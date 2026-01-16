Check out Wembley Roadhouse’s menu with updated prices
Wembley Roadhouse’s menu features some of Cape Town’s delicacies, including Wembley Whopper, tandoori chicken, lamb curry, milkshakes, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. Located in Belgravia, Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.1-star rating from diners.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Wembley Roadhouse’s menu and prices
- Frequently asked questions
- Wrapping up
Key takeaways
- Wembley Roadhouse is a popular, family-friendly, halaal restaurant in Belgravia, Cape Town.
- The restaurant is known for its extensive menu of fast food, grills, and Indian street food.
- The menu features a wide variety of options, including burgers, steak sandwiches, curries, samoosas, salads, grills, and milkshakes.
- Wembley Roadhouse has indoor and outdoor seating in a tranquil garden area, which also includes a play area for children.
Wembley Roadhouse’s menu and prices
Wembley Roadhouse in Cape Town offers a varied menu with items such as tandoori chicken, lamb curry, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. The restaurant also provides halal meat products and operates seven days a week, with dine‑in and takeaway options available. One satisfied customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,
Great food, great value, good people. Keep it up. We were on a business trip and went there to eat almost daily. Fries are great and so are the rice dishes.
Burger menu
Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of burgers and hotdog options, including both single and double servings. The current prices for these items are listed below:
Item
Price
The Wembley Whopper (plain/masala)
R78.90
The Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese
R88.90
Tandoori chicken burger
R69.90
Portuguese chicken burger
R69.90
Chicken mayo burger
R69.90
Single hotdog
R49.90
Double hotdog
R59.90
Beef sausage roll
R59.90
Double beef sausage roll
R69.90
Chip roll
R39.90
Chilli cheese hotdog (single)
R59.90
Chilli cheese hotdog (double)
R69.90
Beef patty burger
R69.90
Mighty beef patty burger with cheese and chips
R79.90
Chicken grills and kids’ menu
The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of chicken grill options along with a dedicated kiddies’ meal. Below is a look at their menu.
Item
Price
Tandoori chicken (1/4)
R79.90
Tandoori chicken (1/2)
R129.90
Tandoori chicken (Full)
R199.90
Portuguese chicken (1/4)
R79.90
Portuguese chicken (1/2)
R129.90
Portuguese chicken (Full)
R199.90
Portuguese Chicken Strips
R69.90
Kiddies’ meal (crumbed chicken strips and chips)
R49.90
Salomis menu
Wembley Roadhouse’s salomis menu caters to different tastes with options that include lamb, chicken, mince, butter chicken, prawns, cube steak, and a vegetarian version served with cheese and chips.
Item
Price
Lamb salomi (Deboned Lamb)
R139.90
Mince salomi
R119.90
Chicken salomi
R119.90
Butter Chicken salomi
R119.90
Prawn salomi
R139.90
Vegetable salomi (with cheese and chips)
R89.90
Cube Steak salomi
R119.90
Breyani and economy packs menu
The restaurant offers a selection of breyani dishes alongside economy packs that include sausage and fries combinations. The current prices for these items are listed below:
Item
Price
Lamb breyani
R149.90
Chicken breyani
R139.90
Double Vienna with French fries
R59.90
Double beef sausage with French fries
R69.90
Salads menu
Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of salads, ranging from chicken and Greek options to smaller portions of French salad and coleslaw.
Item
Price
Chicken salad
R99.90
Greek salad
R69.90
French salad (small)
R24.90
French salad (medium)
R49.90
Coleslaw salad (small)
R24.90
Coleslaw salad (medium)
R49.90
Sandwich selection menu
The popular Roadhouse restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches; all served with sliced potatoes and salad. Options include steak, chicken, tandoori, Portuguese, and vegetarian varieties.
Item
Price
Steak (plain/masala)
R78.90
Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese
R88.90
Chicken mayo
R69.90
Tandoori chicken sandwich
R69.90
Portuguese chicken sandwich
R69.90
Cheese and tomato
R39.90
Fried egg
R39.90
Desserts menu
Wembley Roadhouse’s dessert menu includes ice cream, sundaes, brownies, banana split and peppermint crisp dessert.
Item
Price
Vermicelli and ice cream
R49.90
Chocolate brownie served with ice cream
R49.90
Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce
R44.90
Oreo sundae
R49.90
Nut sundae
R44.90
Peppermint crisp dessert
R49.90
Banana split
R59.90
Combo meals menu
The restaurant also features a variety of combo meals that include a main item, chips, and a soft drink. Below are the current combo meal options and their prices:
Item
Price
Combo 1 Whopper + Chips + Soft Drink Can
R124.90
Combo 2 Beefeater + Chips + Soft Drink Can
R128.90
Combo 3 Portuguese Burger + Chips + Soft Drink Can
R109.90
Combo 4 Steak Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can
R124.90
Combo 5 Beefeater Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can
R128.90
Extras menu
The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of extras, including egg, mushroom and fresh chilli, that can be added to meals for an additional cost.
Item
Price
Egg
R8.00
Pineapple
R8.90
Sliced cheese
R8.00
Fresh chilli
R8.00
Mushroom sauce
R9.90
Chilli cheese sauce
R9.90
Jalapeno
R8.00
Curries menu
Wembley Roadhouse serves a variety of curries, all accompanied by either rice or roti. Popular options include lamb, chicken and vegetable curries.
Item
Price
Lamb curry
R149.90
Lamb dhall gosht
R149.90
Mince curry
R129.90
Chicken curry
R129.90
Butter chicken
R129.90
Prawn curry
R149.90
Crayfish curry
R169.90
Vegetable curry
R89.90
Tomato bredie
R149.90
Cube Steak curry
R129.90
Pasta menu
Wembley Roadhouse restaurant offers a small selection of pasta dishes such as lasagne and Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce; all served with a side salad.
Item
Price
Mince lasagne
R99.90
Chicken lasagne
R99.90
Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce and rice
R119.90
Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce (no rice, extra pasta)
R139.90
Miscellaneous menu
The miscellaneous menu includes a range of snacks, sides, baked items, and seasonal options such as homemade vegetable soup, chicken roll, French fries and chilli bite.
Item
Price
Samoosas (mince, chicken, vegetable, potato and pea)
R7.90
Chilli bite
R6.90
Potato waras
R6.90
Potato bites
R6.90
Vegetable bites
R6.90
Onion bhajas
R6.90
Chicken roll
R13.90
Chicken pie
R34.90
Steak pie
R34.90
Koeksister
R7.50
Roti
R16.90
Rice (small)
R18.90
Rice (large)
R29.90
French fries (small)
R32.90
French fries (medium)
R45.90
French fries (large)
R64.90
Homemade vegetable soup (medium, seasonal)
R24.90
Homemade vegetable soup (large, seasonal)
R36.90
Beverages menu
Wembley Roadhouse’s beverage menu includes hot drinks, cold drinks, milkshakes, and speciality beverages. Options range from basic canned drinks and coffee to milkshakes and house blends, with prices varying by size where applicable.
Item
Price
Drink cans
R18.90
Bottled water
R17.90
Cappuccino
R24.90
Coffee
R24.90
Nescafé
R24.90
Tea
R19.90
Milo
R24.90
Hot chocolate
R24.90
Appletiser
R25.90
Milkshake (strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, lime, banana, mango, coffee, bubblegum)
R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)
Double-thick milkshake
R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)
Decadent milkshakes (Nutella, bar-one, toffee)
R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)
Oreo milkshake (vanilla, chocolate)
R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)
Avocado shake (seasonal)
R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)
Falooda
R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)
Wembley crush
R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)
Mango juice
R29.90 (Medium)/R34.90 (Large)
Wembley fruit punch
R34.90 (Medium)/R39.90 (Large)
Lassi (mango)
R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)
Frutina slush
R24.90 (Medium)
Wembley Roadhouse contact number
To get in touch with the popular Cape Town eatery for orders, reservations, or general inquiries, you can contact them through the following:
- Address: Belgravia Rd, Belgravia, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa.
- Phone: +27 21 697 1435 or 021 697 1442
- General Enquiries: +27 21 697 1430
- Email: info@wembley.co.za
Wembley Roadhouse trading hours
Here is a breakdown of their working hours:
Day
Time
Tuesday
10 am–11:30 pm
Wednesday
10 am–11:30 pm
Thursday
10 am–11:30 pm
Friday
10 am–12:30 am
Saturday
10 am–12:30 am
Sunday
11 am–11:30 pm
Monday
10 am–11:30 pm
Frequently asked questions
What was the Wembley Roadhouse known for?
Wembley Roadhouse restaurant is famous for its Wembley Whopper steak burger and traditional Cape Malay savouries.
Is Wembley Roadhouse halaal?
Wembley Roadhouse is a strictly Halaal restaurant that uses only certified meat and provides prayer facilities for customers.
Wrapping up
Wembley Roadhouse’s menu offers a variety of dishes, including burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas. The restaurant is also celebrated for its diverse halaal menu and its signature Wembley Whopper. Its combination of a family-friendly garden atmosphere and late-night service makes it a versatile choice for both casual dinners and quick takeaways.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
