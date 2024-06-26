Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Konka Soweto is a renowned nightclub in Soweto, South Africa. It is widely known for its vibrant atmosphere, diverse music selection, and luxurious ambience, making it a top destination for nightlife enthusiasts. Konka also offers a varied and exciting selection of drinks for its patrons. Here are the Konka Soweto menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Konka Soweto has been in operation since December 2021. It is known for being posh and attracting a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians. If you are looking for a memorable nightlife experience or to catch up with your friends over drinks, the Konka Soweto is the ideal place to be.
Konka Soweto menu and prices
Konka Soweto is one of the hottest nightclubs in the city, famous for its captivating atmosphere and eclectic music selection. The club offers various drinks ranging from classic cocktails to exotic libations like tequilas and whiskies. Below are the Konka menu and prices.
Beers
Konka Soweto offers a selection of popular beers to cater to different preferences. Here is an overview of the beer options available and their prices.
|Item
|Price
|Corona
|R35
|Heineken
|R25
|Stella Artois
|R30
Cidars
In addition to the beer options, Konka Soweto provides various ciders, including Brutal Fruit Spritzer and Savanna Dry. Check them out below.
|Item
|Price
|Brutal Fruit Spritzer
|R25
|Savanna Dry
|R25
|Ice Tropez
|R150
|Ice Tropez Zero
|R150
Vodka/Gin
Konka Soweto boasts an impressive selection of vodka and gin, catering to the diverse tastes of its patrons. From classic favourites to premium labels, there is something to tantalize every palate at this iconic nightclub.
|Item
|Price
|Belvedere
|R900
|Ciroc
|R1,100
|Tanqueray 10
|R900
|Tanqueray
|R700
|Inver Roche Classic
|R1,000
|Inver Roche Amber
|R1,000
|Malfy Gin Rosa
|R950
Whiskey/Cognac
Konka Soweto offers a premium selection of whiskey and cognac, catering to diverse tastes. From renowned Scotch whiskies to luxurious cognacs, explore some of the whiskies and cognacs coffered at the South African restaurant.
|Item
|Price
|Glenmorangie 10
|R1,000
|Glenmorangie 12
|R1,300
|Glenfiddich 12
|R1,200
|Glenfiddich 15
|R1,800
|Glenfiddich 18
|R3,600
|Glenfiddich 21
|R7,000
|Glenfiddich 26
|R1,200
|Johnnie Walker Black
|R900
|Johnnie Walker Gold
|R1,800
|Johnnie Walker Green
|R2,900
|Johnnie Walker Blue
|R5,000
|Hennessy VS
|R1,000
|Hennessy VSOP
|R1,700
|Hennessy XO
|R5,500
|Courvoisier VS
|R1,000
|Courvoisier VSOP
|R1,700
|Courvoisier XO
|R5,000
|Macallan 12 Double Task
|R1,200
|Macallan 12 Triple Task
|R1,200
|Macallan 15 Double Task
|R1,800
|Macallan 15 Triple Task
|R3,500
|Jameson Irish Whiskey
|R850
|Jameson Select Reserve
|R1,300
|Martel VS
|R900
|Martel VSOP
|R1,500
|Remy Martin XO
|R6,000
|Remy Martin VSOP
|R1,700
|Chivas XV
|R1,000
|Chivas Regal 18
|R2,400
Cocktails
Konko Soweto offers various cocktails specially tailored to your needs. From classic concoctions to signature creations, explore the cocktail menu available at Konka Soweto.
|Item
|Price
|Ginger Bullet
|R100
|Flower Essence
|R95
|Citrus Collin
|R90
|Konka Barry
|R85
|Classic Mojito
|R65
|Orange Light Garita
|R95
|The Spicy Iced Tea
|R95
|The Italian G&T
|R95
Champagne
Konka Soweto's champagne menu boasts a wide selection of premium champagnes, carefully chosen to enhance any celebration or special occasion. Here is a breakdown of their prices.
|Item
|Price
|Moet Brut
|R1,300
|Moet Brut Rose
|R1,500
|Moet Nectar
|R1,700
|Moet Nectar Rose
|R2,000
|Moet Ice
|R2,200
|Veuve Brut
|R1,700
|Veuve Rose
|R1,000
|Veuve Rich
|R2,200
|Veuve Rich Rose
|R2,200
|GH Mumm Brut
|R1,300
|GH Mumm Demi Sec
|R1,800
|GH Mumm Olympe Rose
|R2,000
|Dom Lumious Brut
|R7,000
|Dom Lumious Rose
|R7,000
|Louis Roederer Cristal
|R11,000
|Armand De Brignac Gold
|R12,000
|Armand De Brignac Rose
|R14,000
Tequila
Konka Soweto offers a distinguished selection of tequilas, ranging from classic favourites to premium expressions, providing an opportunity for patrons to indulge in the rich and fiery flavours of this iconic Mexican spirit. Check them out below.
|Item
|Price
|Jagermeister
|R800
|Don Julio
|R1,200
|Don Julio 1942
|R7,500
|Casa Azul
|R5,500
How much are drinks at Konka?
Drinks at Konka Soweto range from R25 for beers like Heineken and R35 for Corona, to R5,500 for premium tequilas like Casa Azul and up to R1,200 for high-end whiskies like Glenfiddich 26. Cocktails are priced between R65 and R100, while champagnes like Dom Perignon cost around R7,000 per bottle.
How much is Dom Perignon at Konka?
At Konka Soweto, the price of Dom Perignon is R7,000 per bottle. This is consistent with the premium pricing of their high-end champagne selections.
Who is the owner of Konka in Soweto?
The South African A-star club is owned by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur and business mogul who has heavily invested in the South African hospitality industry.
What is Azul price at Konka?
At Konka Soweto, the price for Casa Azul tequila is R5,500.
How much is Konka's entrance fee?
As of 2024, the entrance fee to Konka Soweto is approximately R1,000 per person.
What is Konka famous for?
Konka is a popular club and restaurant in South Africa known for being a high-end, luxurious nightclub and lifestyle venue in Soweto, South Africa.
Where is Konka located?
The Konka club is located in South Africa in Soweto, Pimville, Modjaji Street.
The Konka Soweto menu highlights the various drinks offered by the club. Konka Soweto offers a diverse menu with a range of beverages, including beers, ciders, vodkas, gins, tequilas, whiskies, cocktails, and champagnes. Whether you are in the mood for a classic cocktail, an artisanal craft beer, or a refreshing glass of wine, Konka Soweto has got something to suit every taste.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa
Briefly.co.za published the updated Fishaways menu and prices. Fishaways franchises offer an array of meals ranging from salads to crispy-fried snacks.
Fishaways was established in December 2017 and has approximately 243 outlets across South Africa committed to standing out as a seafood restaurant. If you are looking for an appropriate date location or a restaurant that is intentional about the meals it sells, read on to know what to expect from the Fishaways franchise.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com