AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices: South Africa (2024)

George Kutrae founded AKTI, opening its first at Bedford Centre in Bedfordview in 2023. It is a restaurant chain in South Africa that specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, primarily focusing on Greek and Italian flavours. Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.

AKTI Mediterranean offers a rich and diverse menu inspired by the Mediterranean region, blending Greek and Italian influences. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)

Akti Mediterranean in South Africa offers a rich and diverse menu inspired by the Mediterranean region, blending Greek and Italian influences. Its menu features dishes like souvlaki, moussaka, wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood, and vegetarian options. Their bread and dip selection, pasta, and grilled meat dishes are popular highlights.

AKTI Mediterranean menu and prices

The AKTI Mediterranean menu offers a delightful range of Greek and Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The AKTI Mediterranean in Bedfordview has a rating of 4.7/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 16 November 2024, it reads:

First time eaters there. Fine dining at its best. Ambience beautiful. Waitress was a hoot and very professional and funny. Cost of the food comparable to other outlets. Deserts amazing. Will def go back!

What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at AKTI? Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.

Mezé menu

The diverse local eatery offers mezé-style options, including vegetarian, meat, seafood, bread, and varying dips. Here are all the options on the mezé menu:

Vegetarian

Item Price Baked feta R85.00 Dolmades R75.00 Mixed olives R49.00 Spanakopita R75.00 Parmigiana melanzane R135.00 Tiropita R75.00 Halloumi R89.00 Zucchini fritters R85.00 Zucchini fries R85.00 Giant mushroom R75.00 Halloumi fries R95.00 Falafel R75.00 Cheese croquettes R85.00 Minestrone soup R89.00

Meat

The meat menu at AKTI Mediterranean offers a variety of flavorful dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. From crispy pork chops to grilled chicken, each dish is prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients to create a memorable dining experience.

Item Price Beef trinchado R135.00 Chicken drumlets R95.00 Skinny lamb chops (200g) R165.00 Calamari and chorizo R130.00 Crispy pork chops (200g) R110.00 Chicken livers R89.00 Meatballs R75.00 Biftekia R85.00 Skewers R75.00 to R85.00 Gyro R96.00

Seafood

AKTI Mediterranean's Meze menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)

The seafood menu features dishes like prawns and fish fillets prepared with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. These dishes are often served with sides like roasted vegetables or citrus-infused salads. Check out their prices below.

Item Price Calamari R109.00 Squid heads R105.00 AKTI Saganaki R145.00 Prawns R130.00 Sardines R79.00 Prawn rissoles R89.00 Oysters R35.00 (each) Pickled octopus (when available) R150.00

Bread and dip

The bread and dip options offer a delicious start to your meal. They feature a variety of freshly baked bread paired with a selection of flavourful dips. Check out their prices below.

Item Price Hummus R69.00 Tzatziki R65.00 Spicy feta R69.00 Taramasalata R65.00 Aubergine R65.00 Olive tapenade R69.00 Pita bread R19.00 Focaccia R70.00 Dip trio R115.00

AKTI Mediterranean tapas menu

Those looking to enjoy delicious tapas with a refreshing cocktail or are simply feeling peckish can enjoy the following tapas menu at the culturally rich eatery:

Tapas platters (serves two) Price Antipasto (parma ham, salami, chorizo, olives, etc.) R299.00 AKTI (beef and chicken skewers, prawns, meatballs, etc.) R420.00 Meat (beef and chicken skewers, chorizo, lamb chops, etc.) R499.00 Vegetarian (mushrooms, olives, halloumi, etc.) R349.00 Seafood (king prawns, grilled hake, fried squid heads, etc.) R469.00

AKTI Mediterranean salads

The South African restaurant offers a variety of fresh salads, combining crisp vegetables, olives, feta, and other Mediterranean ingredients. These salads are a perfect light and flavourful option to start or complement your meal.

Salad Price Village Greek R115.00 Green Greek R115.00 Salmon R180.00 Gyro bowl R135.00 Chopped house R130.00 Beetroot R135.00 Prawn avo R180.00 Arugula Caprese R135.00

AKTI Mediterranean meat menu

AKTI Mediterranean meat menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)

Meat lovers can indulge in an array of tasty meat options on the South African eatery's menu, including the following:

Item Price Fillet (300g) R290.00 to R310.00 Sirloin (250g) R235.00 T-bone (500g) R330.00 Beef Tomahawk (600g) R350.00 Skinny lamb chops (400g) R335.00 Lamb loin chops R295.00 Lamb shanks R330.00 Beef burger (200g) R150.00 Sirloin tagliata (250g) R265.00 Skewers R185.00 to R205.00 Pork ribs (450g) R290.00 Biftekia R160.00

Poultry menu

If you prefer white meat, the delicious eatery has an array of tantalising poultry and seafood dishes to choose from, including the following:

Item Price Baby chicken R220.00 Chicken fillets R155.00 to R175.00 Chicken schnitzel R190.00 Chicken chops R155.00 to R225.00 Chicken burger R140.00 Chicken skewers R185.00

Seafood menu

Item Price Calamari R220.00 Kingklip R290.00 Salmon R350.00 Baby sole (when available) R280.00 Hake and chips R160.00 Whole fish (when available) R290.00 King prawns R365.00 AKTI prawns R245.00 Hake and prawns R295.00

Greek corner menu

Greek corner menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)

The Greek corner menu highlights authentic Greek dishes packed with traditional flavours. These dishes are crafted using fresh ingredients and classic recipes to bring the essence of Greece to your plate.

Item Price Moussaka (Greek beef and brinjal lasagna) R135.00 to R145.00 Pastitsio (Greek beef and pasta bake) R145.00 Gemista R89.00 Stuffed brinjal R79.00 Best of three R140.00

Pita bread menu

Item Price Beef R120.00 Beef and feta R135.00 Chicken R115.00 Chicken and halloumi R135.00 Lamb R135.00 Pork R115.00 Calamari R135.00 Falafel R110.00 Falafel and halloumi R135.00 Halloumi R115.00

AKTI Mediterranean Italian corner

The Italian corner menu includes a variety of delicious pizza and pasta dishes inspired by Italian flavours. Here are the Italian corner menu and prices.

Pasta menu

Item Price Napoletana R95.00 Spaghetti bolognese R140.00 Steak carbonara spaghetti R190.00 Cartoccio linguine R280.00 Parmigiana melanzane R135.00 Chicken linguine R170.00 Salmone penne R190.00 Prawn linguine R220.00 Calamari and chorizo linguine R190.00 Spanakopasta spaghetti R135.00

Napolitana pizza

Item Price Focaccia R70.00 Bianca R90.00 Queen margarita R100.00 Capri R125.00 Vegetariana R155.00 Gyro R160.00 Inverno R155.00 Puttanesca R145.00 Quattro stagioni R155.00 Parma R175.00 The Georgio R175.00 Frutti di mare R210.00 Lisboa R155.00 Messicana R160.00 Regina R145.00

Side dishes and sweet treats

Side dishes and sweet treats menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)

You can add a tasty side dish to your main meal and finish off your dining experience with a delicious, sweet treat from the following options:

Item Price Fresh cut chips R40.00 to R49.00 Rice R38.00 Oven-roasted potatoes R40.00 Steamed vegetables R49.00 Chorta R55.00 Beetroot R50.00 Cream spinach R48.00 Zucchini fries R50.00 Village Greek salad R49.0

Sweet treats

Item Price Tiramisu R90.00 Rizogalo R75.00 AKTI’s signature R75.00 Portokalopita R80.00 Ice cream and chocolate sauce R75.00 Halva ice-cream R80.00 Chocolate brownie R85.00 Baklava R85.00 Ekmek kataifi R85.00 Waffles From R90.00 Loukoumades R75.00 Gelato bar R40.00 to R110.00 Baklava cheesecake R90.00

AKTI Mediterranean drinks menu

The South African eatery offers a wide range of drinks, thoughtfully crafted to elevate your dining experience. The menu includes a selection of wines sourced from Greece and other Mediterranean regions, known for their unique and vibrant flavours.

For cocktail lovers, the restaurant offers refreshing drinks infused with Mediterranean herbs, fruits, and spices, adding a flavourful twist to classic recipes. Below is a compilation of some of the cocktails available including classic, signature and AKTI cocktails. The detailed menu is available via their PDF drinks menu.

Cocktail Price Cosmopolitan R110 Margarita R110 Long Island iced tea R130 Mojito R95 Aperol Spritz R100 Sunset Pomegranate Sangria R130 Strawberry Daiquiri R120 Pina Colada R120 Espresso Martini R110 AKTI breeze R130 The med R130 Whiskey sour R120 Blueberry and Rosemary (G and T) R125 Grapefruit (G and T) R125

Where is AKTI Mediterranean located?

AKTI Mediterranean’s locations include one in Bedfordview and one in Rosebank. Here are the following addresses for each branch:

AKTI Mediterranean Bedfordview branch

Address: Bedford Centre, Corner of Van Der Linde and Smith Street, Bedfordview

Bedford Centre, Corner of Van Der Linde and Smith Street, Bedfordview Phone number: 011 615 2271

011 615 2271 Email address: bedford@akti.co.za

Social media : , Instagram

Website

AKTI Mediterranean Rosebank branch

Address: The Zone @Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank

The Zone @Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank Phone number: 010 497 5444

010 497 5444 Email address: rosebank@akti.co.za

AKTI Mediterranean's trading hours

The eatery's website does not report its trading hours. However, external sources, including Dineplan, have reported Monday through Sunday, from 11h00 to 22h00.

The AKTI Mediterranean menu showcases an array of delectable Greek cuisine to enjoy, with something for everyone. Those wanting familiar favourites can choose from various pastas and pizzas, while the more acquired pallet can enjoy traditional Greek cuisine.

