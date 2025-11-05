Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu and updated 2025 prices

If authentic Korean flavours in a stylish setting are what you crave, then the Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu is worth exploring. Located in Newlands, Cape Town, it features grilled meats, stews, and street-style bites at wallet-friendly prices in a vibrant, welcoming space.

Key takeaways

The Korean BBQ restaurant is located at 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, and is renowned for its authentic Korean dining experience .

. It operates from Tuesdays to Sundays , 11:00-20:00, welcoming diners throughout the week.

, 11:00-20:00, welcoming diners throughout the week. The menu features interactive grill‑your‑own meats, classic Korean dishes, and generous banchan, all served in a lively social atmosphere.

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands menu

The menu of Gogi Newlands showcases classic Korean flavours, from small street-style bites to grill-your-own BBQ sets. Below is a clear overview of the dishes offered.

Starters

This section features light, flavourful Korean small plates that prepare your palate before the main BBQ experience. Below are the options available to you:

Item Description Cost Mini Tokkochi (2pc) Mini fried skewered rice cake and spicy sauce R55 Mini Pancake (3pc) Small Korean “Jeon” pancakes available in vegetable, butternut and potato varieties, served with soy dipping sauce R56 Mini Kimbap (4pc) Bite-sized kimbap rolls of seasoned rice, vegetables, and seaweed, served with soy sauce R56 Joomukbap and-pressed rice ball with Topokki sauce and nuts R58 Mini Corndog (2pc) Korean mini corndogs with sausage and cheese, served with tomato, mustard, and sweet chilli sauce R65 Corn Cheese Creamy corn mixed with mayo and topped with melted cheese R90 Fried Tofu Balls Deep-fried tofu with onion, carrot, and spring onion, drizzled with teriyaki and mayo, topped with bonito flakes R92

BBQ Pork

This part of the menu highlights Korean-style pork cuts prepared for grilling at the table, offering rich flavour and a social dining experience. Check out the available options below:

Item Description Price Samgyupssal Set Slices of pork belly are known for their rich, savoury flavour R290 Pork Jowl Set Chewy and deeply savoury pork cheek meat R290 Samgyupssal Tasting Set Pork belly in four flavours: Miso Mayo, Soy Garlic, Mixed Herbs, or Sweet BBQ R310

BBQ Beef

For diners seeking richer flavours and melt-in-the-mouth textures, this selection showcases some of the most iconic Korean beef dishes. These options are worth considering:

Item Description Price Bulgogi Set Thin beef slices marinated in soy, garlic, and seasoning R290 Chadol Bak E Set (Beef Brisket) Paper-thin brisket slices, dipped in sesame oil with salt and pepper R310 Galbi Set Marinated beef short rib R320

Hot Soups

These stews are served bubbling hot, hearty and deeply comforting, especially fitting if you love rich broths and layered flavours. Available options are below:

Item Description Price Budae Jjigae “Army Soup” with ham, sausage, rice cake, vegetables, tofu, kimchi, and baked beans in spicy broth R195 Kimchi Jjigae Stew made with spicy kimchi, pork, tofu, and vegetables R195 Soon Tofu Jjigae Soft tofu stew, vegetable, spicy broth containing egg R195

Fried Dumplings – Mandu

Order these crispy dumplings filled with ingredients prepared using a Korean recipe, served with soy sauce.

Item Price Veggie R96 Bulgogi R105 Pork R105 Kimchi R105 Chicken & Coriander R105 Prawn R125

Kimbap

Freshly rolled and neatly layered, this section highlights Korea’s beloved rice rolls, ideal for a light bite or a shared table starter.

Item Description Price Veggie Vegetables, seasoned rice, and seaweed R105 Bulgogi Soy Beef Beef bulgogi, vegetables, and egg R115 Jeyuk Spicy Pork Spicy pork with seasoned vegetables R115 Tuna Mayo Creamy tuna mayo, seasoned vegetables, and egg R115 Sausage Sausage, seasoned vegetables, and egg R115

Rice Dishes

In this part of the menu, you can order stir-fried Korean rice dishes and hot-stone bibimbap bowls.

Item Description Price Egg (Fried Rice) Stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and kimchi R110 Kimchi (Fried Rice) Tangy kimchi stir-fried rice, vegetables, egg, and pickled radish R135 Prawn (Fried Rice) Stir-fried prawn, vegetables, rice, egg, and kimchi R145 Veggie Bibimbap (Dolsot) Rice and vegetables are served in a hot stone bowl with a fried egg R170 Veggie & Bulgogi Bibimbap (Dolsot) Vegetable bibimbap and bulgogi beef R190

Chicken & Tofu

Diners will find versatile protein dishes that are tender, well-seasoned, and thoughtfully matched with sauces that enhance their natural taste here.

Item Description Price Tofu Sweet & Sour Deep-fried tofu in sweet-sour sauce, with pickled radish R160 Original Salt & Pepper (Korean Fried Chicken) Crispy chicken seasoned with salt and pepper R165 Sweet & Spicy (Korean Fried Chicken) Fried chicken glazed in a balanced spicy-sweet sauce R170 Sweet Soy (Korean Fried Chicken) Golden chicken coated in a sweet soy glaze R170 Chicken Sweet & Sour Crispy chicken, sauce, and pickled radish R170 Tofu Gangjeong Sweet & Spicy Tofu and rice cake in a spicy-sweet coating R170 Tofu Gangjeong Sweet Soy Crispy tofu and rice cake coated in a sweet soy glaze R170 Dakgalbi (Spicy/Soy) Stir-fried marinated chicken, vegetables, rice, and sides R175 Dakganjeong Sweet & Spicy Deep-fried chicken and rice cake coated in spicy-sweet sauce, served with rice and sides R185 Dakganjeong Sweet Soy Chicken and rice cake finished in a sweet soy glaze R185

Mains

This section celebrates the core of Gogi Korean BBQ, featuring flame-grilled meats and bold signature plates that reflect traditional Korean dining culture.

Item Description Price Japchae Veggie Sweet potato noodles stir-fried with vegetables R120 Japchae Veggie & Bulgogi Japchae with tender bulgogi slices R135 Topokki Chewy rice cakes in sweet spicy sauce, with dumplings and egg R140 Galbi Soy-marinated beef short ribs served with rice and side dishes R175 Bulgogi Stir-fried soy-marinated beef slices served with rice and side dishes R175

Desserts & Sides

To end or complement your meal, this section offers sweet finishes and light sides that balance Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' prices with satisfying variety.

Item Description Price Seaweed Snacks Crisp roasted seaweed sheets R25 Rice Steamed rice serving R28 Fried Rice Cake with Honey Chewy fried rice cakes served with honey R55 Hodduk with Ice Cream Warm cinnamon-nut-filled pancake paired with vanilla ice cream R77

Drinks

Guests can pair their dishes with Korean soft drinks or warm teas, completing the smoky, savoury Korean BBQ Cape Town dining experience.

Soft Drinks

Item Price Still/Sparkling Water Small - R25

Large - R45 Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Cappy Orange, Cappy Apple R28 each Lipton Iced Tea (Peach/Lemon) R31 BOS Iced Tea (Lemon/Peach) R31 Appletiser/Grapetiser R34

Soju

Known as Korea’s most popular spirit, smooth and lightly sweet, often shared at the table.

Item Price Soju Shot R30 Original, White Grape, Strawberry, Jinro, Grapefruit, Plum, Peach Soju R159 each Soju Tasting Set (6 shots) R169

Tea

Item Price Honey Tea R34 Ssanghwacha R36 Green/Jasmine/Peppermint Burdock/Buckwheat R42

Coffee

Item Price Maxim Mild Gold R36 Maxim White Gold R36 Black Coffee R36 Iced Coffee R45

Ciders

Flying Fish Apple / Pressed Lemon – R 39

Draught on Tap

Castle Lite – 300ml R42 | 500ml R55

Yuzu / Honey Lite – 300ml R62 | 500ml R72

Beer

Item Price Castle Lager/Lite/Black Label/Stella Artois/Corona R45 Terra (Korean Beer) R69

Red Wines

Item Price Glass of House Wine R55 Durbanville Hills Cabernet Sauv R195 Anura Legato Merlot Cab Sauv R200 Alto Rouge Vintage R220 Mont Du Toit Cab Sauv R240 Landskroon Merlot R240 Kanonkop Pinotage R270 Diemersdal Pinotage R270 Spier Seaward Shiraz R280 Tokara Cabernet Sauvignon R290 Boschendal Merlot R300 Delheim Merlot R310 Big Easy Red Blend R320 Beyerskloof Reserve Pinotage R330 Kleine Zalze Shiraz R360 Christina Cabernet Sauvignon R495 Tokara Reserve Cab Sauv R900

White Wines

Item Price Glass of House Wine R55 Durbanville Hills Chardonnay R195 KWV Chardonnay R198 Spier Sauvignon Blanc R205 Spier Chardonnay R205 Tokara Sauvignon Blanc R240 Boschendal Chardonnay R255 De Grendel Sauv Blanc R270 Cederberg Sauvignon Blanc R270 Lanzerac Chardonnay R335 Tokara Reserve Sauv Blanc R335 De Grendel Koetshuis Sauv Blanc R400

Other drinks

Item Description Price Ades (Non-alcoholic) Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil R58 each Korean Cocktails Options: Yuzu, Lemon, Maesil (Green Plum) R76 each Rice Drinks A traditional, lightly sparkling Korean rice wine with a creamy finish and gentle sweetness. Flavours: Original, Banana, Chestnut, White Grape, Peach R165 each Bekseju Premium Herbal Korean rice liquor with a mild bitterness and warm, earthy notes R165

The restaurant is located at Shop 8, 1 Dean Street, Newlands, Cape Town, 7700, and operates Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 to 20:00. You can reach them at +27 21 891 2222 or through Ashley Cooper's website.

For Muslim diners, Gogi Korean BBQ Halaal offers a halal-certified alternative in Cape Town.

Wrapping up

Gogi Korean BBQ Newlands' menu offers classic Korean cuts, rice dishes, kimbap, and sides, with 2025 prices reflecting quality and portion value. It remains a popular spot for shared dining, with a halaal-friendly alternative available for Muslim guests nearby.

