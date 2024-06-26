Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Konka Soweto is a renowned nightclub in Soweto, South Africa. It is widely known for its vibrant atmosphere, diverse music selection, and luxurious ambience, making it a top destination for nightlife enthusiasts. Konka also offers a varied and exciting selection of drinks for its patrons. Here are the Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.

Konka Soweto is a renowned nightclub in the heart of Soweto, South Africa. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Konka Soweto has been in operation since December 2021. It is known for being posh and attracting a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians. If you are looking for a memorable nightlife experience or to catch up with your friends over drinks, the Konka Soweto is the ideal place to be.

Konka Soweto menu and prices

Konka Soweto is one of the hottest nightclubs in the city, famous for its captivating atmosphere and eclectic music selection. The club offers various drinks ranging from classic cocktails to exotic libations like tequilas and whiskies. Below are the Konka menu and prices.

Beers

Konka Soweto offers a selection of popular beers to cater to different preferences. Here is an overview of the beer options available and their prices.

Item Price Corona R35 Heineken R25 Stella Artois R30

Cidars

Konka Soweto provides various ciders, including Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Savanna Dry. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In addition to the beer options, Konka Soweto provides various ciders, including Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Savanna Dry. Check them out below.

Item Price Brutal Fruit Spritzer R25 Savanna Dry R25 Ice Tropez R150 Ice Tropez Zero R150

Vodka/Gin

Konka Soweto boasts an impressive selection of vodka and gin, catering to the diverse tastes of its patrons. From classic favourites to premium labels, there is something to tantalize every palate at this iconic nightclub.

Item Price Belvedere R900 Ciroc R1,100 Tanqueray 10 R900 Tanqueray R700 Inver Roche Classic R1,000 Inver Roche Amber R1,000 Malfy Gin Rosa R950

Whiskey/Cognac

Konka Soweto offers a premium selection of whiskey and cognac, catering to diverse tastes. From renowned Scotch whiskies to luxurious cognacs, explore some of the whiskies and cognacs coffered at the South African restaurant.

Item Price Glenmorangie 10 R1,000 Glenmorangie 12 R1,300 Glenfiddich 12 R1,200 Glenfiddich 15 R1,800 Glenfiddich 18 R3,600 Glenfiddich 21 R7,000 Glenfiddich 26 R1,200 Johnnie Walker Black R900 Johnnie Walker Gold R1,800 Johnnie Walker Green R2,900 Johnnie Walker Blue R5,000 Hennessy VS R1,000 Hennessy VSOP R1,700 Hennessy XO R5,500 Courvoisier VS R1,000 Courvoisier VSOP R1,700 Courvoisier XO R5,000 Macallan 12 Double Task R1,200 Macallan 12 Triple Task R1,200 Macallan 15 Double Task R1,800 Macallan 15 Triple Task R3,500 Jameson Irish Whiskey R850 Jameson Select Reserve R1,300 Martel VS R900 Martel VSOP R1,500 Remy Martin XO R6,000 Remy Martin VSOP R1,700 Chivas XV R1,000 Chivas Regal 18 R2,400

Cocktails

Konko Soweto cocktails menu options and prices. Photo: @konkasoweto on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Konko Soweto offers various cocktails specially tailored to your needs. From classic concoctions to signature creations, explore the cocktail menu available at Konka Soweto.

Item Price Ginger Bullet R100 Flower Essence R95 Citrus Collin R90 Konka Barry R85 Classic Mojito R65 Orange Light Garita R95 The Spicy Iced Tea R95 The Italian G&T R95

Champagne

Konka Soweto's champagne menu boasts a wide selection of premium champagnes, carefully chosen to enhance any celebration or special occasion. Here is a breakdown of their prices.

Item Price Moet Brut R1,300 Moet Brut Rose R1,500 Moet Nectar R1,700 Moet Nectar Rose R2,000 Moet Ice R2,200 Veuve Brut R1,700 Veuve Rose R1,000 Veuve Rich R2,200 Veuve Rich Rose R2,200 GH Mumm Brut R1,300 GH Mumm Demi Sec R1,800 GH Mumm Olympe Rose R2,000 Dom Lumious Brut R7,000 Dom Lumious Rose R7,000 Louis Roederer Cristal R11,000 Armand De Brignac Gold R12,000 Armand De Brignac Rose R14,000

Tequila

Konka Soweto offers a distinguished selection of tequilas, ranging from classic favourites to premium expressions, providing an opportunity for patrons to indulge in the rich and fiery flavours of this iconic Mexican spirit. Check them out below.

Item Price Jagermeister R800 Don Julio R1,200 Don Julio 1942 R7,500 Casa Azul R5,500

How much are drinks at Konka?

Drinks at Konka Soweto range from R25 for beers like Heineken and R35 for Corona, to R5,500 for premium tequilas like Casa Azul and up to R1,200 for high-end whiskies like Glenfiddich 26. Cocktails are priced between R65 and R100, while champagnes like Dom Perignon cost around R7,000 per bottle.

How much is Dom Perignon at Konka?

At Konka Soweto, the price of Dom Perignon is R7,000 per bottle. This is consistent with the premium pricing of their high-end champagne selections.

Who is the owner of Konka in Soweto?

The South African A-star club is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur and business mogul who has heavily invested in the South African hospitality industry.

What is Azul price at Konka?

At Konka Soweto, the price for Casa Azul tequila is R5,500​.

How much is Konka's entrance fee?

As of 2024, the entrance fee to Konka Soweto is approximately R1,000 per person​.

What is Konka famous for?

Konka is a popular club and restaurant in South Africa known for being a high-end, luxurious nightclub and lifestyle venue in Soweto, South Africa.

Where is Konka located?

The Konka club is located in South Africa in Soweto, Pimville, Modjaji Street.

The Konka Soweto menu highlights the various drinks offered by the club. Konka Soweto offers a diverse menu with a range of beverages, including beers, ciders, vodkas, gins, tequilas, whiskies, cocktails, and champagnes. Whether you are in the mood for a classic cocktail, an artisanal craft beer, or a refreshing glass of wine, Konka Soweto has got something to suit every taste.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

