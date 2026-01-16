Global site navigation

Check out Wembley Roadhouse’s menu with updated prices
Check out Wembley Roadhouse’s menu with updated prices

by  Rodah Mogeni
7 min read

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu features some of Cape Town’s delicacies, including Wembley Whopper, tandoori chicken, lamb curry, milkshakes, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. Located in Belgravia, Cape Town, the restaurant holds a consistent 4.1-star rating from diners.

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant building. Wembley Roadhouse menu option.
Wembley Roadhouse restaurant building (L). Wembley Roadhouse menu option (R). Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

  • Wembley Roadhouse is a popular, family-friendly, halaal restaurant in Belgravia, Cape Town.
  • The restaurant is known for its extensive menu of fast food, grills, and Indian street food.
  • The menu features a wide variety of options, including burgers, steak sandwiches, curries, samoosas, salads, grills, and milkshakes.
  • Wembley Roadhouse has indoor and outdoor seating in a tranquil garden area, which also includes a play area for children.

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu and prices

Wembley Roadhouse in Cape Town offers a varied menu with items such as tandoori chicken, lamb curry, burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas, and desserts. The restaurant also provides halal meat products and operates seven days a week, with dine‑in and takeaway options available. One satisfied customer left a review on TripAdvisor, which states,

Great food, great value, good people. Keep it up. We were on a business trip and went there to eat almost daily. Fries are great and so are the rice dishes.

Burger menu

Burger menu options.
Wembley Roadhouse’s burger menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of burgers and hotdog options, including both single and double servings. The current prices for these items are listed below:

Item

Price

The Wembley Whopper (plain/masala)

R78.90

The Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese

R88.90

Tandoori chicken burger

R69.90

Portuguese chicken burger

R69.90

Chicken mayo burger

R69.90

Single hotdog

R49.90

Double hotdog

R59.90

Beef sausage roll

R59.90

Double beef sausage roll

R69.90

Chip roll

R39.90

Chilli cheese hotdog (single)

R59.90

Chilli cheese hotdog (double)

R69.90

Beef patty burger

R69.90

Mighty beef patty burger with cheese and chips

R79.90

Chicken grills and kids’ menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s grills and kids’ menu option.
Wembley Roadhouse’s grills and kids’ menu option. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of chicken grill options along with a dedicated kiddies’ meal. Below is a look at their menu.

Item

Price

Tandoori chicken (1/4)

R79.90

Tandoori chicken (1/2)

R129.90

Tandoori chicken (Full)

R199.90

Portuguese chicken (1/4)

R79.90

Portuguese chicken (1/2)

R129.90

Portuguese chicken (Full)

R199.90

Portuguese Chicken Strips

R69.90

Kiddies’ meal (crumbed chicken strips and chips)

R49.90

Salomis menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s salomis menu caters to different tastes with options that include lamb, chicken, mince, butter chicken, prawns, cube steak, and a vegetarian version served with cheese and chips.

Item

Price

Lamb salomi (Deboned Lamb)

R139.90

Mince salomi

R119.90

Chicken salomi

R119.90

Butter Chicken salomi

R119.90

Prawn salomi

R139.90

Vegetable salomi (with cheese and chips)

R89.90

Cube Steak salomi

R119.90

Breyani and economy packs menu

The restaurant offers a selection of breyani dishes alongside economy packs that include sausage and fries combinations. The current prices for these items are listed below:

Item

Price

Lamb breyani

R149.90

Chicken breyani

R139.90

Double Vienna with French fries

R59.90

Double beef sausage with French fries

R69.90

Salads menu

Salads menu option
Wembley Roadhouse’s salads menu option. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse offers a variety of salads, ranging from chicken and Greek options to smaller portions of French salad and coleslaw.

Item

Price

Chicken salad

R99.90

Greek salad

R69.90

French salad (small)

R24.90

French salad (medium)

R49.90

Coleslaw salad (small)

R24.90

Coleslaw salad (medium)

R49.90

Sandwich selection menu

The popular Roadhouse restaurant offers a variety of sandwiches; all served with sliced potatoes and salad. Options include steak, chicken, tandoori, Portuguese, and vegetarian varieties.

Item

Price

Steak (plain/masala)

R78.90

Beefeater (plain/masala) with egg and cheese

R88.90

Chicken mayo

R69.90

Tandoori chicken sandwich

R69.90

Portuguese chicken sandwich

R69.90

Cheese and tomato

R39.90

Fried egg

R39.90

Desserts menu

Dessert menu options.
Wembley Roadhouse’s dessert menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse’s dessert menu includes ice cream, sundaes, brownies, banana split and peppermint crisp dessert.

Item

Price

Vermicelli and ice cream

R49.90

Chocolate brownie served with ice cream

R49.90

Vanilla ice cream with chocolate sauce

R44.90

Oreo sundae

R49.90

Nut sundae

R44.90

Peppermint crisp dessert

R49.90

Banana split

R59.90

Combo meals menu

The restaurant also features a variety of combo meals that include a main item, chips, and a soft drink. Below are the current combo meal options and their prices:

Item

Price

Combo 1 Whopper + Chips + Soft Drink Can

R124.90

Combo 2 Beefeater + Chips + Soft Drink Can

R128.90

Combo 3 Portuguese Burger + Chips + Soft Drink Can

R109.90

Combo 4 Steak Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can

R124.90

Combo 5 Beefeater Sandwich + Chips + Soft Drink Can

R128.90

Extras menu

The Cape Town restaurant offers a range of extras, including egg, mushroom and fresh chilli, that can be added to meals for an additional cost.

Item

Price

Egg

R8.00

Pineapple

R8.90

Sliced cheese

R8.00

Fresh chilli

R8.00

Mushroom sauce

R9.90

Chilli cheese sauce

R9.90

Jalapeno

R8.00

Curries menu

Wembley Roadhouse's lamb curry.
Wembley Roadhouse’s lamb curry. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse serves a variety of curries, all accompanied by either rice or roti. Popular options include lamb, chicken and vegetable curries.

Item

Price

Lamb curry

R149.90

Lamb dhall gosht

R149.90

Mince curry

R129.90

Chicken curry

R129.90

Butter chicken

R129.90

Prawn curry

R149.90

Crayfish curry

R169.90

Vegetable curry

R89.90

Tomato bredie

R149.90

Cube Steak curry

R129.90

Pasta menu

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant offers a small selection of pasta dishes such as lasagne and Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce; all served with a side salad.

Item

Price

Mince lasagne

R99.90

Chicken lasagne

R99.90

Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce and rice

R119.90

Ribbon noodles with chicken and mushroom sauce (no rice, extra pasta)

R139.90

Miscellaneous menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s miscellaneous menu options.
Wembley Roadhouse’s miscellaneous menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

The miscellaneous menu includes a range of snacks, sides, baked items, and seasonal options such as homemade vegetable soup, chicken roll, French fries and chilli bite.

Item

Price

Samoosas (mince, chicken, vegetable, potato and pea)

R7.90

Chilli bite

R6.90

Potato waras

R6.90

Potato bites

R6.90

Vegetable bites

R6.90

Onion bhajas

R6.90

Chicken roll

R13.90

Chicken pie

R34.90

Steak pie

R34.90

Koeksister

R7.50

Roti

R16.90

Rice (small)

R18.90

Rice (large)

R29.90

French fries (small)

R32.90

French fries (medium)

R45.90

French fries (large)

R64.90

Homemade vegetable soup (medium, seasonal)

R24.90

Homemade vegetable soup (large, seasonal)

R36.90

Beverages menu

Wembley Roadhouse’s beverages menu options.
Wembley Roadhouse’s beverages menu options. Photo: @WembleyGroupZA on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Wembley Roadhouse’s beverage menu includes hot drinks, cold drinks, milkshakes, and speciality beverages. Options range from basic canned drinks and coffee to milkshakes and house blends, with prices varying by size where applicable.

Item

Price

Drink cans

R18.90

Bottled water

R17.90

Cappuccino

R24.90

Coffee

R24.90

Nescafé

R24.90

Tea

R19.90

Milo

R24.90

Hot chocolate

R24.90

Appletiser

R25.90

Milkshake (strawberry, chocolate, vanilla, lime, banana, mango, coffee, bubblegum)

R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)

Double-thick milkshake

R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)

Decadent milkshakes (Nutella, bar-one, toffee)

R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)

Oreo milkshake (vanilla, chocolate)

R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)

Avocado shake (seasonal)

R49.90 (Medium)/R59.90 (Large)

Falooda

R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)

Wembley crush

R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)

Mango juice

R29.90 (Medium)/R34.90 (Large)

Wembley fruit punch

R34.90 (Medium)/R39.90 (Large)

Lassi (mango)

R44.90 (Medium)/R49.90 (Large)

Frutina slush

R24.90 (Medium)

Wembley Roadhouse contact number

To get in touch with the popular Cape Town eatery for orders, reservations, or general inquiries, you can contact them through the following:

  • Address: Belgravia Rd, Belgravia, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa.
  • Phone: +27 21 697 1435 or 021 697 1442
  • General Enquiries: +27 21 697 1430
  • Email: info@wembley.co.za

Wembley Roadhouse trading hours

Here is a breakdown of their working hours:

Day

Time

Tuesday

10 am–11:30 pm

Wednesday

10 am–11:30 pm

Thursday

10 am–11:30 pm

Friday

10 am–12:30 am

Saturday

10 am–12:30 am

Sunday

11 am–11:30 pm

Monday

10 am–11:30 pm

Frequently asked questions

What was the Wembley Roadhouse known for?

Wembley Roadhouse restaurant is famous for its Wembley Whopper steak burger and traditional Cape Malay savouries.

Is Wembley Roadhouse halaal?

Wembley Roadhouse is a strictly Halaal restaurant that uses only certified meat and provides prayer facilities for customers.

Wrapping up

Wembley Roadhouse’s menu offers a variety of dishes, including burgers, grilled chicken, curries, pastas. The restaurant is also celebrated for its diverse halaal menu and its signature Wembley Whopper. Its combination of a family-friendly garden atmosphere and late-night service makes it a versatile choice for both casual dinners and quick takeaways.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

Source: Briefly News

