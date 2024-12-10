Utopia's menu and updated prices: Cape Town (2024)

Utopia restaurant in Cape Town offers delectable dishes and an electric atmosphere perfect for date night or a catch-up with friends. What kind of cuisine can you expect at the eatery? Read on for Utopia's menu and updated prices.

Utopia is a trendy Cape Town restaurant. Photo: Utopia Cape Town’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Utopia is a rooftop restaurant that provides an elevated dining experience through contemporary dishes, an enticing atmosphere, and striking 360° views of Cape Town. The restaurant consecutively won Best Rooftop Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards in 2021 and 2022.

Chef Jacques Stroebel and his team bring the flavourful menu to life. The eatery serves Mediterranean-influenced dishes, bistro-style. What can you look forward to on the menu?

Utopia menu and prices in 2024

The Cape Town restaurant has an average rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan, based on 4,716 reviews. Lauren Soloman rated the restaurant five stars, stating:

'Utopia, your staff, food and ambience is just perfection. Wow! The entire team cannot stop raving about the place. Thank you, thank you, for the loveliest evening, we couldn't have asked for better. We are so grateful.'

What kind of dishes can new patrons look forward to? Here is Utopia's menu and prices as of 2024 for their restaurant in Cape Town.

Starters

Snack on a delicious starter, with prices ranging from R30.00 to R140.00. Photo: Utopia Cape Town’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Enjoy one of the delectable starter dishes off Utopia's starters menu:

Starters Price Pan-seared beef R120.00 Deshelled sautéed spicy prawns R125.00 White wine mussels R110.00 Char-grilled octopus R140.00 Crisp Asian-glazed fish cakes R120.00 Oysters R30.00 each Caesar salad R110.00 Goat cheese and pickled beetroot R95.00 Caramelised butternut and gorgonzola salad R115.00 Roasted Caprese salad R130.00

Mains

The main menu includes juicy steaks and flavourful curries. Photo: Utopia Cape Town’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Seasonal seafood, aroma-filled curries, and flavourful meat are all on the Cape Town eatery's main menu:

Mains Price Pan-seared line fish R250.00 Teriyaki-glazed Norwegian salmon SQ Red Thai seafood curry R320.00 Grilled prawns R295.00 Utopia seafood platter SQ Roasted carrot and barley risotto R165.00 Char-grilled short rib R285.00 BBQ seared venison loin R280.00

Grills

Enjoy a hearty steak from their specialised cuts. Photo: Utopia Cape Town’s Facebook page (modified by author)

If you are looking for a hearty meal, enjoy one of these tasty grills on offer:

Grills Price Cowboy steak (700g/1.2kg) SQ Grilled beef fillet R280.00 Rib eye steak R285.00 Porterhouse steak SQ

Sides and sauces

You can choose from the following sides valued at R50.00 each:

Rustic cut chips

Pomme purée

Stir fry vegetables

Grilled aubergine

Creamed spinach

Truffle gnocchi

Mediterranean salad

Jasmine rice

The sauces are R45.00 each and include the following options:

Pepper

Mushroom

Chimichurri

Lemon Butter

Peri Peri

Teriyaki

Desserts

Finish off your dining experience with a mouthwatering dessert. Photo: Utopia Cape Town’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Finish off your fine dining experience with any one of the following delectable desserts:

Dessert Price Cape malva R95.00 Orange crème brûlée R95.00 Lemon pina colada eton mess R95.00 Baked carrot cake R95.00 Death by chocolate R105.00 Assiette of ice-cream or sorbets R90.00 Cheese board (local cheese, preserves, crackers, olive bread, seasonal fruit) R180.00 for one/R340.00 for two

Utopia's drinks menu includes a variety of wines, champagne, and cocktails to pair with all meals on the menu. Download the full Utopia Cape Town drinks menu here.

Tasting menu

The trendy South African restaurant also offers an unforgettable five-course dining experience. Here is what you can look forward to with each course:

First course

Deshelled spicy prawn with garlic croute.

Second course

Line fish with red Thai curry sauce, sticky rice, coconut gel, and Asian cucumber slaw.

Third course

Sautéed beef fillet, charred baby onion petals, raspberry vinaigrette, honey emulsion, grilled baby corn, tender stem broccoli, and caramelised onion purée.

Fourth course

Glazed pomegranate venison, pickled baby beetroot, celeriac and parsnip purée, and sweet potato shards.

Fifth course

Espresso-baked yoghurt, chocolate soil, seasonal fruit, white chocolate Crémeux, and blueberry sorbet.

Additional information

Now that you know what delectable dishes you can look forward to at the Cape Town eatery, what else should patrons know about Utopia? Here is additional information regarding the restaurant.

What is the dress code for Utopia?

According to Utopia's website, the dress code is smart casual. For those who do not know, smart casual means more upscale than casual daily clothing yet less formal than evening attire.

What does SQ mean on a menu?

Utopia's menu mentions SQ prices, abbreviated for 'subject to quotation'. SQ prices are associated with certain foods, including shellfish or specialised meats, with fluctuating or seasonal prices relating to market price. The item's weight before cooking may also affect SQ pricing.

Trading hours

Here are the trendy eatery's set trading hours:

Monday to Saturday

06h30 to 23h00

Sunday

06h30 to 10h30

You can find the highly-rated restaurant at their address:

Address: Floor 15, 40 Chiappini Street, Cape Town, Western Cape

Floor 15, 40 Chiappini Street, Cape Town, Western Cape Email address: info@utopiacapetown.co.za

info@utopiacapetown.co.za Contact number: 021 418 3065

Social media profiles

Keep an eye out for any of Utopia's menu specials via their social media pages, including the eatery's Instagram page, which had 22.4K followers as of December 9, 2024. Their Facebook page had 11K followers as of December 9, 2024.

Utopia's menu serves bistro-style Mediterranean-influenced meals filled with flavour and fresh ingredients. Dining at the highly-rated restaurant gives patrons a delicious meal paired with scenic 360° views of Cape Town, making for an unforgettable fine dining experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

