter.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Curried Thai Mussels12x Saldana Half Mussels, Creamy Saffron curried Sauce, Spring Onion, Sesame Seeds, Herb oil, Coconut Cream, Toasted CiabattaR115
1947 Tomato Garlic Butter Prawns8x Langoustine Prawns, Garlic Infused Napolitana, Asparagus tips, Broccolini, Shaved ParmigianoR165
Springbok CarpaccioRed Wine Poached Beetroot, Poached Strawberries, Chive Cream, Pickled Red Onion, Bocconcini Cheese, Herb Oil, Shaved ParmigianoR115
1947 Cheese PlatterFrench Camembert Cheese, Brie Cheese, Burrata Cheese, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Fried Haloumi Cheese, Spiced Salami, Prosciutto Crudo, Hummus, Roasted Mixed Nuts, Figs Marmalade CrackersR180

Read also

Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Salads

1947 on Vilakazi Street chicken salad
1947 on Vilakazi Street chicken salad option. Photo: @1947-on-Vilakazi-Street on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

1947 on Vilakazi Street salads are a fresh and healthy option as they are made with the finest ingredients. Below are the various salad selections that offer something delicious to everyone.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Caprese SaladBaby Gem salad Greens, Wild Arugula, Basil, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Cashew Nut Crumb, Croutons, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto CrudoR140
1947 Chicken Salad1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs, Asian Mixed Greens, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Corn Salsa, Avocado Mousse, Cucumber, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Honey Mustard DressingR120
Greek SaladAsian Green Salad Mix, Herb Oil, Marinated Olives, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled CourgettesR85

Liqueurs

1947 on Vilakazi Street liquors selection offers a diverse range of local and international brews, perfect for any beer enthusiast. From light lagers to rich ales, the menu has something to suit every palate and occasion.

Read also

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

DrinkTot priceBottle price
JägermeisterR35R900
Amarula / Strawberry LipsR25R625
Cape Velvet / KahluaR25R625
FrangelicoR22_
Sambuca BlackR22_
Old Brown SherryR30_
NatchmusikR35_
Jose Cuervo Gold / SilverR30R900
StrohR35_
Malibu/Spiced goldR22R576
BarcardiR23R598
Captain Morgan Spiced GoldR30R780
Captain Morgan Dark RumR30R780

Blended Whisky

1947 on Vilakazi Street drinks
1947 on Vilakazi Street drinks menu. Photo: @1947-on-Vilakazi-Street on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Whether you are a connoisseur or a casual drinker, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street whisky menu promises a refined experience.

DrinkTot priceBottle price
Johnnie Walker BlueR215R5375
Johnnie Walker PlatinumR115R2875
Johnnie Walker GoldR80R2000
Johnnie Walker GreenR85R2125
DimpleR65R1625
Chivas XVR45R1135
Johnnie Walker BlackR35R875
JamesonR30R750
Jameson Select ReserveR40R1000
Jack DanielsR28R700
Gentleman JackR36R900
Monkey ShoulderR36R900

Gin

The gin selection includes a variety of styles and botanicals, offering something for every gin lover. Have a look at the various options available.

Read also

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

DrinkTot priceBottle price
Hendricks R35 R910
Hendricks OrbiumR40 R1040
Bombay SapphireR30 R750
Bombay London DryR30 R750
Hendricks Luna R35 R910
Soweto GinR30 R780
Inveroche Verdant ClassicR40 R1040
Inveroche Amber R40R1040
Beefeater PinkR30 R750
Musgrave OriginalR40 R1000
Musgrave PinkR40 R1000
Whitley Neil OriginalR30 R780
Whitley Neil Aloe and CucumberR30 R780
Whitley Neil Blood OrangeR30 R780
Whitley Neil Lemongrass & GingerR30 R780

Cocktails

1947 on Vilakazi Street cocktail menu
1947 on Vilakazi Street cocktail menu. Photo: @1947-on-Vilakazi-Street on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

1947 on Vilakazi Street cocktail menu showcases a range of creative and classic concoctions. Here is what you should expect to be served in the South African restaurant.

ItemDescriptionPrice
1947 Summer SplashGin, Elderflower, Strawberry Liqueur & Tonic WaterR60
Long Island Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Triple Sec, Coke & LimeR90
1947 Surprise Irish Whiskey, Elderflower Charged with Ginger AleR75
Cognac BerryCognac, Chocolate Bitters, Plum Juice, Berry Blend Juice, Lemon Juice & Egg WhiteR75
Gin CollinsGin, Strawberry & Mint, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & TonicR75
Mint Summer Ice TeaMidsummer Gin, Grape Juice & Berry Ice TeaR75
Bourbon PineappleWhisky, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters & Pineapple JuiceR75
Jack MuleWhisky, Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger AleR75
Blue HawaiiRum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice & Blue CuracaoR75
Paradice Rum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao & GrenadineR75
Leopard LeapWhisky, Vanilla Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice & SodaR75
Caipirinha Cachaca, Lemons & SugarR75
Delilah Gin, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice & Egg WhiteR75

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Let's Be Bubbly With MCC

Celebrate with 1947 on Vilakazi Street selection of MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) sparkling wines, including Graham Beck Blanc De Blanc and Graham Beck Brut Rose. These wines are ideal for special occasions or to add a touch of sparkle to your day.

DrinkPrice
Graham Beck Blanc De BlancR680
Graham Beck Brut Rose Vintage Pinot NoirR680
Graham Beck Ultra BrutR700
Spier 1692 Chardonnay/Pinot Noir BrutR420
Moët & Chandon BrutR1400
Moët & Chandon Nectar RoseR1780
Veuve Clicquot RoseR1780
Moët & Chandon IceR1800
Veuve Clicquot RichR2000
Billecart Salmon RoseR2500
Billecart Salmon BrutR2000
Gh Mumm Grand Cordon BrutR1400
Gh Mumm Olympe Demi SecR1700
Gh Mumm RoseR1720
Valdo Oro Blanc De BlancR590
Bottega Il Vino Dell’amore Moscato R630
Springfield Whole BerryR360
Warwick First LadyR360
Rust En Vrede R570
Vergelegen ReserveR620
Rustenberg Peter BarlowR1200
Cam Inspired MerlotR450
Spier 21 GablesR700

Read also

Mozambik menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

1947 Sommelier wine list selection

1947 on Vilakazi Street wine list features an exceptional selection of wines, including prestigious labels like Graham Beck, Cuvée Clive and Thelema Rabelais. Check out the various options available.

DrinkDescription Price
Dom PerignonClassic toasted notes of powdered cocoa and white fruit that give a realised rounded maturity finish with a lingering utmost elegant tasteR6000
Rust En Vrede EstateComplex and layered nose with a palate bursting with robust flavours of blueberries and cassisR1000
Detoren Fusion VExclusive craftsmanship on this wine with the Bordeaux’s noble 5 varietals that release complex flavours of liquorice,and black cherry and offer a stylish departure R1200
Thelema Rabelais Representing a benchmark of quality, this Bordeaux style blend shows majestic concentrated aromas of mocha and cedarwood and polished tannins R1250
Saronsberg Full CircleA wine of depth, complexity and grace, showing prominent ripe plums combined with floral notes and undertones of spiceR1270
Glenelly Lady New 2015This Bordeaux blend exudes expressive fynbos and dark chocolate on the nose. The pallet is full but balanced with dense fruit, freshness and firm, ripe tannins. It shows both Focus and poiseR1300
Beyerskloof FaithIntense dark fruit flavours upon entry with delicate spice and cedar aromas from new oakR1400
Beyerskloof DieselA big and structured Pinotage of note with intense dark fruit and Plum flavours. A wine of great depth and long-lasting finishR1600
Hartenberg MackenzieClassically styled and richly structured wine showing a melange of vanilla oak on the palateR1600
Hartenberg The StorkExciting and stylish, with focus and purity permeating loads of black fruits, violets and cherriesR1900
Vilafonte Series CBold wine with subtle tannins and well-structured, darker fruit and graphite prominent on the palate with a long and luxurious chocolaty finishR1900
Graham Beck Cuvée Clive Unrivalled, elegant and sophisticated yet alive with a million of pinprick fine bubbles on the palate supported by nuances of apricots and green pears R1350
Waterford The JemA very dense garnet ruby with a brooding opaque beautifully layered nose, initially a bit herbal with juicy wood notes ending with a bold, heavy tannin structureR2900

Read also

Top 15 best buffet restaurants in Durban (updated for 2024)

Who is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street owner?

1947 on Vilakazi Street
The owner of 1947 on Vilakazi Street is Naomi Lele Ratsheko. Photo: @1947-on-Vilakazi-Street on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

According to a Radio 702 X (Twitter) post dated 17 February 2023, the owner of the 1947 Vilakazi Street restaurant is Naomi Lele Ratsheko.

What is so special about Vilakazi Street?

Vilakazi Street is world-renowned for being home to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, two Nobel Prize laureates. Visitors can explore Mandela's previous residence, which has been transformed into a museum. Additionally, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street restaurant stands out because Naomi Lele Ratsheko named it after the birth year of her parents.

1947 on Vilakazi Street operating hours and contact details

The South African restaurant is open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM but is closed on Mondays. Contact 011 258 4463 for bookings.

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu offers a diverse array of food and beverages. From the extensive selection of beers, ciders, and wines to expertly crafted cocktails and premium spirits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Read also

Honchos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: Kota Joe menu: Latest prices and top dishes at a glance

Briefly.co.za published an exciting post about the Kota Joe menu and their prices. Kota Joe is a chain restaurant known for its casual dining atmosphere and menu, which includes burgers, milkshakes, and other diner-style foods.

Kota Joe offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction and at affordable prices. Read on to discover your favourite Kota Joe menu in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: