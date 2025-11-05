Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices
If authentic Korean flavours in a stylish setting are what you crave, then the Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu is worth exploring. Located in Newlands, Cape Town, it features grilled meats, stews, and street-style bites at wallet-friendly prices in a vibrant, welcoming space.
Key takeaways
- The Korean BBQ restaurant is located at 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, and is renowned for its authentic Korean dining experience.
- It operates from Tuesdays to Sundays, 11:00-20:00, welcoming diners throughout the week.
- The menu features interactive grill‑your‑own meats, classic Korean dishes, and generous banchan, all served in a lively social atmosphere.
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu
The menu of Gogi Newlands showcases classic Korean flavours, from small street-style bites to grill-your-own BBQ sets. Below is a clear overview of the dishes offered.
Starters
This section features light, flavourful Korean small plates that prepare your palate before the main BBQ experience. Below are the options available to you:
Item
Description
Cost
Mini Tokkochi (2pc)
Mini fried skewered rice cake and spicy sauce
R55
Mini Pancake (3pc)
Small Korean “Jeon” pancakes available in vegetable, butternut and potato varieties, served with soy dipping sauce
R56
Mini Kimbap (4pc)
Bite-sized kimbap rolls of seasoned rice, vegetables, and seaweed, served with soy sauce
R56
Joomukbap
and-pressed rice ball with Topokki sauce and nuts
R58
Mini Corndog (2pc)
Korean mini corndogs with sausage and cheese, served with tomato, mustard, and sweet chilli sauce
R65
Corn Cheese
Creamy corn mixed with mayo and topped with melted cheese
R90
Fried Tofu Balls
Deep-fried tofu with onion, carrot, and spring onion, drizzled with teriyaki and mayo, topped with bonito flakes
R92
BBQ Pork
This part of the menu highlights Korean-style pork cuts prepared for grilling at the table, offering rich flavour and a social dining experience. Check out the available options below:
Item
Description
Price
Samgyupssal Set
Slices of pork belly are known for their rich, savoury flavour
R290
Pork Jowl Set
Chewy and deeply savoury pork cheek meat
R290
Samgyupssal Tasting Set
Pork belly in four flavours: Miso Mayo, Soy Garlic, Mixed Herbs, or Sweet BBQ
R310
BBQ Beef
For diners seeking richer flavours and melt-in-the-mouth textures, this selection showcases some of the most iconic Korean beef dishes. These options are worth considering:
Item
Description
Price
Bulgogi Set
Thin beef slices marinated in soy, garlic, and seasoning
R290
Chadol Bak E Set (Beef Brisket)
Paper-thin brisket slices, dipped in sesame oil with salt and pepper
R310
Galbi Set
Marinated beef short rib
R320
Hot Soups
These stews are served bubbling hot, hearty and deeply comforting, especially fitting if you love rich broths and layered flavours. Available options are below:
Item
Description
Price
Budae Jjigae
“Army Soup” with ham, sausage, rice cake, vegetables, tofu, kimchi, and baked beans in spicy broth
R195
Kimchi Jjigae
Stew made with spicy kimchi, pork, tofu, and vegetables
R195
Soon Tofu Jjigae
Soft tofu stew, vegetable, spicy broth containing egg
R195
Fried Dumplings – Mandu
Order these crispy dumplings filled with ingredients prepared using a Korean recipe, served with soy sauce.
Item
Price
Veggie
R96
Bulgogi
R105
Pork
R105
Kimchi
R105
Chicken & Coriander
R105
Prawn
R125
Kimbap
Freshly rolled and neatly layered, this section highlights Korea’s beloved rice rolls, ideal for a light bite or a shared table starter.
Item
Description
Price
Veggie
Vegetables, seasoned rice, and seaweed
R105
Bulgogi Soy Beef
Beef bulgogi, vegetables, and egg
R115
Jeyuk Spicy Pork
Spicy pork with seasoned vegetables
R115
Tuna Mayo
Creamy tuna mayo, seasoned vegetables, and egg
R115
Sausage
Sausage, seasoned vegetables, and egg
R115
Rice Dishes
In this part of the menu, you can order stir-fried Korean rice dishes and hot-stone bibimbap bowls.
Item
Description
Price
Egg (Fried Rice)
Stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and kimchi
R110
Kimchi (Fried Rice)
Tangy kimchi stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and pickled radish
R135
Prawn (Fried Rice)
Stir-fried prawn, vegetables, rice, egg, and kimchi
R145
Veggie Bibimbap (Dolsot)
Rice and vegetables are served in a hot stone bowl with a fried egg
R170
Veggie & Bulgogi Bibimbap (Dolsot)
Vegetable bibimbap and bulgogi beef
R190
Chicken & Tofu
Diners will find versatile protein dishes that are tender, well-seasoned, and thoughtfully matched with sauces that enhance their natural taste here.
Item
Description
Price
Tofu Sweet & Sour
Deep-fried tofu in sweet-sour sauce, with pickled radish
R160
Original Salt & Pepper (Korean Fried Chicken)
Crispy chicken seasoned with salt and pepper
R165
Sweet & Spicy (Korean Fried Chicken)
Fried chicken glazed in a balanced spicy-sweet sauce
R170
Sweet Soy (Korean Fried Chicken)
Golden chicken coated in a sweet soy glaze
R170
Chicken Sweet & Sour
Crispy chicken, sauce, and pickled radish
R170
Tofu Gangjeong Sweet & Spicy
Tofu and rice cake in a spicy-sweet coating
R170
Tofu Gangjeong Sweet Soy
Crispy tofu and rice cake coated in a sweet soy glaze
R170
Dakgalbi (Spicy/Soy)
Stir-fried marinated chicken, vegetables, rice, and sides
R175
Dakganjeong Sweet & Spicy
Deep-fried chicken and rice cake coated in spicy-sweet sauce, served with rice and sides
R185
Dakganjeong Sweet Soy
Chicken and rice cake finished in a sweet soy glaze
R185
Mains
This section celebrates the core of Gogi Korean BBQ, featuring flame-grilled meats and bold signature plates that reflect traditional Korean dining culture.
Item
Description
Price
Japchae Veggie
Sweet potato noodles stir-fried with vegetables
R120
Japchae Veggie & Bulgogi
Japchae with tender bulgogi slices
R135
Topokki
Chewy rice cakes in sweet spicy sauce, with dumplings and egg
R140
Galbi
Soy-marinated beef short ribs served with rice and side dishes
R175
Bulgogi
Stir-fried soy-marinated beef slices served with rice and side dishes
R175
Desserts & Sides
To end or complement your meal, this section offers sweet finishes and light sides that balance Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' prices with satisfying variety.
Item
Description
Price
Seaweed Snacks
Crisp roasted seaweed sheets
R25
Rice
Steamed rice serving
R28
Fried Rice Cake with Honey
Chewy fried rice cakes served with honey
R55
Hodduk with Ice Cream
Warm cinnamon-nut-filled pancake paired with vanilla ice cream
R77
Drinks
Guests can pair their dishes with Korean soft drinks or warm teas, completing the smoky, savoury Korean BBQ Cape Town dining experience.
Soft Drinks
Item
Price
Still/Sparkling Water
Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Cappy Orange, Cappy Apple
R28 each
Lipton Iced Tea (Peach/Lemon)
R31
BOS Iced Tea (Lemon/Peach)
R31
Appletiser/Grapetiser
R34
Soju
Known as Korea’s most popular spirit, smooth and lightly sweet, often shared at the table.
Item
Price
Soju Shot
R30
Original, White Grape, Strawberry, Jinro, Grapefruit, Plum, Peach Soju
R159 each
Soju Tasting Set (6 shots)
R169
Tea
Item
Price
Honey Tea
R34
Ssanghwacha
R36
Green/Jasmine/Peppermint
Burdock/Buckwheat
R42
Coffee
Item
Price
Maxim Mild Gold
R36
Maxim White Gold
R36
Black Coffee
R36
Iced Coffee
R45
Ciders
- Flying Fish Apple / Pressed Lemon – R 39
Draught on Tap
- Castle Lite – 300ml R42 | 500ml R55
- Yuzu / Honey Lite – 300ml R62 | 500ml R72
Beer
Item
Price
Castle Lager/Lite/Black Label/Stella Artois/Corona
R45
Terra (Korean Beer)
R69
Red Wines
Item
Price
Glass of House Wine
R55
Durbanville Hills Cabernet Sauv
R195
Anura Legato Merlot Cab Sauv
R200
Alto Rouge Vintage
R220
Mont Du Toit Cab Sauv
R240
Landskroon Merlot
R240
Kanonkop Pinotage
R270
Diemersdal Pinotage
R270
Spier Seaward Shiraz
R280
Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon
R290
Boschendal Merlot
R300
Delheim Merlot
R310
Big Easy Red Blend
R320
Beyerskloof Reserve Pinotage
R330
Kleine Zalze Shiraz
R360
Christina Cabernet Sauvignon
R495
Tokara Reserve Cab Sauv
R900
White Wines
Item
Price
Glass of House Wine
R55
Durbanville Hills Chardonnay
R195
KWV Chardonnay
R198
Spier Sauvignon Blanc
R205
Spier Chardonnay
R205
Tokara Sauvignon Blanc
R240
Boschendal Chardonnay
R255
De Grendel Sauv Blanc
R270
Cederberg Sauvignon Blanc
R270
Lanzerac Chardonnay
R335
Tokara Reserve Sauv Blanc
R335
De Grendel Koetshuis Sauv Blanc
R400
Other drinks
Item
Description
Price
Ades (Non-alcoholic)
Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil
R58 each
Korean Cocktails
Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil (Green Plum)
R76 each
Rice Drinks
A traditional, lightly sparkling Korean rice wine with a creamy finish and gentle sweetness. Flavours: Original, Banana, Chestnut, White Grape, Peach
R165 each
Bekseju Premium
Herbal Korean rice liquor with a mild bitterness and warm, earthy notes
R165
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands contact details
The restaurant is located at Shop 8, 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, and operates Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 to 20:00. You can reach them at +27 21 891 2222 or through Ashley Cooper's website.
For Muslim diners, Gogi Korean BBQ Halaal offers a halal-certified alternative in Cape Town.
Wrapping up
Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu offers classic Korean cuts, rice dishes, kimbap, and sides, with 2025 prices reflecting quality and portion value. It remains a popular spot for shared dining, with a halaal-friendly alternative available for Muslim guests nearby.
