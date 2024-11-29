AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices: South Africa (2024)

Global site navigation

by  Rodah Mogeni 7 min read

George Kutrae founded AKTI, opening its first at Bedford Centre in Bedfordview in 2023. It is a restaurant chain in South Africa that specialises in Mediterranean cuisine, primarily focusing on Greek and Italian flavours. Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.

AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices.
AKTI Mediterranean offers a rich and diverse menu inspired by the Mediterranean region, blending Greek and Italian influences. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Akti Mediterranean in South Africa offers a rich and diverse menu inspired by the Mediterranean region, blending Greek and Italian influences. Its menu features dishes like souvlaki, moussaka, wood-fired pizzas, fresh seafood, and vegetarian options. Their bread and dip selection, pasta, and grilled meat dishes are popular highlights.

AKTI Mediterranean menu and prices

The AKTI Mediterranean menu offers a delightful range of Greek and Italian-inspired dishes that cater to various tastes and preferences to please their diners. The AKTI Mediterranean in Bedfordview has a rating of 4.7/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review on 16 November 2024, it reads:

First time eaters there. Fine dining at its best. Ambience beautiful. Waitress was a hoot and very professional and funny. Cost of the food comparable to other outlets. Deserts amazing. Will def go back!

What kind of tasty meals can you look forward to at AKTI? Here is the AKTI Mediterranean menu and the latest prices.

Mezé menu

The diverse local eatery offers mezé-style options, including vegetarian, meat, seafood, bread, and varying dips. Here are all the options on the mezé menu:

Vegetarian

ItemPrice
Baked fetaR85.00
DolmadesR75.00
Mixed olivesR49.00
SpanakopitaR75.00
Parmigiana melanzaneR135.00
TiropitaR75.00
HalloumiR89.00
Zucchini frittersR85.00
Zucchini friesR85.00
Giant mushroomR75.00
Halloumi friesR95.00
FalafelR75.00
Cheese croquettesR85.00
Minestrone soupR89.00

Meat

The meat menu at AKTI Mediterranean offers a variety of flavorful dishes inspired by Mediterranean cuisine. From crispy pork chops to grilled chicken, each dish is prepared with fresh, high-quality ingredients to create a memorable dining experience.

ItemPrice
Beef trinchadoR135.00
Chicken drumletsR95.00
Skinny lamb chops (200g)R165.00
Calamari and chorizoR130.00
Crispy pork chops (200g)R110.00
Chicken liversR89.00
MeatballsR75.00
BiftekiaR85.00
SkewersR75.00 to R85.00
GyroR96.00

Seafood

Meze menu options.
AKTI Mediterranean's Meze menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)
The seafood menu features dishes like prawns and fish fillets prepared with fresh herbs and Mediterranean spices. These dishes are often served with sides like roasted vegetables or citrus-infused salads. Check out their prices below.

ItemPrice
CalamariR109.00
Squid headsR105.00
AKTI SaganakiR145.00
PrawnsR130.00
SardinesR79.00
Prawn rissolesR89.00
OystersR35.00 (each)
Pickled octopus (when available)R150.00

Bread and dip

The bread and dip options offer a delicious start to your meal. They feature a variety of freshly baked bread paired with a selection of flavourful dips. Check out their prices below.

ItemPrice
HummusR69.00
TzatzikiR65.00
Spicy fetaR69.00
TaramasalataR65.00
AubergineR65.00
Olive tapenadeR69.00
Pita breadR19.00
FocacciaR70.00
Dip trioR115.00

AKTI Mediterranean tapas menu

Those looking to enjoy delicious tapas with a refreshing cocktail or are simply feeling peckish can enjoy the following tapas menu at the culturally rich eatery:

Tapas platters (serves two)Price
Antipasto (parma ham, salami, chorizo, olives, etc.)R299.00
AKTI (beef and chicken skewers, prawns, meatballs, etc.)R420.00
Meat (beef and chicken skewers, chorizo, lamb chops, etc.)R499.00
Vegetarian (mushrooms, olives, halloumi, etc.)R349.00
Seafood (king prawns, grilled hake, fried squid heads, etc.)R469.00

AKTI Mediterranean salads

The South African restaurant offers a variety of fresh salads, combining crisp vegetables, olives, feta, and other Mediterranean ingredients. These salads are a perfect light and flavourful option to start or complement your meal.

SaladPrice
Village GreekR115.00
Green GreekR115.00
SalmonR180.00
Gyro bowlR135.00
Chopped houseR130.00
BeetrootR135.00
Prawn avoR180.00
Arugula CapreseR135.00

AKTI Mediterranean meat menu

AKTI Mediterranean meat menu and prices.
AKTI Mediterranean meat menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)
Meat lovers can indulge in an array of tasty meat options on the South African eatery's menu, including the following:

ItemPrice
Fillet (300g)R290.00 to R310.00
Sirloin (250g)R235.00
T-bone (500g)R330.00
Beef Tomahawk (600g)R350.00
Skinny lamb chops (400g)R335.00
Lamb loin chopsR295.00
Lamb shanksR330.00
Beef burger (200g)R150.00
Sirloin tagliata (250g)R265.00
SkewersR185.00 to R205.00
Pork ribs (450g)R290.00
BiftekiaR160.00

Poultry menu

If you prefer white meat, the delicious eatery has an array of tantalising poultry and seafood dishes to choose from, including the following:

ItemPrice
Baby chickenR220.00
Chicken filletsR155.00 to R175.00
Chicken schnitzelR190.00
Chicken chopsR155.00 to R225.00
Chicken burgerR140.00
Chicken skewersR185.00

Seafood menu

ItemPrice
CalamariR220.00
KingklipR290.00
SalmonR350.00
Baby sole (when available)R280.00
Hake and chipsR160.00
Whole fish (when available)R290.00
King prawnsR365.00
AKTI prawnsR245.00
Hake and prawnsR295.00

Greek corner menu

AKTI Mediterranean menu Johannesburg
Greek corner menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)
The Greek corner menu highlights authentic Greek dishes packed with traditional flavours. These dishes are crafted using fresh ingredients and classic recipes to bring the essence of Greece to your plate.

ItemPrice
Moussaka (Greek beef and brinjal lasagna)R135.00 to R145.00
Pastitsio (Greek beef and pasta bake)R145.00
GemistaR89.00
Stuffed brinjalR79.00
Best of threeR140.00

Pita bread menu

ItemPrice
BeefR120.00
Beef and fetaR135.00
ChickenR115.00
Chicken and halloumiR135.00
LambR135.00
PorkR115.00
CalamariR135.00
FalafelR110.00
Falafel and halloumiR135.00
HalloumiR115.00

AKTI Mediterranean Italian corner

The Italian corner menu includes a variety of delicious pizza and pasta dishes inspired by Italian flavours. Here are the Italian corner menu and prices.

Pasta menu

ItemPrice
NapoletanaR95.00
Spaghetti bologneseR140.00
Steak carbonara spaghettiR190.00
Cartoccio linguineR280.00
Parmigiana melanzaneR135.00
Chicken linguineR170.00
Salmone penneR190.00
Prawn linguineR220.00
Calamari and chorizo linguineR190.00
Spanakopasta spaghettiR135.00

Napolitana pizza

ItemPrice
FocacciaR70.00
BiancaR90.00
Queen margaritaR100.00
CapriR125.00
VegetarianaR155.00
GyroR160.00
InvernoR155.00
PuttanescaR145.00
Quattro stagioniR155.00
ParmaR175.00
The GeorgioR175.00
Frutti di mareR210.00
LisboaR155.00
MessicanaR160.00
ReginaR145.00

Side dishes and sweet treats

Side dishes and sweet treats menu options
Side dishes and sweet treats menu options. Photo: @AKTI on Facebook (modified by author)
You can add a tasty side dish to your main meal and finish off your dining experience with a delicious, sweet treat from the following options:

ItemPrice
Fresh cut chipsR40.00 to R49.00
RiceR38.00
Oven-roasted potatoesR40.00
Steamed vegetablesR49.00
ChortaR55.00
BeetrootR50.00
Cream spinachR48.00
Zucchini friesR50.00
Village Greek saladR49.0

Sweet treats

ItemPrice
TiramisuR90.00
RizogaloR75.00
AKTI’s signatureR75.00
PortokalopitaR80.00
Ice cream and chocolate sauceR75.00
Halva ice-creamR80.00
Chocolate brownieR85.00
BaklavaR85.00
Ekmek kataifiR85.00
WafflesFrom R90.00
LoukoumadesR75.00
Gelato barR40.00 to R110.00
Baklava cheesecakeR90.00

AKTI Mediterranean drinks menu

The South African eatery offers a wide range of drinks, thoughtfully crafted to elevate your dining experience. The menu includes a selection of wines sourced from Greece and other Mediterranean regions, known for their unique and vibrant flavours.

For cocktail lovers, the restaurant offers refreshing drinks infused with Mediterranean herbs, fruits, and spices, adding a flavourful twist to classic recipes. Below is a compilation of some of the cocktails available including classic, signature and AKTI cocktails. The detailed menu is available via their PDF drinks menu.

CocktailPrice
CosmopolitanR110
MargaritaR110
Long Island iced teaR130
MojitoR95
Aperol SpritzR100
Sunset Pomegranate SangriaR130
Strawberry DaiquiriR120
Pina ColadaR120
Espresso MartiniR110
AKTI breezeR130
The medR130
Whiskey sour R120
Blueberry and Rosemary (G and T)R125
Grapefruit (G and T)R125

Where is AKTI Mediterranean located?

AKTI Mediterranean’s locations include one in Bedfordview and one in Rosebank. Here are the following addresses for each branch:

AKTI Mediterranean Bedfordview branch

  • Address: Bedford Centre, Corner of Van Der Linde and Smith Street, Bedfordview
  • Phone number: 011 615 2271
  • Email address: bedford@akti.co.za
  • Social media: Facebook, Instagram
  • Website

AKTI Mediterranean Rosebank branch

  • Address: The Zone @Rosebank, 177 Oxford Road, Rosebank
  • Phone number: 010 497 5444
  • Email address: rosebank@akti.co.za

AKTI Mediterranean's trading hours

The eatery's website does not report its trading hours. However, external sources, including Dineplan, have reported Monday through Sunday, from 11h00 to 22h00.

The AKTI Mediterranean menu showcases an array of delectable Greek cuisine to enjoy, with something for everyone. Those wanting familiar favourites can choose from various pastas and pizzas, while the more acquired pallet can enjoy traditional Greek cuisine.

