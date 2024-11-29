AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices: South Africa (2024)
George Kutrae founded AKTI, opening its first at Bedford Centre in Bedfordview in 2023. It is a restaurant chain in South Africa that specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, primarily focusing on Greek and Italian flavours. Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- AKTI Mediterranean menu and prices
- Mezé menu
- AKTI Mediterranean tapas menu
- AKTI Mediterranean salads
- AKTI Mediterranean meat menu
- Poultry menu
- Seafood menu
- Greek corner menu
- Pita bread menu
- AKTI Mediterranean Italian corner
- Side dishes and sweet treats
- Sweet treats
- AKTI Mediterranean drinks menu
- Where is AKTI Mediterranean located?
- AKTI Mediterranean's trading hours
Akti Mediterranean in South Africa offers a rich and diverse menu inspired by the Mediterranean region, blending Greek and Italian influences. Its menu features dishes like souvlaki, moussaka, wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood, and vegetarian options. Their bread and dip selection, pasta, and grilled meat dishes are popular highlights.
AKTI Mediterranean menu and prices
The AKTI Mediterranean menu offers a delightful range of Greek and Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The AKTI Mediterranean in Bedfordview has a rating of 4.7/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 16 November 2024, it reads:
First time eaters there. Fine dining at its best. Ambience beautiful. Waitress was a hoot and very professional and funny. Cost of the food comparable to other outlets. Deserts amazing. Will def go back!
What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at AKTI? Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.
Mezé menu
The diverse local eatery offers mezé-style options, including vegetarian, meat, seafood, bread, and varying dips. Here are all the options on the mezé menu:
Vegetarian
|Item
|Price
|Baked feta
|R85.00
|Dolmades
|R75.00
|Mixed olives
|R49.00
|Spanakopita
|R75.00
|Parmigiana melanzane
|R135.00
|Tiropita
|R75.00
|Halloumi
|R89.00
|Zucchini fritters
|R85.00
|Zucchini fries
|R85.00
|Giant mushroom
|R75.00
|Halloumi fries
|R95.00
|Falafel
|R75.00
|Cheese croquettes
|R85.00
|Minestrone soup
|R89.00
Meat
The meat menu at AKTI Mediterranean offers a variety of flavorful dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. From crispy pork chops to grilled chicken, each dish is prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients to create a memorable dining experience.
|Item
|Price
|Beef trinchado
|R135.00
|Chicken drumlets
|R95.00
|Skinny lamb chops (200g)
|R165.00
|Calamari and chorizo
|R130.00
|Crispy pork chops (200g)
|R110.00
|Chicken livers
|R89.00
|Meatballs
|R75.00
|Biftekia
|R85.00
|Skewers
|R75.00 to R85.00
|Gyro
|R96.00
Seafood
The seafood menu features dishes like prawns and fish fillets prepared with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. These dishes are often served with sides like roasted vegetables or citrus-infused salads. Check out their prices below.
|Item
|Price
|Calamari
|R109.00
|Squid heads
|R105.00
|AKTI Saganaki
|R145.00
|Prawns
|R130.00
|Sardines
|R79.00
|Prawn rissoles
|R89.00
|Oysters
|R35.00 (each)
|Pickled octopus (when available)
|R150.00
Bread and dip
The bread and dip options offer a delicious start to your meal. They feature a variety of freshly baked bread paired with a selection of flavourful dips. Check out their prices below.
|Item
|Price
|Hummus
|R69.00
|Tzatziki
|R65.00
|Spicy feta
|R69.00
|Taramasalata
|R65.00
|Aubergine
|R65.00
|Olive tapenade
|R69.00
|Pita bread
|R19.00
|Focaccia
|R70.00
|Dip trio
|R115.00
AKTI Mediterranean tapas menu
Those looking to enjoy delicious tapas with a refreshing cocktail or are simply feeling peckish can enjoy the following tapas menu at the culturally rich eatery:
|Tapas platters (serves two)
|Price
|Antipasto (parma ham, salami, chorizo, olives, etc.)
|R299.00
|AKTI (beef and chicken skewers, prawns, meatballs, etc.)
|R420.00
|Meat (beef and chicken skewers, chorizo, lamb chops, etc.)
|R499.00
|Vegetarian (mushrooms, olives, halloumi, etc.)
|R349.00
|Seafood (king prawns, grilled hake, fried squid heads, etc.)
|R469.00
AKTI Mediterranean salads
The South African restaurant offers a variety of fresh salads, combining crisp vegetables, olives, feta, and other Mediterranean ingredients. These salads are a perfect light and flavourful option to start or complement your meal.
|Salad
|Price
|Village Greek
|R115.00
|Green Greek
|R115.00
|Salmon
|R180.00
|Gyro bowl
|R135.00
|Chopped house
|R130.00
|Beetroot
|R135.00
|Prawn avo
|R180.00
|Arugula Caprese
|R135.00
AKTI Mediterranean meat menu
Meat lovers can indulge in an array of tasty meat options on the South African eatery's menu, including the following:
|Item
|Price
|Fillet (300g)
|R290.00 to R310.00
|Sirloin (250g)
|R235.00
|T-bone (500g)
|R330.00
|Beef Tomahawk (600g)
|R350.00
|Skinny lamb chops (400g)
|R335.00
|Lamb loin chops
|R295.00
|Lamb shanks
|R330.00
|Beef burger (200g)
|R150.00
|Sirloin tagliata (250g)
|R265.00
|Skewers
|R185.00 to R205.00
|Pork ribs (450g)
|R290.00
|Biftekia
|R160.00
Poultry menu
If you prefer white meat, the delicious eatery has an array of tantalising poultry and seafood dishes to choose from, including the following:
|Item
|Price
|Baby chicken
|R220.00
|Chicken fillets
|R155.00 to R175.00
|Chicken schnitzel
|R190.00
|Chicken chops
|R155.00 to R225.00
|Chicken burger
|R140.00
|Chicken skewers
|R185.00
Seafood menu
|Item
|Price
|Calamari
|R220.00
|Kingklip
|R290.00
|Salmon
|R350.00
|Baby sole (when available)
|R280.00
|Hake and chips
|R160.00
|Whole fish (when available)
|R290.00
|King prawns
|R365.00
|AKTI prawns
|R245.00
|Hake and prawns
|R295.00
Greek corner menu
The Greek corner menu highlights authentic Greek dishes packed with traditional flavours. These dishes are crafted using fresh ingredients and classic recipes to bring the essence of Greece to your plate.
|Item
|Price
|Moussaka (Greek beef and brinjal lasagna)
|R135.00 to R145.00
|Pastitsio (Greek beef and pasta bake)
|R145.00
|Gemista
|R89.00
|Stuffed brinjal
|R79.00
|Best of three
|R140.00
Pita bread menu
|Item
|Price
|Beef
|R120.00
|Beef and feta
|R135.00
|Chicken
|R115.00
|Chicken and halloumi
|R135.00
|Lamb
|R135.00
|Pork
|R115.00
|Calamari
|R135.00
|Falafel
|R110.00
|Falafel and halloumi
|R135.00
|Halloumi
|R115.00
AKTI Mediterranean Italian corner
The Italian corner menu includes a variety of delicious pizza and pasta dishes inspired by Italian flavours. Here are the Italian corner menu and prices.
Pasta menu
|Item
|Price
|Napoletana
|R95.00
|Spaghetti bolognese
|R140.00
|Steak carbonara spaghetti
|R190.00
|Cartoccio linguine
|R280.00
|Parmigiana melanzane
|R135.00
|Chicken linguine
|R170.00
|Salmone penne
|R190.00
|Prawn linguine
|R220.00
|Calamari and chorizo linguine
|R190.00
|Spanakopasta spaghetti
|R135.00
Napolitana pizza
|Item
|Price
|Focaccia
|R70.00
|Bianca
|R90.00
|Queen margarita
|R100.00
|Capri
|R125.00
|Vegetariana
|R155.00
|Gyro
|R160.00
|Inverno
|R155.00
|Puttanesca
|R145.00
|Quattro stagioni
|R155.00
|Parma
|R175.00
|The Georgio
|R175.00
|Frutti di mare
|R210.00
|Lisboa
|R155.00
|Messicana
|R160.00
|Regina
|R145.00
Side dishes and sweet treats
You can add a tasty side dish to your main meal and finish off your dining experience with a delicious, sweet treat from the following options:
|Item
|Price
|Fresh cut chips
|R40.00 to R49.00
|Rice
|R38.00
|Oven-roasted potatoes
|R40.00
|Steamed vegetables
|R49.00
|Chorta
|R55.00
|Beetroot
|R50.00
|Cream spinach
|R48.00
|Zucchini fries
|R50.00
|Village Greek salad
|R49.0
Sweet treats
|Item
|Price
|Tiramisu
|R90.00
|Rizogalo
|R75.00
|AKTI’s signature
|R75.00
|Portokalopita
|R80.00
|Ice cream and chocolate sauce
|R75.00
|Halva ice-cream
|R80.00
|Chocolate brownie
|R85.00
|Baklava
|R85.00
|Ekmek kataifi
|R85.00
|Waffles
|From R90.00
|Loukoumades
|R75.00
|Gelato bar
|R40.00 to R110.00
|Baklava cheesecake
|R90.00
AKTI Mediterranean drinks menu
The South African eatery offers a wide range of drinks, thoughtfully crafted to elevate your dining experience. The menu includes a selection of wines sourced from Greece and other Mediterranean regions, known for their unique and vibrant flavours.
For cocktail lovers, the restaurant offers refreshing drinks infused with Mediterranean herbs, fruits, and spices, adding a flavourful twist to classic recipes. Below is a compilation of some of the cocktails available including classic, signature and AKTI cocktails. The detailed menu is available via their PDF drinks menu.
|Cocktail
|Price
|Cosmopolitan
|R110
|Margarita
|R110
|Long Island iced tea
|R130
|Mojito
|R95
|Aperol Spritz
|R100
|Sunset Pomegranate Sangria
|R130
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|R120
|Pina Colada
|R120
|Espresso Martini
|R110
|AKTI breeze
|R130
|The med
|R130
|Whiskey sour
|R120
|Blueberry and Rosemary (G and T)
|R125
|Grapefruit (G and T)
|R125
Where is AKTI Mediterranean located?
AKTI Mediterranean’s locations include one in Bedfordview and one in Rosebank. Here are the following addresses for each branch:
AKTI Mediterranean Bedfordview branch
- Address: Bedford Centre, Corner of Van Der Linde and Smith Street, Bedfordview
- Phone number: 011 615 2271
- Email address: bedford@akti.co.za
- Social media: Facebook, Instagram
- Website
AKTI Mediterranean Rosebank branch
- Address: The Zone @Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
- Phone number: 010 497 5444
- Email address: rosebank@akti.co.za
AKTI Mediterranean's trading hours
The eatery's website does not report its trading hours. However, external sources, including Dineplan, have reported Monday through Sunday, from 11h00 to 22h00.
The AKTI Mediterranean menu showcases an array of delectable Greek cuisine to enjoy, with something for everyone. Those wanting familiar favourites can choose from various pastas and pizzas, while the more acquired pallet can enjoy traditional Greek cuisine.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Panarottis menu and latest prices
Briefly.co.za published an article about the Panarottis menu and the latest prices. Panarottis, founded in 1990, is a South African-based, family-friendly restaurant franchise known for its Italian-inspired menu, specialising in pizzas, pasta, and other Italian dishes.
It is also famous for its generous servings, themed decor, and lively atmosphere. Here is the Panarottis menu and the latest prices.
Source: Briefly News
Rodah Mogeni (Lifestyle writer) She is a content creator with more than 4 years of experience. She graduated from Chuka University with a BA degree in Journalism and Mass Communication (2023). She joined Briefly in 2019. Rodah has been working as a health/fitness writer at BetterMe (since 2020), London Brokers, The Hoth, and Ardor Content. In 2023, Rodah finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Her email is rodahmugeni998@gmail.com