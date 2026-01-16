Check out Wembley Roadhouse’s menu with updated prices

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu features some of Cape Town’s delicacies, including Wembley Whopper, tandoori chicken, lamb curry, milkshakes, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. Located in Belgravia, Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.1-star rating from diners.

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant building (L). Wembley Roadhouse menu option (R). Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse is a popular, family-friendly, halaal restaurant in Belgravia, Cape Town .

. The restaurant is known for its extensive menu of fast food, grills , and Indian street food .

, and . The menu features a wide variety of options, including burgers, steak sandwiches, curries, samoosas, salads, grills, and milkshakes.

Wembley Roadhouse has indoor and outdoor seating in a tranquil garden area, which also includes a play area for children.

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu and prices

Wembley Roadhouse in Cape Town offers a varied menu with items such as tandoori chicken, lamb curry, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. The restaurant also provides halal meat products and operates seven days a week, with dine‑in and takeaway options available. One satisfied customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,

Great food, great value, good people. Keep it up. We were on a business trip and went there to eat almost daily. Fries are great and so are the rice dishes.

Burger menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s burger menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of burgers and hotdog options, including both single and double servings. The current prices for these items are listed below:

Item Price The Wembley Whopper (plain/masala) R78.90 The Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese R88.90 Tandoori chicken burger R69.90 Portuguese chicken burger R69.90 Chicken mayo burger R69.90 Single hotdog R49.90 Double hotdog R59.90 Beef sausage roll R59.90 Double beef sausage roll R69.90 Chip roll R39.90 Chilli cheese hotdog (single) R59.90 Chilli cheese hotdog (double) R69.90 Beef patty burger R69.90 Mighty beef patty burger with cheese and chips R79.90

Chicken grills and kids’ menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s grills and kids’ menu option. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of chicken grill options along with a dedicated kiddies’ meal. Below is a look at their menu.

Item Price Tandoori chicken (1/4) R79.90 Tandoori chicken (1/2) R129.90 Tandoori chicken (Full) R199.90 Portuguese chicken (1/4) R79.90 Portuguese chicken (1/2) R129.90 Portuguese chicken (Full) R199.90 Portuguese Chicken Strips R69.90 Kiddies’ meal (crumbed chicken strips and chips) R49.90

Salomis menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s salomis menu caters to different tastes with options that include lamb, chicken, mince, butter chicken, prawns, cube steak, and a vegetarian version served with cheese and chips.

Item Price Lamb salomi (Deboned Lamb) R139.90 Mince salomi R119.90 Chicken salomi R119.90 Butter Chicken salomi R119.90 Prawn salomi R139.90 Vegetable salomi (with cheese and chips) R89.90 Cube Steak salomi R119.90

Breyani and economy packs menu

The restaurant offers a selection of breyani dishes alongside economy packs that include sausage and fries combinations. The current prices for these items are listed below:

Item Price Lamb breyani R149.90 Chicken breyani R139.90 Double Vienna with French fries R59.90 Double beef sausage with French fries R69.90

Salads menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s salads menu option. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of salads, ranging from chicken and Greek options to smaller portions of French salad and coleslaw.

Item Price Chicken salad R99.90 Greek salad R69.90 French salad (small) R24.90 French salad (medium) R49.90 Coleslaw salad (small) R24.90 Coleslaw salad (medium) R49.90

Sandwich selection menu

The popular Roadhouse restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches; all served with sliced potatoes and salad. Options include steak, chicken, tandoori, Portuguese, and vegetarian varieties.

Item Price Steak (plain/masala) R78.90 Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese R88.90 Chicken mayo R69.90 Tandoori chicken sandwich R69.90 Portuguese chicken sandwich R69.90 Cheese and tomato R39.90 Fried egg R39.90

Desserts menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s dessert menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse’s dessert menu includes ice cream, sundaes, brownies, banana split and peppermint crisp dessert.

Item Price Vermicelli and ice cream R49.90 Chocolate brownie served with ice cream R49.90 Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce R44.90 Oreo sundae R49.90 Nut sundae R44.90 Peppermint crisp dessert R49.90 Banana split R59.90

Combo meals menu

The restaurant also features a variety of combo meals that include a main item, chips, and a soft drink. Below are the current combo meal options and their prices:

Item Price Combo 1 Whopper + Chips + Soft Drink Can R124.90 Combo 2 Beefeater + Chips + Soft Drink Can R128.90 Combo 3 Portuguese Burger + Chips + Soft Drink Can R109.90 Combo 4 Steak Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can R124.90 Combo 5 Beefeater Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can R128.90

Extras menu

The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of extras, including egg, mushroom and fresh chilli, that can be added to meals for an additional cost.

Item Price Egg R8.00 Pineapple R8.90 Sliced cheese R8.00 Fresh chilli R8.00 Mushroom sauce R9.90 Chilli cheese sauce R9.90 Jalapeno R8.00

Curries menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s lamb curry. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse serves a variety of curries, all accompanied by either rice or roti. Popular options include lamb, chicken and vegetable curries.

Item Price Lamb curry R149.90 Lamb dhall gosht R149.90 Mince curry R129.90 Chicken curry R129.90 Butter chicken R129.90 Prawn curry R149.90 Crayfish curry R169.90 Vegetable curry R89.90 Tomato bredie R149.90 Cube Steak curry R129.90

Pasta menu

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant offers a small selection of pasta dishes such as lasagne and Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce; all served with a side salad.

Item Price Mince lasagne R99.90 Chicken lasagne R99.90 Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce and rice R119.90 Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce (no rice, extra pasta) R139.90

Miscellaneous menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s miscellaneous menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The miscellaneous menu includes a range of snacks, sides, baked items, and seasonal options such as homemade vegetable soup, chicken roll, French fries and chilli bite.

Item Price Samoosas (mince, chicken, vegetable, potato and pea) R7.90 Chilli bite R6.90 Potato waras R6.90 Potato bites R6.90 Vegetable bites R6.90 Onion bhajas R6.90 Chicken roll R13.90 Chicken pie R34.90 Steak pie R34.90 Koeksister R7.50 Roti R16.90 Rice (small) R18.90 Rice (large) R29.90 French fries (small) R32.90 French fries (medium) R45.90 French fries (large) R64.90 Homemade vegetable soup (medium, seasonal) R24.90 Homemade vegetable soup (large, seasonal) R36.90

Beverages menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s beverages menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse’s beverage menu includes hot drinks, cold drinks, milkshakes, and speciality beverages. Options range from basic canned drinks and coffee to milkshakes and house blends, with prices varying by size where applicable.

Item Price Drink cans R18.90 Bottled water R17.90 Cappuccino R24.90 Coffee R24.90 Nescafé R24.90 Tea R19.90 Milo R24.90 Hot chocolate R24.90 Appletiser R25.90 Milkshake (strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, lime, banana, mango, coffee, bubblegum) R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large) Double-thick milkshake R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large) Decadent milkshakes (Nutella, bar-one, toffee) R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large) Oreo milkshake (vanilla, chocolate) R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large) Avocado shake (seasonal) R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large) Falooda R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large) Wembley crush R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large) Mango juice R29.90 (Medium)/R34.90 (Large) Wembley fruit punch R34.90 (Medium)/R39.90 (Large) Lassi (mango) R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large) Frutina slush R24.90 (Medium)

To get in touch with the popular Cape Town eatery for orders, reservations, or general inquiries, you can contact them through the following:

Address: Belgravia Rd, Belgravia, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa.

Belgravia Rd, Belgravia, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa. Phone: +27 21 697 1435 or 021 697 1442

+27 21 697 1435 or 021 697 1442 General Enquiries: +27 21 697 1430

+27 21 697 1430 Email: info@wembley.co.za

Wembley Roadhouse trading hours

Here is a breakdown of their working hours:

Day Time Tuesday 10 am–11:30 pm Wednesday 10 am–11:30 pm Thursday 10 am–11:30 pm Friday 10 am–12:30 am Saturday 10 am–12:30 am Sunday 11 am–11:30 pm Monday 10 am–11:30 pm

Frequently asked questions

What was the Wembley Roadhouse known for?

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant is famous for its Wembley Whopper steak burger and traditional Cape Malay savouries.

Is Wembley Roadhouse halaal?

Wembley Roadhouse is a strictly Halaal restaurant that uses only certified meat and provides prayer facilities for customers.

Wrapping up

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu offers a variety of dishes, including burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas. The restaurant is also celebrated for its diverse halaal menu and its signature Wembley Whopper. Its combination of a family-friendly garden atmosphere and late-night service makes it a versatile choice for both casual dinners and quick takeaways.

Source: Briefly News