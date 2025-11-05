Global site navigation

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices

by  Favour Adeaga
7 min read

If authentic Korean flavours in a stylish setting are what you crave, then the Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu is worth exploring. Located in Newlands, Cape Town, it features grilled meats, stews, and street-style bites at wallet-friendly prices in a vibrant, welcoming space.

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu. Photo: @cpt_gogi on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

  • The Korean BBQ restaurant is located at 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, and is renowned for its authentic Korean dining experience.
  • It operates from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11:00-20:00, welcoming diners throughout the week.
  • The menu features interactive grill‑your‑own meats, classic Korean dishes, and generous banchan, all served in a lively social atmosphere.

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu

The menu of Gogi Newlands showcases classic Korean flavours, from small street-style bites to grill-your-own BBQ sets. Below is a clear overview of the dishes offered.

Starters

This section features light, flavourful Korean small plates that prepare your palate before the main BBQ experience. Below are the options available to you:

Item

Description

Cost

Mini Tokkochi (2pc)

Mini fried skewered rice cake and spicy sauce

R55

Mini Pancake (3pc)

Small Korean “Jeon” pancakes available in vegetable, butternut and potato varieties, served with soy dipping sauce

R56

Mini Kimbap (4pc)

Bite-sized kimbap rolls of seasoned rice, vegetables, and seaweed, served with soy sauce

R56

Joomukbap

and-pressed rice ball with Topokki sauce and nuts

R58

Mini Corndog (2pc)

Korean mini corndogs with sausage and cheese, served with tomato, mustard, and sweet chilli sauce

R65

Corn Cheese

Creamy corn mixed with mayo and topped with melted cheese

R90

Fried Tofu Balls

Deep-fried tofu with onion, carrot, and spring onion, drizzled with teriyaki and mayo, topped with bonito flakes

R92

BBQ Pork

This part of the menu highlights Korean-style pork cuts prepared for grilling at the table, offering rich flavour and a social dining experience. Check out the available options below:

Item

Description

Price

Samgyupssal Set

Slices of pork belly are known for their rich, savoury flavour

R290

Pork Jowl Set

Chewy and deeply savoury pork cheek meat

R290

Samgyupssal Tasting Set

Pork belly in four flavours: Miso Mayo, Soy Garlic, Mixed Herbs, or Sweet BBQ

R310

Gogi menu
The menu of Gogi showcases classic Korean flavours. Photo: @cpt_gogi on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Instagram

BBQ Beef

For diners seeking richer flavours and melt-in-the-mouth textures, this selection showcases some of the most iconic Korean beef dishes. These options are worth considering:

Item

Description

Price

Bulgogi Set

Thin beef slices marinated in soy, garlic, and seasoning

R290

Chadol Bak E Set (Beef Brisket)

Paper-thin brisket slices, dipped in sesame oil with salt and pepper

R310

Galbi Set

Marinated beef short rib

R320

Hot Soups

These stews are served bubbling hot, hearty and deeply comforting, especially fitting if you love rich broths and layered flavours. Available options are below:

Item

Description

Price

Budae Jjigae

“Army Soup” with ham, sausage, rice cake, vegetables, tofu, kimchi, and baked beans in spicy broth

R195

Kimchi Jjigae

Stew made with spicy kimchi, pork, tofu, and vegetables

R195

Soon Tofu Jjigae

Soft tofu stew, vegetable, spicy broth containing egg

R195

Fried Dumplings – Mandu

Order these crispy dumplings filled with ingredients prepared using a Korean recipe, served with soy sauce.

Item

Price

Veggie

R96

Bulgogi

R105

Pork

R105

Kimchi

R105

Chicken & Coriander

R105

Prawn

R125

Kimbap

Freshly rolled and neatly layered, this section highlights Korea’s beloved rice rolls, ideal for a light bite or a shared table starter.

Item

Description

Price

Veggie

Vegetables, seasoned rice, and seaweed

R105

Bulgogi Soy Beef

Beef bulgogi, vegetables, and egg

R115

Jeyuk Spicy Pork

Spicy pork with seasoned vegetables

R115

Tuna Mayo

Creamy tuna mayo, seasoned vegetables, and egg

R115

Sausage

Sausage, seasoned vegetables, and egg

R115

Gogi menu
Gogi boasts versatile protein dishes that are tender and well-seasoned. Photo: @SelesteCindy on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Rice Dishes

In this part of the menu, you can order stir-fried Korean rice dishes and hot-stone bibimbap bowls.

Item

Description

Price

Egg (Fried Rice)

Stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and kimchi

R110

Kimchi (Fried Rice)

Tangy kimchi stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and pickled radish

R135

Prawn (Fried Rice)

Stir-fried prawn, vegetables, rice, egg, and kimchi

R145

Veggie Bibimbap (Dolsot)

Rice and vegetables are served in a hot stone bowl with a fried egg

R170

Veggie & Bulgogi Bibimbap (Dolsot)

Vegetable bibimbap and bulgogi beef

R190

Chicken & Tofu

Diners will find versatile protein dishes that are tender, well-seasoned, and thoughtfully matched with sauces that enhance their natural taste here.

Item

Description

Price

Tofu Sweet & Sour

Deep-fried tofu in sweet-sour sauce, with pickled radish

R160

Original Salt & Pepper (Korean Fried Chicken)

Crispy chicken seasoned with salt and pepper

R165

Sweet & Spicy (Korean Fried Chicken)

Fried chicken glazed in a balanced spicy-sweet sauce

R170

Sweet Soy (Korean Fried Chicken)

Golden chicken coated in a sweet soy glaze

R170

Chicken Sweet & Sour

Crispy chicken, sauce, and pickled radish

R170

Tofu Gangjeong Sweet & Spicy

Tofu and rice cake in a spicy-sweet coating

R170

Tofu Gangjeong Sweet Soy

Crispy tofu and rice cake coated in a sweet soy glaze

R170

Dakgalbi (Spicy/Soy)

Stir-fried marinated chicken, vegetables, rice, and sides

R175

Dakganjeong Sweet & Spicy

Deep-fried chicken and rice cake coated in spicy-sweet sauce, served with rice and sides

R185

Dakganjeong Sweet Soy

Chicken and rice cake finished in a sweet soy glaze

R185

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu is carefully prepared to give every customer a comeback experience. Photo: @sojuandgogi on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Mains

This section celebrates the core of Gogi Korean BBQ, featuring flame-grilled meats and bold signature plates that reflect traditional Korean dining culture.

Item

Description

Price

Japchae Veggie

Sweet potato noodles stir-fried with vegetables

R120

Japchae Veggie & Bulgogi

Japchae with tender bulgogi slices

R135

Topokki

Chewy rice cakes in sweet spicy sauce, with dumplings and egg

R140

Galbi

Soy-marinated beef short ribs served with rice and side dishes

R175

Bulgogi

Stir-fried soy-marinated beef slices served with rice and side dishes

R175

Desserts & Sides

To end or complement your meal, this section offers sweet finishes and light sides that balance Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' prices with satisfying variety.

Item

Description

Price

Seaweed Snacks

Crisp roasted seaweed sheets

R25

Rice

Steamed rice serving

R28

Fried Rice Cake with Honey

Chewy fried rice cakes served with honey

R55

Hodduk with Ice Cream

Warm cinnamon-nut-filled pancake paired with vanilla ice cream

R77

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands assures every customer an unforgettable experience on every visit to their restaurant. Photo: @sojuandgogi on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Drinks

Guests can pair their dishes with Korean soft drinks or warm teas, completing the smoky, savoury Korean BBQ Cape Town dining experience.

Soft Drinks

Item

Price

Still/Sparkling Water

  • Small - R25
  • Large - R45

Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Cappy Orange, Cappy Apple

R28 each

Lipton Iced Tea (Peach/Lemon)

R31

BOS Iced Tea (Lemon/Peach)

R31

Appletiser/Grapetiser

R34

Soju

Known as Korea’s most popular spirit, smooth and lightly sweet, often shared at the table.

Item

Price

Soju Shot

R30

Original, White Grape, Strawberry, Jinro, Grapefruit, Plum, Peach Soju

R159 each

Soju Tasting Set (6 shots)

R169

Tea

Item

Price

Honey Tea

R34

Ssanghwacha

R36

Green/Jasmine/Peppermint

Burdock/Buckwheat

R42

Coffee

Item

Price

Maxim Mild Gold

R36

Maxim White Gold

R36

Black Coffee

R36

Iced Coffee

R45

Ciders

  • Flying Fish Apple / Pressed Lemon – R 39

Draught on Tap

  • Castle Lite – 300ml R42 | 500ml R55
  • Yuzu / Honey Lite – 300ml R62 | 500ml R72

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' drinks
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands boasts a variety of exotic drinks. Photo: @sojuandgogi on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Beer

Item

Price

Castle Lager/Lite/Black Label/Stella Artois/Corona

R45

Terra (Korean Beer)

R69

Red Wines

Item

Price

Glass of House Wine

R55

Durbanville Hills Cabernet Sauv

R195

Anura Legato Merlot Cab Sauv

R200

Alto Rouge Vintage

R220

Mont Du Toit Cab Sauv

R240

Landskroon Merlot

R240

Kanonkop Pinotage

R270

Diemersdal Pinotage

R270

Spier Seaward Shiraz

R280

Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon

R290

Boschendal Merlot

R300

Delheim Merlot

R310

Big Easy Red Blend

R320

Beyerskloof Reserve Pinotage

R330

Kleine Zalze Shiraz

R360

Christina Cabernet Sauvignon

R495

Tokara Reserve Cab Sauv

R900

White Wines

Item

Price

Glass of House Wine

R55

Durbanville Hills Chardonnay

R195

KWV Chardonnay

R198

Spier Sauvignon Blanc

R205

Spier Chardonnay

R205

Tokara Sauvignon Blanc

R240

Boschendal Chardonnay

R255

De Grendel Sauv Blanc

R270

Cederberg Sauvignon Blanc

R270

Lanzerac Chardonnay

R335

Tokara Reserve Sauv Blanc

R335

De Grendel Koetshuis Sauv Blanc

R400

Other drinks

Item

Description

Price

Ades (Non-alcoholic)

Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil

R58 each

Korean Cocktails

Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil (Green Plum)

R76 each

Rice Drinks

A traditional, lightly sparkling Korean rice wine with a creamy finish and gentle sweetness. Flavours: Original, Banana, Chestnut, White Grape, Peach

R165 each

Bekseju Premium

Herbal Korean rice liquor with a mild bitterness and warm, earthy notes

R165

Gogi's Gimbap dish
Gimbap, a Korean dish made from cooked rice and other ingredients that are rolled in gim-dried sheets of nori seaweed. Photo: @sojuandgogi on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands contact details

The restaurant is located at Shop 8, 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, and operates Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 to 20:00. You can reach them at +27 21 891 2222 or through Ashley Cooper's website.

For Muslim diners, Gogi Korean BBQ Halaal offers a halal-certified alternative in Cape Town.

Wrapping up

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu offers classic Korean cuts, rice dishes, kimbap, and sides, with 2025 prices reflecting quality and portion value. It remains a popular spot for shared dining, with a halaal-friendly alternative available for Muslim guests nearby.

