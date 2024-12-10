Utopia's menu and updated prices: Cape Town (2024)
Utopia restaurant in Cape Town offers delectable dishes and an electric atmosphere perfect for date night or a catch-up with friends. What kind of cuisine can you expect at the eatery? Read on for Utopia's menu and updated prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Utopia menu and prices in 2024
- Additional information
Utopia is a rooftop restaurant that provides an elevated dining experience through contemporary dishes, an enticing atmosphere, and striking 360° views of Cape Town. The restaurant consecutively won Best Rooftop Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards in 2021 and 2022.
Chef Jacques Stroebel and his team bring the flavourful menu to life. The eatery serves Mediterranean-influenced dishes, bistro-style. What can you look forward to on the menu?
Utopia menu and prices in 2024
The Cape Town restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan, based on 4,716 reviews. Lauren Soloman rated the restaurant five stars, stating:
'Utopia, your staff, food and ambience is just perfection. Wow! The entire team cannot stop raving about the place. Thank you, thank you, for the loveliest evening, we couldn't have asked for better. We are so grateful.'
What kind of dishes can new patrons look forward to? Here is Utopia's menu and prices as of 2024 for their restaurant in Cape Town.
Starters
Enjoy one of the delectable starter dishes off Utopia's starters menu:
|Starters
|Price
|Pan-seared beef
|R120.00
|Deshelled sautéed spicy prawns
|R125.00
|White wine mussels
|R110.00
|Char-grilled octopus
|R140.00
|Crisp Asian-glazed fish cakes
|R120.00
|Oysters
|R30.00 each
|Caesar salad
|R110.00
|Goat cheese and pickled beetroot
|R95.00
|Caramelised butternut and gorgonzola salad
|R115.00
|Roasted Caprese salad
|R130.00
Mains
Seasonal seafood, aroma-filled curries, and flavourful meat are all on the Cape Town eatery's main menu:
|Mains
|Price
|Pan-seared line fish
|R250.00
|Teriyaki-glazed Norwegian salmon
|SQ
|Red Thai seafood curry
|R320.00
|Grilled prawns
|R295.00
|Utopia seafood platter
|SQ
|Roasted carrot and barley risotto
|R165.00
|Char-grilled short rib
|R285.00
|BBQ seared venison loin
|R280.00
Grills
If you are looking for a hearty meal, enjoy one of these tasty grills on offer:
|Grills
|Price
|Cowboy steak (700g/1.2kg)
|SQ
|Grilled beef fillet
|R280.00
|Rib eye steak
|R285.00
|Porterhouse steak
|SQ
Sides and sauces
You can choose from the following sides valued at R50.00 each:
- Rustic cut chips
- Pomme purée
- Stir fry vegetables
- Grilled aubergine
- Creamed spinach
- Truffle gnocchi
- Mediterranean salad
- Jasmine rice
The sauces are R45.00 each and include the following options:
- Pepper
- Mushroom
- Chimichurri
- Lemon Butter
- Peri Peri
- Teriyaki
Desserts
Finish off your fine dining experience with any one of the following delectable desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|Cape malva
|R95.00
|Orange crème brûlée
|R95.00
|Lemon pina colada eton mess
|R95.00
|Baked carrot cake
|R95.00
|Death by chocolate
|R105.00
|Assiette of ice-cream or sorbets
|R90.00
|Cheese board (local cheese, preserves, crackers, olive bread,seasonal fruit)
|R180.00 for one/R340.00 for two
Utopia's drinks menu includes a variety of wines, champagne, and cocktails to pair with all meals on the menu. Download the full Utopia Cape Town drinks menu here.
Tasting menu
The trendy South African restaurant also offers an unforgettable five-course dining experience. Here is what you can look forward to with each course:
First course
- Deshelled spicy prawn with garlic croute.
Second course
- Line fish with red Thai curry sauce, sticky rice, coconut gel, and Asian cucumber slaw.
Third course
- Sautéed beef fillet, charred baby onion petals, raspberry vinaigrette, honey emulsion, grilled baby corn, tender stem broccoli, and caramelised onion purée.
Fourth course
- Glazed pomegranate venison, pickled baby beetroot, celeriac and parsnip purée, and sweet potato shards.
Fifth course
- Espresso-baked yoghurt, chocolate soil, seasonal fruit, white chocolate Crémeux, and blueberry sorbet.
Additional information
Now that you know what delectable dishes you can look forward to at the Cape Town eatery, what else should patrons know about Utopia? Here is additional information regarding the restaurant.
What is the dress code for Utopia?
According to Utopia's website, the dress code is smart casual. For those who do not know, smart casual means more upscale than casual daily clothing yet less formal than evening attire.
What does SQ mean on a menu?
Utopia's menu mentions SQ prices, abbreviated for 'subject to quotation'. SQ prices are associated with certain foods, including shellfish or specialised meats, with fluctuating or seasonal prices relating to market price. The item's weight before cooking may also affect SQ pricing.
Trading hours
Here are the trendy eatery's set trading hours:
Monday to Saturday
- 06h30 to 23h00
Sunday
- 06h30 to 10h30
Location and contact details
You can find the highly-rated restaurant at their address:
- Address: Floor 15, 40 Chiappini Street, Cape Town, Western Cape
- Email address: info@utopiacapetown.co.za
- Contact number: 021 418 3065
Social media profiles
Keep an eye out for any of Utopia's menu specials via their social media pages, including the eatery's Instagram page, which had 22.4K followers as of December 9, 2024. Their Facebook page had 11K followers as of December 9, 2024.
Utopia's menu serves bistro-style Mediterranean-influenced meals filled with flavour and fresh ingredients. Dining at the highly-rated restaurant gives patrons a delicious meal paired with scenic 360° views of Cape Town, making for an unforgettable fine dining experience.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: AKTI Mediterranean menu and latest prices
AKTI Mediterranean is a trendy Greek restaurant chain in South Africa that focuses on traditional Mediterranean dishes with a contemporary twist. Briefly.co.za wrote an article detailing their delectable menu.
What can patrons expect on the AKTI Mediterranean? Read on for AKTI Mediterranean's menu and latest prices.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.