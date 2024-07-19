1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and latest prices in South Africa

1947 on Vilakazi Street is a South African restaurant that offers a wide variety of meals and drinks made to your satisfaction. The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages. Here is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and the latest prices as of 2024.

The 1947 restaurant menu features fresh and succulent drinks ranging from ciders, cold beverages, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of drinks, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and Vilakazi traditional dishes like Mogodu, Mleqwa, and Beef Stew.

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu and prices

With a rating of 4.5 as per Dine Plan, the restaurant is known for its excellent services. 1947 on Vilakazi Street's menu features a variety of exciting meals, including snacks, liquors, desserts, and breakfast. Below is a list of their menu and prices:

Bar Snacks

Complement your drinks with these delicious bar snacks, including lamb rolls, beef sliders, and more. They are perfect for sharing, a casual evening or a social gathering.

Item Description Price Loaded Fries Rustic Fries, Cheese Sauce, Tomato Salsa, Guacamole R35 Marinated Olives _ R50 1947 Spicy Biltong Beef Biltong, Chili Biltong Sticks, Chili, Assorted Roasted Nuts R75 Lamb Rolls Homemade Brioche Rolls, 2x Lamb Chipotle Sausages, Spicy Tomato Chutney, Whipped Fetta, Avocado Mousse, Kataifi R70 1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Thighs, Romesco Sauce, Chili Lime Yoghurt Dip R85 Beef Sliders 4x Beef or Chicken Sliders, Smoked BBQ Aioli, Remoulade, Cheddar Cheese R80

Starters

Begin your meal with these delectable starters, featuring dishes like Tomato, Garlic Butter Prawns and Cheese Platter.

Item Description Price Curried Thai Mussels 12x Saldana Half Mussels, Creamy Saffron curried Sauce, Spring Onion, Sesame Seeds, Herb oil, Coconut Cream, Toasted Ciabatta R115 1947 Tomato Garlic Butter Prawns 8x Langoustine Prawns, Garlic Infused Napolitana, Asparagus tips, Broccolini, Shaved Parmigiano R165 Springbok Carpaccio Red Wine Poached Beetroot, Poached Strawberries, Chive Cream, Pickled Red Onion, Bocconcini Cheese, Herb Oil, Shaved Parmigiano R115 1947 Cheese Platter French Camembert Cheese, Brie Cheese, Burrata Cheese, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Fried Haloumi Cheese, Spiced Salami, Prosciutto Crudo, Hummus, Roasted Mixed Nuts, Figs Marmalade Crackers R180

Salads

1947 on Vilakazi Street salads are a fresh and healthy option as they are made with the finest ingredients. Below are the various salad selections that offer something delicious to everyone.

Item Description Price Caprese Salad Baby Gem salad Greens, Wild Arugula, Basil, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Cashew Nut Crumb, Croutons, Burrata Cheese, Prosciutto Crudo R140 1947 Chicken Salad 1947 Buttermilk Chicken Thighs, Asian Mixed Greens, Sundried Tomato Pesto, Sweet Corn Salsa, Avocado Mousse, Cucumber, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Honey Mustard Dressing R120 Greek Salad Asian Green Salad Mix, Herb Oil, Marinated Olives, Whipped Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Courgettes R85

Liqueurs

1947 on Vilakazi Street liquors selection offers a diverse range of local and international brews, perfect for any beer enthusiast. From light lagers to rich ales, the menu has something to suit every palate and occasion.

Drink Tot price Bottle price Jägermeister R35 R900 Amarula / Strawberry Lips R25 R625 Cape Velvet / Kahlua R25 R625 Frangelico R22 _ Sambuca Black R22 _ Old Brown Sherry R30 _ Natchmusik R35 _ Jose Cuervo Gold / Silver R30 R900 Stroh R35 _ Malibu/Spiced gold R22 R576 Barcardi R23 R598 Captain Morgan Spiced Gold R30 R780 Captain Morgan Dark Rum R30 R780

Blended Whisky

Whether you are a connoisseur or a casual drinker, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street whisky menu promises a refined experience.

Drink Tot price Bottle price Johnnie Walker Blue R215 R5375 Johnnie Walker Platinum R115 R2875 Johnnie Walker Gold R80 R2000 Johnnie Walker Green R85 R2125 Dimple R65 R1625 Chivas XV R45 R1135 Johnnie Walker Black R35 R875 Jameson R30 R750 Jameson Select Reserve R40 R1000 Jack Daniels R28 R700 Gentleman Jack R36 R900 Monkey Shoulder R36 R900

Gin

The gin selection includes a variety of styles and botanicals, offering something for every gin lover. Have a look at the various options available.

Drink Tot price Bottle price Hendricks R35 R910 Hendricks Orbium R40 R1040 Bombay Sapphire R30 R750 Bombay London Dry R30 R750 Hendricks Luna R35 R910 Soweto Gin R30 R780 Inveroche Verdant Classic R40 R1040 Inveroche Amber R40 R1040 Beefeater Pink R30 R750 Musgrave Original R40 R1000 Musgrave Pink R40 R1000 Whitley Neil Original R30 R780 Whitley Neil Aloe and Cucumber R30 R780 Whitley Neil Blood Orange R30 R780 Whitley Neil Lemongrass & Ginger R30 R780

Cocktails

1947 on Vilakazi Street cocktail menu showcases a range of creative and classic concoctions. Here is what you should expect to be served in the South African restaurant.

Item Description Price 1947 Summer Splash Gin, Elderflower, Strawberry Liqueur & Tonic Water R60 Long Island Tequila, Gin, Vodka, Triple Sec, Coke & Lime R90 1947 Surprise Irish Whiskey, Elderflower Charged with Ginger Ale R75 Cognac Berry Cognac, Chocolate Bitters, Plum Juice, Berry Blend Juice, Lemon Juice & Egg White R75 Gin Collins Gin, Strawberry & Mint, Simple Syrup, Lemon Juice & Tonic R75 Mint Summer Ice Tea Midsummer Gin, Grape Juice & Berry Ice Tea R75 Bourbon Pineapple Whisky, Lemon Juice, Orange Bitters & Pineapple Juice R75 Jack Mule Whisky, Syrup, Lemon Juice & Ginger Ale R75 Blue Hawaii Rum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice & Blue Curacao R75 Paradice Rum, Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Blue Curacao & Grenadine R75 Leopard Leap Whisky, Vanilla Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice & Soda R75 Caipirinha Cachaca, Lemons & Sugar R75 Delilah Gin, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice & Egg White R75

Let's Be Bubbly With MCC

Celebrate with 1947 on Vilakazi Street selection of MCC (Méthode Cap Classique) sparkling wines, including Graham Beck Blanc De Blanc and Graham Beck Brut Rose. These wines are ideal for special occasions or to add a touch of sparkle to your day.

Drink Price Graham Beck Blanc De Blanc R680 Graham Beck Brut Rose Vintage Pinot Noir R680 Graham Beck Ultra Brut R700 Spier 1692 Chardonnay/Pinot Noir Brut R420 Moët & Chandon Brut R1400 Moët & Chandon Nectar Rose R1780 Veuve Clicquot Rose R1780 Moët & Chandon Ice R1800 Veuve Clicquot Rich R2000 Billecart Salmon Rose R2500 Billecart Salmon Brut R2000 Gh Mumm Grand Cordon Brut R1400 Gh Mumm Olympe Demi Sec R1700 Gh Mumm Rose R1720 Valdo Oro Blanc De Blanc R590 Bottega Il Vino Dell’amore Moscato R630 Springfield Whole Berry R360 Warwick First Lady R360 Rust En Vrede R570 Vergelegen Reserve R620 Rustenberg Peter Barlow R1200 Cam Inspired Merlot R450 Spier 21 Gables R700

1947 Sommelier wine list selection

1947 on Vilakazi Street wine list features an exceptional selection of wines, including prestigious labels like Graham Beck, Cuvée Clive and Thelema Rabelais. Check out the various options available.

Drink Description Price Dom Perignon Classic toasted notes of powdered cocoa and white fruit that give a realised rounded maturity finish with a lingering utmost elegant taste R6000 Rust En Vrede Estate Complex and layered nose with a palate bursting with robust flavours of blueberries and cassis R1000 Detoren Fusion V Exclusive craftsmanship on this wine with the Bordeaux’s noble 5 varietals that release complex flavours of liquorice, and black cherry and offer a stylish departure R1200 Thelema Rabelais Representing a benchmark of quality, this Bordeaux style blend shows majestic concentrated aromas of mocha and cedarwood and polished tannins R1250 Saronsberg Full Circle A wine of depth, complexity and grace, showing prominent ripe plums combined with floral notes and undertones of spice R1270 Glenelly Lady New 2015 This Bordeaux blend exudes expressive fynbos and dark chocolate on the nose. The pallet is full but balanced with dense fruit, freshness and firm, ripe tannins. It shows both Focus and poise R1300 Beyerskloof Faith Intense dark fruit flavours upon entry with delicate spice and cedar aromas from new oak R1400 Beyerskloof Diesel A big and structured Pinotage of note with intense dark fruit and Plum flavours. A wine of great depth and long-lasting finish R1600 Hartenberg Mackenzie Classically styled and richly structured wine showing a melange of vanilla oak on the palate R1600 Hartenberg The Stork Exciting and stylish, with focus and purity permeating loads of black fruits, violets and cherries R1900 Vilafonte Series C Bold wine with subtle tannins and well-structured, darker fruit and graphite prominent on the palate with a long and luxurious chocolaty finish R1900 Graham Beck Cuvée Clive Unrivalled, elegant and sophisticated yet alive with a million of pinprick fine bubbles on the palate supported by nuances of apricots and green pears R1350 Waterford The Jem A very dense garnet ruby with a brooding opaque beautifully layered nose, initially a bit herbal with juicy wood notes ending with a bold, heavy tannin structure R2900

Who is the 1947 on Vilakazi Street owner?

According to a Radio 702 X (Twitter) post dated 17 February 2023, the owner of the 1947 Vilakazi Street restaurant is Naomi Lele Ratsheko.

What is so special about Vilakazi Street?

Vilakazi Street is world-renowned for being home to Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu, two Nobel Prize laureates. Visitors can explore Mandela's previous residence, which has been transformed into a museum. Additionally, the 1947 on Vilakazi Street restaurant stands out because Naomi Lele Ratsheko named it after the birth year of her parents.

The South African restaurant is open daily from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM but is closed on Mondays. Contact 011 258 4463 for bookings.

1947 on Vilakazi Street menu offers a diverse array of food and beverages. From the extensive selection of beers, ciders, and wines to expertly crafted cocktails and premium spirits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

