Global site navigation

Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Rodah Mogeni 5 min read

Konka Soweto is a renowned nightclub in Soweto, South Africa. It is widely known for its vibrant atmosphere, diverse music selection, and luxurious ambience, making it a top destination for nightlife enthusiasts. Konka also offers a varied and exciting selection of drinks for its patrons. Here are the Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.

Konka Soweto menu and prices
Konka Soweto is a renowned nightclub in the heart of Soweto, South Africa. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Konka Soweto has been in operation since December 2021. It is known for being posh and attracting a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians. If you are looking for a memorable nightlife experience or to catch up with your friends over drinks, the Konka Soweto is the ideal place to be.

Konka Soweto menu and prices

Konka Soweto is one of the hottest nightclubs in the city, famous for its captivating atmosphere and eclectic music selection. The club offers various drinks ranging from classic cocktails to exotic libations like tequilas and whiskies. Below are the Konka menu and prices.

Read also

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Beers

Konka Soweto offers a selection of popular beers to cater to different preferences. Here is an overview of the beer options available and their prices.

ItemPrice
CoronaR35
HeinekenR25
Stella ArtoisR30

Cidars

Konka price list
Konka Soweto provides various ciders, including Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Savanna Dry. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

In addition to the beer options, Konka Soweto provides various ciders, including Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Savanna Dry. Check them out below.

ItemPrice
Brutal Fruit SpritzerR25
Savanna DryR25
Ice TropezR150
Ice Tropez ZeroR150

Vodka/Gin

Konka Soweto boasts an impressive selection of vodka and gin, catering to the diverse tastes of its patrons. From classic favourites to premium labels, there is something to tantalize every palate at this iconic nightclub.

ItemPrice
BelvedereR900
CirocR1,100
Tanqueray 10R900
TanquerayR700
Inver Roche ClassicR1,000
Inver Roche AmberR1,000
Malfy Gin RosaR950

Whiskey/Cognac

Konka Soweto offers a premium selection of whiskey and cognac, catering to diverse tastes. From renowned Scotch whiskies to luxurious cognacs, explore some of the whiskies and cognacs coffered at the South African restaurant.

Read also

Starbucks menu and prices in South Africa updated for 2024

ItemPrice
Glenmorangie 10R1,000
Glenmorangie 12R1,300
Glenfiddich 12R1,200
Glenfiddich 15R1,800
Glenfiddich 18R3,600
Glenfiddich 21R7,000
Glenfiddich 26R1,200
Johnnie Walker BlackR900
Johnnie Walker GoldR1,800
Johnnie Walker GreenR2,900
Johnnie Walker BlueR5,000
Hennessy VSR1,000
Hennessy VSOPR1,700
Hennessy XOR5,500
Courvoisier VSR1,000
Courvoisier VSOPR1,700
Courvoisier XOR5,000
Macallan 12 Double TaskR1,200
Macallan 12 Triple TaskR1,200
Macallan 15 Double TaskR1,800
Macallan 15 Triple TaskR3,500
Jameson Irish WhiskeyR850
Jameson Select ReserveR1,300
Martel VSR900
Martel VSOPR1,500
Remy Martin XOR6,000
Remy Martin VSOPR1,700
Chivas XVR1,000
Chivas Regal 18R2,400

Cocktails

Konka drinks menu options
Konko Soweto cocktails menu options and prices. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Konko Soweto offers various cocktails specially tailored to your needs. From classic concoctions to signature creations, explore the cocktail menu available at Konka Soweto.

ItemPrice
Ginger BulletR100
Flower EssenceR95
Citrus CollinR90
Konka BarryR85
Classic MojitoR65
Orange Light GaritaR95
The Spicy Iced TeaR95
The Italian G&TR95

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Champagne

Konka Soweto's champagne menu boasts a wide selection of premium champagnes, carefully chosen to enhance any celebration or special occasion. Here is a breakdown of their prices.

ItemPrice
Moet BrutR1,300
Moet Brut RoseR1,500
Moet NectarR1,700
Moet Nectar RoseR2,000
Moet IceR2,200
Veuve BrutR1,700
Veuve RoseR1,000
Veuve RichR2,200
Veuve Rich RoseR2,200
GH Mumm BrutR1,300
GH Mumm Demi SecR1,800
GH Mumm Olympe RoseR2,000
Dom Lumious BrutR7,000
Dom Lumious RoseR7,000
Louis Roederer CristalR11,000
Armand De Brignac GoldR12,000
Armand De Brignac RoseR14,000

Tequila

Konka Soweto offers a distinguished selection of tequilas, ranging from classic favourites to premium expressions, providing an opportunity for patrons to indulge in the rich and fiery flavours of this iconic Mexican spirit. Check them out below.

ItemPrice
JagermeisterR800
Don JulioR1,200
Don Julio 1942R7,500
Casa AzulR5,500

How much are drinks at Konka?

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

Drinks at Konka Soweto range from R25 for beers like Heineken and R35 for Corona, to R5,500 for premium tequilas like Casa Azul and up to R1,200 for high-end whiskies like Glenfiddich 26. Cocktails are priced between R65 and R100, while champagnes like Dom Perignon cost around R7,000 per bottle.

How much is Dom Perignon at Konka?

At Konka Soweto, the price of Dom Perignon is R7,000 per bottle. This is consistent with the premium pricing of their high-end champagne selections.

Who is the owner of Konka in Soweto?

The South African A-star club is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur and business mogul who has heavily invested in the South African hospitality industry.

What is Azul price at Konka?

At Konka Soweto, the price for Casa Azul tequila is R5,500​.

How much is Konka's entrance fee?

As of 2024, the entrance fee to Konka Soweto is approximately R1,000 per person​.

Read also

The Nines menu and prices in Cape Town (updated for 2024)

What is Konka famous for?

Konka is a popular club and restaurant in South Africa known for being a high-end, luxurious nightclub and lifestyle venue in Soweto, South Africa.

Where is Konka located?

The Konka club is located in South Africa in Soweto, Pimville, Modjaji Street.

The Konka Soweto menu highlights the various drinks offered by the club. Konka Soweto offers a diverse menu with a range of beverages, including beers, ciders, vodkas, gins, tequilas, whiskies, cocktails, and champagnes. Whether you are in the mood for a classic cocktail, an artisanal craft beer, or a refreshing glass of wine, Konka Soweto has got something to suit every taste.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Read also

Top 21 restaurants in Pretoria: A guide to the best culinary experiences

READ ALSO: Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published the updated Fishaways menu and prices. Fishaways franchises offer an array of meals ranging from salads to crispy-fried snacks.

Fishaways was established in December 2017 and has approximately 243 outlets across South Africa committed to standing out as a seafood restaurant. If you are looking for an appropriate date location or a restaurant that is intentional about the meals it sells, read on to know what to expect from the Fishaways franchise.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rodah Mogeni avatar

Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com

Hot:
Online view pixel